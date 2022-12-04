- Home
Mariachi Mexican Grill - Stillwater 1717 East White Barn Dr.
1717 East White Barn Dr.
Stillwater, OK 74075
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cheese Dip
White Cheese sauce
Guacamole Dip
Creamy guacamole made fresh
Guacamole Mexicano
Chunky guacamole made fresh when you order.
Chorizo Dip
Chorizo in cheese sauce
Bean Dip
Refried beans in cheese sauce
Spinach Dip
Grilled spinach, chopped with cheese sauce.
Beef Dip
Ground beef in cheese sauce
Chiles Toreados
Grilled onion and jalapeno
Cheese Quesadilla
Ceviche
Chile entero frito
Whole fried jalapeno
Chile Banana Frito
Whole fried banana pepper
Salsa
Soup & Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce, combined with pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
Grilled Steak Salad
Grilled steak on a bed of lettuce, with pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
Taco Salad
Ground beef or shredded chicken on a bed of lettuce with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Fajita Taco Salad
Steak, Chicken or Shrimp with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. On a bed of lettuce with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Cancun Salad
Grlled shrimp on a bed of lettuce with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and shredded cheese.
Tortilla Soup
Chicken and mixed vegetable soup, served with fried tortilla strips, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and avocado.
Caldo De Camaron
Shrimp and Mixed vegetables soup. Served with rice, pico de gallo and tortillas.
I-35 Salad
Rice surrounded by lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots, with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp.
Eggs
Heuvos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs cooked with chorizo. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
Fried eggs covered with our special ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Huevos A La Mexicano
Scrambled eggs cooked with onions, jalapenos and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Huevos A La Diabla
Fried eggs covered in our spicy sauce. served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Nachos
Nachos Con Carne
Ground beef and cheese.
Nachos Con Pollo
Shredded chicken ( with veggies ) and cheese
Nachos Con Frijoles
Refried beans and cheese
Nachos Con Camarones
Grilled shrimp and cheese
Nachos Oklahoma
Steak, chicken and shrimp with onions and bell pepper
Nachos Fajita
Grilled Steak or Chicken and cheese
Nachos Supremos
Ground beef, shredded chicken and refried beans, with lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
Nachos Chorizo
Chorizo and cheese
Nachos cheese
White cheese nachos
Nachos vegetarian
Grilled onions, bell peppers, tomato and mushrooms.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Blancas
Three enchiladas. One chicken, one ground beef and one shredded beef. Covered with cheese sauce, and served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Especial
Four enchiladas. One beef, one chicken, one cheese and one bean. Covered with enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Enchiladas Verdes
Three enchiladas. Your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, topped with shredded cheese and green sauce.
Enchiladas Picosas
Three enchiladas. Your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, topped with shredded cheese and our spicy sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas De Camaron
Two shrimp enchiladas, covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Ranchero
Three cheese enchiladas, covered with shredded beef and enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce and sour cream.
Enchiladas Oklahoma
Three cheese enchiladas topped with grilled steak of chicken and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Burritos
Burrito Hawaiano
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon, onion and pineapple. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Burrito Mexicano
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or beef with bacon and onion. Covered with cheese sauce. served with your choice of rice or beans.
Burrito De Camaron
Flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, tomatoes and onion. Served with your choice of rice or beans.
Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos. One ground beef and bean and one shredded chicken (with veggies) and bean. Covered with red sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese tomato and sour cream.
Burrito Mariachi
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken (with veggies). Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Big Texas Burrito
Large tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. (everything inside) Topped with cheese sauce,
Chile Verde burrito
Large tortilla filled with chile verde, rice and beans. Covered with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce and sour cream.
Cheesesteak Burrito
Tortilla stuffed with grilled steak and onion. Topped with cheese sauce and served with your choice of rice or beans.
Fajita Burrito
Tortilla filled with your choice of Grilled chicken or steak, with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with your choice of rice or beans.
Burrito Hawaiano a la carte
Burrito Mexicano a la carte
Burrito De Camaron a la carte
Burrito Mariachi a la carte
Cheesesteak Burrito a la carte
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Fajita
Your choice of steak or chicken with grilled onions, bell pepper and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla Mexicana
Your choice of ground beef and bean or shredded chicken (with veggies) and bean. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla De Camarones
Filled with shrimp, grilled onions, bell pepper and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream.
Quesadilla Oklahoma
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp. with onions, bell pepper and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream.
Seafood Quesadilla
Filled with shrimp, crab and tilapia. Grilled onions, bell pepper and tomato. served with rice, beans lettuce and sour cream.
Quesadilla de chorizo
Filled with chorizo and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Quesadilla Fajita a la carte
Quesadilla Mexicana a la carte
Quesadilla De Camarones a la carte
Quesadilla Oklahoma a la carte
Quesadilla Seafood a la carte
Quesadilla de chorizo a la carta
Vegetarian
#1 Veg
One bean burrito with cheese sauce, one cheese enchilada with cheese sauce and one bean and cheese tostada.
#2 Veg
One bean burrito with red sauce, one cheese enchilada with red sauce, and one cheese quesadilla.
#3 Veg
One chile relleno and one cheese enchilada. Covered with red sauce and served with beans.
#4 Veg
Two bean burritos covered with cheese sauce.
#5 Veg
Vegetarian Fajitas: Onions, tomato, bell pepper and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
#6 Veg
One spinach quesadilla and one mushroom quesadilla. Served with lettuce and sour cream.
#7 Veg
Vegetarian Quesadilla: Filled with onions, bell pepper, tomato, spinach and mushrooms. served with rice and beans.
#8 Veg
Two cheese quesadillas Served with rice and beans.
Seafood
Camarones A La Mexicana
Shrimp grilled with onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato and avocado.
Camarones A La Diabla
Grilled shrimp cooked in our spicy sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Camarones Al Ajilo
Grilled shrimp cooked in a garlic and butter sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Camarones Empanizados
Large fried butterfly shrimp served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and avocado.
Chipotle Shrimp
Shrimp grilled with our chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Ranchero Shrimp
Shrimp grilled with our ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Tilapia A La Mexicana
Two tilapia fillets grilled with onion, jalapenos and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce and guacamole.
Tilapia A La Diabla
Two tilapia fillets grilled in our spicy sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Coctel De Camarone
Shrimp cocktail served with crackers.
Ceviche
A crispy tortilla with chopped shrimp, pico de gallo and avocado.
Order Tacos De Pescado
Three fish tacos, served with beans, pico de gallo and spicy sauce.
Order Tacos De Camarone
Three shrimp tacos served with beans, pico de callo and spicy sauce.
Enchiladas De Camarone
Two shrimp enchiladas covered in cheese sauce served with rice and beans.
Chimichanga De Camarone
Deep fried tortilla filled with shrimp, onion, bell pepper and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and guacamole.
Seafood Fajitas
Shrimp grilled with crab, tilapia, onion, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Seafood Chimichanga
Deep fried tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, crab, tilapia, onion, bell pepper and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and guacamole.
Seafood Quesadilla
Filled with shrimp, crab, tilapia, grilled onions, bell pepper and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream
Beef
Ribeye Steak
Carne Asada
Beef sliced thin and grilled with onions. Served with rice, beans, a pickled jalapeno, lettuce and guacamole.
Order Tacos De Carne Asada
Three flour tortillas filled with chopped steak, served with beans, pico de gallo and spicy salsa.
Chile Colorado
Chopped steak or chicken cooked in a red sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Carne con Queso plate
Grilled steak pieces on a bed of rice and covered with cheese sauce. served with tortillas.
Steaks
Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Steak grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Fajitas Mixed
Chicken and steak grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Fajita Mariachi
Chicken, steak, shrimp and bacon. Grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Fajita Hawaiana
Steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with onions, bell pepper, mushrooms and pineapple. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Fajita Vegetariana
Grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Fajita De Camaron
Shrimp grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Seafood Fajitas
Shrimp grilled with crab, tilapia, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Fajita Hawaiana
Pork
Carnitas
Tender pork shoulder cooked slow and served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, onions, tomato, a pickled jalapeno and tortillas,
Order Tacos De Carnitas
Three tortillas filled with our tender pork. Served with beans, pico de gallo and our spicy sauce.
Chile Verde
Tender pork shoulder cooked in a green sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Chile Rojo
Tender pork shoulder cooked in a spicy red sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Order Tacos de Chorizo
Three tortillas filled with chorizo. Served with beans, pico de gallo and sicy sauce.
Chicken
Pollo Con Queso
Grilled chicken on a bed of rice. Served with tortillas.
Cowboy Chicken
A bed of rice topped with grilled chicken and steamed vegetables. Covered with cheese sauce and served with tortillas.
Pollo Hawaiano
Chicken breast grilled with onions, mushrooms and pineapple. Covered with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Special
Chickken breast grilled with shrimp and topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast, served with rice, beans, fresh onion, a pickled jalapeno, lettuce, guacamole and tortillas.
Pollo Ranchero
Chicken breast grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Feliz
Chicken breast grilled with shrimp and chorizo. Covered with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Tapatio
Chicken breast grilled with mushrooms and covered with shredded cheese, served rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.
Chilaquiles
A bed of soft corn tortilla chips,covered with shredded chicken and veggies, shredded cheese and smothered with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and sour cream.
Pollo Jalisco
Grillled chicken breast on top of fresh onions and bell peppers. Topped with mushrooms and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Kids Menu
K#1 Enchilada, Rice & Beans
K#2 Taco, Rice & Beans
K#3 Chicken Sandwich & Fries
K#4 Burrito, Rice & Beans
K#5 Cheese Quesadilla
K#6 Hamburger & Fries
K#6 Cheeseburger & Fries
K#7 Pizza with fries
K#8 Mini Corndogs with Fries
K#9 Chicken Nuggets with Fries
K#10 Grilled Chicken with Rice
K#11 Chicken Strips with Fries
K#12 Cheese Nachos
Mariachi Specials
Parrillada
Chicken, steak, bacon, shrimp and chorizo. Grilled with vegetables. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Molcajete
Chicken, beef and shrimp with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Covered in a green sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Alambre
Your choice of steak or chicken, cooked with bacon and onions. Covered with shredded cheese and served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Enmolado
Pieces of grilled chicken breast covered in our special mole sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.
Chimichanga
Deep fried tortilla filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef. Covered with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico and guacamole.
Fajita Chimichanga
Deep fried tortilla filled with grilled chicken or beef, with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Mariachi Special
Chicken grilled with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and tomato. On a bed of rice and topped with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas.
___________ Special
Street Taco plate
Two street tacos with rice and beans.
Street Taco
$11.99 Tacos Plate
Two tacos of your choice. Served with rice and beans.
Papas Locas
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic Mexican Food In A Fun, Friendly Environment.
1717 East White Barn Dr., Stillwater, OK 74075