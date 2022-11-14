Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Maria's Pizzaria

6 Reviews

$$

500 S State St

Sparta, MI 49345

PIZZA SPECIALS

$5 10" PIZZA

$4.72

18" Dealio

$21.70

10"

10" BYO Cheese

$1.00

10" Half & Half Specialty

10" 5 Meat

$11.32

10" BBQ Chicken

$11.32

10" Bruschetta

$6.60

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.43

10" Chicken Alfredo

$10.38

10" Deluxe

$10.38
10" French Onion

10" French Onion

$11.32

10" Hawaiian Delight

$6.60

10" Marias Mushroom

$11.32

10" Mediterranean

$11.32

10" Sicilian

$10.38

10" Spinach & Artichoke

$11.32

10" Spicy Supreme

$11.32

10" Sweet & Spicy Salami

$11.32

10" Tuscan

$11.32

10" Veggie Delight

$10.38

12"

12" BYO Cheese

$9.00

12" 5 Meat

$16.03

12" BBQ Chicken

$16.03

12" Bruschetta

$11.32

12" Cheesy Chicken Broccoli

$16.03

12" Chicken Alfredo

$14.15

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.26

12" Deluxe

$14.15

12" French Onion

$16.03

12" Half & Half Specialty

12" Hawaiian Delight

$11.32

12" Loaded Potato

$11.32

12" Maria's Mushroom

$16.03

12" Mediterranean

$16.03

12" Sicilian

$14.15

12" Spicy Supreme

$16.03

12" Spinach & Artichoke

$14.15

12" Sweet & Spicy Salami

$16.03

12" Tuscan

12" Veggie Delight

$14.15

14"

14" BYO Cheese

$11.00

14" 5 Meat

$17.92

14" BBQ Chicken

$16.98

14" Bruschetta

$13.21

14" Cheesy Chicken Broccoli

$17.92

14" Chicken Alfredo

$16.04

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.15

14" Deluxe

$16.04

14" Half & Half Specialty

14" Hawaiian Delight

$13.21

14" Loaded Potato

$13.21

14" Mediterranean

$17.92

14" Sicilian

$16.04

14" Spicy Supreme

$16.98

14" Spinach & Artichoke

$16.04

14" Sweet & Spicy Salami

$17.92

14" Tuscan

$17.92

14" Veggie Delight

$16.04

14” French Onion

$17.92

14” Maria’s Mushroom

$17.92

16"

16" BYO Cheese

$13.00

16" 5 Meat

$18.87

16" BBQ Chicken

$18.87

16" Bruschetta

$15.10

16" Cheesy Chicken Broccoli

$18.87

16" Chicken Alfredo

$17.92

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.04

16" Deluxe

$17.92

16" Half & Half Specialty

16" Hawaiian Delight

$15.10

16" Loaded Potato

$15.10

16" Mediterranean

$18.87

16" Sicilian

$17.92

16" Spicy Supreme

$18.87

16" Spinach & Artichoke

$17.92

16" Sweet & Spicy Salami

$18.87

16" Tuscan

$18.87

16" Veggie Delight

$17.92

16” French Onion

$18.87

16” Maria’s Mushroom

$18.87

18"

18" BYO Cheese

$16.00

18" Half & Half Specialty

18" 5 Meat

$21.70

18" BBQ Chicken

$21.70

18" Bruschetta

$16.98

18" Cheesy Chicken Broccoli

$21.70

18" Chicken Alfredo

$18.87

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.92

18" Deluxe

$18.87

18" Hawaiian Delight

$16.98

18" Loaded Potato

$16.98

18" Mediterranean

$21.70

18" Sicilian

$18.87

18" Spicy Supreme

$21.70

18" Spinach & Artichoke

$18.87

18" Sweet & Spicy Salami

$21.70

18" Tuscan

$21.70

18" Veggie Delight

$18.87

18” French Onion

$21.70

18” Maria’s Mushroom

$21.70

18X24" Party Pizza

18x24" BYO Cheese

$24.00

18x24" Half & Half Specialty

18x24" 5 Meat

$35.84

18x24" BBQ Chicken

$35.84

18x24" Bruschetta

$27.36

18x24" Cheesy Chicken Broccoli

$35.84

18x24" Chicken Alfredo

$32.08

18x24" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$29.95

18x24" Deluxe

$32.08

18x24" French Onion

$35.84

18x24" Hawaiian Delight

$27.36

18x24" Loaded Potato

$27.36

18x24" Maria's Mushroom

$35.84

18x24" Mediterranean

$35.84

18x24" Sicilian

$32.08

18x24" Spicy Supreme

$35.84

18x24" Spinach & Artichoke

$32.08

18x24" Sweet & Spicy Salami

$35.84

18x24" Tuscan

$35.84

18x24" Veggie Delight

$32.08

CHICAGO STYLE

14" CHIC BYO Cheese

$15.98

CHIC Half & Half Specialty

CHIC Chicken Alfredo

$25.00

CHIC BBQ Chicken

$25.00

CHIC Spicy Supreme

$25.00

CHIC Veggie Delight

$21.70

CHIC Hawaiian Delight

$21.70

CHIC Sicilian

$22.64

CHIC Bruschetta

$21.70

CHIC Spinach & Artichoke

CHIC Mediterranean

$22.64

CHIC Sweet & Spicy Salami

CHIC Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.64

CHIC Deluxe

$22.64

CHIC 5 Meat

$25.00

DAILY SPECIALS

PICK Two

$10.99

Monte Mix Up

$8.00

Breakfast Pizza

$12.00

German Egg

$7.50

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Biscuits N Gravy

$8.00

Maurice Salad

$9.00

Appetizer

Wings

$8.00

Boneless breaded wings, one order equals to a half pound. Choose a sauce for us to toss your wings in.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.48

Creamy ricotta, romano & mozzarella cheese dip with fresh spinach & artichokes baked until golden. Comes with a small loaf of our garlic bread for dipping.

Potato Skins

$7.00Out of stock

Soup

Homemade soup, made fresh daily

8 oz Garlic zip & breadsticks

8 oz Garlic zip & breadsticks

$8.00

A order of our homemade Romano garlic breadsticks with a cup of our delicious homemade garlicy cream cheese for dipping!

Breadsticks

Full Garlic Bread (sub bun)

Stromboli

Stromboli Build Your Own

$5.67

Stromboli specialty

$5.67

Salad

Garden salad

$4.72

Grilled chicken salad

$7.55

Antipasta Salad

$7.55

Chef Salad

$7.55
Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$8.49

Barbecue Chicken Salad

$8.49
Fall Fusion Salad

Fall Fusion Salad

$9.75

Caesar salad

$7.55

Strawberry summer

$9.00

Sandwiches

Apple to my Ham Sandwich

$8.00

BLT Sandwich

$6.60

Chicken Sandwich

$7.55

Club Sandwich

$7.55

Deluxe Sandwich

$7.55

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$6.60

Harvest Sandwich

$8.50

Italian Sandwich

$7.55

Maria's Special Sandwich

$8.49

Meatball Sandwich

$6.60

Philly Beef Sandwich

$9.50

Pizza Sub

$6.60

Popeyes Delight Sandwich

$7.55

Regular Sandwich

$6.60

Roast Beef Dip Sandwich

$9.00

Zip Sandwich

$9.00

Sausage Sandwich

$6.60

Shroomer Sandwich

$7.00

Subaletta Sandwich

$10.25

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$7.55

Turkey Pesto Sandwich

$7.55

Ultimate Club Sandwich

$8.92

Vegeterian Sandwich

$6.60

Dinner

Chicken Alfredo

$8.49

Spaghetti Meatballs

$7.55

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$8.50

Lasagna Dinner

$7.55

Mediterranean Dinner

$8.49

Beef n' noodles

$8.49

Chicken Bacon Broccoli Pasta

$8.49

Creamy Pesto Pasta

$8.49
Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$10.00

Tuscan Chicken Dinner

$9.00

Swedish Meatballs

$9.00Out of stock

Simple Pasta

$8.00

Mexican

WET BURRITO

$6.60

DRY BURRITO

$6.60

TACO SALAD

$8.00

CHIPS & CHEESE

$3.77

Deluxe Chips & cheese

$6.59

Crunchy Quesadilla

$7.52

TACO PIZZA

$10.38+

Mega Nacho Duo

$13.50Out of stock

Somethin' Sweet

Dessert Pizza

$6.58
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$8.00

Our famous cheesecake made fresh daily and from scratch! We offer a variety each day, ask about any of our flavors of the day.

Creme Brulee

$6.00
Maria’s Bars

Maria’s Bars

$1.88

Sides

Sour cream

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

CHIPS

$1.25

Pickle

$0.94

Loaf of bread

$2.75

Small Parm Cheese

$1.25

Silverware

$1.00

Red Pepper Flakes

$0.98

Dressing

$1.00

Sauce

Aujus

Beverage

12oz LUNCH SODA

$2.00

2 Liter Soda

$3.50
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

500 S State St, Sparta, MI 49345

Directions

Gallery
Maria’s Pizzaria image
Main pic

Map
