Margot 69 Lafayette Avenue

69 Lafayette Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11217

Food Menu

Olives

$8.00

Bread

$8.00

Oysters

$25.00

Sweetbreads

$50.00

Chawanmushi

$29.00

Waldorf

$24.00

Hiramasa

$26.00

Cappellacci

$38.00

Halibut

$45.00

Wagyu

$47.00

Quail

$72.00

10g Caviar

$30.00

Kid Pasta

$13.00

Desserts

Cheese Plate

$24.00

Vanilla Sundae

$12.00

Watercress Sorbet

$12.00

Buckwheat Cake

$14.00

Spirits

Vodka

Ketel One

$13.00

Titos

$13.00

Chopin

$12.00

Reisetbauer

$19.00

Wodka (Rail)

$10.00

Gin

Haymans London Dry (Rail)

$10.00

Haymans Old Tom

$11.00

Triple Eight Gale Force

$11.00

Rum

Real McCoy 3 Year (Rail)

$8.00

Ten To One Dark

$17.00

Cruzan Blackstrap

$9.00

Smith & Cross

$13.00

Tequila

Pueblo Viejo (Rail)

$12.00

Mal Bien Mezcal

$15.00

Confianza Reposado

$14.00

Bourbon

Wild Turkey (Rail)

$13.00

Russel's Reserve 10 Year

$22.00

Liquers

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$14.00

Chartreuse, Green

$25.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$25.00

Mata Hari Absinthe

$18.00

Digestifs

Amaro Nonino

$20.00

Campari

$14.00

Cocchi Americano

$9.00

Faccia Brutto, Amaro Gorini

$18.00

Faccia Brutto, Amaro Alpino

$18.00

Fernet Vallet

$13.00Out of stock

Forthave Marseille

$20.00

High Wire Southern Amaro

$14.00

Salers

$10.00

Fortified Wines

Cocchi Americano

$9.00

Comoz Blanc

$9.00

Gonzalez Byass Rojo

$9.00

Gonzalez Byass Dry

$9.00

Pineau Park Pineau de Charentes 3oz

$21.00

Mas Peyre Rancio Sec 3oz

$15.00

Saudiraut Sauternes 2008

$24.00

Brandy

Cognac Park VS

$19.00

Pisco Logia Quebranta

$18.00

Montreuil Calvados

$18.00

Roulot L'abricot 1oz

$15.00

Roulot L'Abricot 2oz

$30.00

Rye Whiskey

Rittenhouse (Rail)

$11.00

Catoctin Creek Roundstone

$20.00

Japanese Whisky/Scotch

Suntory Toki

$18.00

Laphroaig

$19.00

Cocktails

Prestige Worldwide

$18.00

Fringe Class

$18.00

Doc Holliday

$18.00

Noonday Demon

$18.00

Biciletta

$16.00

Sangaree

$16.00

Daiquiri

$16.00

Blanc Negroni

$16.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Beer

Talea 'Peach Berry Punch'

$10.00

Rothaus, Pilsner

$8.00

Samuel Smith, Perry

$8.00

Industrial Arts, IPA

$9.00

Narragansett

$5.00

Narragansett + shot

$7.00

Wine

BTG

BTG Julia Bernet 'Cuvee U' 2019

$15.00

BTG Divella BDB

$22.00

BTG Milan Nestarec '380 Volts'

$20.00

BTG Lauer 'Barrel X'

$16.00

BTG Stouman 'Post Flirtation' 2020

$17.00

BTG Guibertea 'Saumur Blanc'

$25.00

BTG Tanca 'Cartoixa'

$17.00

BTG Advinam 'L'Allumee'

$23.00

BTG Henri Milan 'Haru' 2021

$15.00

BTG Markus Altenberger

$16.00

BTG Le Briseau 'Patapon'

$22.00

BTG Mosse Cab Franc 2021

$20.00

Julia Bernet Comp

$7.00

Divella Comp

$11.00

Nestarec Comp

$10.00

Sparkling

BTL Lindenlaub 'Jaune' NV

$68.00

BTL Mosse 'Moussamoussettes' 2022

$65.00

BTL Tissot, Cremant du Jura Rose NV

$85.00

BTL Lelarge Puegeot 'Tradition' NV

$125.00

BTL Lelarge Pugeot, Rose NV

$145.00

BTL Calsac 'L'echappe Belle' NV

$120.00

BTL Chavost, Blanc de Noirs NV

$135.00

BTL Dehu 'La Rue de Noyers' NV

$225.00

BTL Lahaye, Brut Nature NV

$175.00

BTL Rodez, Blanc de Noirs NV

$240.00

BTL Divella, Bdb 2021

$90.00

BTL Divella, Bdb 2021 1.5L

$225.00

BTL Nicola Gatta 'Rose de Noirs' 2016

$168.00

BTL Mas Candi, Corpinnat NV

$55.00

BTL Artigas 'Sammy' Blanc 2021

$60.00

BTL Nesterac 'Danger 380' NV

$85.00

BTL Ori Marani 'Laora' NV

$70.00

BTL Kabaj 'Hydra' 2019

$60.00

BTL Cajkov 'Vulcanika' NV

$80.00

BTL Divella, Blanc de Blancs NV

$85.00

White

BTL Bariou and Bodet 'Chenipan' 2018

$70.00

BTL Mosse, Chenin 2021

$65.00

BTL Bonhomme, Sauvignon 2021

$48.00

BTL Kumpf et Meyer, Riesling NV

$60.00

BTL Catherine Riss 'Gres ou de Force' 2019

$88.00

BTL Moreau Naudet, Petit Chablis 2020

$90.00

BTL Smith-Chapel, Aligote 2021

$72.00

BTL Altaber 'La Fleur au Verre' 2021

$80.00

BTL Dom. de la Cras, Bourgogne Blanc 2021

$115.00

BTL Rougeot 'Les Grande Gouttes' 2020

$115.00

BTL Maison en Belle Lies, Monthelie Blanc 2021

$120.00

BTL Rougeot, Mersault 2020

$224.00

BTL Theo Dancer, Pinot Gris 2020

$125.00

BTL Catherine Houillon, Chardonnay 2021

$105.00

BTL Tissot 'Traminer 2021

$155.00

BTL Lauer 'Barrel X' 2021

$55.00

BTL Brand, Weissburgunder 2021

$45.00

BTL Vetter 'Steinterrassen Sandstein' 2020

$98.00

BTL Nesterac 'Bel' 2021

$65.00

BTL Heinrich 'Naked' 2021

$45.00

BTL Cati Ribot 'Son Llebre' 2021

$80.00

BTL Margins, Chenin Blanc 2020

$65.00

BTL Guiberteau, Chenin 2021

$105.00

BTL Lelarge Pugeot 'Blanc de Meuniers' 2015

$150.00

BTL Machard 'Le Chene du Court' 2020

$80.00

BTL Vocoret 'Le Bas de Chapelot' 2019

$130.00

BTL Sabre, Bourgogne Blanc 2021

$98.00

BTL Altaber 'La Fleur au Verre' 2021

$80.00

BTL Cholet, Puligny Montrachet 2020

$180.00

BTL Rougeot 'La Combe Bazin' 2020

$160.00

BTL Theo Dancer 'Alpestre' 2021

$195.00

BTL Vetter, Muller Thurgau 2020

$65.00

Orange

BTL Grange de l'Oncle Charles 'Mille Lieux' 2021

$77.00

BTL Altaber 'Plen Po' 2020

$80.00

BTL Val de Combres 'Luberon' 2021

$70.00

BTL Rimbert 'Orange' 2021

$45.00

BTL Pelican 'Maceration' 2021

$158.00

BTL Artigas 'La Rumbera' 2021

$75.00

BTL Keltis 'Zan' 2020

$63.00

BTL Zaro, Malvasia 2020

$70.00

BTL Marvla Tindo 'Proza' 2021

$65.00

BTL Cajkov 'Godfather' 2021

$73.00

BTL Lewandowski 'Tatto' 2021

$85.00

Rosé

BTL Binner 'Si Rose' 2021

$90.00

BTL Terres Promise 'Anachronie' 2021

$55.00

BTL Terres Promise 'Apostrophe' 2021

$55.00

BTL Arndorfer 'Rosa Marie' 2020

$65.00

BTL Canopus 'Rosado' 2021

$45.00

BTL Nesterac 'Ruz' 2021

$65.00

BTL Lewandowski 'Feints' 2021

$70.00

BTL Lewandowski, Rose 2021

$70.00

BTL Henri Milan 'Haru' 2021

$50.00

Red

BTL Chapel, Beaujolais Village 2020

$60.00

BLT Lestignac 'Va te Faire Boire' 2021 1.5L

$80.00

BTL Mosse, Cabernet Franc 2020

$60.00

BLT Pirouettes 'Ultraviolet' 2021

$65.00

BLT Kumpf et Meyer, Pinot Noir 2021

$100.00

BTL Les Grande Vignes, Pinot d'Aunis 2021

$77.00

BTL Chevelier, Cabernet Franc 2021

$52.00

BTL Breton 'Trinch' 2021

$70.00

BTL Hors Champ 'Une Vie La Nuit' 2021

$78.00

BTL Cado Tsoun, Duras 2021

$55.00

BTL Clos Fantine 'Tradition' 2019

$62.00

BTL Les Foulards Rouge 'Octobre' 2021

$56.00

BTL Les Champs Libre, Crozes Hermitage 2019

$84.00

BTL Souhaut 'La Souterone' 2021

$85.00

BTL Dom. de la Cras, Bourgogne Rouge 2020

$115.00

BTL Rougeot, Passetoutgrain 2021

$90.00

BTL Rougeot 'Les Lameroses' 2020

$120.00

BTL Sarnin Berrux 'Le Bojo Sutra' 2021

$45.00

BTL Pierre Cotton, Cote de Brouilly 2020

$105.00

BTL Pelican 'Trois Cepages' 2020

$140.00

BTL Enderle and Moll 'Basis' 2021

$65.00

BTL Altenburger 'Cric' 2021

$66.00

BTL Bibich, Plavina 2019

$56.00

BTL Osicka Modra 'Portugal' 2021

$70.00

BTL Sopromadze, Chekveri 2021

$70.00

BTL Gulia Negri, Nebbiolo 2020

$86.00

BTL Lewandowski 'Boaz' 2021

$85.00

Mee Godard, Morgon 2021

$100.00

BTL Cotton, Gamay 2021

$75.00

BTL Dubois 'L'alchimiste' 2021

$80.00

BTL Chave Selections, Cote Du Rhone 2021

$65.00

BTL Guiberteau, Saumur Rougue 2021

$85.00

BTL Machard 'Les Grands Chaillots' 2020

$115.00

BTL Cassiopee 'Le Saugeot' 2021

$155.00

BTL Pierre Henri Rougeot 'En Grand Champs' 2020

$230.00

BTL Pierre Henri Rougeot ' La Rue au Port' 2019

$190.00

BTL Sabre, Pommard 2020

$180.00

BTL Prieure Roch NSG 2009

$980.00

BTL Pacalet, Moulin a Vent 2020

$220.00

BTL Paillard 'Petit Père' 2017

$85.00

BTL Chapel, Beaujolais Village 2020

$65.00

NA

NA Beverages

Casamara Sera Amado Soda

$6.00

Casamara Fora Apertif Soda

$6.00

Espresso

$3.00

1 Penny

$0.01

Saratoga Still

$6.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$6.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Unified Ferments Kombucha

$8.00

Hoplark Citra NA Beer

$6.00

Fever Tree Cola

$4.00

Tea

$6.00

BARGOT Food Menu

Bargot Olives

$8.00

Bargot Bread

$8.00

Bargot Cheese Plate

$24.00

Bargot Ham

$27.00

Bargot Burrata

$24.00

Bargot Ice Cream

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

69 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Directions

