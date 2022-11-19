  • Home
Mariachi Restaurant & Cantina 78995 Hwy 111 Suite 9

No reviews yet

78995 Hwy 111 Suite 9

La Quinta, CA 92253

Order Again

Meats

Pollo Asado

$15.00

Pollo Ranchero

$15.00

Pollo A La Crema

$15.00

Pollo Al Chipotle

$15.00

Arroz Con Pollo

$15.00

Chile Verde

$16.00

Plato De Carnitas

$16.00

Carne Al Pastor

$16.00

TAMPIQUENA

$18.00

CARNE ASADA

$18.00

BISTEK RANCHERO

$18.00

BISTEK A LA MEXICANA

$18.00

Salads

Ensalada De La Casa

$7.00

Taco Salad

$13.00

Ensalada del Pueblo

$13.00

Ensalada Chipotle

$12.00

Ensalada Cilantro

$12.00

Ensalada de Cacahuate

$13.00

Taqueria

Burrito Ranchero Plate

$15.00

Burrito Plate

$14.00

Chimichanga Plate

$15.00

Soft Taco Plate CORN

$12.00

Tacos Dorados Plate

$13.00

Torta Plate

$14.00

Flautas Plate

$14.00

Tostada Plate

$11.00

Cheese Quesadilla Plate

$12.00

Meat Quesadilla Plate

$14.00

Cheese Quesadilla A La Carte

$7.00

Meat Quesadilla A La Carte

$10.00

Taco-A La Carte

$3.75

Burrito-A La Carte

$10.00

Burrito Ranchero-A La Carte

$11.00

Enchilada-A La Carte

$4.50

Torta-A La Carte

$10.00

Taco Dorado A La Carte

$3.75

Chimichanga A la Carte

$10.00

Tostada a la Carte

$5.00

Burrito Ranchero Plate - Shrimp

$18.00

Soft Taco Plate FLOUR

$14.50

Burrito Plate - Shrimp

$15.00

Taco-A La Carte FLOUR

$4.50

Breakfast

Desayuno Mariachi

$11.95

Chilaquiles

$10.95

Huevos Rancheros

$9.95

Huevos Con Machaca

$10.95

Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.95

Huevos Con Tocino

$9.95

Huevos Con Jamon

$9.95

Huevos Con Papas

$9.95

Huevos A La Mexicana

$10.95

Mariachi Breakfast Burrito

$6.95

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$6.95

Migas

$9.95

Chente Breakfast Burrito

$6.95

Jose's Breakfast Burrito

$6.95

Appetizers

NACHOS MARIACHI

$14.00

OSTIONES 1/2 DZN

$10.00

FISH CEVICHE

$15.00

CHORIQUESO FUNDIDO

$10.00

MINI FLAUTAS

$11.00

OSTIONES 1 DZN

$20.00

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$16.00

AGUACHILE

$20.00

GUACAMOLE

$9.00

CHILES GUERITOS

$15.00

BOTANA DE CAMARON

$20.00

Soups

BIRRIA MEDIUM

$13.00

MENUDO LARGE

$14.00

CALDO DE PESCADO

$16.00

CALDO DE CAMARON

$18.00

SIETE MARES

$19.00

CARNE EN SU JUGO

$14.00

BIRRIA LARGE

$15.00

MENUDO MEDIUM

$10.00

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$12.00

Comida Tradicional

FAJITAS MARIACHI TRIO/COMBO

$21.00

FAJITAS MARIACHI

$20.00

CHILES RELLENOS

$15.00

LENGUA EN SALSA VERDE

$16.00

ENCHILADAS A LA CREMA

$14.00

ENCHILADAS TEXANAS

$14.00

ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS

$14.00

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$14.00

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$13.00

MOLE

$15.00

ALAMBRES

$20.00

Mariscos

COCTEL DE CAMARON MEDIUM

$14.00

CAMPECHANA LARGE

$16.00

CAMARONES RANCHEROS

$18.00

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$18.00

ARROZ CON CAMARONES

$18.00

MOJARRA FRITA

$18.00

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$18.00

FILETE A LA PLANCHA

$18.00

FILETE A LA CREMA

$18.00

FILETE EMPANI ZADO

$18.00

FILETE MOJO DE AJO

$18.00

FILETE A LA DIABLA

$18.00

CAMARONES MOMIAS

$18.00

COCTEL DE CAMARON LARGE

$16.00

CAMPECHANA MEDIUM

$15.00

TOSTADA DE CAMARON

$7.00

TOSTADA DE PESCADO

$6.50

CAMARONES EMPANIZADOS

$18.00

TACO DE PESCADO

$4.50

TACO DE CAMARON

$5.00

SALMON EN MANGO

$20.00

VUELVE A LA VIDA

$21.00

ENCHILADAS DE CAMARON

$18.00

TACOS DE CAMARON PLATE

$14.00

TACOS DE PESCADO PLATE

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Soft Taco Plate

$6.50

Kid's Quesadilla Plate

$6.50

Kid's Enchilada Plate

$6.50

Kid's Corn Dog

$6.50

Kid's Chicken Tender

$6.50

Kid's Chicken Nugget

$6.50

Sides

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Guacamole

$2.50

Side Egg

$2.25

Extra Tortillas

$1.25

Chiles Toreados

$1.25

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Side Cheese

$1.25

Side Rice

$3.75

Side Beans

$3.75

Side Rice and Beans

$4.25

Side Tortillas

$1.25

Side Tostadas

$1.25

Side Chips & Salsa

$3.75

Side Chips

$1.25

Side Salsa

$1.50

Extra Steak Meat

$10.95

Chile Relleno A-La-Carte

$4.95

Nopales

$5.50

Whole Acovado

$6.00

Half Avocado

$3.00

Extra Chicken

$9.95

Pinas and Parrilladas

Parrillada for 2

$43.00

Parrillada for 4

$80.00

La Pina

$23.00

Daily & Lunch Specials

# 1. One enchilada & one came asada taco

$10.50

#2. One enchilada & one hard shell shredded beef taco.

$10.50

#3. One enchilada & one shredded chicken tostada

$10.50

#4. One chile relleno & one chicken enchilada.

$10.50

#5. Enchilada one Chicken one cheese Ground Beef

$10.50

# 1. REG PRICE

$10.50

#2. REG PRICE

$10.75

#3. REG PRICE

$11.50

#4. REG PRICE

$12.50

#5. REG PRICE

$10.95

DAILY SPECIAL

$10.50

Desserts

Nieve Frita

$4.50

Flan

$4.50

Ice Cream

$3.50

Soft Drinks

Reg Horchata

$3.50

Kids Horchata

$2.25

Reg Jamaica

$3.50

Kids Jamaica

$2.25

Reg Lemonade

$3.50

Kids Lemonade

$2.25

Reg. Soda

$3.50

Kids Soda

$2.25

Reg Orange Juice

$3.50

Kids Orange Juice

$2.25

Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea Reg.

$3.50

Arnold Palmer Reg.

$3.50

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$2.25

Reg. Strawberry Lemoande

$3.50

Beer / Chavelas

Domestic Beer

$6.00

Imported Beer

$6.00

Chavela

$7.00

Double Chavela

$13.00

Chavelonga

$12.00

Chavela Pitcher

$20.00

Draft Pint

$6.00

Margaritas

House Marg

$8.00

Cadliac Marg

$15.00

Skinny Marg

$13.00

Rep Marg

$14.00

Blanco Marg

$14.00

Anejo Marg

$16.00

Mariachi Loco

$22.00

Cocktails

Mangoneada

$13.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Baja Colada

$11.00

Cantarito House

$12.00

Cantarito Rep

$14.00

Cantarito Blnc

$14.00

Cantarito Anejo

$16.00

Mojito

$11.00

Long Island

$11.00

Paloma House

$11.00

Paloma Rep

$14.00

Paloma Blnc

$14.00

Paloma Anejo

$16.00

Ollita House

$45.00

Ollita Rep

$55.00

Ollita Blnc

$55.00

Ollita Anejo

$65.00

Adios

$8.00

Tokyo Tea

$13.00

LA Water

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Moscow Burro

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Bloody Maria

$11.00

Sangria Blnc

$8.00

Sangria Roja

$8.00

Cubas/Shots

House Tequila

$7.00

House Vodka

$7.00

House Gin

$7.00

House Rum

$7.00

House Whiskey

$7.00

Rep Tequila

$11.00

Blanco Tequila

$11.00

Anejo Tequila

$14.00

Titos

$9.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Malibu

$8.00

Grand Mariner

$11.00

Happy Hour Drinks

HH Marg

$0.99

HH Beer

$0.99

HH Chavela

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Authentic flavors and quality ingredients.

Location

78995 Hwy 111 Suite 9, La Quinta, CA 92253

Directions

Gallery
Mariachi Restaurant & Cantina image
Mariachi Restaurant & Cantina image
Mariachi Restaurant & Cantina image

