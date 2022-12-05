Mariachi's
2104 S Market St.
Brenham, TX 77833
Appetizers
Half Order Cheese Nachos
6 Tortillas Chips with Queso on top.
Full Order Cheese Nachos
12 Tortillas Chips with Queso on top.
Half Order Nachos Revueltos
6 Tortilla Chips with Beans and Queso.
Full Order Nachos Revueltos
12 Tortilla Chips with Beans and Queso.
Half Order Nachos Special
6 Tortilla Chips with ground beef or chicken and beans. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Full Order Nachos Special
12 Tortilla Chips with ground beef or chicken and beans. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Half Order Mariachi's Nachos
6 Tortilla Chips with fajita beef or grilled chicken breast and beans. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Full Order Mariachi's Nachos
12 Tortilla Chips with fajita beef or grilled chicken breast and beans. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Side Guacamole
Single scoop of fresh guacamole to go with any dish.
Small Guacamole
Small serving of fresh guacamole served on a bed of lettuce.
Large Guacamole
Large serving of our fresh guacamole served on a bed of lettuce.
Sliced Avocado
Taquitos
3 small taquitos rolled and deep fried for a crispy bite. Comes with a side of Chile Con Queso for dipping.
Shrimp Cocktail
Warm sauteed Shrimp served in a cold spicy cocktail sauce.
Appetizer Sampler
Good for 3-4 people. Beef and Chicken Quesadillas Nachos Taquitos
Chile con Queso Loco
A large bowl of our Chile coin queso dip with ground beef, sour cream, guacamole and pico de Gallo. Good for 2-4 people.
Sergio's Spicy Fries
Spicy French fries with bacon, beef fajita, chicken fajita and jalapeños. topped with Chile con queso and melted cheese. Good fir 2-4 people.
Quesos/Quesadillas
Large Chile Con Queso
10 oz serving of our homemade chile con queso. Made with American Cheese, onions and bell peppers.
Side Of Ccq
Single serving of chile con queso to go with any meal.
Queso Flameado
Delicious Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese. Comes with an order of flour tortillas.
Queso A La Parilla
Delicious Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese with mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. Comes with flour tortillas.
Quesadillas
Quesadilla made with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Includes Mushrooms, Onions and Bell peppers. Sour cream and Guacamole on the side.
Bacon Chicken Quesadilla
Quesadilla made with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Includes Mushrooms, Onions and Bell peppers. Sour cream and Guacamole on the side.
Spinach Quesadilla
Quesadilla made with Monterrey Jack Cheese and baby spinach. Includes Mushrooms, Onions and Bell peppers. Sour cream and Guacamole on the side.
Cheese Quesadilla
Quesadilla made with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Includes Mushrooms, Onions and Bell peppers. Sour cream and Guacamole on the side.
16 Oz Chile con Queso To Go
32 Oz Chile Con Queso To Go
1 Gallon Chile con Queso to Go
Chalupas & Tacos
Half Order Tacos
2 tacos, soft or crispy. Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese
Full Order Tacos
3 tacos, soft or crispy. Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese
Half Order Taqueria Tacos
2 Tacos in soft corn tortillas. Choice of meat, topped with fresh cilantro and onions.
Full Order Taqueria Tacos
3 Tacos in soft corn tortillas. Choice of meat, topped with fresh cilantro and onions.
Chalupas Supreme
2 flat crispy tortillas, topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and Guacamole. Your choice of meat.
Half Order Taqueria Tacos- Carnitas
Soft corn tortillas filled with pork carnitas, fresh cilantro and lime.
Full Order Taqueria Tacos-Carnitas
3 soft corn tortillas filled with pork carnitas, fresh cilantro and onions.
Eggs/Huevos
Soups & Salads
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Bowl of chunky chicken pieces, tomatoes, onions, monterrey jack cheese and crunchy tortilla strips.
Frijoles A La Charra
Large serving of our delicious Charro Beans.
Chicken Tender Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese. Topped with crispy breaded chicken strips.
Mariachi's Taco Salad
Large crispy shell. Filled with lettuce tomatoes cheese guacamole and sour cream. Your choice of meat.
Fajita Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, fresh onions. Your choice of fajita meat.
Traditional Fajitas
Classic Fajitas For 1
Fajitas served with onions and bell peppers. Comes with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Classic Fajitas For 2
Fajitas served with onions and bell peppers. Comes with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Fajitas Rancheras For 1
Fajitas served with onions and bell peppers. Topped with our ranchero sauce (mild). Comes with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Fajitas Rancheras For 2
Fajitas served with onions and bell peppers. Topped with our ranchero sauce (mild). Comes with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Fajitas Poblanas For 1
Fajitas sauteed with poblano peppers, onions and tomatoes. Comes with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Fajitas Poblanas For 2
Fajitas sauteed with poblano peppers, onions and tomatoes. Comes with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas For 1
Jumbo shrimp sauteed with poblano peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas For 2
Jumbo shrimp sauteed with poblano peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Chipotle Fajitas For 1
Fajitas cooked in our spicy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Chipotle Fajitas For 2
Fajitas cooked in our spicy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Brenham Special For 1
Shrimp, Beef and Chicken Fajitas sauteed with poblano peppers, onions and tomatoes. Comes with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Brenham Special For 2
Shrimp, Beef and Chicken Fajitas sauteed with poblano peppers, onions and tomatoes. Comes with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Side Plate
Extra serving of rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo to go with your fajitas.
Parillada Mix
Good for 3-4 people Beef & Chicken fajitas along with pork carnitas and jalapeño cheddar sausage. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Mateo's Fajitas for 1
Beef or Chicken fajitas topped with chorizo crumbles and Chile con Queso. served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Mateo's Fajitas for 2
Beef or Chicken fajitas topped with chorizo crumbles and Chile con Queso. served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Add Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage
Beef by the Pound (meat only)
Chicken by the Pound (meat only)
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Al Carbon
2 corn tortillas rolled with beef or chicken fajita. Topped with gravy and melted cheese. Served with Guacamole and pico de gallo. Rice and Refried beans.
Enchilada Trio
One of each! Ground Beef, stewed chicken and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Chile Con Queso Enchilada Dinner
3 enchiladas stuffed with ground beef, stewed chicken or cheese. Topped with gravy and chile con queso. Served with Rice and Refried beans.
Spinach Enchilada Dinner
3 Enchiladas stuffed with sauteed baby spinach and topped with our sour cream sauce. Served with Rice and Refried beans.
Sour Cream Enchilada Dinner
3 Enchiladas stuffed with ground beef, stewed chicken or cheese. Topped with our creamy sour cream sauce. Comes with rice and refried beans.
Shrimp & Crab Enchilada Dinner
3 enchiladas stuffed with Shrimp pieces and crabmeat in our creamy sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas Verdes Dinner
3 enchiladas stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese. Topped with our tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Cheese Enchilada Dinner
3 Cheese enchiladas topped with gravy and melted cheddar cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Chicken Enchilada Dinner
3 enchiladas stuffed with stewed chicken chicken. Topped with gravy and melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Beef Enchilada Dinner
3 enchiladas stuffed with ground beef. Topped with gravy and melted cheddar cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Carnitas Enchiladas
Slow cooked shredded pork rolled into our enchilada verde sauce. Topped with Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Platters
Chicken Cozumel For 1
4 pieces of chicken breast, monterrey jack cheese and a sliver of fresh jalapeno. Wrapped in crispy bacon. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Chicken Cozumel For 2
8 pieces of chicken breast, monterrey jack cheese and a sliver of fresh jalapeno. Wrapped in crispy bacon. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Monterrey Chicken
Large grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with guacomole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Chipotle Chicken
Large grilled chicken breast topped with poblano peppers, onions and tomatoes. Covered with our spicy chipotle sauce and melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with guacomole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Grilled Chicken
Large grilled chicken breast topped with raw tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with guacomole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Palenque Chicken
Large grilled chicken breast topped with our ranchero sauce (mild chunky warm sauce) Served with guacomole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Seafood Stuffed Chicken
Large grilled chicken breast stuffed with crabmeat and shrimp. Covered in our creamy white sauce and melted cheese. Served with guacomole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Mariachi's Spicy Chicken
Large chicken breast breaded in our spicy mix and pan fried. Topped with chile con queso. Served with guacomole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Cancun Chicken
A large grilled chicken breast topped with pico de Gallo and melted Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and tortillas.
Chicken Breast a La Carte
Seafood
Camarones A La Diabla
Large shrimp sauteed in our spicy diablo sauce. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and refried beans.
Shrimp Cozumel For 1
4 large shrimp, monterrey jack cheese and a sliver of fresh jalapeno. Wrapped in crispy bacon. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Shrimp Cozumel For 2
8 large shrimp, monterrey jack cheese and a sliver of fresh jalapeno. Wrapped in crispy bacon. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Camarones A La Mexicana
Large shrimp sauteed in our ranchero (mild chunky) sauce. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and refried beans.
Shrimp Vallarta
Large grilled seasoned shrimp on a skewer. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and refried beans.
Fried Shrimp- 8 Pcs
Jumbo breaded shrimp, served with fries.
Fried Shrimp- 12 Pcs
Jumbo breaded shrimp, served with fries.
4 Grilled Shrimp
Add 4 grilled shrimp to any platter.
Family Favorites
Tacos Al Carbon
2 flour tortillas with your choice of beef fajita or grilled chicken. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, rice and refried beans.
Burritos De Fajita
2 flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of beef fajita or grilled chicken and topped with gravy and melted cheese. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, rice and refried beans.
Chile Relleno
A poblano pepper stuffed with beef or cheese, cooked in an egg batter. Topped with our ranchero (mild chunky) sauce and chile con queso. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, rice and refried beans.
Carne A La Plancha
A large piece of our fajita steak, topped with mushrooms, onions and bell peppers. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Carne Asada A La Tampiquena
A large piece of our fajita steak, topped with mushrooms, onions and bell peppers and covered with melted white cheese. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Steak Ranchero
A large piece of our fajita steak, topped with our ranchero (mild chunky) sauce. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Carne Guisada
Chunks of beef slow cooked with potatoes, tomatoes and carrots. A little on the spicy side. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, refried beans, rice and flour tortillas.
Alambre (Shish Kabob)
Skewers with beef fajita, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and onions. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Combination Platters
Combo #1
1 Cheese Enchilada 1 Tamale Rice and Beans
Combo #2
Guacamole Beef Crispy Taco Cheese Enchilada
Combo #3
Guacamole Chile Con Queso Puff Cheese Enchilada
Combo #4
Guacamole Chile Con Queso Puff Beef Crispy Taco
Combo #5
Beef Crispy Taco Chile Con Queso Puff Cheese Enchilada
Combo #6
Beef Crispy taco Chile Con Queso Puff Beef Chalupa
Combo #7
Beef Taco Beef Burrito Rice Refried beans
Combo #8
Crispy Beef Taco Beef Burrito Chile Con Queso Puff
Combo #9
Beef Crispy Taco Beef Fajita Taco al Carbon Beef Flauta
Combo #10
Chile Con Queso Puff Beef Fajita Taco al Carbon Beef Flauta
Mariachis Special Platters
Chicken Finger Dinner
Crispy Chicken tenders breaded and fried. Served with fries.
Pork Chops
Grilled pork chops topped with poblano peppers, onions and tomatoes. All covered in melted white cheese. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Fried Catfish
Large fillet of breaded white fish. Served with fries and a side salad.
Chris Special
Pieces of beef and chicken fajita, shrimp, bacon, bell peppers and onions. All sauteed together then topped with melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Corral Burger
All Beef Patty on a semi sweet toasted bun. Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions. Served with Fries
Avocado Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken breast with melted white cheese. Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and of course, fresh avocado. On a toasted semi sweet sourdough bread. Served with fries.
Fajita Bowl
A bowl of refried beans and rice. Topped with beef or chicken fajita. Covered in chile con queso and melted cheese.
Mexican Platters
Mariachis Supreme Platter
Your choice of beef or chicken. Guacamole, chile con queso puff, crispy taco, chalupa, enchilada, tamale, rice and refried beans.
Monterrey Platter
Guacamole, chile con queso puff, crispy taco, cheese enchilada, tamale, rice and refried beans.
Laredo Platter
Crispy taco, cheese enchilada, tamale, rice and refried beans.
Flautas Dinner
2 long crispy tortillas "flutes" filled with ground beef or stewed chicken. Topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans.
Barbacoa Plate
Mexican Style barbecue beef mixed with pico de gallo, slowed cooked for tenderness. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat. Deep fried then topped with chile con queso. Served with Sour cream, guacamole, rice and refried beans.
Burrito Special
2 flour tortillas stuffed with ground beef or stewed chicken. Topped with gravy and melted cheese. Served rice and refried beans.
Taco Dinner
3 Crispy or Soft Tacos. Your choice of ground beef or stewed chicken. Served with rice and refried beans.
Spanish Platter
2 Cheese enchiladas topped with our ranchero (mild chunky) sauce and melted cheese. Comes with a chile con queso puff and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
Tamale Dinner
4 pork tamales covered in gravy. Served with rice and refried beans.
A La Carte Items
Enchilada A La Carte
Enchilada A La Carte (2)
Tamale With Gravy (2) A La Carte
Taco Al Carbon A La Carte
Enchilada al Carbon a la Carte
Chile Con Queso Puff A La Carte
Chalupa A La Carte
Beans A La Carte
Rice A La Carte
Taco A La Carte
Enchilada Verde ALC
Sour Cream Enchilada ALC
Flauta ALC
Side Of Bacon
Side Of Sour Cream
Side Of Shredded Cheese
Flour Tortilla A La Carte
Corn Tortilla A La Carte
Large Chips & Salsa
Small Chips & Salsa
Chile Toreado (cooked)
Fresh Jalapeno
Side Pico
Side Cilantro
Side Raw Onions
French Fries Thin
French Fries Thick
Grilled Onions
Burito De Fajita ALC
Shrimp/Crab Enchilada ALC
Side Salad
Side Ranchero Sauce
Side Chipotle Sauce
Add Spinach
Spinach Enchila ALC
Side Of Beef Fajita
Side Of Chicken Fajita
Side Of Gravy
Tamale Alc (1)
Side Of Ranch
Side Of Sauce
Burrito Special A La Carte
Carnita Enchilada A La Carte
Side of Tomatoes
Side of Lettuce
Large Bag Chips
Large Red Salsa
Large Green Salsa
Additional Containers Charge
Lemons/Limes
Small Bag Chips
Small Red Salsa
Small Green Salsa
Lunch Menu
L- Lunch Fajitas
Lunch portion of our classic fajitas. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas
L- Chipotle Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with onions, poblano peppers, tomatoes and chipotle sauce. Covered in melted cheese. Served with rice and beans, guacamole and pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
L- Monterrey Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with onions, bell peppers and mushroom. Covered in melted cheese. Served with rice and beans, guacamole and pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
L- Combo Lunch Plate
1 crispy taco 1 enchilada Your choice of beef or chicken. Served with rice and beans.
L- Burrito De Fajita
One flour tortilla with beef or chicken fajita. Covered with chili gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
L- Sonora Plate
2 Enchiladas, your choice of beef, chicken or cheese. Served with rice and beans.
L- Avocado Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken breast with melted monterrey jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and sliced avocado. All on a semi sweet sourdough bun. Served with fries.
L- Burrito Grande
Your choice of ground beef and chicken in one big flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and lettuce. Topped with Chile con Queso.
L- Enchiladas Verde
2 enchiladas stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese. Topped with our tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
L- Sour Cream Enchiladas
2 Enchiladas stuffed with ground beef, stewed chicken or cheese. Topped with our creamy sour cream sauce. Comes with rice and refried beans.
L- Fajita Taco Salad
Large crispy shell. Filled with lettuce tomatoes cheese guacamole and sour cream. Your choice of meat.
L- Tostada Supreme
2 flat crispy tortillas, topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and Guacamole. Your choice of meat.
L- Quesadillas
Quesadilla made with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Includes Mushrooms, Onions and Bell peppers. Sour cream and Guacamole on the side.
L- Taco Al Carbon
1 flour tortilla with your choice of beef fajita or grilled chicken. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, rice and refried beans.
Kids Menu
Kids Plate
Choice of cheese enchilada, crispy taco, tamale or chile con queso puff. Served with rice and beans.
Kids Quesadilla
Small cheese quesadilla. Served with rice and beans.
Kids Taco Al Carbon
One fajita taco with beef or chicken fajita. Served with rice and beans.
Kids Chicken Fingers
Crispy breaded and fried chicken tenders. Served with fries.
Hamburger
Plain hamburger with fries.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Toasted white bread with melted cheddar cheese. Served with fries.
NA Drinks
Specialty Cocktails
16 oz House Margarita
32 oz House Margarita
Regular Don Santos Margarita
A smooth cool blend of Jose Cuervo, orange liqueur, orange juice and margarita mix.
Jumbo Don Santos Margarita
A smooth cool blend of Jose Cuervo, orange liqueur, orange juice and margarita mix.
Carlos' Special
Dulce Vida 100% proof Blanco Tequila, Presidente Brandy, orange liqueur, orange juice and Margarita mix.
Beer Rita
Big Red Rita
Mexican Flag Margarita
Mexican Martini
Jose Cuervo Tequila, orange liqueur, olive juice and Margarita mix.
Pina Colada
Skinny Patron Margarita
A generous pour of Patron Tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice and agave sweetener. Low Calorie option.
Strawberry Daquiri
Vicky's Tropical Punch
A sweet blend of various fruit juices and purees. With Captain Morgan Spiced Rum. On the rocks.
Add Flavor
Ryno Paloma Regular
Ryno Silver Tequila, fresh lime juice and grapefruit soda.
Ryno Paloma Jumbo
Ryno Silver Tequila, fresh lime juice and grapefruit soda.
Tropical Margarita Regular
A tropical version of the Don Santos. Jose Cuervo, orange liqueur, peach schnapps, pineapple juice and Margarita mix.
Tropical Margarita Jumbo
A tropical version of the Don Santos. Jose Cuervo, orange liqueur, peach schnapps, pineapple juice and Margarita mix.
Mangonada Margarita
Our jumbo frozen margarita mixed with real Mango puree and a sweet chamoy sauce.
Perfectly Patron Regular
A perfect margarita. Patron tequila and Citronge Patron Orange liqueur. Shaken with our Margarita mix.
Perfectly Patron Jumbo
A perfect margarita. Patron tequila and Citronge Patron Orange liqueur. Shaken with our Margarita mix.
Watermelon Rita
Beer
Wine
Cocktails
Liquor
Well Vodka
ABSOLUT
Smirnoff
GREY GOOSE
Deep Eddy
Deep Eddy Cranberry
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
TITO'S
Well Gin
BEEFEATER
TANQUERAY
Well Rum
BACARDI
BACARDI 151
CAPTAIN MORGAN
MALIBU
Well Tequila
DULCE VIDA
HORNITOS PLATA
1800 REPOSADO
JOSE CUERVO
DON JULIO BLANCO
HERRADURA
PATRON SILVER
Well Whiskey
JACK DANIELS
JIM BEAM
WILD TURKEY
CROWN ROYAL Canadian
SEAGRAMS 7 Canadian
Well Scotch
CHIVAS REGAL Blend
J & B Blend
HENNESSY VS
PRESIDENTE BRANDY Calls
COINTREAU Calls
GRAN GALA Calls
GRAND MARNIER Calls
JAGERMEISTER Calls
KAHLUA Calls
MARTINI & ROSSI VERMOUTH Calls
APPLE PUCKER Misc
BLUE CURACO Misc
BUTTERSCOTCH Misc
AMARETTO Misc
MELON Misc
PEACH SCHNAPPS Misc
TRIPLE SEC Misc
Cocktails A-Z
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Baybreeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Buttery Nipple
Cake Shot
Cosmopolitan
Fuzzy Navel
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Martini
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Strawberry Daquiri
Virgin strawberry daquiri
Virgin Pina Colada
Ranch Water
NA Beverages
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
2104 S Market St., Brenham, TX 77833