Mariachi Mexican Grill - Perry
554 Reviews
$
2714 West Fir Street
Perry, OK 73077
Popular Items
Burritos
Burrito Hawaiano
Burrito Mexicano
Burrito De Camaron
Burrito Deluxe
Cheesesteak Burrito
Fajita Burrito
Burrito Mariachi
Big Texas Burrito
Chile Verde Burrito
Burrito Hawaiano a la carte
Burrito Mexicano a la carte
Burrito De Camaron a la carte
Burrito Mariachi a la carte
Cheesesteak Burrito a la carte
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Fajita
Quesadilla Mexicana
Quesadilla De Camarones
Quesadilla Oklahoma
Seafood Quesadilla
Quesadilla de chorizo
Quesadilla Fajita a la carte
Quesadilla Mexicana a la carte
Quesadilla De Camarones a la carte
Quesadilla Oklahoma a la carte
Quesadilla Seafood a la carte
Quesadilla de chorizo a la carta
Seafood
Camarones A La Mexicana
Camarones A La Diabla
Camarones Al Ajilo
Camarones Empanizados
Chipotle Shrimp
Ranchero Shrimp
Tilapia A La Mexicana
Tilapia A La Diabla
Coctel De Camarone
Ceviche
Order Tacos De Pescado
Order Tacos De Camarone
Enchiladas De Camarone
Chimichanga De Camarone
Seafood Fajitas
Seafood Chimichanga
Seafood Quesadilla
Chicken
Pollo Con Queso
Grilled chicken on a bed of rice and covered with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas.
Cowboy Chicken
A bed of rice, topped with grilled chicken and steamed vegetables. Covered with cheese sauce and served with tortillas.
Pollo Hawaiano
Chicken breast grilled with onions, mushrooms and pineapple. Covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Special
Chicken breast grilled with shrimp and topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, fresh onion, a pickled jalapeno, lettuce, guacamole and tortillas.
Pollo Ranchero
Chicken breast, grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Feliz
Chicken breast grilled with shrimp and chorizo. Covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Tapatio
Chicken breast grilled with mushrooms and topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.
Chilaquiles
A bed of soft tortilla chips covered with shredded chicken and veggies, shredded cheese and smothered with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and sour cream.
Pollo Jalisco
Grilled chicken breast on top of fresh onion and bell pepper. Topped with mushrooms and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Mariachi
Kids Menu
K#1 Enchilada, Rice & Beans
K#2 Taco, Rice & Beans
K#3 Chicken Sandwich & Fries
K#4 Burrito, Rice & Beans
K#5 Cheese Quesadilla
K#6 Hamburger & Fries
K#6 Cheeseburger & Fries
K#7 Pizza with fries
K#8 Mini Corndogs with Fries
K#9 Chicken Nuggets with Fries
K#10 Grilled Chicken with Rice
K#11 Chicken Strips with Fries
K#12 Cheese Nachos
Mariachi Specials
Parrillada
Chicken, steak, bacon and chorizo. Grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Molcajete
Chicken, beef and shrimp, with onions, bell pepper and tomatoes. Covered with green sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Alambre
Your choice of chicken or steak grilled with bacon and onions. Topped with shredded cheese and served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Enmolado
Pieces of grilled chicken breast covered with our mole sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.
Chimichanga
Deep fried tortilla filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken. Covered with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.
Fajita Chimichanga
Deep fried tortilla filled with grilled steak or chicken, onions, bell pepper and tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.
Mariachi Special
___________ Special
Street Taco plate
Street Taco
$11.99 Tacos Plate
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
2714 West Fir Street, Perry, OK 73077