Mariachi's Restaurant and Cantina

Order Again

Appetizer

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Taquitos

$12.00

Nachos

$12.00

Guacamole

$9.00

Bean Deep

$9.00

APP Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Trio

$15.00

Latino Rolls

$13.00

Combos

1 Item Combination

$12.00

2 Item Combination

$13.00

3 Item Combination

$14.00

Chicken

Arroz con Pollo

$15.00

Pollo con Crema

$16.00

Pollo Durango

$16.00

Pollo Asado

$16.00

Pollo and Steak Ranchero

$16.00

Fajitas

Ck Fajitas

$16.00

Beef Fajitas

$17.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.00

Soup and Salads

Ck Soup

$12.00

Tortilla Soup

$12.00

Deluxe Taco

$13.00

Mariachis CK Salad

$12.00

Ck Cesar Salad

$13.00

Shrimp Mexican Salad

$15.00

Dinner

Carne Asada

$17.00

Chile Verde

$15.00

Milanesa

$14.00

Torta

$15.00

Carnitas

$14.00

Pasta Dishes

Tequila Line Pasta

$15.00

Jambalaya

$17.00

Vegetarian Pasta

$14.00

Chicken Chipotle

$14.00

Blackened CK Santa Fe

$15.00

Molcajete

Ck Molcajete

$20.00

Beef Molcajete

$21.00

Shrimp Molcajete

$22.00

Combo Molcajete

$23.00

Specialties

Enchiladas Rancheras

$14.00

Tampiquena

$16.00

May y tierra

$20.00

Chicken Portafolio

$18.00

3 Hermanos

$16.00

Tacos Jalisco

$14.00

Stuff quesadilla

$11.00

Pollo Fundido

$14.00

Fajita Roll

$14.00

Burritos

Burrito Supreme

$13.00

Vegetarian Burrito

$11.00

Deluxe Burrito

$15.00

Shrimp Burrito

$17.00

Pollo Asado Burritio

$17.00

Chimichanga

$14.00

Grande Burrito

$12.00

Seafood

Camarones al Mojo de ajo

$17.00

Camarones a la Diabla

$17.00

Jalapeno Shrimp

$18.00

Camarones a la crema

$17.00

Enchilada de camarion

$15.00

Tacos de pescado

$16.00

Tacos de camaron

$16.00

Camarones envinados

$18.00

Bacon Wrap Shrimp

$18.00

Dinner Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

Camarones ala Mexicana

$18.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Desserts

Deep fried cheese cake

$8.00

Apple Chimichanga

$9.00

Zopapillas

$6.00

Ala Carta

Taco

$4.00

Enchilada

$4.00

Sope

$5.00

Chile relleno

$5.00

Quesadilla

$5.00

Burrito

$5.00

Tamales

$5.00

Tostada

$5.00

Taquito

$4.00

Sides

32 oz Rice

$9.00

32 oz Beans

$9.00

32 oz Salsa

$9.00

32 oz Chipotle sause

$14.00

32 oz Meat

$22.00

32 oz Pico

$9.00

32 oz Guaca

$18.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.50

Side of Guaca

$3.00

Side of Pico

$1.50

Side of cheese

$1.50

Side of tortilla

$1.00

Side of Chiplotle Sause

$1.50

Side of beans

$3.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

1/2 rice 1/2 beans

$4.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Flour Ships

$2.50

2 oz Salsa

$2.00

12 oz Salsa

$5.00

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Drinks

$4.00

Fountain Drink

Fountain drink

$3.00

Fresh Water

Horchata

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.50

Draft Beer

Short

$3.00

Tall

$4.50

Litter

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Corona

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Michelada

Michelada size

Kids Menu

Kids burrito

$7.00

Kids Enchilada

$7.00

Kids taco

$7.00

kids quesadilla

$7.00

Ck Fingers

$8.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Margaritas

House Margarita

$4.00

Top Shelf

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mariachi's is family owned restaurant with a great atmosphere serving up traditional recipes with authentic Mexican flavors.

Website

Location

2669 Geer Road, Turlock, CA 95382

Directions

