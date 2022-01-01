- Home
Maria Mia Tex-Mex Cantina - College Station 1007 Earl Rudder Freeway
1007 Earl Rudder Freeway
College Station, TX 77845
Popular Items
Appetizers
Queso Dip
Warm melted cheese seasoned and served with Flour Tortilla Chips.
Queso w/ Ground Beef
Warm melted cheese with seasoned ground beef and served with Flour Tortilla Chips.
Guacamole
Fresh Avocados blended and served on a bed of crisp Lettuce and Tomato.
Ceviche
Delicate fresh fish, shrimp, & scallops marinated in lime juice. It's served with onions, jalapenos, tomatoes & cilantro.
Queso Rio Grande
Warm melted Cheese with spicy Bacon and our House Salsa Brava.
Two Shrimp Stuffed Jalapenos
Two jalapenos stuffed with jumbo shrimp & jack cheese. Deep fried to perfection.
Four Shrimp Stuffed Jalapenos
Four jalapenos stuffed with jumbo shrimp & jack cheese. Deep fried to perfection.
Shrimp Cocktail
Nachos
Smoked BBQ Nachos
Served with sour cream, guacamole, & jalapenos. Refried beans & cheddar cheese atop all nachos.
Bean & Cheese Nacho
Served with sour cream, guacamole, & jalapenos. Refried beans & cheddar cheese atop all nachos.
Ranchera Chicken Nacho
Topped with your choice of our seasoned ground beef or chicken ranchera. Served with sour cream, guacamole, & jalapenos. Refried beans & cheddar cheese atop all nachos.
Fajita Nacho
Topped with your choice of beef or chicken. Served with sour cream, guacamole, & jalapenos. Refried beans & cheddar cheese atop all nachos.
Shrimp Nacho
Served with sour cream, guacamole, & jalapenos. Refried beans & cheddar cheese atop all nachos.
Ground Beef Nacho
Quesadillas
Fajita Quesadilla
Stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken. Served with sour cream, guacamole, & jalapenos.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Stuffed with a spicy tomato base shrimp. Served with sour cream, guacamole, & jalapenos.
Cheese Quesadilla
Served with sour cream, guacamole, & jalapenos.
Veggie Quesadilla
Stuffed with sauteed mushroom, bell pepper, & onion. Served with sour cream, guacamole, & jalapenos.
Brisket Quesadilla
Served with sour cream, guacamole, & jalapenos.
Soups & Salads
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, Jack Cheese, with tender chunks of Chicken, Served with Rice, Avocado Slices, and Tortilla Strips
Chicken Tortilla Soup with Garden Salad
A fresh garden salad with a bowl of chicken tortilla soup. Served with Rice, Avocado Slices, and Tortilla Strips
Posole (while it lasts)
Delicate Pork Roast pieces and Hominy, in a spicy Chili Ancho and Chili Cascaibel Broth with Cilantro, Onions and chopped Jalapenos.
Adrian Salad
Choice of Ground Beef or Ranchera Chicken, atop Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Purple Cabbage.
Adrian Salad with Fajita Meat
Choice of Beef or Chicken, atop Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Purple Cabbage.
Elyse Salad (Mango)
Fresh Greens with Jicama, Avocado, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions & Mango. Served with our special Raspberry Vinaigrette or Creamy Lime Cilantro Dressing
Elyse Salad (Mango) Fajita
Grilled Chicken atop Fresh Greens with Jicama, Avocado, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions & Mango. Served with our special Raspberry Vinaigrette or Creamy Lime Cilantro Dressing
Elyse Salad (Mango) Brisket
Brisket atop Fresh Greens with Jicama, Avocado, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions & Mango. Served with our special Raspberry Vinaigrette or Creamy Lime Cilantro Dressing
Elyse Salad (Mango) Shrimp
Shrimp atop Fresh Greens with Jicama, Avocado, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions & Mango. Served with our special Raspberry Vinaigrette or Creamy Lime Cilantro Dressing
Fajitas
Fajitas for One
Our delicious Fajitas are served with handmade Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Rice, and Charra Beans
Fajitas for Two
Our delicious Fajitas are served with handmade Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Rice, and Charra Beans
Pecos
Four succulent jumbo shrimp grilled in our special garlic butter sauce and your choice of fajita meat. Served with handmade flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, & charra beans.
El Lago (Half)
A half slab of pork ribs, with spicy or mild bbq sauce. Served with Mexican rice, charra beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
El Lago (Full)
A full slab of pork ribs, with spicy or mild bbq sauce. Served with Mexican rice, charra beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
One Tacos De Lourdes
Handmade Flour Tortilla filled with your choice of Beef or Chicken Fajitas, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Chili Con Queso. Served with Rice & Charra Beans.
Two Tacos De Lourdes
Handmade Flour Tortillas filled with your choice of Beef or Chicken Fajitas, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Chili Con Queso. Served with Rice & Charra Beans.
Large Burritos
El Noah
Large handmade flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans & queso. Topped with enchilada gravy and served with rice and guacamole.
La Lily
Large handmade flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef & refried beans. Topped with enchilada gravy and cheddar cheese served with rice and guacamole.
La Savannah
Large handmade flour tortilla stuffed with ranchera chicken & refried beans. Topped with enchilada gravy and jack cheese served with rice and guacamole.
El Manuel
Large handmade flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat & refried beans. Topped with enchilada gravy and cheddar cheese served with rice and guacamole.
Seafood
Rio Bravo
Our tender pork ribs with spicy or mild bbq sauce and four succulent jumbo shrimp. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, & charra beans.
Shrimp Tijuana
Succulent Jumbo Shrimp grilled, then sautéed in a Garlic Butter Sauce. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, & charra beans.
Shrimp Brochettes
Delicious Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with Jack cheese and a sliver of jalapeno, wrapped in bacon & sauteed in garlic butter. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, & charra beans.
Two Fish Tacos Meal
Deep fried Tilapia served in hand made Corn Tortillas with Red Cabbage, Pico and our special Chipotle Ranch Sauce
Heart Healthy
Pechugua Annabelle
Gently marinated and grilled chicken breast, served with white rice, and fresh garden salad.
Veggie Fajitas
Grilled red bell pepper, carrots, zucchini, and yellow squash. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, & white rice.
Turkey Fajita
Grilled turkey served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, & white rice.
Entrees
Fajita & Tamale
A pork tamale & your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans
Fajita & Flautas
Two hand rolled chicken flautas & your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Fajita & Chile Relleno
A cheese stuffed poblano pepper dipped in a seasoned batter & fried. Along with your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Carne Guisada
Authentic Mexican stew with mild or spicy beef, onion, bell pepper, & tomato. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Sofia (flautas)
Three hand rolled chicken flautas served with guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice & refried beans.
Big Chico
Large handmade flour tortilla flauta stuffed with ranchera chicken, deep fried and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, chili con queso & a guacamole garnish.
Big Chico with Fajita Chicken
Large handmade flour tortilla flauta stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat, deep fried and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, chili con queso & a guacamole garnish.
La Christina
Two Crispy Tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and your choice of ground Beef or Ranchera Chicken. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Tamales
Two pork tamales topped with chile con carne and cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
Carnitas
Tender pork roast pieces that have been slowly simmered. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
Ricardo Tacos
Two handmade flour tortillas filled with slow smoked sliced brisket. Served with Mexican rice, charra bean, bbq sauce, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Sauves
Two ground beef or ranchera chicken soft tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
Alamo
A ground beef or ranchera chicken crispy taco, cheese enchilada, & handmade pork tamale. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
La Marie
A ground beef or ranchera chicken crispy taco, cheese enchilada, cheese chili relleno, & pork tamale. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
Lagunita
Two cheese enchiladas with your choice of a ground beef or chicken ranchera crispy taco. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Antonio
Handmade crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Chiles Rellenos
Two cheese stuffed poblano peppers topped with our ranchera sauce and jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Pechuga Isabel
A chicken breast stuffed with jack cheese, pico de gallo, salad shrimp, & topped a creamy wine sauce, mushrooms, & two jumbo shrimp. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas
Crawfish Enchiladas (2)
Two crawfish enchiladas topped with a parmesan cream sauce with a hint of cayenne. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Crawfish Enchiladas (3)
Three crawfish enchiladas topped with a parmesan cream sauce with a hint of cayenne. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Julia's Enchiladas (2)
Two cheddar cheese enchiladas smothered in sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Julia's Enchiladas (3)
Three cheddar cheese enchiladas smothered in sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
La Lisa (2)
Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped with our spicy ranchera sauce, jack cheese, & sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
La Lisa (3)
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with our spicy ranchera sauce, jack cheese, & sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Al Carbon Enchiladas (2)
Two of your choice of beef or chicken fajita enchiladas topped with a chili meat sauce & cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Al Carbon Enchiladas (3)
Three of your choice of beef or chicken fajita enchiladas topped with a chili meat sauce & cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Shrimp Enchiladas (2)
Two shimp enchiladas topped with our ranchera sauce and served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Shrimp Enchiladas (3)
Three shimp enchiladas topped with our ranchera sauce and served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
El Mario (2)
Two seasoned ground beef enchiladas topped with a chili meat sauce. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
El Mario (3)
Three seasoned ground beef enchiladas topped with a chili meat sauce. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
La Briana (2)
Two sauteed spinach with onions, mushrooms, & jack cheese rolled in handmade flour tortillas. Topped with cilantro cream sauce, cheddar, & jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
La Briana (3)
Three sauteed spinach with onions, mushrooms, & jack cheese rolled in handmade flour tortillas. Topped with cilantro cream sauce, cheddar, & jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Verdes Enchiladas (2)
Two pork carnitas or chicken fajita enchiladas topped with jack cheese, avocado slices, sour cream, and a tomatillo sauce.
Verdes Enchiladas (3)
Three pork carnitas or chicken fajita enchiladas topped with jack cheese, avocado slices, sour cream, and a tomatillo sauce.
Smoked BBQ Brisket Ench (2)
Two of our brisket enchiladas in a corn or flour tortilla topped with our special bbq enchilada sauce & cheddar cheese with a guacamole garnish. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Smoked BBQ Brisket Ench (3)
Three of our brisket enchiladas in a corn or flour tortilla topped with our special bbq enchilada sauce & cheddar cheese with a guacamole garnish. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Desserts
Flan
Traditional Mexican custard
Bread Pudding
Traditional Mexican bread pudding topped with our housemade rum sauce.
Fried Ice Cream
Ice cream dipped in cornflakes & toasted sesame seeds then flash fried and sprinkled with pecans, raisins and our housemade cajeta sauce.
Churros
Gently fried pastry strips, rolled in Sugar& Cinnamon,served with our Cajeta sauce, chocolate sauce and strawbeerry Sauce
Four Sopapillas
Cheesecake
Birthday Sopapilla
Scoop Of Ice Cream
A La Carte
BBQ Enchilada
Beef Enchilada
Brisket Taco
Carbon Enchilada
Chalupa
Cheese Enchilada
Chicken Enchilada
Crawfish Enchilada
Crispy Taco
Fajita Taco
1 Fish Taco La carte
Flauta
Relleno
Shrimp Enchilada
Soft Taco
Spinach Enchilada
Tamale
Verde Enchilada
Chicken Breast
3 Individual Brochettes
Cup Of Soup
Bean and Cheese Taco
Sides
Side of Refried Beans
Side of Charro
Side of Cheddar Cheese
Dinner Salad
Side of Dressing
Side of Gaucamole
Side of Grilled Bell Pepper
Side of Grilled Mushrooms
Side of Grilled Onions
Side of Jack Cheese
Side of Lettuce
Side of Pico
Side of Rice
Side of Sauce
Side of Sour Cream
3 Tortillas
Side of Veggies
Side of Cilantro
Sliced Avocado
Flag
Fajita Setup
Pechuga Gravy
Side of Jalapeños
Torreados
Side of CCQ
Side of White Rice
Side of Bacon
Curtido
Side Garlic Butter
Atomica
Baby Shrimp
Extra Flour Chips
Ind (1) Jumbo Shrimp
Side Fries
Side Diced Tomatoes
Side Diced Onion
Side Mushroom Butter Wine Sauce
Side Poblano Meltdown
Side Picante Bacon
Kids Menu
Drinks
Water
Pepsi
Pepsi zero
Sierra Mist
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Big Red
Peach Tea
MT Dew
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Adult Milk
Kids Milk
KIds Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Energy Drink
Topo Chico
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
Chocolate Milk
Bottled Beer
Miller Lite Bot
Budweiser Bot
Bud Light Bot
Michelob Ultra Bot
Heineken 0.0 Bot
Coors Light Bot
Corona Extra Bot
Corona Light Bot
Negra Modelo Bot
Modelo Especial Bot
XX Amber Bot
XX Lager Bot
Tecate Bot
Victoria Bot
Bohemia Bot
Yuengling Bot
Shiner Blonde Bot
Cabernet Sauvignon
Merlot
Chardonnay
Wine Cocktails
Bulk Food
Dozen Corn Tortillas
Dozen Flour Tortillas
Half Pint CCQ
Half Pint Charro
Half Pint Cheddar Cheese
Half Pint Green
Half Pint Guac
Half Pint Jack Cheese
Half Pint Pico
Half Pint Red
Half Pint Refried
Half Pint Rice
Half Pint Sour Cream
Pint CCQ
Pint Charro
Pint Cheddar Cheese
Pint Green
Pint Guac
Pint Jack Cheese
Pint Pico
Pint Red
Pint Refried
Pint Rice
Pint Sour Cream
Quart CCQ
Quart Charro
Quart Cheddar Cheese
Quart Green
Quart Guac
Quart Jack Cheese
Quart Pico
Quart Red
Quart Refried
Quart Rice
Quart Sour Cream
Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Unsweet Tea
Half Gallon Sweet Tea
Half Gallon Unsweet Tea
Signature Cocktails
Specialty Margaritas
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1007 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station, TX 77845
Photos coming soon!