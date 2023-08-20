MARIACHI XPRESS
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Best Cuban-Mexican Food in Town!!!
Location
1002 East Newport Center Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Krispy Bites - 1002 E Newport Center Dr., Suite
No Reviews
1002 E Newport Center Dr., Suite Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
View restaurant
Legends Tavern & Grille - Deerfield
4.1 • 916
1391 S Military Trail Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
View restaurant
The Distillery Deerfield - 1825 W Hillsboro Blvd
No Reviews
1825 W Hillsboro Blvd Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
View restaurant
Kosta's Greek Eatery & Pizzeria - 1940 NE 49th street
No Reviews
1940 NE 49th street Pompano beach, FL 33064
View restaurant
Mr. Shrimp - Pompano - 4891 N Federal Hgwy
No Reviews
4891 N Federal Hgwy Pompano Beach, FL 33026
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Deerfield Beach
Legends Tavern & Grille - Deerfield
4.1 • 916
1391 S Military Trail Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
View restaurant
More near Deerfield Beach