Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mariachi Mexican Grill - Stillwater 1717 East White Barn Dr.

review star

No reviews yet

1717 East White Barn Dr.

Stillwater, OK 74075

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pollo Con Queso
Cheese Dip
K#4 Burrito, Rice & Beans

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$4.99+

White Cheese sauce

Guacamole Dip

$4.99+

Creamy guacamole made fresh

Guacamole Mexicano

$4.99+

Chunky guacamole made fresh when you order.

Chorizo Dip

$5.99+

Chorizo in cheese sauce

Bean Dip

$4.99+

Refried beans in cheese sauce

Spinach Dip

$4.99+

Grilled spinach, chopped with cheese sauce.

Beef Dip

$4.99+

Ground beef in cheese sauce

Chiles Toreados

$3.49

Grilled onion and jalapeno

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.49

Ceviche

$13.99

Chile entero frito

$1.00

Whole fried jalapeno

Chile Banana Frito

$1.00

Whole fried banana pepper

Salsa

$1.50+

Soup & Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

Grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce, combined with pico de gallo and shredded cheese.

Grilled Steak Salad

$10.49

Grilled steak on a bed of lettuce, with pico de gallo and shredded cheese.

Taco Salad

$9.99+

Ground beef or shredded chicken on a bed of lettuce with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.99

Steak, Chicken or Shrimp with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. On a bed of lettuce with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Cancun Salad

$12.99

Grlled shrimp on a bed of lettuce with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and shredded cheese.

Tortilla Soup

$9.99

Chicken and mixed vegetable soup, served with fried tortilla strips, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and avocado.

Caldo De Camaron

$12.99

Shrimp and Mixed vegetables soup. Served with rice, pico de gallo and tortillas.

I-35 Salad

$11.99+

Rice surrounded by lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots, with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp.

Sides

Mexican Rice

$2.49

Refried Beans

$2.49

Rice & Beans

$4.98

Pico De Gallo

$1.99+

Sour Cream

$1.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

French Fries

$2.49

Tortillas

$0.99

Pickled Jalepenos

$1.49

6 Shrimp

$3.00

Habanero Pico

$2.49

Avocado

$1.99+

Steamed vegetables

$4.00

Eggs

Heuvos Con Chorizo

$8.49+

Scrambled eggs cooked with chorizo. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$8.49+

Fried eggs covered with our special ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Huevos A La Mexicano

$8.49+

Scrambled eggs cooked with onions, jalapenos and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Huevos A La Diabla

$8.49+

Fried eggs covered in our spicy sauce. served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Nachos

Nachos Con Carne

$9.99

Ground beef and cheese.

Nachos Con Pollo

$9.99

Shredded chicken ( with veggies ) and cheese

Nachos Con Frijoles

$8.99

Refried beans and cheese

Nachos Con Camarones

$12.99

Grilled shrimp and cheese

Nachos Oklahoma

$12.99

Steak, chicken and shrimp with onions and bell pepper

Nachos Fajita

$11.99

Grilled Steak or Chicken and cheese

Nachos Supremos

$10.99

Ground beef, shredded chicken and refried beans, with lettuce, sour cream and tomato.

Nachos Chorizo

$11.99

Chorizo and cheese

Nachos cheese

$8.99

White cheese nachos

Nachos vegetarian

$9.99

Grilled onions, bell peppers, tomato and mushrooms.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Blancas

$10.99

Three enchiladas. One chicken, one ground beef and one shredded beef. Covered with cheese sauce, and served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Especial

$10.99

Four enchiladas. One beef, one chicken, one cheese and one bean. Covered with enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.99

Three enchiladas. Your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, topped with shredded cheese and green sauce.

Enchiladas Picosas

$10.99

Three enchiladas. Your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, topped with shredded cheese and our spicy sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas De Camaron

$10.99

Two shrimp enchiladas, covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Ranchero

$10.99

Three cheese enchiladas, covered with shredded beef and enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce and sour cream.

Enchiladas Oklahoma

$11.99

Three cheese enchiladas topped with grilled steak of chicken and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Burritos

Burrito Hawaiano

$12.49

Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon, onion and pineapple. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Burrito Mexicano

$11.49

Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or beef with bacon and onion. Covered with cheese sauce. served with your choice of rice or beans.

Burrito De Camaron

$12.49

Flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, tomatoes and onion. Served with your choice of rice or beans.

Burrito Deluxe

$11.99

Two burritos. One ground beef and bean and one shredded chicken (with veggies) and bean. Covered with red sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese tomato and sour cream.

Burrito Mariachi

$10.99

Flour tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken (with veggies). Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Big Texas Burrito

$11.99

Large tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. (everything inside) Topped with cheese sauce,

Chile Verde burrito

$11.99

Large tortilla filled with chile verde, rice and beans. Covered with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce and sour cream.

Cheesesteak Burrito

$11.99

Tortilla stuffed with grilled steak and onion. Topped with cheese sauce and served with your choice of rice or beans.

Fajita Burrito

$11.99

Tortilla filled with your choice of Grilled chicken or steak, with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with your choice of rice or beans.

Burrito Hawaiano a la carte

$10.49

Burrito Mexicano a la carte

$9.49

Burrito De Camaron a la carte

$10.49

Burrito Mariachi a la carte

$8.99

Cheesesteak Burrito a la carte

$9.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Fajita

$11.99

Your choice of steak or chicken with grilled onions, bell pepper and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

Quesadilla Mexicana

$9.99

Your choice of ground beef and bean or shredded chicken (with veggies) and bean. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

Quesadilla De Camarones

$12.99

Filled with shrimp, grilled onions, bell pepper and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream.

Quesadilla Oklahoma

$13.99

Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp. with onions, bell pepper and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream.

Seafood Quesadilla

$12.99

Filled with shrimp, crab and tilapia. Grilled onions, bell pepper and tomato. served with rice, beans lettuce and sour cream.

Quesadilla de chorizo

$11.99

Filled with chorizo and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Quesadilla Fajita a la carte

$9.99

Quesadilla Mexicana a la carte

$7.99

Quesadilla De Camarones a la carte

$10.99

Quesadilla Oklahoma a la carte

$11.99

Quesadilla Seafood a la carte

$11.99

Quesadilla de chorizo a la carta

$9.99

Vegetarian

#1 Veg

$9.99

One bean burrito with cheese sauce, one cheese enchilada with cheese sauce and one bean and cheese tostada.

#2 Veg

$9.99

One bean burrito with red sauce, one cheese enchilada with red sauce, and one cheese quesadilla.

#3 Veg

$9.99

One chile relleno and one cheese enchilada. Covered with red sauce and served with beans.

#4 Veg

$9.99

Two bean burritos covered with cheese sauce.

#5 Veg

$10.99

Vegetarian Fajitas: Onions, tomato, bell pepper and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

#6 Veg

$9.99

One spinach quesadilla and one mushroom quesadilla. Served with lettuce and sour cream.

#7 Veg

$9.99

Vegetarian Quesadilla: Filled with onions, bell pepper, tomato, spinach and mushrooms. served with rice and beans.

#8 Veg

$9.99

Two cheese quesadillas Served with rice and beans.

Seafood

Camarones A La Mexicana

$14.49

Shrimp grilled with onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato and avocado.

Camarones A La Diabla

$13.99

Grilled shrimp cooked in our spicy sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Camarones Al Ajilo

$13.99

Grilled shrimp cooked in a garlic and butter sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Camarones Empanizados

$14.99

Large fried butterfly shrimp served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and avocado.

Chipotle Shrimp

$13.99

Shrimp grilled with our chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Ranchero Shrimp

$13.99

Shrimp grilled with our ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Tilapia A La Mexicana

$12.99

Two tilapia fillets grilled with onion, jalapenos and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce and guacamole.

Tilapia A La Diabla

$12.99

Two tilapia fillets grilled in our spicy sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Coctel De Camarone

$14.99

Shrimp cocktail served with crackers.

Ceviche

$13.99

A crispy tortilla with chopped shrimp, pico de gallo and avocado.

Order Tacos De Pescado

$11.49

Three fish tacos, served with beans, pico de gallo and spicy sauce.

Order Tacos De Camarone

$12.49

Three shrimp tacos served with beans, pico de callo and spicy sauce.

Enchiladas De Camarone

$10.99

Two shrimp enchiladas covered in cheese sauce served with rice and beans.

Chimichanga De Camarone

$12.99

Deep fried tortilla filled with shrimp, onion, bell pepper and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and guacamole.

Seafood Fajitas

$15.99

Shrimp grilled with crab, tilapia, onion, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Seafood Chimichanga

$11.99

Deep fried tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, crab, tilapia, onion, bell pepper and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and guacamole.

Seafood Quesadilla

$12.99

Filled with shrimp, crab, tilapia, grilled onions, bell pepper and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream

Beef

Ribeye Steak

$21.99Out of stock

Carne Asada

$12.99

Beef sliced thin and grilled with onions. Served with rice, beans, a pickled jalapeno, lettuce and guacamole.

Order Tacos De Carne Asada

$11.49

Three flour tortillas filled with chopped steak, served with beans, pico de gallo and spicy salsa.

Chile Colorado

$11.99

Chopped steak or chicken cooked in a red sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Carne con Queso plate

$10.99

Grilled steak pieces on a bed of rice and covered with cheese sauce. served with tortillas.

Steaks

Steak

$18.99

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$13.99+

Steak grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas

$13.99+

Chicken grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Fajitas Mixed

$13.99+

Chicken and steak grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Fajita Mariachi

$15.99+

Chicken, steak, shrimp and bacon. Grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Fajita Hawaiana

$15.99+

Steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with onions, bell pepper, mushrooms and pineapple. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Fajita Vegetariana

$9.99+

Grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Fajita De Camaron

$14.99+

Shrimp grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Seafood Fajitas

$15.99+

Shrimp grilled with crab, tilapia, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Fajita Hawaiana

$14.99

Pork

Carnitas

$12.49

Tender pork shoulder cooked slow and served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, onions, tomato, a pickled jalapeno and tortillas,

Order Tacos De Carnitas

$11.49

Three tortillas filled with our tender pork. Served with beans, pico de gallo and our spicy sauce.

Chile Verde

$11.99

Tender pork shoulder cooked in a green sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Chile Rojo

$11.99

Tender pork shoulder cooked in a spicy red sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Order Tacos de Chorizo

$10.99

Three tortillas filled with chorizo. Served with beans, pico de gallo and sicy sauce.

Chicken

Pollo Con Queso

Pollo Con Queso

$10.99

Grilled chicken on a bed of rice. Served with tortillas.

Cowboy Chicken

$13.49

A bed of rice topped with grilled chicken and steamed vegetables. Covered with cheese sauce and served with tortillas.

Pollo Hawaiano

$13.99

Chicken breast grilled with onions, mushrooms and pineapple. Covered with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Special

$13.49

Chickken breast grilled with shrimp and topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.

Pollo Loco

$13.49

Grilled chicken breast, served with rice, beans, fresh onion, a pickled jalapeno, lettuce, guacamole and tortillas.

Pollo Ranchero

$13.99

Chicken breast grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Feliz

$13.99

Chicken breast grilled with shrimp and chorizo. Covered with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Tapatio

$12.99

Chicken breast grilled with mushrooms and covered with shredded cheese, served rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.

Chilaquiles

$10.99

A bed of soft corn tortilla chips,covered with shredded chicken and veggies, shredded cheese and smothered with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and sour cream.

Pollo Jalisco

$13.49

Grillled chicken breast on top of fresh onions and bell peppers. Topped with mushrooms and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

A La Carte

Taco

$2.99

Soft taco

$2.99

Burrito

$4.99+

Enchilada

$2.99+

Tostada

$3.99+

Chile Relleno

$4.99

Tamale

$3.99

Quesadilla Cheese

$3.49

Tostaguac

$4.49

Chalupa

$4.49

Taco Carne asada CA

$3.99

Q Pollo

$6.99

_________junto__________

Chimi Carta

$7.99

Taco Calle Carte

$3.25

Kids Menu

K#1 Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$6.49

K#2 Taco, Rice & Beans

$6.49

K#3 Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$6.49+

K#4 Burrito, Rice & Beans

$6.49

K#5 Cheese Quesadilla

$6.49

K#6 Hamburger & Fries

$6.49

K#6 Cheeseburger & Fries

$6.49

K#7 Pizza with fries

$6.49

K#8 Mini Corndogs with Fries

$6.49

K#9 Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$6.49

K#10 Grilled Chicken with Rice

$6.49

K#11 Chicken Strips with Fries

$6.49

K#12 Cheese Nachos

$6.49

Desserts

Sopapilla

$1.99

Churro

$2.49

Flan

$4.99

Cheesecake Chimi

$4.99

Drinks

Water

Soft Drink

$2.49

Tea

$2.49

Flavored Waters

$3.49

Kids Drink

$1.49

Coffee

$2.49

Michelada Mix

jarritos

$2.49
JARRITOS PUNCH

JARRITOS PUNCH

$2.49Out of stock
JARRITOS GRAPEFRUIT

JARRITOS GRAPEFRUIT

$2.49
Coca Cola Bottle

Coca Cola Bottle

$3.99Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.99

Mariachi Specials

Parrillada

$16.99+

Chicken, steak, bacon, shrimp and chorizo. Grilled with vegetables. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Molcajete

$16.99

Chicken, beef and shrimp with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Covered in a green sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Alambre

$13.49

Your choice of steak or chicken, cooked with bacon and onions. Covered with shredded cheese and served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Enmolado

$11.99

Pieces of grilled chicken breast covered in our special mole sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.

Chimichanga

$10.99

Deep fried tortilla filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef. Covered with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico and guacamole.

Fajita Chimichanga

$11.99

Deep fried tortilla filled with grilled chicken or beef, with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Mariachi Special

$11.99

Chicken grilled with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and tomato. On a bed of rice and topped with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas.

___________ Special

$9.99

Street Taco plate

$11.99Out of stock

Two street tacos with rice and beans.

Street Taco

$3.99

$11.99 Tacos Plate

$11.99

Two tacos of your choice. Served with rice and beans.

Papas Locas

$8.99

Combinations

Pick 2

$10.99

Pick 3

$12.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Food In A Fun, Friendly Environment.

Location

1717 East White Barn Dr., Stillwater, OK 74075

Directions

Gallery
Mariachi Mexican Grill - Stillwater image
Mariachi Mexican Grill - Stillwater image
Mariachi Mexican Grill - Stillwater image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mariachi Mexican Grill - Perry
orange star4.7 • 554
2714 West Fir Street Perry, OK 73077
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Stillwater

Hideaway Pizza - Stillwater GC
orange star4.6 • 1,540
230 S. Knoblock St. Stillwater, OK 74074
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stillwater
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
review star
Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston