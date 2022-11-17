A map showing the location of Margot's View gallery

Margot's

review star

No reviews yet

1243 Frenchmen Street

New Orleans, LA 70116

Popular Items

Supremo
Margherita
LeBlanc

Pizza

Margherita

$13.00

Pepperoni

$14.00

Italian Sausage

$14.00

Supremo

$15.00

LeBlanc

$13.00

Sasquash

$15.00

Cavoletti

$14.00

Magpie

$15.00

Salads

Caesar

$11.00

House

$11.00

Specials/Other

Side of Boquerones

$3.00

Side of Pecorino

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Red Sauce

$1.00

Hawt Ghoul Pizza

$20.00

Corn Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Side of Italian Sausage

$3.00

Braised Cabbage

$12.00

Side of Honey

$1.00

Cab Chili Paste

$1.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Lagunitas IPNA (non alcoholic)

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soft Cocktail

$5.00

Cans/Bottles

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Einbecker Pils

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Grapefruit Radler

$8.00

Whiner Le Tub

$7.00

Green Empire Citra Friendly Pale Ale

$8.00

Lagunitas IPNA (non alcoholic)

$5.00

House Wines

House Red Glass

$8.00

House Red .5L

$25.00

House Red Liter

$45.00

House White Glass

$8.00

House White .5L

$25.00

House White Liter

$45.00

Prosecco Glass

$10.00

Natural Wine Glass

$13.00

BTL Prosecco

$40.00

BTL - Bubbles/Cider

2020 Ciderie du Leguer Granit

$35.00Out of stock

Domaine No Control Hellcider

$42.00

2019 Saetti Rosso Viola Lambrusco

$45.00Out of stock

2021 Populis Pet Nat

$48.00Out of stock

Hiyu Floreal Cider

$48.00

2020 Camilo Donati Lambrusco

$50.00

2021 Grange Tiphaine Rosa Rose Rosam

$52.00

2020 Querciole Ca' de Noci

$54.00

2020 Enlightenment Wines Night Eyes

$58.00

2020 Camilo Donati Sauvignon

$60.00

2019 Colleformica Pazza Gialla Rosato

$64.00

2020 Philippe Tessier Phil en Bulle

$66.00

2020 Domaine Geschickt Obi Wine Keno Bulle

$69.00

2020 Terrevive Stiolorosso Lambrusco

$72.00

2021 Bainbridge Johnny Popper

$96.00

Chris is a big OK dum dum

$1.00

Poderi Cellario 'La Grinozza'

$48.00

Strohmeier 'TLZ Weiss No. 8

$88.00

BTL - White

2021 Brand Electric Chardonnay Acid Test

$38.00Out of stock

2021 Iruai Elphame Savagnin

$40.00Out of stock

2019 La Biancara Bianco Masieri

$42.00

2017 Conestabile della Staffa Bianco

$42.00Out of stock

2020 Brand Weissburgunder 1L

$45.00Out of stock

2019 Domaine Cazottes Champetre

$48.00

2020 Pirouettes Tutti Frutti

$50.00Out of stock

2016 Dirty & Rowdy Familiar Blanc

$52.00Out of stock

2019 Autor de l'Anne Los Annegeles

$56.00Out of stock

2020 Nicolas Reau Attention Chenin Mechant

$56.00

2020 Milan Nestarec Bel 1L

$58.00Out of stock

2019 Julien Altaber La Fleur au Verre

$60.00Out of stock

2021 Bascule Bottum Up Blanc

$64.00

2017 Cascina degli Ulivi Filagnotti

$64.00

2016 Grapperie La Desiree

$67.00

2018 Les Granges Paquenesses La Pierre Savignin

$82.00

Strohmeier TLZ Weiss no. 8

$88.00

2019 Oriol Artigas La Rumbera MAG

$125.00

2021 Matassa 'Cuvee Marguerite'

$83.00

2021 Herve Villemade 'Sauvignon'

$40.00

2021 Les Lunes 'Lolonis Vineyard Chardonnay'

$48.00

BTL - Orange

2021 Rogue Vine Jamon Jamon

$40.00

2020 Populis Macerated Chardonnay

$45.00

2020 Vini Sassara Vin de Anfoa

$58.00Out of stock

2020 Les Vins Pirouetttes 'Eros'

$58.00

2020 Ratapoil Avis de Tempete 10 Riesling

$65.00

2018 Domaine la Taupe Nicole Sauv. Blanc

$75.00

2020 Tschida Birdscape Weiss

$76.00

2014 Altura Ansonaco

$78.00

2019 La Stoppa Ageno

$84.00

2019 Radikon Sivi Pinot

$88.00

2021 Yetti & The Kokonut 'Project Wine'

$64.00

2021 Matassa 'Coume de L'Olla Blanc'

$69.00

2021 Foulards Rouges 'Potemkine'

$68.00

BTL - Rosé

2019 Milan Nestarec Forks & Knives

$52.00

2020 Furlani Altopiano Rosso

$42.00

2021 Podericellario E Rosato 1L

$45.00

2020 Mas Mellet Lily Rose

$48.00

2018 Podrum Franjo Aubiks

$54.00Out of stock

2020 Dinamo Nucleo 3 Rosato 1L

$56.00

2019 Lamoresca Rosato

$60.00Out of stock

2020 Yetti & the Kokonut B'rose MAG

$107.00

BTL - Chilled Red

2021 Populis Reversee

$40.00

2019 Vignes d'Olvier VO

$48.00

2021 Margins Neutral Oak Hotel

$48.00

2020 Jeremy Quastana Cot l'Ectif

$52.00

2020 Vini Sassara Bardolino Goto

$55.00

2018 JC Jezequel Aunis

$55.00

2019 Tiberi 'l rosso

$56.00

2020 Nestarec Youngster

$60.00

2019 Weingut Knauss Trollinger Pure

$62.00

2020 Ratapoil Avis de Tempete 3 Mondeuse

$65.00

2020 Brand Pinot Noir

$68.00

2021 Yetti & The Kokonut Hipster Juice

$70.00Out of stock

2019 Domaine YoYo KM31

$80.00

2021 Matassa 'Coume de L'Olla Rouge'

$69.00

2021 Iruai 'Bloom Phase'

$44.00

2020 Clos Des Mourres 'Rosy'

$52.00

BTL - Red

2019 Bodega Cauzon Tinto

$40.00

2018 La Ginestra Sant'Ellero Chianti

$44.00

2014 La Clarine Suma Kaw Syrah

$45.00

2019 Domaine 2 Anes Fontanilles

$45.00

2020 Mas Mellet Pari Finesse

$48.00Out of stock

2019 La Stoppa Trebbiolo

$50.00

Occhipinti SP68 Rosso

$54.00Out of stock

Clos Marfisi Patrimonio Mon Amour

$54.00

2020 Christian Ducroux Expectatia

$64.00

2020 Nicolas Carmarans Mauvais Temps

$82.00Out of stock

2019 Tschida Himmel Auf Erden Rot

$82.00Out of stock

2020 La Perdida O Trancado

$87.00

2020 Carmarans Maximus MAG

$116.00

2021 Matassa 'Cuvee Romanissa'

$83.00

2021 Envinate Albahra

$50.00

2016 Vini Viti Vinci 'Bourgogne Colanges La Vineuse'

$79.00

2019 Cyril Seven 'Bois Du Bisson'

$52.00

Fortified/Sweet

El Maestro Sierra Oloroso gls

$9.00

Barbadillo Pedro Ximenez gls

$10.00

Infantado White Port

$10.00

Colombo Marsala

$8.00

Valdespino Manzanilla

$9.00

Signature Cocktails

Garibaldi

$9.00

Freezer Gibson

$12.00

Rhubarb OF

$11.00

Cucumber Buck

$11.00

Passionfruit Gimlet

$11.00

Spicy Marg

$12.00

Bitter Bee’s Knees

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Soft Cocktail

$5.00

Negronis

Classic Negroni

$9.00

Louisville

$11.00

Shinjuku

$12.00

Warsaw

$11.00

Jalisco

$11.00

San Juan

$11.00

Spritzes

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Bergamot

$11.00

Celery & Tonic

$11.00

Wimbledon

$11.00

Cherry

$11.00

Desert

$12.00

Gin

Royal Gate Gin

$9.00

Bombay Dry Gin

$10.00

Rum

La Favorite White Rhum

$9.00

Plantation Pineapple Rum

$10.00

Plantation OFTD

$10.00

El Dorado 3

$8.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Cimarron

$8.00

Del Maguey Vida

$9.00

Mal Bien Espadin

$9.00

Vodka

Cathead

$8.00

Square One Basil Vodka

$9.00

Whiskey/Brandy

Suntory Toki

$11.00

Evan Williams Bonded

$8.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Laird's Apple Brandy

$9.00

Ferrand Cognac

$10.00

Amari/Liqueurs

Alpe Amaro LYS

$10.00

Amaro CioCiaro

$9.00

Amaro dell'erborista

$14.00

Amaro Dente di Leone

$10.00

Amaro Lucano

$9.00

Amaro Sibilla

$13.00

Antico Amaro Noveis

$10.00

Aperol

$8.00

Atxa Red Vermouth

$8.00

Averna

$10.00

Branca Menta

$10.00

Bruto Americano

$11.00

Byrrh

$9.00

Campari

$8.00

Cappeletti

$9.00

CH Fernet Dogma

$11.00

Cocchi Americano

$11.00

Cocchi Sweet Vermouth

$9.00

Cynar

$9.00

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$8.00

Don Ciccio Donna Rosa

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Fey Anme Forest Bitter

$10.00

Forthave Red Aperitivo

$10.00

Genepy

$10.00

Gran Classico

$11.00

Green Chartreuse

$13.00

Italicus

$11.00

Luxardo Bitter Bianco

$9.00

Meletti

$8.00

Montenegro

$9.00

MUZ vermouth

$11.00

Pimm's

$8.00

Select Aperitivo

$8.00

Sfumato

$9.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$12.00

Fernet Shot

$7.00

Cocktails

Almost Ready

$12.00

Grandmother's Tea

$12.00

Great Shift

$12.00

Kerosene Dreams

$12.00

Reminiscing

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood-fired pizza and Italian cocktails

Location

1243 Frenchmen Street, New Orleans, LA 70116

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

