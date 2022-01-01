A map showing the location of Margherita Pizza - Kingsville 11771 Belair RdView gallery

Margherita Pizza - Kingsville 11771 Belair Rd

216 Reviews

$$

11771 Belair Rd

Kingsville, MD 21087

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Tomato & Cheese Pizza
French Fries
Wings

Appetizers

Antipasto Napolitana

$14.99

Mozzarella Caprese

$10.99

Wings

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.89

Shrimp Gondola

$8.99

Fried Calamari

$14.99

Sautéed Broccoli

$6.45

Sautéed Mushrooms

$6.45

Sautéed Sausage

$6.45

Cream of Crab Soup

$5.99

Italian Wedding Soup

$5.45

Italian Wedding Soup

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

French Fries

$3.25

Curly Fries

$4.69

Cheese Fries

$4.49

Old Bay Fries

$3.99

Pizza Fries

$5.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.25

Garlic Bread

$2.25

Garlic Bread W/Cheese

$3.99

Dinner Roll

$0.85

Side of Meatballs

$4.50

Chips

$2.29

Chips Big Bag

$4.59

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.99

Calzoni - Stromboli

Cheese Calzone

$10.99

Meat Calzone

$11.45

Hawaiian Calzone

$11.45

Veggie Calzone

$11.45

Cheese Steak Stromboli

$11.45

Original Stromboli

$11.45

Veggie Stromboli

$11.45

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

$4.25

Cannoli

$4.25

Tiramisu

$4.25

Profiterrol Cup

$4.25

Chocolate Cheesecake

$4.25

From The Oven

Lasagna

$12.99

Baked Ziti

$11.99

Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

Stuffed Shells

$11.99

Manicotti

$11.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.99

Veal Parmigiana

$17.99

Kids

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$7.45

Kids Chicken Tenders FF

$7.45

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$7.45

Kids Stuffed Shells

$7.45

Kids Spaghetti Tomato

$7.45

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$7.45

N.Y. Style Pizza

14" Margherita Pizza

$14.99

14" Tomato & Cheese Pizza

$13.49

14" Margherita Plus

$15.99

14" Grilled Chicken Caesar

$16.99

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

14" Half and Half

$13.49

14" Our White Pizza

$14.99

14" White Veggie Pizza

$16.99

14" Veggie Pizza

$14.99

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99

14" Deluxe Pizza

$17.99

14" Taco Pizza

$17.99

14" Chicken Parm Pizza

$17.99

16" Margherita Pizza

$16.99

16" Tomato & Cheese Pizza

$14.49

16" Margherita Plus

$17.99

16" Grilled Chicken Caesar

$19.99

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

16" White Veggie Pizza

$19.99

16" Our White Pizza

$16.99

16" Veggie Pizza

$18.99

16" Taco Pizza

$20.99

16" Deluxe Pizza

$20.99

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.99

16" Spaghetti Pizza

$24.99

16" Stuffed Cheesesteak

$22.99

16" Stuffed Meatlovers Pizza

$24.99

16" Garlic Knot Pizza

$31.19

16" Chicken Parm Pizza

$21.99

Of The Land

Chicken Chesapeake

$24.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.99

Chicken Broccoli

$16.99

Chicken Marsala

$16.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$17.99

Chicken Fiorentina

$15.99

Chicken Piccata

$16.99

Chicken Massimo

$22.99

Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Chicken Vesuvio

$16.99

Of The Sea

Crab Chesapeake

$22.99

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.99

Shrimp Fradiavolo

$16.99

Gamberi Cardinalé

$17.99

Gamberi Marinara

$16.99

Margherita Specialé

$24.99

Misto De Mare

$24.99

Lobster Ravioli

$24.99

Linguine White Clams

$16.99

Linguine Red Clams

$16.99

Linguine Mare Chiara

$21.99

Penne Adriatica

$23.99

Shrimp Parmigiana

$17.99

Pasta Mista

Spaghetti Della Mama

$13.99

Spaghetti Meatsauce

$14.99

Fettuccine Bolognese

$15.99

Gnocchi Al Pesto

$15.99

Penne Alla Primavera

$15.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Sausage, Onions & Peppers

$16.99

Penne Broccoli

$12.99

Penne Alla Arrabbiata

$12.99

Spaghetti Carbonara

$16.99

Angel Hair Bosciola

$15.99

Spaghetti Bella Donna

$14.99

Pizza Slices

Slice Cheese

$2.65

Slice Pepperoni

$2.85

Slice Chicken Caesar

$3.25

Slice Buffalo Chicken

$3.25

Slice Taco

$3.25

Slice Sic Deluxe

$3.75

Slice Sic Meatlovers

$3.75

Slice Mozzarella Caprese

$3.95

Slice Spaghetti

$4.55

Slice White Veg

$3.25

Cap Stix

$3.95

Slice Hawaiian

$3.15

Garlic Knots

$0.85

Side Ranch

$0.65

Side Sauce

$0.65

Salads

Side Salad

$4.65

Side Caesar Salad

$4.65

Garden Salad

$6.25

Greek Salad

$9.99

Chef Salad

$14.99

Caesar Salad

$7.25

Margherita Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad

$14.99

Mediterranean Salad

$14.99

Italian Favorite Caesar Salad

$14.99

Favorite Salad

$14.99

BLT Chicken Salad

$13.99

Shrimp Mediterranean Salad

$14.99

Sicilian Square Pizza

Sicilian Tomato & Cheese

$15.99

Sicilian Deluxe Thick Crust Pizza

$21.99

Sicilian Mozzarella Caprese Pizza

$21.99

Sicilian Bacon Chicken Ranch

$22.99

Sicilian Meat Lovers

$21.99

Subs (Cold)

Prosciutto & Fresh Mozzarella

$11.99

Italian Cold Cut

$11.99

Turkey & Cheese

$10.79

Ham & Cheese

$10.79

Salami & Cheese

$10.79

Tuna Salad

$10.79

Chicken Salad

$10.79

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.79

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.79

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.79

Meditterean Chicken Wrap

$11.69

Subs (Hot)

Cheese Steak

$10.79

Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.99

Cheeseburger

$10.79

Veggie Sub

$10.79

Grilled Chicken

$10.79

Italian Cheese Steak

$10.79

Special Cheese Steak

$11.49

Pizza Sub

$7.99

Pizza Cheese Steak

$10.79

Shrimp Veggie Wrap

$11.99

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$10.79

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$10.79

Meatballs Parmigiana Sub

$10.79

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$10.79

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.79

Veal

Veal Parmigiana

$17.99

Drinks

2L Soda

$2.65

Bottled Soda

$1.79

Bottled Water

$1.59

BTL Apple Juice

$1.89

Gold Peak Tea

$1.79

BTL Lemonade

$1.89

BTL Orange

$1.89

Fountain Drinks

$2.25

Powerade

$1.79

San Pelegrino Water

$2.39

2L Soda

$2.65
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11771 Belair Rd, Kingsville, MD 21087

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Love Grill - White Marsh
orange starNo Reviews
11550 Philadelphia Road Suite 109-110 White Marsh, MD 21162
View restaurantnext
Earth, Wood & Fire - Fallston
orange star4.3 • 1,504
214 Mountain Rd Fallston, MD 21047
View restaurantnext
PLAZA MEXICO RESTAURANT
orange star4.5 • 2,955
2314 Bel Air Rd Fallston, MD 21047
View restaurantnext
Sol Oaxaca
orange starNo Reviews
9629 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236
View restaurantnext
Lib's Grill - Perry Hall
orange starNo Reviews
5009 Honeygo Center Drive Perry Hall, MD 21128
View restaurantnext
Liberatore's Ristorante & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
5005 Honeygo Center Dr Suite 101 Perry Hall, MD 21128
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Kingsville
Fallston
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Edgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Bel Air
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Abingdon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Middle River
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston