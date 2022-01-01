Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mariachi Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

14 Wilmington Ave

Dewey Beach, DE 19971

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Masitas de Puerco
Trio Fajita
Tia Juana De Pollo

ANTOJITOS

Ceviche de Pescado

Ceviche de Pescado

$13.00

Tender white fish, marinated with fresh lemon juice, onions, peppers & cilantro

Chile con Queso

$10.00

A special blend of cheese and peppers perfect for dipping, served with tortilla

Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$12.00

Fresh Avocado with diced tomatoes, onions, jalapenos peppers, and cilantro.

Mussels al Gengibre

$13.00

Fresh Mussels steamed in a sherry wine with ginger and garlic

Nachos

Nachos

$9.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, melted cheese, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Platanos

Platanos

$6.00

Ripe sweet plantains fried to perfection served with sour cream

Pupusas

Pupusas

$8.00

Two homemade gorditas stuffed with pork and cheese and served with curtido

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo

Queso Fundido con Chorizo

$12.00

Zesty chihuahua cheese and chorizo sausage fondue served piping hot with flour tortillas

Single Pupusa

$3.00
Tamales de Pollo

Tamales de Pollo

$7.00

Two tamales stuffed with chicken

Tostones

Tostones

$7.00

Green plantains fried to perfection

Salsa Refill

$2.00

Pulpo A La Parilla

$13.00

Ceviche De Pulpo

$13.00

SOPAS & ENSALADAS

Mariachi Salad

$9.00

Ensalada De Guacamole

$12.00

Brazilian Salad

$9.00

Dinner Marisco Salad

$17.00

Sopa de Lima

$7.00

A native yucatan soup made with rich chicken broth, shredded chicken & lime

Cremita de Cangrejo

Cremita de Cangrejo

$13.00

A hearty cream of crab soup

Seafood Soup

$16.00

CHEF FAVORITES

served with rice and beans

Carne Asada a la Mexicana

$26.00

Charcoal grilled flank steak served with guacamole and rice

Pechuga a la Parilla

$20.00

Boneless grilled chicken breast seasoned with fresh lemon and herbs served on top of our homemade Durángo sauce

Pollo Asado

$19.00

Roasted boneless half chicken marinated in criolla sauce and topped with sweet Spanish onions

Pato in Olive

$25.00

Half of roasted duck topped with our sherry wine sauce and green olives

Masitas de Puerco

$20.00

Cuban style morsels of pork, marinated in criolla sauce and roasted Sevilla’s bitter oranges

Lomo Saltado

$24.00

Sauteed strips of prime sirloin with fresh tomatoes, cilantro, red onions, green peppers, jalapenos and a special Perivuan sauce

Lengua al Vino

$23.00

Slices of beef tongue in a rich Spanich sherry wine sauce

FAJITAS

Steak Fajitas

$25.00

Chicken Fajitas

$25.00

Mixed Fajitas

$25.00

Camarones al Cancun

$25.00

Tia Juana Platter

$24.00

Steak and Shrimp Fajita

Tia Juana De Pollo

$24.00

Chicken and Shrimp

Trio Fajita

$25.00

Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp

Seafood Fajita

$36.00

Lobster tail, Shrimp, and Scallops

Spanish Parillada

$54.00

Serves 2 - Grilled chicken breast, fajita steak, pork chop, Spanish chorizo topped with garlic, parsley and olive oil. Served on a sizzling platter

MARISCOS

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Mariscada in Gulf Sauce

$25.00

A combination of scallops, shrimp, squid, salmon and mussels cooked in a casserole with sherry wine and herbs

Mariscos Saltados

$26.00

Paella de Mariscos

$27.00

Our version of a Spanish delight; shrimp, mussels, squid, scallops, fish and clams sauteed with vegetables and served over saffron rice

Pescado Acapulco

$24.00

Fresh broiled Rainbow trout topped with shrimp, scallops and our Acapulco sauce

Pescado Criollo

$23.00

Rainbow trout topped with a peruvian tomato base sauce

Salmon in Pacifico Sauce

$24.00

Seafood Enchiladas

$24.00

Seafood Fajita

$36.00

Lobster tail, Shrimp, and Scallops

Sea Bass Special

$25.00

MEXICAN COMBO PLATTERS

Enchiladas

$16.00

Chiles Rellenos

$19.00

Puebla Platter

$20.00

Plato Norteno

$18.00

Tacos al Carbon

$19.00

Chimichanga

$18.00

Chicken Burrito

$16.00

Beef Burrito

$16.00

Shrimp Burrito

$22.00

VEGETARIAN DISHES

Plato Rojo

$17.00

2 cheese chile rellenos

Plato Verde

$17.00

2 cheese enchiladas and 1 guacamole taco

Ensalada Primavera

$14.00

mixed vegetables served in fried taco shell with black beans and topped with queso fresco

Vegetable Fajita

$17.00

Garden Quesadilla

$15.00

Vegetable Burrito

$14.00

Bean Burrito

$13.00

Sides

Sour Cream

$2.00

Guacamole SM

$3.00

Cheese

$2.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Tortillas

$1.50

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$2.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Pico Plate

$7.00

1 Enchilada

$4.00

1 Cheese Relleno

$5.00

1 Beef Relleno

$8.00

1 Taco Pulled Meat

$4.00

1 Taco Grilled Meat

$6.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

KIDS MEALS

Kids Nachos

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla

$12.00

Kids Fajita Strips

$12.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fish Sticks

$10.00

Mac N Cheese

$12.00

DESSERTS

Tres Leches

$10.00

A moist cake condensed in three milks

Flan

$11.00

Spanish style caramel custard

Chocolate Mousse

$11.00

A hand whipped chocolate delight

Sopapillas

$11.00

Air filled pastries topped with honey, powdered sugar and cinnamon

Churros

$11.00

Imported

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

XX Amber

$6.00

XX Lager

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

HH Imported

$5.00

NA BEER

$5.00

Domestic

Bud light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Non- alcoholic

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

HH Domestic

$4.00

Craft

Evolution Lot #3 IPA

$5.00

Draft

Stella

$5.00

Cocktails

Mojito

$12.00

Flavored Mojito

$13.00

Caipirinha

$11.00

Flavored Caipirinah

$12.00

Whiskey-Rita

$9.00

Fresa Freca

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Grapefruit Palomoa

$12.00

Flavored Bacardi Lemonade

$8.00

Rum Lemonade

$9.00

Mariachi-tini

$12.00

Mango Madness martini

$12.00

Grapefruit Crush

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$9.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Michelada

$8.00

HH Bloody Mary

$6.00

HH Michelada

$6.00

Margaritas

Absolute Lime Margarita

$13.00

Blackberry Margarita

$11.00

Blue Margarita

$11.00

Brazilian Margarita

$11.00

Casamigos Margarita

$15.00

Cucumber Margarita

$13.00

Coco Loco

$11.00

Coronarita

$12.00

De La Casa

$10.00

Fruity Margarita

$11.00

Golden Margarita

$13.00

Italian margarita

$13.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$13.00

Mango Margarita

$11.00

Millionaire Margarita

$13.00

Patron Margarita

$13.00

Peach Margarita

$11.00

Pomegranate Margarita

$11.00

Sangria Margarita

$11.00

Skinny Margarita

$13.00

Strawberry Margarita

$11.00

Tamarindo Margarita

$9.00

Pitcher Blue Margarita

$45.00

Pitcher Brazilian Margarita

$45.00

Pitcher Cucumber Margarita

$52.00

Pitcher De La Casa

$40.00

Pitcher Fruity Margarita

$45.00

Pitcher Golden Margarita

$52.00

Pitcher Italian Margarita

$52.00

Pitcher Jalapeno Margarita

$52.00

Pitcher Millionaire Margarita

$52.00

Pitcher Patron Margarita

$52.00

Pitcher Pomegranate Margarita

$45.00

Pitcher Sangria Margarita

$45.00

Pitcher Skinny Margarita

$52.00

Pitcher Casamigos

$60.00

Pitcher Premium

$52.00

After Dinner Drinks

White chocolate Martini

$12.00

Mexican Coffee

$8.00

Baileys Coffee

$8.00

Fresa Crema

$12.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Soda

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Virgin Margarita

$9.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Btl Water

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Jarrito

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wonderful authentic food from Latin countries. Come experience a warm welcoming atmosphere with outdoor dining and great menu selection. A two level restaurant with something for everyone to enjoy!

Website

Location

14 Wilmington Ave, Dewey Beach, DE 19971

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Mariachi Restaurant image
Mariachi Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

FINS Fish House and Raw Bar
orange starNo Reviews
243 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar - Rehoboth Beach
orange starNo Reviews
29 Baltimore Rehoboth, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Federal Fritter & Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
62A Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Sussex Public House
orange star4.5 • 3
234 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Rehoboth Ave
orange starNo Reviews
67B Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth, DE 19971
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dewey Beach

The Cultured Pearl
orange star4.1 • 1,641
301 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen Bar
orange star5.0 • 314
19266 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Square One Grill - Downtown Rehoboth
orange star4.5 • 4
10 N First Street Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Sussex Public House
orange star4.5 • 3
234 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dewey Beach
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Wildwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.1 (58 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston