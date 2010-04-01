Restaurant header imageView gallery

Margherita's 740 Washington st

740 Washington st

Hoboken, NJ 07030

Dinner

Appetizers

Mussels

$17.95

Fresh Prince Edward Island Mussels, Served in a Red Marinara or a Garlic White Wine Sauce

Baked Clams Oreganata

$14.95

Breaded Zucchini, Fried Golden Brown and Served with a Side of Marinara Sauce

Fried Calamari

$15.95

Lightly Coated and Fried to a Golden Brown, Served with a Side of Marinara Sauce

Prosciutto & Mozzarella di Bufala

$18.95

Aged Prosciutto di Parma, Fresh Mozzarella di Bufala, and evoo

Zucchini Sticks

$9.95

6 Top Necks on the 1/2 Shell, Baked with Garlic, Lemon, Olive oil, Romano Cheese and Topped with Seasoned Italian Bread Crumbs

Garlic Bread

$6.95

Garlic Bread w/ Mozzarella

$8.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Deep-Fried Mozzarella, with a Side of Marinara Sauce

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$12.95

Crisp Romaine Lettuce Tossed with our Homemade Caesar Dressing, Reggiano Cheese & Topped with Baked Croutons

Mixed Green Salad

$11.95

Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Endive, Radicchio & Fresh Julienne Vegetables, Served with our Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Burrata

$17.95

Grape Tomatoes, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Arugula

$14.95

Housemade Mozzarella, Grape tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Balsamic glaze

Pasta

Penne Vodka

$19.95

Fresh, Homemade Penne Pasta, in a Light Tomato Cream Sauce with Capers, Shallots & a Hint of Vodka.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.95

Fresh, Homemade Fettuccine Pasta in a Parmesan Cream Sauce, Roasted Tomatoes, Green Peas

Cavatelli & Broccoli

$19.95

erved with Crisp Broccoli, Olive oil, Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic & Reggiano

Penne Arrabbiata

$19.95

Fresh, Homemade Penne Pasta, Marinara sauce, Hot Cherry Peppers, Onions, Basil, Garlic & Olive Oil

Rigatoni Pesto with Sundried Tomatoes

$24.95

Fresh, Homemade Rigatoni Pasta in a Pesto Cream Sauce & Sun Dried Tomatoes (Made with Pine Nuts)

Pappardelle Bolognese

$24.95

Fresh, Homemade Pappardelle Pasta with Ground Beef, Pork, and Veal, Topped with Dollop of Ricotta

Spicy Sausage Orecchiette

$25.95

Local Spicy Sausage, Broccoli Rabe and Cherry Tomato in a Garlic & White Wine Sauce, Topped with Parmesan

Cheese Ravioli

$18.95

Six Jumbo Cheese Filled Ravioli, Topped with Marinara Sauce & Reggiano

Penne Marinara

$18.95

Chicken

Parmigiana

$24.95

Lightly Breaded Chicken Breasts, Melted Mozzarella, Served Over Linguine in Marinara sauce

Marsala

$24.95

Sautéed Chicken Breasts in a Marsala Wine Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms & Roasted Red Potatoes

Carol

$24.95

Sautéed Chicken Breasts with Sundried Tomatoes and Capers in our Garlic & White Wine Sauce, Served with Mixed Vegetables & Roasted Red Potatoes

Francese

$24.95

Sautéed, Lightly Floured Chicken Breasts in a Lemon Butter Sauce. Served over Fettucine

Seafood

Linguine with Clam Sauce

$28.95

Littleneck Clams With Grape Tomatoes, Garlic and Fresh Herbs Served Over Fresh, Homemade Linguine with Choice of a Garlic & White Wine or Zesty Marinara Sauce

Pan Seared Salmon

$29.95

Pan Seared Salmon, Broiled and Served With Baby Spinach, Roasted Red Potatoes, and EVOO

Shrimp fra Diavolo

$27.95

Sautéed Shrimp in Spicy Marinara Over Homemade Linguine

Seafood Margherita for One

$32.95

Sautéed Shrimp, Calamari, Clams and Mussels Served Family Style Over Fresh, Homemade Linguine With Our Garlic and White Wine or Zesty Marinara Sauce. A Perfect Choice for Two Big Appetites!

Seafood Margherita for Two

$52.95

Pizza

Plain Pizza

$13.95

Italian Tomatoes & Mozzarella

Garden St Pizza

$18.95

Broccoli Rabe, Artichokes, Eggplant, Onions, Mozzarella, Cherry Peppers, Reggiano

I Never Sausage a Pie

$17.95

Sweet Sausage, Italian Tomatoes, Cherry Peppers, Pecorino

Much Room for Mushroom

$19.95

Wild Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Spinach, Fontina, White Truffle Oil

Regina Margherita

$15.95

Italian Tomatoes, Mozzarella di Bufula, Basil, evoo

Vodka Chicken Parm Pizza

$19.95

Italian Breaded Chicken, Vodka Sauce, and Mozzarella

You don't Pepper Own Me

$17.95

epperoni, Italian Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Mike's Hot Honey, Spicy Long Hot Peppers

You Want a Pizza Me

$19.95

Italian tomatoes, Aged prosciutto, Baby Arugula, evoo, Reggiano

Weekly Specials

Truffle Honey Fig Pizza

$21.95

12" Pizza Topped with Ricotta, Fontina, Black Mission Figs, Arugula, Truffle Honey, White Balsamic

Spicy Vodka Tortellini

$25.95

Cheese Tortellini Served in our House Made Zesty Calabrian Chili Vodka Sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$27.95

Housemade Lobster Ravioli Served in our Creamy Pesto Sauce

Shrimp & Calamari Fra Diavolo

$31.95

Shrimp & Calamari in a Spicy Fra Diavolo sauce with Calabrian Chili, Served Over Squid Ink Bucatini

Spicy Lobster Pasta

$34.95

Angel Hair in a Lobster Vodka Sauce

Kids

Kids Linguine with Sauce

$10.95

With Butter or Red Sauce

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.95

With Red Sauce

Sides

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$8.95

Sauteed Mixed Vegetables

$8.95

Sauteed Spinach

$8.95

Broccoli Rabe

$9.95

Homemade Meatballs

$14.95

Side of Parmesan

$0.50

Side of Salmon

$12.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Dessert

Affogato

$11.00

Vanilla Gelato, Double Espresso, Chocolate Flake

Homemade Tiramisu

$11.00

Hmemade Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Cannoli(4)

$10.00

Vanilla Chocolate Tartufo

$10.00

Pistachio Tartufo

$10.00

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
We are proud to share our homemade pasta, homemade mozzarella, fresh pizza and Italian family hospitality. Each dish is made to order with the highest quality and freshest ingredients. We hope you enjoy dining with us! Hoboken's local favorite Italian Restaurant since 1993.

740 Washington st, Hoboken, NJ 07030

