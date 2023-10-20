Full Menu

Appetizer

Small Guacamole Dip
$9.95
Large Guacamole Dip
$12.95
Aguachile
$21.95

Shrimps in lime juice with tomato, lettuce, onions, avocado & spicy sauce

Small Ceviche
$13.95
Large Ceviche
$18.95
Botana De Camaron
$21.95
Camarones Originales
$21.95
Mini Nachos
$13.50
Super Nachos
$14.95
Small Frijol Con Queso
$8.95
Large Frijol Con Queso
$9.95
Mar & Mar
$35.00

Octopus, shrimp, fish, clams mussels & steamed rice

Burritos

Super Burrito
$15.45

Any meat, rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa

Regular Burrito
$13.95

Any meat, rice, beans & salsa

Vegetarian Burrito
$13.95

Rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa

Chimichanga
$15.95

Deep-fried burrito any meat, rice, beans with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, cheese & salsa

S Burrito lengua
$16.95

Tongue meat, rice, beans, sour cream guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa

R Burrito lengua
$14.95

Tongue meat, rice, beans & salsa

S B De Chile Relleno
$14.95

Stuffed chile with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & salsa

R B De Chile Relleno
$13.95

Stuffed chile with rice, beans & salsa

Burrito Mojado
$16.95

Any meat, rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, salsa with melted cheese & mole sauce on the top

Prawn Super Burrito
$17.95

Super burrito de camaron - rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa

Prawn Regular Burrito
$15.45

Burrito regular de camaron - prawn, rice, beans & salsa

Prawn wet burrito
$18.95
Bean & Cheese Burrito
$8.45
Bean, Cheese & Rice Burrito
$8.95
Prawn Chimi
$18.95

Combinations

3-Item Combo
$19.95
2 Crispy Tacos
$16.45
Enchilada De Camaron
$18.45
Tamal & Taco
$16.95
Chile Relleno & Taco
$18.45
Chile Relleno & Enchilada
$18.45
1 Tamal & 1 Enchilada
$16.95

Choice of meat

Flauta & Enchilada
$17.95
Flautas
$16.45

Choice of meat

Enchiladas Suizas
$16.95

Topped with green sauce

Tamales Dinner
$16.45

Choice of chicken or pork

Tacos Dinner
$16.45

Two soft tacos with choice of meat

Veggie Enchiladas
$16.45

Grilled veggies & cheese

Enchiladas
$16.95

Two enchiladas with choice of meat

Dinner Plates

Pollo Ranchero
$20.50

Chicken, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & choice of hot or mild sauce

Bistek Ranchero
$21.95

Beef steak, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & choice of hot or mild sauce

Alambres
$21.95

Beef steak, bell peppers onions, tomatoes & grilled bacon

Lengua Ranchera
$24.00
Pollo Al Pastor
$20.95
Chile Relleno
$17.50
Chile Verde
$20.50
Carnitas
$20.95
Chorizo
$20.50
Lengua
$24.00

En salsa verde

Pollo
$19.95
Pastor
$20.95
Carne Asada
$21.95
Pollo Asado
$19.95

Fajitas

Mixed Fajitas
$23.95

Prawn, steak & chicken fajitas grilled with onions, bell peppers & tomato

Prawn Fajitas
$22.50

Grilled with onions, bell peppers & tomato

Steak Fajitas
$21.00

Grilled with onions, bell peppers & tomato

Chicken Fajitas
$20.00

Grilled with onions, bell peppers & tomato

Meals a La Carte

Tortilla Soup
$12.45
Super Tacos De Pescado
$16.45

Fish or shrimp taco, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, cheese & salsa

Super Taco
$12.45

Any meat, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, cheese & salsa

Veggie Taco
$11.95

Any beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, cheese & salsa

Two Crispy Tacos
$11.45

Any meat, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa

Tortas/Mexican Sandwich
$13.50

Any meat, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa

Taco Salad with Shrimp
$17.45

Choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa

Veggie Taco Salad
$12.45

Choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, salsa, rice & grilled veggies

Taco Salad
$11.95

Any meat, choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa

Two Tamales
$12.45

Chicken or pork tamales with melted cheese, mole sauce & sour cream on top. Served with lettuce & salsa on the side

Chile Relleno
$12.45

Stuffed chile with mole sauce, sour cream on top, served with lettuce & salsa on the side

Two Enchiladas
$12.45

Two enchiladas with choice of meat & melted cheese, mole sauce & sour cream on top. Served with salsa and lettuce on the side

Super Tostada pescado
$16.95

Beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & salsa

Super Tostada camaron
$16.95

Beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & salsa

Super Tostada
$12.45

Any meat, cheese, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & salsa

Vegetarian Tostada
$11.45

Rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & salsa

Nachos

Super Nachos
$14.95
Mini Nachos
$13.50
Regular Nachos
$10.00

Any beans, cheese & salsa

Vegetarian Nachos
$12.50

Any beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole & salsa

Prawn Nachos
$16.50

Any beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole & salsa

Quesadillas

Quesadilla De Maiz
$7.00

Two corn tortilla with cheese, lettuce & salsa on the side

Quesadilla De Harina
$9.50

Flour tortilla with cheese along with lettuce and salsa on the side

Quesadilla De Camaron
$16.50

Shrimp & cheese quesadilla in a flour tortilla with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & salsa on the side

Quesadilla Suiza De Maiz
$11.50

Any meat with cheese in a corn tortilla with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & salsa on the side

Quesadilla Suiza De Harina
$13.50

Any meat with cheese in a flour tortilla with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & salsa on the side

Seafood

Mar Y Mar
$35.00

Octopus, shrimps, fish, clams, mussels & steamed rice

Molcajete Marino
$38.95

Chicken, fish, shrimp, octopus & clams

Molcajete
$31.50

Chicken, beef, prawn, cactus, cheese & salsa

Tostada De Ceviche
$9.00
Caldo De pescado
$22.95
Caldo De Camaron
$23.95
7 Mares
$28.95
Campechana
$25.95

Prawn, avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro, octopus & ketchup

Cocktel De Camaron
$22.95

Prawn, avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro & ketchup

Mojarra
$21.95

Served with avocado & tomato

Pescado a La Diabla
$23.95

Grilled fish with onions, bell peppers, tomato & extra hot sauce

Pescado Ranchero
$23.95

Grilled with onions, bell peppers & tomato

Camarones Rancheros
$23.95

Grilled prawns with onions, bell peppers & tomato

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
$23.95

Grilled prawns with garlic, bell peppers, onions, tomato & mild sauce

Camarones a La Diabla
$23.95

Grilled prawns with onions, bell peppers, tomato & extra hot sauce

Camarones a La Plancha
$23.95

Grilled prawns, bell peppers, onions, tomato & bacon

Camarones Originales*
$23.95

Seafood tacos

2 Tacos De Pescado
$17.00

Served with rice, beans, salad & guacamole

2 Tacos De Camaron
$17.00

Served with rice, beans, salad & guacamole

Taco pescado
$4.50
Tacos camaron
$4.50

Side Orders

tortilla M
$1.99
Mixed Rice & Beans
$8.00
Large - 12 Oz Beans
$7.50
Small - 8 Oz Beans
$6.00
Large - 12 Oz Rice
$6.50
Small - 8 Oz Rice
$5.00
Large - 12 Oz Guacamole
$12.95
Small - 8 Oz Guacamole
$9.95
torilla A
$1.99

Tacos

Taco Caveza
$4.25
Taco Lengua
$4.25
Taco Pollo
$3.25
Taco Pastor
$3.25
Taco Chorizo
$3.25
Taco Pollo A
$3.25
Taco Shredded beef
$3.25
Taco Groud beef
$3.25
Taco Carnitas
$3.25
Taco Asada
$3.25

Breakfast

Omelette

Huevos Rancheros
$15.00
Veggie Omelette
$13.00
Omelette with Meat
$15.00

Breakfast Burritos

Eggs & Steak Burrito
$13.00
Eggs & Chorizo Burrito
$13.00
Eggs & Tocino Burrito
$13.00
Burrito Vegetariano with Eggs
$13.00
Eggs & Fries Burrito
$13.00

Hot Cakes

Hot Cakes Plain
$8.00
Hot Cakes With Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Fresh Cheese & A Side of Fresh Fruit
$15.00

Waffles

Waffles Plain
$8.00
Waffles with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Fresh Cheese & a Side of Fresh Fruit
$15.00

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles with Eggs
$17.00
Chilaquiles Verdes
$15.00
Chilaquiles Rojos
$15.00

Breakfast Drinks

Coffee
$3.50
Apple Juice
$3.50
Orange Juice
$3.50
Hot Chocolate
$3.00
Mimosa
$9.00

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Bottled Coke
$4.50
Can Soda
$2.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Coffee
$3.00
Apple Juice
$3.95
Milk
$3.50

Mexican Drinks

Jarritos
$3.50
Sangriate
$3.50
Tehuacan
$3.50

Aguas Frescas

Fresa
$4.50
Strawberry
$4.50
Jamaica
$4.50
Horchata
$4.50
Rice
$4.50

Bottle Beer

imported
$7.00
domestic
$6.00

Micheladas

Micheladas
$9.95

Super Michelada with Shrimp

$15.00

Draft beer

12 OZ
$7.00
32 OZ
$12.00

Cocktails Menu

Special Cocktail Menu (Un Poquito De Todo)

Cantarito
$16.00

Rim of tajin, choice of tequila, grape fruit, soda, oranges, lime and salt

Golden Margarita
$14.00

Tequila, lime, and salt - blended or on the rocks

Paloma
$13.00

House tequila, lime, salt, grapefruit juice and sparkling soda

Michelada
$9.95

Choice of beer, lime, salt, tajín and clamato juice

Margaritas

Margaritas
$10.00

Maria's Drinks

Tequila Sunrise
$12.00

Espolon Blanco tequila, orange juice, Grandina and ice

Cantarito*
$16.00

Espolon Cazadores Blanco tequila, orange juice, lime, ice, and grapefruit soda

Sombrero
$13.00

Espolon Blanco tequila, Kahlua, Leche Evaporada Espumosa, and ice

Passion Paloma
$15.00

El Silencio Mezcal, passion fruit puree, and lime juice

Bloody Maria
$15.00

Fiero Habanero tequila, spices, tomato juice, lime juice, and ice

Bloody Mary
$15.00

Absolut vodka, tomato juice, spicy salsas and lime juice

Blue Lagoon
$12.00

Absolut vodka, lime juice, sugar, sprite, Curazao Azul and ice

Long Island Iced Tea
$15.00

Bacardi Superior white rum, Absolut vodka, Espolon Blanco tequila, Ginebra, orange juice, and ice tea

Mai Tai
$13.00

Bacardi Superior White rum, Bacardi gold, Licor de Cassis, pineapple juice and ice

Piña Colada
$15.00

Bacardi Superior White rum, crema de coco, Jugopina, and Leche Evaporada frappe

Mango Tango
$15.00

Bacardi Superior White rum, strawberry and mango syrups, condense milk, and pineapple juice

Mezcal Negorni
$16.00

Ojo de Tigre Mezcal, Aperol, martini & vermouth, Ancho Reyes, and Ancho Chile

Electric Lemonade
$15.00

Skyy vodka, Midori melon licor, lemon juice and sugar

Blue Hawaiian
$16.00

Skyy vodka, Curazao Azul, coconut cream, and pineapple juice

Moscow Mule
$15.00

Absolut vodka, Fever Tree ginger beer, and lime juice

Mexican Mule
$15.00

Cazadores Blanco or El Silencio Mezcal, Fever Tree ginger beer and lime juice

Gin & Tonic
$15.00

Grey Whale gin and Fever Tree tonic or Grey Goose vodka

Choose Your Flavor Mojito
$15.00

Bacardi, lime juice, sugar, and mint

Pomarita
$13.00

Pomegranate liquor, Espolón Blanco, lime juice, and agave

Manhattan
$15.00

Maker's Mark bourbon, Vermot Dulce and cherry

Black Pearl
$15.00

Red Bull and Jägermeister

