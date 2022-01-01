- Home
Maria Bonita - San Antonio 350 Northaven Drive
350 Northaven Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229
Appetizers
Maria Bonita Sampler
4 beef and chicken fajita nachos compuestos, 4 chicken taquitos,quesadilla halfs, served with jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole, and a sample chile con queso dip.
Nachos Bean & Cheese
Tortilla chips topped with delicious refried beans and melted yellow cheese
Nachos Half Bean and Cheese
Nachos Beef Fajita
Nachos Half Beef Fajita
Nachos Chicken Fajita
Nachos Half Chicken Fajita
Guacamole Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with our famous family guacamole
Nachos Half Guacamole
Queso Dip
A rich and velvety melted yellow cheese mixed with diced tomatoes and green chilies. It's perfect for dipping tortilla chips in
Queso Picadillo
Mexican style ground beef mixed with a rich and velvety melted yellow cheese
Queso Flameado
Translated "melted cheese" mixed with chorizo served with fresh corn or flour tortillas. Exceptionally delicious!
Cocktail de Cameron
Cerviche
Nachos Mixed Fajita
Nachos Half Mixed Fajita
Super Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with delicious refried beans, melted yellow cheese, picadillo, guacamole and sour cream
Nachos Half Super Nachos
Guacamole 32 oz
Guacamole 16 oz
Guacamole 8 oz
Guacamole 4 oz
Nachos Half Order
Breakfast Tacos
Bacon & Egg Taco
Barbacoa Taco
Bean & Cheese Taco
Carne Guisada Taco
Chicharrones Taco
Chilaquiles Taco
Chorizo & Bean Taco
Chorizo & Egg Taco
Chorizo & Potato Taco
Chorizo, Egg, Bacon & Bean Taco
Country Sausage & Bean Taco
Country Sausage & Egg Taco
Egg a la Mexicana Taco
Machacado Taco
Migas Taco
Picadillo Taco
Potato & Bacon
Potato & Egg Taco
Potato, Egg, Bacon & Cheese Taco
Sausage & Potato
Spicy Sausage Ranchero
Breakfast Plates
Bacon & Egg Plate
2 eggs cooked to your liking with 3 slices of thick applewood smoked bacon, refried beans and potatoes
Barbacoa Plate (Weekend Only)
A portion of barbacoa served with refried beans and potatoes
Chilaquiles Plate
A traditional Mexican breakfast made of fried strips of corn tortillas simmered in a flavorful red chile guajillo sauce served with refried beans and potatoes
Chorizo & Egg Plate
Mexican chorizo cooked with scrambled eggs, a delicious combination served with refried beans and potatoes
Huevos A La Mexicana Plate
Scrambled eggs, cooked with tomatoes, onions, and chile peppers served with refried beans and potatoes
Huevos Rancheros Plate
2 eggs cooked to your liking topped with a ranchero sauce served with refried beans and potatoes
Machacado Plate
Scrambled eggs, cooked with shredded beef, tomatoes, onions, and chile peppers served with refried beans and potatoes
Menudo 16oz
A traditional Mexican soup made with honeycomb beef tripe, hominy in a red chili pepper broth
Menudo 32oz
A traditional Mexican soup made with honeycomb beef tripe, hominy in a red chili pepper broth
Pancakes (Single)
2 pancakes served with refried beans and potatoes
Pork Chop Plate
1 pork chops served with refried beans and potatoes
Cowboy Breakfast
Pancakes Full Stack
Pancakes Short Stack
Buenos Dias Burrito
Pecan Pancakes
banana/berry pancakes
Migas Plate
Barbacoa & Menudo Combo
Enchiladas
Beef Enchiladas Plate
2 delicious enchiladas filled with mexican ground beef and topped with cheese and chili sauce
Cheese Enchiladas Plate
Chicken Enchilada Plate
2 delicious enchiladas filled with shredded chicken and topped with cheese and chili sauce
Enchiladas De Mole
2 chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce
Enchiladas Verdes Plate
2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with white cheese and a delicious verde (green) made with tomatillos, jalapeños, cilantro, and lime. Served with a side of sour cream
Enchiladas Vegetarian Plate
Enchiladas Tejanas Plate
Enchiladas Tres Hermanas
Fajitas
Beef Fajita Plate
Certified Angus Beef Fajita that is marinated and cooked to perfection. Served with grilled onions, guacamole, pico de gallo
Chicken Fajita Plate
Chicken Fajita that is marinated and cooked to perfection. Served with grilled onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Mixed Fajita (chicken/beef)
Regular Plates
Beef Chalupa Plate
2 chalupas topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and Certified Angus Beef Fajita
Carne Asada Taco Plate
2 tacos made from juicy and tender marinated Certified Angus Beef, topped with diced onions, crumbled cotija cheese and fresh cilantro
Carne Guisada Plate
A Mexican beef stew made with chunks of Certified Angus Beef simmered in a savory gravy
Chalupa Plate
2 chalupas topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese
Chicken Breast Monterrey
Grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey Jack cheese
Crispy Taco Plate
3 crispy tacos filled with mexican ground beef or shreded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Puffy Taco Plate
2 puffy tacos, ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Quesadillas
A Mexican dish that dates back to the 16th century. A corn or flour tortilla folded in half, stuffed with cheese
Chalupa Plate - Shredded Chicken
2 chalupas topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and shredded chicken
Soft Taco Rancheros Plate
Two soft tacos filled with your choice of Mexican ground beef or shrreded chicken. Topped with a ranchero sauce
Steak Ranchero
A Certified Beef Angus Steak topped with delicious ranchero sauce
"Street Tacos" Plate
5 mini street tacos served with chopped Certified Angus Beef. Topped with cilantro, onions, white cheese and a side of guacamole.
Mole plate
TACOS AL CARBON PL
Al Plato Pastor
Chicken Flautas Plate
chile relleno
Fideo
Fiedo w/ Meat & Beans
Cheese Quesadillas
Beef Quesadillas
Chicken Quesadillas
Shrimp Quesadillas
Lunch Specials
Chicken Flauta Plate
3 shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas then fried. Topped with sour cream, guacamole, monterey jack cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
San Antonio Lunch Special
Mini Street Tacos
5 mini street tacos served with chopped Certified Angus Beef. Topped with cilantro, onions, white cheese and a side of guacamole.
Soup & Salad Combo Cup
Cheese Burger & Fries
100% All-American beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions, served with french fries or seasoned vegetables
Tacos Al Carbon "Street Tacos" Lunch Special
Weekday
Costillas De Puerco En
Chicken Mole
Chicken topped our delicious mole sauce
Chiles Rellenos
A poblano pepper that is stuffed with your choice of mexican ground beef our queso fresco. Its battered, and fried topped with salsa ranchero sauce and monterey jack cheese
Calabaza Con Pollo
Mexican noodles simmered in a rich flavorful tomato broth with Mexican ground beef and beans
Flautas Mexicanas
Shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas then fried. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream
Trocitos De Puerco En Salsa Verde
Favorites / Specialties
Cilantro & Lime Shrimp Plate
Cooked to perfection! Your choice of mixed vegetables, side salad, rice and beans. Pick two sides
Filet Mignon 6 oz
Cooked to perfection! Your choice of mixed vegetables, side salad, rice and beans. Pick two sides
Ribeye Steak
Cooked to perfection! Your choice of mixed vegetables, side salad, rice and beans. Pick two sides
Maria Bonita's Family Salmon Recipe
Cooked to perfection! Your choice of mixed vegetables, side salad, rice and beans. Pick two sides
Hamburger
Maria Bonita Grilled Salmon
Soup and Salads
Caldo de Res
A traditional Mexican beef soup loaded with chunks of vegetables and beef. Served with a side of rice
Caldo de Pollo
A traditional Mexican chicken soup loaded with chunks of vegetables and chicken. Served with a side of rice
Texas Taco Salad
A fresh salad topped with Certified Beef Fajita
Maria Bonita Cobb Salad
A grilled chicken breast, chopped crispy applewood bacon, roma tomatoes, sliced avocados, hard boiled eggs and red onions. Served over a bed of crisp lettuce
Salmon Salad
Soup & Salad
Tortilla Soup 16oz
A delicious shredded chicken soup with tomatoes, onions and fresh cilantro. Topped with corn tortilla strips and shredded cheese
Tortilla Soup 32oz
A delicious shredded chicken soup with tomatoes, onions and fresh cilantro. Topped with corn tortilla strips and shredded cheese
Fideo Bowl
Mexican noodles simmered in a rich flavorful tomato broth
Pozole De Puerco
Tortilla Soup 8oz
Tia's Soup And Flauta Combination
Fideo Loco
Fideo Cup
Menudo 8oz Cup
Pozole 8oz Cup
A La Carte
Bacon (Order)(3 Slices)
A thick perfectly crisp Applewood Smoked Bacon
(1) Enchilada
A fresh corn tortilla wrapped with your choice of cheese, beef or shredded chicken topped with cheese and a delicious chili con carne sauce
(3) Enchilada
Flauta
Shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas then fried
Fries
Grilled Jalapenos/Chiles Toreados
Chiles toreados have amazing flavors!! They are grilled jalapeno peppers
Guacamole 4 oz.
Our famous family recipe of ripe avocados mashed to perfection with the perfect amount of seasoning
Guacamole 8 oz.
Our famous family recipe of ripe avocados mashed to perfection with the perfect amount of seasoning
Guacamole 16 oz
Our famous family recipe of ripe avocados mashed to perfection with the perfect amount of seasoning
Guacamole 32 oz
Our famous family recipe of ripe avocados mashed to perfection with the perfect amount of seasoning
Hot Sauce 4 oz.
Hot Sauce 8 oz.
Hot Sauce 16 oz
Tortillas
Queso Fresco
Add cheese
Side of carne guisada
Side of Beans
Add Rice
Add sour cream
Add guacamole
Charro beans
Avocado
1 Egg
Chips
Dozen Tortillas
Salsa ranchera
yellow cheese
white cheese
jalapenos
Potatoes
Ice Cream scoop2.99
Salmon
Fixed Menu
Enchiladas Tejanas Plate
Texas Chicken Salad
Maria Bonita Sampler
Soda Or Tea
Maria Bonita Combination Plate
2 cheese enchliadas topped with cheese and a delicious chili con carne sauce and your choice of Certified Angus Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita or Carne Guisada.
Maria Bonita Package
Flowers
Maria Bonita Catering Package
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
350 Northaven Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229