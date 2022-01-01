A map showing the location of Maria Mia Tex-Mex Cantina - College Station 1007 Earl Rudder FreewayView gallery

Maria Mia Tex-Mex Cantina - College Station 1007 Earl Rudder Freeway

review star

No reviews yet

1007 Earl Rudder Freeway

College Station, TX 77845

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Dip
Fajita Quesadilla
Fajitas for One

Appetizers

Queso Dip

$11.49

Warm melted cheese seasoned and served with Flour Tortilla Chips.

Queso w/ Ground Beef

$12.99

Warm melted cheese with seasoned ground beef and served with Flour Tortilla Chips.

Guacamole

$11.99

Fresh Avocados blended and served on a bed of crisp Lettuce and Tomato.

Ceviche

$14.95

Delicate fresh fish, shrimp, & scallops marinated in lime juice. It's served with onions, jalapenos, tomatoes & cilantro.

Queso Rio Grande

$12.49

Warm melted Cheese with spicy Bacon and our House Salsa Brava.

Two Shrimp Stuffed Jalapenos

$12.99

Two jalapenos stuffed with jumbo shrimp & jack cheese. Deep fried to perfection.

Four Shrimp Stuffed Jalapenos

$15.99

Four jalapenos stuffed with jumbo shrimp & jack cheese. Deep fried to perfection.

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95

Nachos

Smoked BBQ Nachos

$14.99

Served with sour cream, guacamole, & jalapenos. Refried beans & cheddar cheese atop all nachos.

Bean & Cheese Nacho

$10.99

Served with sour cream, guacamole, & jalapenos. Refried beans & cheddar cheese atop all nachos.

Ranchera Chicken Nacho

$13.99

Topped with your choice of our seasoned ground beef or chicken ranchera. Served with sour cream, guacamole, & jalapenos. Refried beans & cheddar cheese atop all nachos.

Fajita Nacho

$14.99

Topped with your choice of beef or chicken. Served with sour cream, guacamole, & jalapenos. Refried beans & cheddar cheese atop all nachos.

Shrimp Nacho

$14.99

Served with sour cream, guacamole, & jalapenos. Refried beans & cheddar cheese atop all nachos.

Ground Beef Nacho

$13.99

Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.99

Stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken. Served with sour cream, guacamole, & jalapenos.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

Stuffed with a spicy tomato base shrimp. Served with sour cream, guacamole, & jalapenos.

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Served with sour cream, guacamole, & jalapenos.

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.99

Stuffed with sauteed mushroom, bell pepper, & onion. Served with sour cream, guacamole, & jalapenos.

Brisket Quesadilla

$14.99

Served with sour cream, guacamole, & jalapenos.

Soups & Salads

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$11.99

Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, Jack Cheese, with tender chunks of Chicken, Served with Rice, Avocado Slices, and Tortilla Strips

Chicken Tortilla Soup with Garden Salad

$15.49

A fresh garden salad with a bowl of chicken tortilla soup. Served with Rice, Avocado Slices, and Tortilla Strips

Posole (while it lasts)

$15.49

Delicate Pork Roast pieces and Hominy, in a spicy Chili Ancho and Chili Cascaibel Broth with Cilantro, Onions and chopped Jalapenos.

Adrian Salad

$12.99

Choice of Ground Beef or Ranchera Chicken, atop Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Purple Cabbage.

Adrian Salad with Fajita Meat

$17.88

Choice of Beef or Chicken, atop Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Purple Cabbage.

Elyse Salad (Mango)

$13.99

Fresh Greens with Jicama, Avocado, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions & Mango. Served with our special Raspberry Vinaigrette or Creamy Lime Cilantro Dressing

Elyse Salad (Mango) Fajita

$18.48

Grilled Chicken atop Fresh Greens with Jicama, Avocado, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions & Mango. Served with our special Raspberry Vinaigrette or Creamy Lime Cilantro Dressing

Elyse Salad (Mango) Brisket

$18.99

Brisket atop Fresh Greens with Jicama, Avocado, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions & Mango. Served with our special Raspberry Vinaigrette or Creamy Lime Cilantro Dressing

Elyse Salad (Mango) Shrimp

$19.98

Shrimp atop Fresh Greens with Jicama, Avocado, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions & Mango. Served with our special Raspberry Vinaigrette or Creamy Lime Cilantro Dressing

Fajitas

Fajitas for One

$21.99

Our delicious Fajitas are served with handmade Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Rice, and Charra Beans

Fajitas for Two

$36.49

Our delicious Fajitas are served with handmade Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Rice, and Charra Beans

Pecos

$24.99

Four succulent jumbo shrimp grilled in our special garlic butter sauce and your choice of fajita meat. Served with handmade flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, & charra beans.

El Lago (Half)

$22.99

A half slab of pork ribs, with spicy or mild bbq sauce. Served with Mexican rice, charra beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

El Lago (Full)

$22.99

A full slab of pork ribs, with spicy or mild bbq sauce. Served with Mexican rice, charra beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

One Tacos De Lourdes

$13.99

Handmade Flour Tortilla filled with your choice of Beef or Chicken Fajitas, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Chili Con Queso. Served with Rice & Charra Beans.

Two Tacos De Lourdes

$16.99

Handmade Flour Tortillas filled with your choice of Beef or Chicken Fajitas, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Chili Con Queso. Served with Rice & Charra Beans.

Large Burritos

El Noah

$12.99

Large handmade flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans & queso. Topped with enchilada gravy and served with rice and guacamole.

La Lily

$14.99

Large handmade flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef & refried beans. Topped with enchilada gravy and cheddar cheese served with rice and guacamole.

La Savannah

$15.49

Large handmade flour tortilla stuffed with ranchera chicken & refried beans. Topped with enchilada gravy and jack cheese served with rice and guacamole.

El Manuel

$16.99

Large handmade flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat & refried beans. Topped with enchilada gravy and cheddar cheese served with rice and guacamole.

Seafood

Rio Bravo

$25.99

Our tender pork ribs with spicy or mild bbq sauce and four succulent jumbo shrimp. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, & charra beans.

Shrimp Tijuana

$24.99

Succulent Jumbo Shrimp grilled, then sautéed in a Garlic Butter Sauce. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, & charra beans.

Shrimp Brochettes

$25.99

Delicious Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with Jack cheese and a sliver of jalapeno, wrapped in bacon & sauteed in garlic butter. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, & charra beans.

Two Fish Tacos Meal

$15.99

Deep fried Tilapia served in hand made Corn Tortillas with Red Cabbage, Pico and our special Chipotle Ranch Sauce

Heart Healthy

Pechugua Annabelle

$15.49

Gently marinated and grilled chicken breast, served with white rice, and fresh garden salad.

Veggie Fajitas

$14.99

Grilled red bell pepper, carrots, zucchini, and yellow squash. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, & white rice.

Turkey Fajita

$19.99

Grilled turkey served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, & white rice.

Entrees

Fajita & Tamale

$16.49

A pork tamale & your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans

Fajita & Flautas

$16.49

Two hand rolled chicken flautas & your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

Fajita & Chile Relleno

$16.49

A cheese stuffed poblano pepper dipped in a seasoned batter & fried. Along with your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

Carne Guisada

$16.49

Authentic Mexican stew with mild or spicy beef, onion, bell pepper, & tomato. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

Sofia (flautas)

$14.99

Three hand rolled chicken flautas served with guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice & refried beans.

Big Chico

$13.99

Large handmade flour tortilla flauta stuffed with ranchera chicken, deep fried and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, chili con queso & a guacamole garnish.

Big Chico with Fajita Chicken

$17.49

Large handmade flour tortilla flauta stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat, deep fried and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, chili con queso & a guacamole garnish.

La Christina

$11.99

Two Crispy Tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and your choice of ground Beef or Ranchera Chicken. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

Tamales

$13.99

Two pork tamales topped with chile con carne and cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

Carnitas

$17.99

Tender pork roast pieces that have been slowly simmered. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

Ricardo Tacos

$16.49

Two handmade flour tortillas filled with slow smoked sliced brisket. Served with Mexican rice, charra bean, bbq sauce, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Sauves

$11.99

Two ground beef or ranchera chicken soft tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

Alamo

$15.49

A ground beef or ranchera chicken crispy taco, cheese enchilada, & handmade pork tamale. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

La Marie

$17.99

A ground beef or ranchera chicken crispy taco, cheese enchilada, cheese chili relleno, & pork tamale. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

Lagunita

$14.49

Two cheese enchiladas with your choice of a ground beef or chicken ranchera crispy taco. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

Antonio

$11.99

Handmade crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

Chiles Rellenos

$15.49

Two cheese stuffed poblano peppers topped with our ranchera sauce and jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

Pechuga Isabel

$19.99

A chicken breast stuffed with jack cheese, pico de gallo, salad shrimp, & topped a creamy wine sauce, mushrooms, & two jumbo shrimp. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas

Crawfish Enchiladas (2)

$16.99

Two crawfish enchiladas topped with a parmesan cream sauce with a hint of cayenne. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Crawfish Enchiladas (3)

$18.49

Three crawfish enchiladas topped with a parmesan cream sauce with a hint of cayenne. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Julia's Enchiladas (2)

$11.99

Two cheddar cheese enchiladas smothered in sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Julia's Enchiladas (3)

$13.99

Three cheddar cheese enchiladas smothered in sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

La Lisa (2)

$12.49

Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped with our spicy ranchera sauce, jack cheese, & sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

La Lisa (3)

$13.49

Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with our spicy ranchera sauce, jack cheese, & sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Al Carbon Enchiladas (2)

$14.49

Two of your choice of beef or chicken fajita enchiladas topped with a chili meat sauce & cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

Al Carbon Enchiladas (3)

$16.99

Three of your choice of beef or chicken fajita enchiladas topped with a chili meat sauce & cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

Shrimp Enchiladas (2)

$15.49

Two shimp enchiladas topped with our ranchera sauce and served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

Shrimp Enchiladas (3)

$18.49

Three shimp enchiladas topped with our ranchera sauce and served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

El Mario (2)

$12.99

Two seasoned ground beef enchiladas topped with a chili meat sauce. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

El Mario (3)

$15.99

Three seasoned ground beef enchiladas topped with a chili meat sauce. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

La Briana (2)

$13.49

Two sauteed spinach with onions, mushrooms, & jack cheese rolled in handmade flour tortillas. Topped with cilantro cream sauce, cheddar, & jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

La Briana (3)

$15.49

Three sauteed spinach with onions, mushrooms, & jack cheese rolled in handmade flour tortillas. Topped with cilantro cream sauce, cheddar, & jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

Verdes Enchiladas (2)

$13.99

Two pork carnitas or chicken fajita enchiladas topped with jack cheese, avocado slices, sour cream, and a tomatillo sauce.

Verdes Enchiladas (3)

$15.49

Three pork carnitas or chicken fajita enchiladas topped with jack cheese, avocado slices, sour cream, and a tomatillo sauce.

Smoked BBQ Brisket Ench (2)

$14.49

Two of our brisket enchiladas in a corn or flour tortilla topped with our special bbq enchilada sauce & cheddar cheese with a guacamole garnish. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

Smoked BBQ Brisket Ench (3)

$15.99

Three of our brisket enchiladas in a corn or flour tortilla topped with our special bbq enchilada sauce & cheddar cheese with a guacamole garnish. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.

Desserts

Flan

$8.49

Traditional Mexican custard

Bread Pudding

$8.99

Traditional Mexican bread pudding topped with our housemade rum sauce.

Fried Ice Cream

$8.99

Ice cream dipped in cornflakes & toasted sesame seeds then flash fried and sprinkled with pecans, raisins and our housemade cajeta sauce.

Churros

$8.99

Gently fried pastry strips, rolled in Sugar& Cinnamon,served with our Cajeta sauce, chocolate sauce and strawbeerry Sauce

Four Sopapillas

$8.99

Cheesecake

$8.99

Birthday Sopapilla

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.99

A La Carte

BBQ Enchilada

$6.99

Beef Enchilada

$5.99

Brisket Taco

$6.99

Carbon Enchilada

$6.99

Chalupa

$4.99

Cheese Enchilada

$4.99

Chicken Enchilada

$5.99

Crawfish Enchilada

$5.99

Crispy Taco

$4.99

Fajita Taco

$6.50

1 Fish Taco La carte

$6.99

Flauta

$3.99

Relleno

$5.99

Shrimp Enchilada

$6.99

Soft Taco

$4.99

Spinach Enchilada

$4.99

Tamale

$4.99

Verde Enchilada

$6.99

Chicken Breast

$5.99

3 Individual Brochettes

$8.99

Cup Of Soup

$3.99

Bean and Cheese Taco

$1.99

Sides

Side of Refried Beans

$2.99

Side of Charro

$2.99

Side of Cheddar Cheese

$1.99

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Side of Dressing

$1.99

Side of Gaucamole

$3.99

Side of Grilled Bell Pepper

$2.49

Side of Grilled Mushrooms

$3.99

Side of Grilled Onions

$2.49

Side of Jack Cheese

$1.99

Side of Lettuce

$1.99

Side of Pico

$2.49

Side of Rice

$2.99

Side of Sauce

$4.49

Side of Sour Cream

$2.49

3 Tortillas

$0.99

Side of Veggies

$5.99

Side of Cilantro

$0.99

Sliced Avocado

$3.99

Flag

$2.99

Fajita Setup

$5.99

Pechuga Gravy

$3.99

Side of Jalapeños

$1.99

Torreados

$2.99

Side of CCQ

$3.99

Side of White Rice

$2.99

Side of Bacon

$2.49

Curtido

$3.99

Side Garlic Butter

$1.99

Atomica

$0.99

Baby Shrimp

$4.99

Extra Flour Chips

$1.99

Ind (1) Jumbo Shrimp

$2.99

Side Fries

$3.99

Side Diced Tomatoes

$1.50

Side Diced Onion

$1.00

Side Mushroom Butter Wine Sauce

$6.99

Side Poblano Meltdown

$6.99

Side Picante Bacon

$6.99

Kids Menu

Kids Crispy Taco

$6.99

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$6.99

Kids Beef and Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Kids Taco El Carbon

$7.99

Kids Hamburger and Fries

$6.99

Adult Burger and Fries

$8.99

Kids Fries and Queso

$5.99

Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries

$6.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.49

Adult Chicken Fingers and Fries

$8.99

Drinks

Water

Pepsi

$3.25

Pepsi zero

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.25

Big Red

$3.25

Peach Tea

$3.25

MT Dew

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Adult Milk

$4.25

Kids Milk

$3.25

KIds Apple Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Energy Drink

$3.25

Topo Chico

$4.25

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.99

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$4.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Specialty Margaritas

Maria Rita LG

$10.99

Mexican Martini

$11.99

Beer Rita

$14.99

Topshelf Margarita

$14.99

Signature Cocktails

Famous Paloma

$12.99

Mango Mojito

$11.99

El Rio Pina

$11.99

Mangonada

$11.99

Bloody Maria

$11.99

Cucumber Fresca Martini

$11.99

Ranch Water

$12.99

Bottled Beer

Miller Lite Bot

$5.00

Budweiser Bot

$6.00

Bud Light Bot

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Bot

$6.00

Heineken 0.0 Bot

$6.00

Coors Light Bot

$5.00

Corona Extra Bot

$6.00

Corona Light Bot

$6.00

Negra Modelo Bot

$6.00

Modelo Especial Bot

$6.00

XX Amber Bot

$6.00

XX Lager Bot

$6.00

Tecate Bot

$6.00

Victoria Bot

$6.00

Bohemia Bot

$6.00

Yuengling Bot

$6.00

Shiner Blonde Bot

$6.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Bottle Frontera Cab

$19.99

Glass Frontera Cab

$5.99

Bottle Chateau Michelle Cab

$28.99

Glass Chateau Michelle Cab

$8.99

Merlot

Bottle Frontera Merlot

$19.99

Glass Frontera Merlot

$5.99

Bottle Chateau Michelle Merlot

$28.99

Glass Chateau Michelle Merlot

$8.99

Chardonnay

Bottle Frontera Chard

$19.99

Glass Frontera Chard

$5.99

Bottle Chloe Chard

$28.99

Glass Chloe Chard

$8.99

Pinot Grigio

Bottle Bollini Pinot Grigio

$28.99

Glass Bollini Pinot Grigio

$8.99

Wine Cocktails

Glass Sangria

$8.99

Mimosa

$8.99

Strawberry Mimosa

$8.99

Cranberry Mimosa

$8.99

Mango Mimosa

$8.99

Bulk Food

Dozen Corn Tortillas

$3.50

Dozen Flour Tortillas

$3.50

Half Pint CCQ

$7.00

Half Pint Charro

$5.50

Half Pint Cheddar Cheese

$4.00

Half Pint Green

$3.00

Half Pint Guac

$7.00

Half Pint Jack Cheese

$4.00

Half Pint Pico

$4.00

Half Pint Red

$2.50

Half Pint Refried

$5.50

Half Pint Rice

$5.50

Half Pint Sour Cream

$4.00

Pint CCQ

$14.00

Pint Charro

$11.00

Pint Cheddar Cheese

$8.00

Pint Green

$6.00

Pint Guac

$14.00

Pint Jack Cheese

$8.00

Pint Pico

$8.00

Pint Red

$5.00

Pint Refried

$11.00

Pint Rice

$11.00

Pint Sour Cream

$8.00

Quart CCQ

$28.00

Quart Charro

$23.00

Quart Cheddar Cheese

$16.00

Quart Green

$12.00

Quart Guac

$28.00

Quart Jack Cheese

$16.00

Quart Pico

$16.00

Quart Red

$10.00

Quart Refried

$23.00

Quart Rice

$23.00

Quart Sour Cream

$16.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$8.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$8.00

Half Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.00

Half Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Party Packs

Party Pack for 3

$60.00

Party Pack for 4

$80.00

Party Pack for 5

$100.00

Party Pack for 10

$200.00

Margarita

Gallon Margarita

$80.00

Half Gallon Margarita

$50.00

Bottled Beer

Miller Lite Bot

$5.00

Budweiser Bot

$6.00

Bud Light Bot

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Bot

$6.00

Heineken 0.0 Bot

$6.00

Coors Light Bot

$5.00

Corona Extra Bot

$6.00

Corona Light Bot

$6.00

Negra Modelo Bot

$6.00

Modelo Especial Bot

$6.00

XX Amber Bot

$6.00

XX Lager Bot

$6.00

Tecate Bot

$6.00

Victoria Bot

$6.00

Bohemia Bot

$6.00

Yuengling Bot

$6.00

Shiner Blonde Bot

$6.00

Signature Cocktails

Famous Paloma

$12.99

Mango Mojito

$11.99

El Rio Pina

$11.99

Mangonada

$11.99

Bloody Maria

$11.99

Cucumber Fresca Martini

$11.99

Ranch Water

$12.99

Specialty Margaritas

Maria Rita LG

$10.99

Mexican Martini

$11.99

Beer Rita

$14.99

Topshelf Margarita

$14.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1007 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station, TX 77845

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Kolache Rolf's - University
orange star4.4 • 252
800 Earl Rudder College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Mamaka Bowls - College Station - 505 University Dr. E. Suite 107
orange starNo Reviews
505 University Dr. E. Suite 107 College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Ozona Grill and Bar - 402-College Station
orange starNo Reviews
520 Harvey Road College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Gumby's Pizza Aggieland
orange starNo Reviews
1102 Harvey road College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 202-College Station
orange starNo Reviews
504 Harvey Road College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1727 TEXAS AVE S COLLEGE STATION, TX 77840
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in College Station

Luigi's Patio Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 2,015
3975 SH-6 South - Suite. 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 039 - College Station
orange star4.6 • 1,162
1907 Texas Ave S College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 117 - TAMU
orange star4.6 • 1,162
260 Polo Rd College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
MESS Waffles, Etc. - Century Square
orange star4.7 • 837
170 Century Square Dr College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Gogh Gogh Coffee Company
orange star4.5 • 449
4121 Hwy 6 Suite 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - College Station
orange star4.5 • 412
1025 University Drive College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near College Station
Bryan
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Brenham
review star
No reviews yet
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston