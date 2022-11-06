  • Home
  • /
  • Aurora
  • /
  • Maria Empanada - Stanley Marketplace - 2501 N Dallas Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maria Empanada - Stanley Marketplace 2501 N Dallas Street

review star

No reviews yet

2501 N Dallas Street

Aurora, CO 80010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Dozen Empanadas
Half Dozen Empanadas
Caprese

Dozen / Half Dozen Empanadas (Online)

Half dozen empanadas of your choice.
Half Dozen Empanadas

Half Dozen Empanadas

$26.99

Half dozen empanadas of your choice.

Dozen Empanadas

Dozen Empanadas

$52.29

A dozen empanadas of your choice.

Empanadas

Argentina - Specialty

Argentina - Specialty

$5.49

Steak, red bell peppers, hard-boiled eggs, green onions, green olives.

Beef Classico

Beef Classico

$4.79

Ground Angus beef, red bell peppers, hard-boiled eggs, green onions, green olives.

Chicken Chimichurri - Specialty

Chicken Chimichurri - Specialty

$5.49

Braised chicken, sautéed onions, red bell peppers, authentic Argentinian chimichurri sauce.

Sierra - Specialty

Sierra - Specialty

$5.49

Shredded chicken, sautéed onions, slightly spicy chipotle peppers, tomatoes, garlic.

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$4.79

Ham, Buffalo style mozzarella blend, oregano.

Spinach

Spinach

$4.79

Spinach, Parmesan cheese, Buffalo style mozzarella blend, delicate béchamel cream sauce.

Corn

Corn

$4.79

Sweet corn, red bell peppers, Parmesan cheese, green onions.

Mushroom

Mushroom

$4.79

Sautéed mushrooms and onions, Buffalo style mozzarella blend, garlic, parsley.

Vegan Veggie

Vegan Veggie

$4.79

Sautéed vegetables, authentic Argentinian chimichurri sauce.

Caprese

Caprese

$4.79

Roasted tomatoes, Buffalo style mozzarella blend, fresh Italian basil.

Breakfast Chorizo

Breakfast Chorizo

$4.79

Locally-made chorizo, scrambled eggs, oven roasted potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, salsa.

Breakfast Egg & Potato

Breakfast Egg & Potato

$4.79

Scrambled eggs, oven roasted potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, salsa.

Españolas

Española-Original

Española-Original

$7.39

Pan fried potatoes, sautéed onions, eggs, olive oil.

Española-Chorizo Especial

Española-Chorizo Especial

$7.39

Locally made chorizo, pan fried potatoes, sautéed onions, eggs, olive oil.

Salsas

Chimichurri

Chimichurri

$0.59

Traditional Argentinian sauce, Italian parsley, red bell peppers, garlic.

Asado Grill

Asado Grill

$0.59

Smokey and spicy chipotle in adobo, tomatoes, garlic, cilantro.

Green Onion Sour Cream

Green Onion Sour Cream

$0.59

Mild sour cream, mayo, green onions, cayenne sauce.

Sweet Chili Mayo

Sweet Chili Mayo

$0.59

Mayo, sweet chili sauce.

8 oz salsa

$4.99

Desserts

Banatella

Banatella

$3.39+

Bananas, Nutella, chocolate.

Pears in Marsala

Pears in Marsala

$3.39+

Pears simmered in Marsala wine.

Empanaditas - half dozen

Empanaditas - half dozen

$18.99

A dozen dessert empanaditas. Choice of flavors: Banatella (bananas, Nutella, chocolate) or Pears in Marsala (pears simmered in Marsala wine).

Empanaditas - dozen

Empanaditas - dozen

$34.99

A dozen dessert empanaditas. Choice of flavors: Banatella (bananas, Nutella, chocolate) or Pears in Marsala (pears simmered in Marsala wine).

Alfajor Large

Alfajor Large

$4.49

Signature shortbread cookie, dulce de leche, coconut.

Alfajorcitos (Bag of 6)

Alfajorcitos (Bag of 6)

$8.99

Signature shortbread cookies, dulce de leche, coconut.

Chocolate Alfajor

Chocolate Alfajor

$6.49

Signature shortbread cookie, dulce de leche, milk chocolate.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.99

Sponge cake soaked in espresso topped with mascarpone cream and cocoa powder.

Profiteroles

Profiteroles

$8.99

Cream puffs in vanilla and chocolate cream.

Non Alcoholic

12 OZ Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

12 OZ Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.49
16 OZ Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

16 OZ Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.49

Chocolate Milk

$1.99
Coca-Cola Bottle

Coca-Cola Bottle

$3.99
San Pellegrino - Flavored Sparkling

San Pellegrino - Flavored Sparkling

$3.00

Tejava Iced Tea

$3.99

Sambazon Energy

$4.49

Sambazon Energy - Low Calorie

$4.49

Stok Cold Brew Coffee

$4.49

Rosamonte Large Bag

$25.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We specialize in artisan-made Argentinian empanadas and are proud to be Zagat-rated as "One of the 12 Hottest Bakeries in America."

Location

2501 N Dallas Street, Aurora, CO 80010

Directions

Gallery
Maria Empanada - Stanley Marketplace image
Maria Empanada - Stanley Marketplace image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mason's Dumpling Shop- Aurora - Aurora, CO
orange starNo Reviews
9655 E Montview Blvd Aurora, CO 80011
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 3,286
2501 Dallas St Aurora, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Mondo Market Stanley
orange starNo Reviews
2501 Dallas St STE 168 Aurora, CO 80010
View restaurantnext
Annette
orange star5.0 • 6,405
2501 Dallas Street Aurora, CO 80010
View restaurantnext
Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace - 2501 Dallas St
orange starNo Reviews
2501 Dallas St Aurora, CO 80010
View restaurantnext
Chi LIn Asian Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
2501 Dallas Street Ste 104 Aurora, CO 80010
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Aurora

Fat Shack - Aurora
orange star4.0 • 8,866
1708 S Chambers Rd Aurora, CO 80017
View restaurantnext
Annette
orange star5.0 • 6,405
2501 Dallas Street Aurora, CO 80010
View restaurantnext
The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora
orange star4.3 • 3,357
15290 E Iliff Ave Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurantnext
Sam's No. 3 Diner & Bar- Aurora
orange star4.3 • 3,337
2580 S Havana St Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Stanley Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 3,286
2501 Dallas St Aurora, CO 80010
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Aurora - Aurora
orange star4.4 • 1,790
23870 E Smoky Hill Rd Aurora, CO 80016
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Aurora
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston