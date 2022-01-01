Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maria Bonita - San Antonio 350 Northaven Drive

review star

No reviews yet

350 Northaven Drive

San Antonio, TX 78229

Order Again

Appetizers

Maria Bonita Sampler

$11.49

4 beef and chicken fajita nachos compuestos, 4 chicken taquitos,quesadilla halfs, served with jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole, and a sample chile con queso dip.

Nachos Bean & Cheese

Nachos Bean & Cheese

$8.69

Tortilla chips topped with delicious refried beans and melted yellow cheese

Nachos Half Bean and Cheese

$4.49

Nachos Beef Fajita

$12.99

Nachos Half Beef Fajita

$6.99

Nachos Chicken Fajita

$9.49

Nachos Half Chicken Fajita

$4.69

Guacamole Nachos

$8.99

Tortilla chips topped with our famous family guacamole

Nachos Half Guacamole

$4.99

Queso Dip

$3.99+

A rich and velvety melted yellow cheese mixed with diced tomatoes and green chilies. It's perfect for dipping tortilla chips in

Queso Picadillo

$9.69

Mexican style ground beef mixed with a rich and velvety melted yellow cheese

Queso Flameado

$10.79

Translated "melted cheese" mixed with chorizo served with fresh corn or flour tortillas. Exceptionally delicious!

Cocktail de Cameron

Cocktail de Cameron

$10.99
Cerviche

Cerviche

$10.99

Nachos Mixed Fajita

$10.99

Nachos Half Mixed Fajita

$5.99
Super Nachos

Super Nachos

$10.99

Tortilla chips topped with delicious refried beans, melted yellow cheese, picadillo, guacamole and sour cream

Nachos Half Super Nachos

$5.49

Guacamole 32 oz

$16.99

Guacamole 16 oz

$10.00

Guacamole 8 oz

$7.99

Guacamole 4 oz

$4.99

Nachos Half Order

Nachos Half Bean and Cheese

$4.49

Nachos Half Beef Fajita

$6.99

Nachos Half Chicken Fajita

$4.69

Nachos Half Guacamole

$4.99

Nachos Mixed Fajita

$10.99

Nachos Half Super Nachos

$5.49

Beverages

Big Red

Big Red

$1.99
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.99
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$1.99
Coca Mexicana

Coca Mexicana

$2.99
Coffee

Coffee

$1.99
Coke

Coke

$1.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.99
Freshly Squeezed Lemonade

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade

$2.99
Milk

Milk

$1.79
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.29
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
Tea

Tea

$1.99
Agua Mineral

Agua Mineral

$2.99

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon & Egg Taco

$2.09

Barbacoa Taco

$4.09Out of stock

Bean & Cheese Taco

$1.69

Carne Guisada Taco

$4.79

Chicharrones Taco

$2.09

Chilaquiles Taco

$2.69

Chorizo & Bean Taco

$2.49

Chorizo & Egg Taco

$2.49

Chorizo & Potato Taco

$2.39

Chorizo, Egg, Bacon & Bean Taco

$3.09

Country Sausage & Bean Taco

$2.79

Country Sausage & Egg Taco

$2.79

Egg a la Mexicana Taco

$2.09

Machacado Taco

$3.29

Migas Taco

$2.09

Picadillo Taco

$2.59

Potato & Bacon

$2.09

Potato & Egg Taco

$2.09

Potato, Egg, Bacon & Cheese Taco

$3.29

Sausage & Potato

$3.09

Spicy Sausage Ranchero

$3.19

Breakfast Plates

Bacon & Egg Plate

$8.29

2 eggs cooked to your liking with 3 slices of thick applewood smoked bacon, refried beans and potatoes

Barbacoa Plate (Weekend Only)

$10.29

A portion of barbacoa served with refried beans and potatoes

Chilaquiles Plate

$9.79+

A traditional Mexican breakfast made of fried strips of corn tortillas simmered in a flavorful red chile guajillo sauce served with refried beans and potatoes

Chorizo & Egg Plate

$8.29

Mexican chorizo cooked with scrambled eggs, a delicious combination served with refried beans and potatoes

Huevos A La Mexicana Plate

$7.49

Scrambled eggs, cooked with tomatoes, onions, and chile peppers served with refried beans and potatoes

Huevos Rancheros Plate

$7.29+

2 eggs cooked to your liking topped with a ranchero sauce served with refried beans and potatoes

Machacado Plate

$9.29

Scrambled eggs, cooked with shredded beef, tomatoes, onions, and chile peppers served with refried beans and potatoes

Menudo 16oz

$9.99

A traditional Mexican soup made with honeycomb beef tripe, hominy in a red chili pepper broth

Menudo 32oz

$14.99

A traditional Mexican soup made with honeycomb beef tripe, hominy in a red chili pepper broth

Pancakes (Single)

$3.29

2 pancakes served with refried beans and potatoes

Pork Chop Plate

$9.29

1 pork chops served with refried beans and potatoes

Cowboy Breakfast

$9.49

Pancakes Full Stack

$5.99

Pancakes Short Stack

$4.99

Buenos Dias Burrito

$9.29

Pecan Pancakes

$4.99+

banana/berry pancakes

$4.99+

Migas Plate

$9.29

Barbacoa & Menudo Combo

$13.29

Regular Tacos

Asada Taco

$3.79

Beef Fajita Taco

$4.99

Chalupa

$2.69

Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.69

Crispy Taco

$2.69

Picadillo Taco

$2.49

Puffy Taco

$3.89

Taco al Carbon

$4.49

Taco Norteno

$4.99

Carne Guisada Taco

$4.79

Bean & Cheese Taco

$1.59

Barbacoa Taco

$4.29

Shredded Chicken

$2.69

Avocado Taco

$2.99

Enchiladas

Beef Enchiladas Plate

$10.49

2 delicious enchiladas filled with mexican ground beef and topped with cheese and chili sauce

Cheese Enchiladas Plate

$10.29

Chicken Enchilada Plate

$10.39

2 delicious enchiladas filled with shredded chicken and topped with cheese and chili sauce

Enchiladas De Mole

$10.39

2 chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce

Enchiladas Verdes Plate

$10.39

2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with white cheese and a delicious verde (green) made with tomatillos, jalapeños, cilantro, and lime. Served with a side of sour cream

Enchiladas Vegetarian Plate

$9.49

Enchiladas Tejanas Plate

$8.99

Enchiladas Tres Hermanas

$10.79

Fajitas

Beef Fajita Plate

$13.49+

Certified Angus Beef Fajita that is marinated and cooked to perfection. Served with grilled onions, guacamole, pico de gallo

Chicken Fajita Plate

Chicken Fajita Plate

$11.99+

Chicken Fajita that is marinated and cooked to perfection. Served with grilled onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Mixed Fajita (chicken/beef)

$12.49+

Regular Plates

Beef Chalupa Plate

$9.99

2 chalupas topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and Certified Angus Beef Fajita

Carne Asada Taco Plate

$11.99

2 tacos made from juicy and tender marinated Certified Angus Beef, topped with diced onions, crumbled cotija cheese and fresh cilantro

Carne Guisada Plate

$11.49

A Mexican beef stew made with chunks of Certified Angus Beef simmered in a savory gravy

Chalupa Plate

$9.49

2 chalupas topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese

Chicken Breast Monterrey

$10.49

Grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey Jack cheese

Crispy Taco Plate

$9.99

3 crispy tacos filled with mexican ground beef or shreded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

Puffy Taco Plate

$10.99

2 puffy tacos, ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese

Quesadillas

$9.99

A Mexican dish that dates back to the 16th century. A corn or flour tortilla folded in half, stuffed with cheese

Chalupa Plate - Shredded Chicken

$10.39

2 chalupas topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and shredded chicken

Soft Taco Rancheros Plate

$10.49

Two soft tacos filled with your choice of Mexican ground beef or shrreded chicken. Topped with a ranchero sauce

Steak Ranchero

$14.49

A Certified Beef Angus Steak topped with delicious ranchero sauce

"Street Tacos" Plate

"Street Tacos" Plate

$11.99

5 mini street tacos served with chopped Certified Angus Beef. Topped with cilantro, onions, white cheese and a side of guacamole.

Mole plate

$9.99Out of stock

TACOS AL CARBON PL

$10.99

Al Plato Pastor

$10.49

Chicken Flautas Plate

$9.99

chile relleno

$10.99

Fideo

$8.49

Fiedo w/ Meat & Beans

$9.49

Cheese Quesadillas

$9.49

Beef Quesadillas

$11.49

Chicken Quesadillas

$10.49

Shrimp Quesadillas

$10.99

Lunch Specials

Carne Asada Taco Plate

$9.99

2 tacos made from juicy and tender marinated Certified Angus Beef, topped with diced onions, crumbled cotija cheese and fresh cilantro

Carne Guisada Plate

$9.99

A Mexican beef stew made with chunks of Certified Angus Beef simmered in a savory gravy

Chalupa Plate

$9.49

2 chalupas topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese

Chicken Fajita Plate

$9.99

Chicken Fajita that is marinated and cooked to perfection. Served with grilled onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Chicken Flauta Plate

$8.99

3 shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas then fried. Topped with sour cream, guacamole, monterey jack cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.

Crispy Taco Plate

$9.99

3 crispy tacos filled with mexican ground beef or shreded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

Enchiladas Verdes Plate

$8.99

2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with white cheese and a delicious verde (green) made with tomatillos, jalapeños, cilantro, and lime. Served with a side of sour cream

San Antonio Lunch Special

$8.99

Mini Street Tacos

$8.99Out of stock

5 mini street tacos served with chopped Certified Angus Beef. Topped with cilantro, onions, white cheese and a side of guacamole.

Soup & Salad Combo Cup

$8.99

Cheese Enchilidas Plate

$8.99

Cheese Burger & Fries

$8.99Out of stock

100% All-American beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions, served with french fries or seasoned vegetables

Tacos Al Carbon "Street Tacos" Lunch Special

$9.99
San Antonio Lunch Special

$8.99

Weekday

Costillas De Puerco En

$10.49

Chicken Mole

$10.49

Chicken topped our delicious mole sauce

Chiles Rellenos

$10.49

A poblano pepper that is stuffed with your choice of mexican ground beef our queso fresco. Its battered, and fried topped with salsa ranchero sauce and monterey jack cheese

Calabaza Con Pollo

$10.49

Mexican noodles simmered in a rich flavorful tomato broth with Mexican ground beef and beans

Flautas Mexicanas

$8.99

Shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas then fried. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream

Trocitos De Puerco En Salsa Verde

$10.49Out of stock

Favorites / Specialties

Cilantro & Lime Shrimp Plate

$14.59Out of stock

Cooked to perfection! Your choice of mixed vegetables, side salad, rice and beans. Pick two sides

Filet Mignon 6 oz

$17.99

Cooked to perfection! Your choice of mixed vegetables, side salad, rice and beans. Pick two sides

Ribeye Steak

$21.99

Cooked to perfection! Your choice of mixed vegetables, side salad, rice and beans. Pick two sides

Maria Bonita's Family Salmon Recipe

$14.99

Cooked to perfection! Your choice of mixed vegetables, side salad, rice and beans. Pick two sides

Hamburger

$9.99

Maria Bonita Grilled Salmon

$15.99

Soup and Salads

Caldo de Res

$11.99Out of stock

A traditional Mexican beef soup loaded with chunks of vegetables and beef. Served with a side of rice

Caldo de Pollo

$5.29+

A traditional Mexican chicken soup loaded with chunks of vegetables and chicken. Served with a side of rice

Texas Taco Salad

Texas Taco Salad

$9.49

A fresh salad topped with Certified Beef Fajita

Maria Bonita Cobb Salad

$12.99

A grilled chicken breast, chopped crispy applewood bacon, roma tomatoes, sliced avocados, hard boiled eggs and red onions. Served over a bed of crisp lettuce

Menudo 16oz

$10.89

A traditional Mexican soup made with honeycomb beef tripe, hominy in a red chili pepper broth

Menudo 32oz

$16.59

A traditional Mexican soup made with honeycomb beef tripe, hominy in a red chili pepper broth

Salmon Salad

$12.99

Soup & Salad

$9.99+

Tortilla Soup 16oz

$9.49

A delicious shredded chicken soup with tomatoes, onions and fresh cilantro. Topped with corn tortilla strips and shredded cheese

Tortilla Soup 32oz

$11.59

A delicious shredded chicken soup with tomatoes, onions and fresh cilantro. Topped with corn tortilla strips and shredded cheese

Fideo Bowl

$7.99

Mexican noodles simmered in a rich flavorful tomato broth

Pozole De Puerco

$5.29+

Tortilla Soup 8oz

$5.29

Tia's Soup And Flauta Combination

$10.49

Fideo Loco

$10.49

Fideo Cup

$6.49

Menudo 8oz Cup

$6.79

Pozole 8oz Cup

$5.29

Combination Plates

Maria Bonita Combination Plate

$12.99

2 cheese enchliadas topped with cheese and a delicious chili con carne sauce and your choice of Certified Angus Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita or Carne Guisada.

Tex Mex plate

$11.99

Oak Hills Dinner

$13.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$4.99

1 cheese enchilada, rice and beans

Kids Nacho's

$4.99

4 bean and cheese nachos

Kids Crispy Taco

$5.29

Crispy taco, rice and beans

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.39

Chicken nuggets with french fries

Burrito

Beef Maria Bonita Burrito

$10.69

Texas Size Burrito

$9.69

Family Meals

Beef Fajita (2-3)

$35.99

Chicken Fajita (2-3)

$30.99

Combination (2-3)

$33.99

Beef Fajita (4-6)

Chicken Fajita (4-6)

$64.99

Combination (4-6)

$59.99

1lb beef fajita

$19.99

1LB chicken Fajita

$16.99

Dessert

Cheesecake

$4.99

Churros

$3.69

Flan

$3.29
Sopapillas Small

Sopapillas Small

$3.29

Tres Leches Cake

$4.29

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Sopapillas Full Order

$5.29

A La Carte

Bacon (Order)(3 Slices)

$2.49

A thick perfectly crisp Applewood Smoked Bacon

(1) Enchilada

$3.29

A fresh corn tortilla wrapped with your choice of cheese, beef or shredded chicken topped with cheese and a delicious chili con carne sauce

(3) Enchilada

$7.99

Flauta

$1.99

Shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas then fried

Fries

$1.99

Grilled Jalapenos/Chiles Toreados

$0.59

Chiles toreados have amazing flavors!! They are grilled jalapeno peppers

Guacamole 4 oz.

$3.99

Our famous family recipe of ripe avocados mashed to perfection with the perfect amount of seasoning

Guacamole 8 oz.

$7.99

Our famous family recipe of ripe avocados mashed to perfection with the perfect amount of seasoning

Guacamole 16 oz

$10.99

Our famous family recipe of ripe avocados mashed to perfection with the perfect amount of seasoning

Guacamole 32 oz

$16.99

Our famous family recipe of ripe avocados mashed to perfection with the perfect amount of seasoning

Hot Sauce 4 oz.

$1.79

Hot Sauce 8 oz.

$2.99

Hot Sauce 16 oz

$7.99

Tortillas

$0.75

Queso Fresco

$0.69

Add cheese

$0.69

Side of carne guisada

$4.99

Side of Beans

$2.49

Add Rice

$2.69

Add sour cream

$0.69

Add guacamole

$1.99

Charro beans

$2.49

Avocado

$2.99

1 Egg

$1.99

Chips

Dozen Tortillas

$4.99

Salsa ranchera

$0.99

yellow cheese

$0.99

white cheese

$0.99

jalapenos

$0.69

Potatoes

$1.69

Ice Cream scoop2.99

$2.99

Salmon

$10.00

Buffet Packages

Mixed Fajita Package

$25.60

Chicken Ench Pack Green Sauce

$35.00

Fixed Menu

Enchiladas Tejanas Plate

$8.99

Chicken Fajita Plate

$9.99

Chicken Fajita that is marinated and cooked to perfection. Served with grilled onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Puffy Taco Plate

$10.99

2 puffy tacos, ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese

Texas Chicken Salad

$10.49

Crispy Taco Plate

$9.99

3 crispy tacos filled with mexican ground beef or shreded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

Mixed Fajita (chicken/beef)

$12.49+

Maria Bonita Sampler

$11.49

Soda Or Tea

$2.00

Maria Bonita Combination Plate

$12.99

2 cheese enchliadas topped with cheese and a delicious chili con carne sauce and your choice of Certified Angus Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita or Carne Guisada.

Maria Bonita Package

$16.00

Flowers

$10.00

Maria Bonita Catering Package

$16.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

350 Northaven Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229

Directions

