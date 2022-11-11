Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mariachi Mexican Grill - Perry

554 Reviews

$

2714 West Fir Street

Perry, OK 73077

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Pollo Con Queso
Mariachi Special

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$3.99+

Guacamole Dip

$3.99+

Guacamole Mexicano

$4.99+

Chorizo Dip

$4.99+

Bean Dip

$3.99+

Spinach Dip

$3.99+

Beef Dip

$3.99+

Chiles Toreados

$3.49

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.49

Ceviche

$11.99

Chile entero frito

$1.00

Chile Banana Frito

$1.00

Salsa

$1.50+

Soup & Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled Steak Salad

$10.49

Taco Salad

$9.99+

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.49

Cancun Salad

$12.99

Tortilla Soup

$9.99

Caldo De Camaron

$12.99

I-35 Salad

$11.99+

Sides

Mexican Rice

$2.49

Refried Beans

$2.49

Rice & Beans

$4.98

Pico De Gallo

$1.99+

Sour Cream

$1.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

French Fries

$2.49

Tortillas

$0.99

Pickled Jalepenos

$1.49

6 Shrimp

$3.00

Habanero Pico

$2.49

Avocado

$1.99+

Butter

$0.75

Steamed vegetables

$4.00

Mayonnaise

$0.75

Eggs

Heuvos Con Chorizo

$8.49+

Huevos Rancheros

$8.49+

Huevos A La Mexicano

$8.49+

Huevos A La Diablo

$8.49+

Nachos

Nachos Con Carne

$9.99

Nachos Con Pollo

$9.99

Nachos Con Frijoles

$8.99

Nachos Con Camarones

$11.99

Nachos Oklahoma

$12.99

Nachos Fajita

$10.99

Nachos Supremos

$10.99

Nachos Chorizo

$10.99

Nachos cheese

$8.99

Nachos vegetarian

$9.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Blancas

$10.99

Enchiladas Especial

$10.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.99

Enchiladas Picosas

$10.99

Enchiladas De Camaron

$10.99

Enchiladas Ranchero

$9.99

Burritos

Burrito Hawaiano

$11.99

Burrito Mexicano

$11.49

Burrito De Camaron

$11.99

Burrito Deluxe

$11.99

Cheesesteak Burrito

$11.99

Fajita Burrito

$11.99

Burrito Mariachi

$10.99

Big Texas Burrito

$11.99

Chile Verde Burrito

$11.99

Burrito Hawaiano a la carte

$9.99

Burrito Mexicano a la carte

$9.49

Burrito De Camaron a la carte

$9.49

Burrito Mariachi a la carte

$8.99

Cheesesteak Burrito a la carte

$9.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Fajita

$11.99

Quesadilla Mexicana

$9.99

Quesadilla De Camarones

$12.99

Quesadilla Oklahoma

$13.99

Seafood Quesadilla

$13.99

Quesadilla de chorizo

$10.99

Quesadilla Fajita a la carte

$9.99

Quesadilla Mexicana a la carte

$7.99

Quesadilla De Camarones a la carte

$10.99

Quesadilla Oklahoma a la carte

$11.99

Quesadilla Seafood a la carte

$11.99

Quesadilla de chorizo a la carta

$8.99

Vegetarian

#1 Veg

$9.99

#2 Veg

$9.99

#3 Veg

$9.99

#4 Veg

$9.99

#5 Veg

$10.99

#6 Veg

$9.99

#7 Veg

$9.99

#8 Veg

$9.99

Beef

Carne Asada

$11.99

Order Tacos De Carne Asada

$11.49

Chile Colorado

$11.99

Carne con Queso plate

$10.99

Steaks

Steak

$16.99

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$12.99+

Chicken Fajitas

$12.99+

Fajitas Mixed

$12.99+

Fajita Mariachi

$14.99+

Fajita Hawaiana

$14.99+

Fajita Vegetariana

$10.99+

Fajita De Camaron

$13.99+

Seafood Fajitas

$14.99+

Extra Salad Plate

$6.99

Seafood

Camarones A La Mexicana

$14.49

Camarones A La Diabla

$13.99

Camarones Al Ajilo

$13.99

Camarones Empanizados

$14.99

Chipotle Shrimp

$13.99

Ranchero Shrimp

$13.99

Tilapia A La Mexicana

$12.99

Tilapia A La Diabla

$12.99

Coctel De Camarone

$13.99

Ceviche

$11.99

Order Tacos De Pescado

$11.49

Order Tacos De Camarone

$11.99

Enchiladas De Camarone

$10.99

Chimichanga De Camarone

$12.99

Seafood Fajitas

$14.99

Seafood Chimichanga

$13.49

Seafood Quesadilla

$13.49

Pork

Carnitas

$12.49

Order Tacos De Carnitas

$11.49

Chile Verde

$11.99

Chile Rojo

$11.99

Chicken

Pollo Con Queso

$10.99

Grilled chicken on a bed of rice and covered with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas.

Cowboy Chicken

$13.49

A bed of rice, topped with grilled chicken and steamed vegetables. Covered with cheese sauce and served with tortillas.

Pollo Hawaiano

$12.49

Chicken breast grilled with onions, mushrooms and pineapple. Covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Special

$12.99

Chicken breast grilled with shrimp and topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.

Pollo Loco

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, fresh onion, a pickled jalapeno, lettuce, guacamole and tortillas.

Pollo Ranchero

$12.49

Chicken breast, grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Feliz

$13.49

Chicken breast grilled with shrimp and chorizo. Covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Tapatio

$12.49

Chicken breast grilled with mushrooms and topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.

Chilaquiles

$10.99

A bed of soft tortilla chips covered with shredded chicken and veggies, shredded cheese and smothered with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and sour cream.

Pollo Jalisco

$13.49

Grilled chicken breast on top of fresh onion and bell pepper. Topped with mushrooms and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Mariachi

$13.99

A La Carte

Taco

$2.99

Soft taco

$2.99

Burrito

$4.99+

Enchilada

$2.99+

Tostada

$3.99+

Chile Relleno

$4.49

Tamale

$3.99

Quesadilla Cheese

$3.49

Tostaguac

$4.49

Chalupa

$4.49

Taco Carne asada CA

$3.99

Flauta

$2.99

Kids Menu

K#1 Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$5.99

K#2 Taco, Rice & Beans

$5.99

K#3 Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$5.99+

K#4 Burrito, Rice & Beans

$5.99

K#5 Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

K#6 Hamburger & Fries

$5.99

K#6 Cheeseburger & Fries

$5.99

K#7 Pizza with fries

$5.99

K#8 Mini Corndogs with Fries

$5.99

K#9 Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$5.99

K#10 Grilled Chicken with Rice

$5.99

K#11 Chicken Strips with Fries

$5.99

K#12 Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Desserts

Sopapilla

$1.99

Churro

$2.49

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99Out of stock

Flan

$4.99

Cheesecake Chimi

$4.99

Drinks

Water

Soft Drink

$2.49

Tea

$2.49

Flavored Waters

$3.49

Kids Drink

$1.49

Coffee

$2.49

Michelada Mix

Mariachi Specials

Parrillada

$15.99+

Chicken, steak, bacon and chorizo. Grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Molcajete

$15.99

Chicken, beef and shrimp, with onions, bell pepper and tomatoes. Covered with green sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Alambre

$13.49

Your choice of chicken or steak grilled with bacon and onions. Topped with shredded cheese and served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Enmolado

$11.99

Pieces of grilled chicken breast covered with our mole sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.

Chimichanga

$10.99

Deep fried tortilla filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken. Covered with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.

Fajita Chimichanga

$11.99

Deep fried tortilla filled with grilled steak or chicken, onions, bell pepper and tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.

Mariachi Special

$11.99

___________ Special

$9.99Out of stock

Street Taco plate

$11.99

Street Taco

$3.99

$11.99 Tacos Plate

$11.99

Combinations

Pick 2

$10.99

Pick 3

$12.99
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2714 West Fir Street, Perry, OK 73077

Directions

