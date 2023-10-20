- Home
- /
- Suisun City
- /
- Maria’s Taco & Bar - 288 Sunset Avenue
Maria’s Taco & Bar 288 Sunset Avenue
No reviews yet
288 Sunset Avenue
Suisun City, CA 94585
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Appetizer
Shrimps in lime juice with tomato, lettuce, onions, avocado & spicy sauce
Octopus, shrimp, fish, clams mussels & steamed rice
Burritos
Any meat, rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa
Any meat, rice, beans & salsa
Rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa
Deep-fried burrito any meat, rice, beans with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, cheese & salsa
Tongue meat, rice, beans, sour cream guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa
Tongue meat, rice, beans & salsa
Stuffed chile with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & salsa
Stuffed chile with rice, beans & salsa
Any meat, rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, salsa with melted cheese & mole sauce on the top
Super burrito de camaron - rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa
Burrito regular de camaron - prawn, rice, beans & salsa
Combinations
Choice of meat
Choice of meat
Topped with green sauce
Choice of chicken or pork
Two soft tacos with choice of meat
Grilled veggies & cheese
Two enchiladas with choice of meat
Dinner Plates
Chicken, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & choice of hot or mild sauce
Beef steak, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & choice of hot or mild sauce
Beef steak, bell peppers onions, tomatoes & grilled bacon
En salsa verde
Fajitas
Meals a La Carte
Fish or shrimp taco, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, cheese & salsa
Any meat, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, cheese & salsa
Any beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, cheese & salsa
Any meat, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa
Any meat, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa
Choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa
Choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, salsa, rice & grilled veggies
Any meat, choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa
Chicken or pork tamales with melted cheese, mole sauce & sour cream on top. Served with lettuce & salsa on the side
Stuffed chile with mole sauce, sour cream on top, served with lettuce & salsa on the side
Two enchiladas with choice of meat & melted cheese, mole sauce & sour cream on top. Served with salsa and lettuce on the side
Beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & salsa
Beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & salsa
Any meat, cheese, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & salsa
Rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & salsa
Nachos
Quesadillas
Two corn tortilla with cheese, lettuce & salsa on the side
Flour tortilla with cheese along with lettuce and salsa on the side
Shrimp & cheese quesadilla in a flour tortilla with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & salsa on the side
Any meat with cheese in a corn tortilla with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & salsa on the side
Any meat with cheese in a flour tortilla with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & salsa on the side
Seafood
Octopus, shrimps, fish, clams, mussels & steamed rice
Chicken, fish, shrimp, octopus & clams
Chicken, beef, prawn, cactus, cheese & salsa
Prawn, avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro, octopus & ketchup
Prawn, avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro & ketchup
Served with avocado & tomato
Grilled fish with onions, bell peppers, tomato & extra hot sauce
Grilled with onions, bell peppers & tomato
Grilled prawns with onions, bell peppers & tomato
Grilled prawns with garlic, bell peppers, onions, tomato & mild sauce
Grilled prawns with onions, bell peppers, tomato & extra hot sauce
Grilled prawns, bell peppers, onions, tomato & bacon
Seafood tacos
Side Orders
Tacos
Breakfast
Breakfast Burritos
Hot Cakes
Waffles
Beverages
Mexican Drinks
Bottle Beer
Micheladas
Super Michelada with Shrimp
Draft beer
Cocktails Menu
Special Cocktail Menu (Un Poquito De Todo)
Margaritas
Maria's Drinks
Espolon Blanco tequila, orange juice, Grandina and ice
Espolon Cazadores Blanco tequila, orange juice, lime, ice, and grapefruit soda
Espolon Blanco tequila, Kahlua, Leche Evaporada Espumosa, and ice
El Silencio Mezcal, passion fruit puree, and lime juice
Fiero Habanero tequila, spices, tomato juice, lime juice, and ice
Absolut vodka, tomato juice, spicy salsas and lime juice
Absolut vodka, lime juice, sugar, sprite, Curazao Azul and ice
Bacardi Superior white rum, Absolut vodka, Espolon Blanco tequila, Ginebra, orange juice, and ice tea
Bacardi Superior White rum, Bacardi gold, Licor de Cassis, pineapple juice and ice
Bacardi Superior White rum, crema de coco, Jugopina, and Leche Evaporada frappe
Bacardi Superior White rum, strawberry and mango syrups, condense milk, and pineapple juice
Ojo de Tigre Mezcal, Aperol, martini & vermouth, Ancho Reyes, and Ancho Chile
Skyy vodka, Midori melon licor, lemon juice and sugar
Skyy vodka, Curazao Azul, coconut cream, and pineapple juice
Absolut vodka, Fever Tree ginger beer, and lime juice
Cazadores Blanco or El Silencio Mezcal, Fever Tree ginger beer and lime juice
Grey Whale gin and Fever Tree tonic or Grey Goose vodka
Bacardi, lime juice, sugar, and mint
Pomegranate liquor, Espolón Blanco, lime juice, and agave
Maker's Mark bourbon, Vermot Dulce and cherry
Red Bull and Jägermeister
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
288 Sunset Avenue, Suisun City, CA 94585