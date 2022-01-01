Margs Taco Bistro 200 Fillmore Street

  • Home
Popular Items

Chicken Calle Taco (GF)
Mahi-Mahi (GF)
Pork Pastor (GF)

Appetizers

Chips + Salsa Sampler (GF)

$7.00

Choose 3 from below: Fire Roasted Salsa (MILD) • Habanero Pineapple Salsa Marg’s Pico de Gallo • Roasted Red Pepper + Chipotle Salsa Spicy Arbol Salsa (HOT) • Tomatillo Salsa

Chips +Fresh Guacamole

$12.00

Authentic zesty guacamole with a side of fire roasted salsa

Marg’s Queso

$10.00

Warm, savory cheeses blended with tomatoes + green chilies

Marg’s Dipping Quesadilla

$12.00

Hand-pressed flour tortillas with a blend of melted cheeses, pico de gallo + chipotle crema drizzle. Served with guacamole, sour cream + choice of salsa

Macho Nachos (GF)

$12.00

Chips with melted cheese, brisket, spicy macha salsa, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

Mahi Mahi marinated in fresh lime juice topped with sliced jalapeño, red onion, toasted coconut, cilantro + served on a grilled avocado

Texas Twinkie

$10.00

Elote

$5.00

Salad + Soup

Ahi Tuna Salad (GF)

$14.00

Seared Sushi Grade Ahi, black sesame seeds, edamame, watermelon radish, avocado, fried crispy onions + avocado vinaigrette

Red Quinoa (GF)

$12.00

Red Quinoa salad with arugula, roasted sweet potato, black beans, avocado, goat cheese + Mexican pumpkin seeds. Served with a chili-lime vinaigrette

Arugula (GF)

$12.00

Arugula salad with segmented pink grapefruit, sliced avocado, red onions, Mexican pumpkin seeds + queso fresco. Served with a honey-grapefruit vinaigrette

Rustic House (GF)

$12.00

Seasoned Chicken, crisp romaine, sliced avocado, green onions, corn, black beans, tomatoes, queso fresca. Served with lime vinaigrette

Flank Steak Salad

$13.00

Fire braised flank steak served over spring mix, charred sweet corn, avocado, tomatoes. Drizzled with a spicy peanut sauce

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00+

Tacos

Barbacoa Taco (GF)

$5.50

Barbacoa with cucumber, watermelon radish and our spicy arbol salsa

Korean Pork

$5.00

Slow Roasted Natural Pork with pickled cucumbers, scallions, hoisin sauce + sriracha

Macha Brisket (GF)

$5.75

Slow Cooked Brisket with onion slivers, lettuce, macha salsa + queso fresco

Mahi-Mahi (GF)

$5.75

Blackened Mahi Mahi served with purple cabbage, fresh avocado + topped with a sweet chili salsa

Menonita (GF)

$4.50

Melted cheese served with roasted poblano, zucchini, mushroom, corn, black beans, red pepper, with fire roasted salsa

Pesto Caprese (GF)

$4.75

Seasoned Chicken, fresh mozzarella, cherry and roasted tomatoes, with a mixture of fresh basil & pesto + balsamic

The Peruvian (GF)

$4.50

Chorizo, roasted sweet potato, queso fresco + drizzled with basil citrus sauce

Philly Steak

$4.75

NaturaI Steak, mushrooms, red peppers, queso + thinly sliced jalapeño

Pork Belly (GF)

$5.50

Grilled Chopped Pork Belly with kimchi, watermelon radishes, scallions + sriracha

Pork Pastor (GF)

$5.25

Marinated Pork, grilled pineapple, onion, cilantro, and fire roasted salsa

Spicy Shrimp (GF)

$5.75

Blackened Shrimp with avocado, lettuce, sweet chili salsa with queso fresco

Tenderloin Steak (GF)

$5.75

Flank steak with spring mix, pickled onions, grilled cherry tomatoes + a chimichurri sauce

Chicken Calle Taco (GF)

$4.00

Chicken with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Pork Calle Taco (GF)

$4.00

Pork with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Steak Calle Taco (GF)

$5.50

Steak with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Taco Tues Pork

$2.00

Taco Tues Chicken

$2.00

Shrimp Calle

$5.00

Entrees

Stuffed Poblano Pepper (GF)

$12.00

Roasted Poblano stuffed with black beans, corn, red peppers, mushroom, zucchini + cheddar/pepper jack cheeses

Enchiladas (GF)

$11.00

Corn tortillas served with a mixture of cheddar + pepper jack cheese with red onions and scallions on top. Served with Spanish rice, black beans + sour cream Choice of Red or Green Sauce

Pork Tamales

$12.00

Marinated Pork tamale smothered in green chili. Comes with lettuce, tomato, rice & beans

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Potatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Blended Cheeses wrapped in a tortilla then topped with pork green chili, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Smothered Burrito

$10.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with Spanish rice, black beans, topped with blended cheese, pork green chili, sour cream, lettuce + tomatoes

Lunch Special

$9.00

Desserts

Churros

$5.00Out of stock

Sopapillas

$5.00

Tres Leche

$5.00

N/A Bevs

Arnold Palmer

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Grapefruit Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Orange Bottle

$4.00

San Pelligrino

$4.00

Limeade

$4.50

Sides

SD Chips

$1.00

SD Tortilla

$0.50

SD Rice

$1.00

SD Beans

$1.00

SD Small Queso

$3.00

SD Large Queso

$6.00

SD Sm Guac

$3.00

Lg Guac

$9.00

SD Small Salsa

$1.50

SD Large Salsa

$3.00

SD Cheese

$1.00

SD Sour Cream

$1.00

SD Jalapenos

$1.00

SD Meat

$4.00

SD Sauce

$1.00

SD Dressing

$1.00

SD Avocado

$2.50

Lg Rice

$3.00

Lg Beans

$3.00

White

Campo Brut

$9.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Mason Chard

$15.00

Prisoner Chard

$16.00

Albariño

$10.00

Crawford Rose

$11.00

Red

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

Unshackled Cab Sav

$15.00

Saldo Zin

$16.00

Allende Rioja

$16.00

Draft Beers

Pacifico

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.50

Neg Modelo

$5.00

Lagunitas

$5.75

Summer Shandy

$7.00

Bottle/Can beers

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Imperial

$5.00

Modelo ESP.

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

Tecate

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

XX Lager

$5.00

Kids Food

Kids Quesadilla Cheese

$5.00

Kids Quesadilla Chicken

Kids Quesadilla Steak

$5.00

Kids chicken Taco

$5.00

Kids Steak Taco

$5.00

Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ice T

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Mex Coke

$4.00

Grapefruit Soda

$3.00

Mex Coke

$4.00

Orange Bottle

$4.00

San Pelligrino

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 Fillmore Street, Denver, CO 80206

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

