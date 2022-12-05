Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mariachi's

review star

No reviews yet

2104 S Market St.

Brenham, TX 77833

Popular Items

Large Chile Con Queso
Fajita Bowl
Classic Fajitas For 2

Appetizers

3 crispy rolled taquitos with beef or chicken. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream.

Half Order Cheese Nachos

$4.99

6 Tortillas Chips with Queso on top.

Full Order Cheese Nachos

$7.99

12 Tortillas Chips with Queso on top.

Half Order Nachos Revueltos

$5.99

6 Tortilla Chips with Beans and Queso.

Full Order Nachos Revueltos

$7.99

12 Tortilla Chips with Beans and Queso.

Half Order Nachos Special

$8.99

6 Tortilla Chips with ground beef or chicken and beans. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Full Order Nachos Special

$11.99

12 Tortilla Chips with ground beef or chicken and beans. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Half Order Mariachi's Nachos

Half Order Mariachi's Nachos

$9.99

6 Tortilla Chips with fajita beef or grilled chicken breast and beans. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Full Order Mariachi's Nachos

Full Order Mariachi's Nachos

$13.99

12 Tortilla Chips with fajita beef or grilled chicken breast and beans. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Side Guacamole

$2.99

Single scoop of fresh guacamole to go with any dish.

Small Guacamole

$6.99

Small serving of fresh guacamole served on a bed of lettuce.

Large Guacamole

$8.99

Large serving of our fresh guacamole served on a bed of lettuce.

Sliced Avocado

$2.99

Taquitos

$7.99

3 small taquitos rolled and deep fried for a crispy bite. Comes with a side of Chile Con Queso for dipping.

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.99

Warm sauteed Shrimp served in a cold spicy cocktail sauce.

Appetizer Sampler

$19.99

Good for 3-4 people. Beef and Chicken Quesadillas Nachos Taquitos

Chile con Queso Loco

$10.99

A large bowl of our Chile coin queso dip with ground beef, sour cream, guacamole and pico de Gallo. Good for 2-4 people.

Sergio's Spicy Fries

$13.99

Spicy French fries with bacon, beef fajita, chicken fajita and jalapeños. topped with Chile con queso and melted cheese. Good fir 2-4 people.

Quesos/Quesadillas

Large Chile Con Queso

$7.99

10 oz serving of our homemade chile con queso. Made with American Cheese, onions and bell peppers.

Side Of Ccq

$3.00

Single serving of chile con queso to go with any meal.

Queso Flameado

$11.99

Delicious Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese. Comes with an order of flour tortillas.

Queso A La Parilla

$9.99

Delicious Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese with mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. Comes with flour tortillas.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$9.99

Quesadilla made with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Includes Mushrooms, Onions and Bell peppers. Sour cream and Guacamole on the side.

Bacon Chicken Quesadilla

Bacon Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Quesadilla made with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Includes Mushrooms, Onions and Bell peppers. Sour cream and Guacamole on the side.

Spinach Quesadilla

Spinach Quesadilla

$11.99

Quesadilla made with Monterrey Jack Cheese and baby spinach. Includes Mushrooms, Onions and Bell peppers. Sour cream and Guacamole on the side.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Quesadilla made with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Includes Mushrooms, Onions and Bell peppers. Sour cream and Guacamole on the side.

16 Oz Chile con Queso To Go

$13.99

32 Oz Chile Con Queso To Go

$26.99

1 Gallon Chile con Queso to Go

$80.00

Chalupas & Tacos

Half Order Tacos

$4.99

2 tacos, soft or crispy. Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese

Full Order Tacos

$6.99

3 tacos, soft or crispy. Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese

Half Order Taqueria Tacos

$7.99

2 Tacos in soft corn tortillas. Choice of meat, topped with fresh cilantro and onions.

Full Order Taqueria Tacos

$9.99

3 Tacos in soft corn tortillas. Choice of meat, topped with fresh cilantro and onions.

Chalupas Supreme

$8.99

2 flat crispy tortillas, topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and Guacamole. Your choice of meat.

Half Order Taqueria Tacos- Carnitas

$8.99

Soft corn tortillas filled with pork carnitas, fresh cilantro and lime.

Full Order Taqueria Tacos-Carnitas

$11.99

3 soft corn tortillas filled with pork carnitas, fresh cilantro and onions.

Eggs/Huevos

Huevos Rancheros

$7.99

2 eggs, cooked your way, topped with our ranchero (mild) sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Soups & Salads

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.99

Bowl of chunky chicken pieces, tomatoes, onions, monterrey jack cheese and crunchy tortilla strips.

Frijoles A La Charra

$4.99

Large serving of our delicious Charro Beans.

Chicken Tender Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese. Topped with crispy breaded chicken strips.

Mariachi's Taco Salad

$8.99

Large crispy shell. Filled with lettuce tomatoes cheese guacamole and sour cream. Your choice of meat.

Fajita Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, fresh onions. Your choice of fajita meat.

Traditional Fajitas

Classic Fajitas For 1

Classic Fajitas For 1

$14.99

Fajitas served with onions and bell peppers. Comes with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Classic Fajitas For 2

$26.99

Fajitas served with onions and bell peppers. Comes with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Fajitas Rancheras For 1

$14.99

Fajitas served with onions and bell peppers. Topped with our ranchero sauce (mild). Comes with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Fajitas Rancheras For 2

$26.99

Fajitas served with onions and bell peppers. Topped with our ranchero sauce (mild). Comes with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Fajitas Poblanas For 1

$15.99

Fajitas sauteed with poblano peppers, onions and tomatoes. Comes with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Fajitas Poblanas For 2

$27.99

Fajitas sauteed with poblano peppers, onions and tomatoes. Comes with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas For 1

$16.99

Jumbo shrimp sauteed with poblano peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas For 2

$28.99

Jumbo shrimp sauteed with poblano peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Chipotle Fajitas For 1

$16.99

Fajitas cooked in our spicy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Chipotle Fajitas For 2

$29.99

Fajitas cooked in our spicy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Brenham Special For 1

$18.99

Shrimp, Beef and Chicken Fajitas sauteed with poblano peppers, onions and tomatoes. Comes with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Brenham Special For 2

$32.99

Shrimp, Beef and Chicken Fajitas sauteed with poblano peppers, onions and tomatoes. Comes with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Side Plate

$5.99

Extra serving of rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo to go with your fajitas.

Parillada Mix

$42.99

Good for 3-4 people Beef & Chicken fajitas along with pork carnitas and jalapeño cheddar sausage. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Mateo's Fajitas for 1

$16.99

Beef or Chicken fajitas topped with chorizo crumbles and Chile con Queso. served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Mateo's Fajitas for 2

$29.99

Beef or Chicken fajitas topped with chorizo crumbles and Chile con Queso. served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

Add Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$4.00

Beef by the Pound (meat only)

$21.99

Chicken by the Pound (meat only)

$14.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Al Carbon

$14.99

2 corn tortillas rolled with beef or chicken fajita. Topped with gravy and melted cheese. Served with Guacamole and pico de gallo. Rice and Refried beans.

Enchilada Trio

$12.99

One of each! Ground Beef, stewed chicken and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Chile Con Queso Enchilada Dinner

$14.99

3 enchiladas stuffed with ground beef, stewed chicken or cheese. Topped with gravy and chile con queso. Served with Rice and Refried beans.

Spinach Enchilada Dinner

$14.99

3 Enchiladas stuffed with sauteed baby spinach and topped with our sour cream sauce. Served with Rice and Refried beans.

Sour Cream Enchilada Dinner

$14.99

3 Enchiladas stuffed with ground beef, stewed chicken or cheese. Topped with our creamy sour cream sauce. Comes with rice and refried beans.

Shrimp & Crab Enchilada Dinner

$14.99

3 enchiladas stuffed with Shrimp pieces and crabmeat in our creamy sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas Verdes Dinner

$14.99

3 enchiladas stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese. Topped with our tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Cheese Enchilada Dinner

$11.99

3 Cheese enchiladas topped with gravy and melted cheddar cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Chicken Enchilada Dinner

$12.99

3 enchiladas stuffed with stewed chicken chicken. Topped with gravy and melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Beef Enchilada Dinner

$12.99

3 enchiladas stuffed with ground beef. Topped with gravy and melted cheddar cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Carnitas Enchiladas

$14.99

Slow cooked shredded pork rolled into our enchilada verde sauce. Topped with Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Platters

Chicken Cozumel For 1

$16.99

4 pieces of chicken breast, monterrey jack cheese and a sliver of fresh jalapeno. Wrapped in crispy bacon. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Chicken Cozumel For 2

$28.99

8 pieces of chicken breast, monterrey jack cheese and a sliver of fresh jalapeno. Wrapped in crispy bacon. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Monterrey Chicken

$14.99

Large grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with guacomole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Chipotle Chicken

$14.99

Large grilled chicken breast topped with poblano peppers, onions and tomatoes. Covered with our spicy chipotle sauce and melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with guacomole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Large grilled chicken breast topped with raw tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with guacomole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Palenque Chicken

$13.99

Large grilled chicken breast topped with our ranchero sauce (mild chunky warm sauce) Served with guacomole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Seafood Stuffed Chicken

$16.99

Large grilled chicken breast stuffed with crabmeat and shrimp. Covered in our creamy white sauce and melted cheese. Served with guacomole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Mariachi's Spicy Chicken

$17.99

Large chicken breast breaded in our spicy mix and pan fried. Topped with chile con queso. Served with guacomole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Cancun Chicken

$14.99

A large grilled chicken breast topped with pico de Gallo and melted Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and tortillas.

Chicken Breast a La Carte

$7.99

Seafood

Camarones A La Diabla

Camarones A La Diabla

$16.99

Large shrimp sauteed in our spicy diablo sauce. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and refried beans.

Shrimp Cozumel For 1

$17.99

4 large shrimp, monterrey jack cheese and a sliver of fresh jalapeno. Wrapped in crispy bacon. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Shrimp Cozumel For 2

$31.99

8 large shrimp, monterrey jack cheese and a sliver of fresh jalapeno. Wrapped in crispy bacon. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Camarones A La Mexicana

$16.99

Large shrimp sauteed in our ranchero (mild chunky) sauce. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and refried beans.

Shrimp Vallarta

$16.99

Large grilled seasoned shrimp on a skewer. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and refried beans.

Fried Shrimp- 8 Pcs

$14.99

Jumbo breaded shrimp, served with fries.

Fried Shrimp- 12 Pcs

$18.99

Jumbo breaded shrimp, served with fries.

4 Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

Add 4 grilled shrimp to any platter.

Family Favorites

Tacos Al Carbon

$13.99

2 flour tortillas with your choice of beef fajita or grilled chicken. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, rice and refried beans.

Burritos De Fajita

$14.99

2 flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of beef fajita or grilled chicken and topped with gravy and melted cheese. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, rice and refried beans.

Chile Relleno

$13.99

A poblano pepper stuffed with beef or cheese, cooked in an egg batter. Topped with our ranchero (mild chunky) sauce and chile con queso. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, rice and refried beans.

Carne A La Plancha

$15.99

A large piece of our fajita steak, topped with mushrooms, onions and bell peppers. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Carne Asada A La Tampiquena

$16.99

A large piece of our fajita steak, topped with mushrooms, onions and bell peppers and covered with melted white cheese. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Steak Ranchero

$15.99

A large piece of our fajita steak, topped with our ranchero (mild chunky) sauce. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Carne Guisada

$13.99

Chunks of beef slow cooked with potatoes, tomatoes and carrots. A little on the spicy side. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, refried beans, rice and flour tortillas.

Alambre (Shish Kabob)

$15.99

Skewers with beef fajita, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and onions. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Combination Platters

Chile Con Queso Puff Beef Fajita Taco al Carbon Beef Flauta
Combo #1

Combo #1

$8.99

1 Cheese Enchilada 1 Tamale Rice and Beans

Combo #2

$8.99

Guacamole Beef Crispy Taco Cheese Enchilada

Combo #3

$8.99

Guacamole Chile Con Queso Puff Cheese Enchilada

Combo #4

$8.99

Guacamole Chile Con Queso Puff Beef Crispy Taco

Combo #5

$8.99

Beef Crispy Taco Chile Con Queso Puff Cheese Enchilada

Combo #6

$8.99

Beef Crispy taco Chile Con Queso Puff Beef Chalupa

Combo #7

$8.99

Beef Taco Beef Burrito Rice Refried beans

Combo #8

$8.99

Crispy Beef Taco Beef Burrito Chile Con Queso Puff

Combo #9

$9.99

Beef Crispy Taco Beef Fajita Taco al Carbon Beef Flauta

Combo #10

$9.99

Chile Con Queso Puff Beef Fajita Taco al Carbon Beef Flauta

Mariachis Special Platters

Chicken Finger Dinner

$11.99

Crispy Chicken tenders breaded and fried. Served with fries.

Pork Chops

$13.99

Grilled pork chops topped with poblano peppers, onions and tomatoes. All covered in melted white cheese. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Fried Catfish

$13.99

Large fillet of breaded white fish. Served with fries and a side salad.

Chris Special

$13.99

Pieces of beef and chicken fajita, shrimp, bacon, bell peppers and onions. All sauteed together then topped with melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Corral Burger

Corral Burger

$10.99

All Beef Patty on a semi sweet toasted bun. Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions. Served with Fries

Avocado Chicken Burger

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast with melted white cheese. Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and of course, fresh avocado. On a toasted semi sweet sourdough bread. Served with fries.

Fajita Bowl

$11.99

A bowl of refried beans and rice. Topped with beef or chicken fajita. Covered in chile con queso and melted cheese.

Mexican Platters

Mariachis Supreme Platter

$14.99

Your choice of beef or chicken. Guacamole, chile con queso puff, crispy taco, chalupa, enchilada, tamale, rice and refried beans.

Monterrey Platter

$13.99

Guacamole, chile con queso puff, crispy taco, cheese enchilada, tamale, rice and refried beans.

Laredo Platter

$11.49

Crispy taco, cheese enchilada, tamale, rice and refried beans.

Flautas Dinner

$11.99

2 long crispy tortillas "flutes" filled with ground beef or stewed chicken. Topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans.

Barbacoa Plate

$15.99

Mexican Style barbecue beef mixed with pico de gallo, slowed cooked for tenderness. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and refried beans.

Chimichanga

$11.99

Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat. Deep fried then topped with chile con queso. Served with Sour cream, guacamole, rice and refried beans.

Burrito Special

$12.99

2 flour tortillas stuffed with ground beef or stewed chicken. Topped with gravy and melted cheese. Served rice and refried beans.

Taco Dinner

$12.99

3 Crispy or Soft Tacos. Your choice of ground beef or stewed chicken. Served with rice and refried beans.

Spanish Platter

$12.99

2 Cheese enchiladas topped with our ranchero (mild chunky) sauce and melted cheese. Comes with a chile con queso puff and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.

Tamale Dinner

$12.99

4 pork tamales covered in gravy. Served with rice and refried beans.

A La Carte Items

Enchilada A La Carte

$3.49

Enchilada A La Carte (2)

$6.99

Tamale With Gravy (2) A La Carte

$4.99

Taco Al Carbon A La Carte

$4.99

Enchilada al Carbon a la Carte

$4.99

Chile Con Queso Puff A La Carte

$2.49

Chalupa A La Carte

$3.49

Beans A La Carte

$2.49

Rice A La Carte

$2.49

Taco A La Carte

$2.99

Enchilada Verde ALC

$3.99

Sour Cream Enchilada ALC

$3.99

Flauta ALC

$3.99

Side Of Bacon

$2.50

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Of Shredded Cheese

$0.99

Flour Tortilla A La Carte

$0.99

Corn Tortilla A La Carte

$0.99

Large Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Small Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Chile Toreado (cooked)

$1.00

Fresh Jalapeno

$0.99

Side Pico

$0.99

Side Cilantro

$0.99

Side Raw Onions

$0.99

French Fries Thin

$2.50

French Fries Thick

$2.50

Grilled Onions

$1.50

Burito De Fajita ALC

$4.99

Shrimp/Crab Enchilada ALC

$5.99

Side Salad

$2.75

Side Ranchero Sauce

$1.50

Side Chipotle Sauce

$1.50

Add Spinach

$1.99

Spinach Enchila ALC

$4.49

Side Of Beef Fajita

$5.00

Side Of Chicken Fajita

$4.00

Side Of Gravy

$1.50

Tamale Alc (1)

$2.49

Side Of Ranch

$0.75

Side Of Sauce

$1.50

Burrito Special A La Carte

$3.49

Carnita Enchilada A La Carte

$3.99

Side of Tomatoes

$0.99

Side of Lettuce

$0.99

Large Bag Chips

$4.50

Large Red Salsa

$2.50

Large Green Salsa

$2.50

Additional Containers Charge

$1.00

Lemons/Limes

$1.00

Small Bag Chips

$2.50

Small Red Salsa

$1.50

Small Green Salsa

$1.50

Desserts

Sopapillas Half Order

$3.49

Sopapillas Full Order

$5.99

Flan

$4.50

Tres Leches Cake

$8.99

Lunch Menu

L- Lunch Fajitas

$11.99

Lunch portion of our classic fajitas. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas

L- Chipotle Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast with onions, poblano peppers, tomatoes and chipotle sauce. Covered in melted cheese. Served with rice and beans, guacamole and pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

L- Monterrey Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast with onions, bell peppers and mushroom. Covered in melted cheese. Served with rice and beans, guacamole and pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

L- Combo Lunch Plate

$9.99

1 crispy taco 1 enchilada Your choice of beef or chicken. Served with rice and beans.

L- Burrito De Fajita

$11.49

One flour tortilla with beef or chicken fajita. Covered with chili gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans

L- Sonora Plate

$9.99

2 Enchiladas, your choice of beef, chicken or cheese. Served with rice and beans.

L- Avocado Chicken Burger

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast with melted monterrey jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and sliced avocado. All on a semi sweet sourdough bun. Served with fries.

L- Burrito Grande

$9.99

Your choice of ground beef and chicken in one big flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and lettuce. Topped with Chile con Queso.

L- Enchiladas Verde

$10.99

2 enchiladas stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese. Topped with our tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

L- Sour Cream Enchiladas

$10.99

2 Enchiladas stuffed with ground beef, stewed chicken or cheese. Topped with our creamy sour cream sauce. Comes with rice and refried beans.

L- Fajita Taco Salad

$10.49

Large crispy shell. Filled with lettuce tomatoes cheese guacamole and sour cream. Your choice of meat.

L- Tostada Supreme

$9.99

2 flat crispy tortillas, topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and Guacamole. Your choice of meat.

L- Quesadillas

$9.99

Quesadilla made with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Includes Mushrooms, Onions and Bell peppers. Sour cream and Guacamole on the side.

L- Taco Al Carbon

$10.99

1 flour tortilla with your choice of beef fajita or grilled chicken. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, rice and refried beans.

Kids Menu

Kids Plate

$4.25

Choice of cheese enchilada, crispy taco, tamale or chile con queso puff. Served with rice and beans.

Kids Quesadilla

$4.25

Small cheese quesadilla. Served with rice and beans.

Kids Taco Al Carbon

$4.99

One fajita taco with beef or chicken fajita. Served with rice and beans.

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$4.99

Crispy breaded and fried chicken tenders. Served with fries.

Hamburger

$4.99

Plain hamburger with fries.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.25

Toasted white bread with melted cheddar cheese. Served with fries.

NA Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Milk

$2.50

Water

Big Red Bottle

$3.25

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.25

Specialty Cocktails

16 oz House Margarita

$7.50

32 oz House Margarita

$15.00

Regular Don Santos Margarita

$7.50

A smooth cool blend of Jose Cuervo, orange liqueur, orange juice and margarita mix.

Jumbo Don Santos Margarita

$12.00

A smooth cool blend of Jose Cuervo, orange liqueur, orange juice and margarita mix.

Carlos' Special

$14.50

Dulce Vida 100% proof Blanco Tequila, Presidente Brandy, orange liqueur, orange juice and Margarita mix.

Beer Rita

$10.50

Big Red Rita

$9.50

Mexican Flag Margarita

$9.50

Mexican Martini

$10.99

Jose Cuervo Tequila, orange liqueur, olive juice and Margarita mix.

Pina Colada

$6.99

Skinny Patron Margarita

$12.50

A generous pour of Patron Tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice and agave sweetener. Low Calorie option.

Strawberry Daquiri

$6.99

Vicky's Tropical Punch

$9.50

A sweet blend of various fruit juices and purees. With Captain Morgan Spiced Rum. On the rocks.

Add Flavor

$2.00

Ryno Paloma Regular

$7.99

Ryno Silver Tequila, fresh lime juice and grapefruit soda.

Ryno Paloma Jumbo

$11.99

Ryno Silver Tequila, fresh lime juice and grapefruit soda.

Tropical Margarita Regular

$7.99

A tropical version of the Don Santos. Jose Cuervo, orange liqueur, peach schnapps, pineapple juice and Margarita mix.

Tropical Margarita Jumbo

$11.99

A tropical version of the Don Santos. Jose Cuervo, orange liqueur, peach schnapps, pineapple juice and Margarita mix.

Mangonada Margarita

$11.99

Our jumbo frozen margarita mixed with real Mango puree and a sweet chamoy sauce.

Perfectly Patron Regular

$10.50

A perfect margarita. Patron tequila and Citronge Patron Orange liqueur. Shaken with our Margarita mix.

Perfectly Patron Jumbo

$15.50

A perfect margarita. Patron tequila and Citronge Patron Orange liqueur. Shaken with our Margarita mix.

Watermelon Rita

$12.99Out of stock

Beer

Dos Equis

$4.75

Corona

$4.75

Corona Premier

$4.75

Negra Modelo

$4.75

Modelo Especial

$4.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Select 55

$3.75

Bud Light Lime

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Domestic Michelada

$6.50

Import Michelada

$7.50

Wine

Sutter Home Chardonney

$5.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonney

$7.50

Sutter Home Cabernet

$5.00

Kendall Jackson Cabernet

$7.50

Sutter Home White Zinfandel

$5.00

Sutter Home Merlot

$5.00

Sangria

$5.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$5.50

Appletini

$5.50

Baybreeze

$5.50

Black Russian

$5.50

Bloody Mary

$5.50

Blue Hawaiian

$5.50

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Cake Shot

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.50

ABSOLUT

$6.00

Smirnoff

$5.50

Deep Eddy

$5.50

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$5.50

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$5.50

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$5.50

TITO'S

$6.00

Well Vodka

$7.50

ABSOLUT

$9.50

Smirnoff

$9.00

GREY GOOSE

$12.00

Deep Eddy

$9.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$9.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$9.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$9.00

TITO'S

$9.50

Well Gin

$4.50

BEEFEATER

$6.00

TANQUERAY

$7.00

Well Gin

$7.50

BEEFEATER

$9.50

TANQUERAY

$12.00

Well Rum

$4.50

BACARDI

$5.50

BACARDI 151

$5.50

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$5.50

MALIBU

$5.50

Well Rum

$7.50

BACARDI

$9.00

BACARDI 151

$9.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$9.00

MALIBU

$9.00

Well Tequila

$4.50

DULCE VIDA

$7.00

HORNITOS PLATA

$6.50

1800 REPOSADO

$7.00

JOSE CUERVO

$6.50

DON JULIO BLANCO

$7.00

HERRADURA

$7.00

PATRON SILVER

$7.50

Well Tequila

$7.50

DULCE VIDA

$11.50

HORNITOS PLATA

$10.00

1800 REPOSADO

$11.50

JOSE CUERVO

$10.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$11.50

HERRADURA

$11.50

PATRON SILVER

$13.00

Well Whiskey

$4.50

JACK DANIELS

$6.00

JIM BEAM

$6.00

WILD TURKEY

$6.00

CROWN ROYAL Canadian

$6.00

SEAGRAMS 7 Canadian

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$7.50

JACK DANIELS

$9.00

JIM BEAM

$9.00

WILD TURKEY

$9.00

CROWN ROYAL Canadian

$9.00

SEAGRAMS 7 Canadian

$9.00

Well Scotch

$4.50

CHIVAS REGAL Blend

$6.00

J & B Blend

$6.00

Well Scotch

$7.50

CHIVAS REGAL Blend

$9.00

J & B Blend

$9.00

HENNESSY VS

$7.50

HENNESSY VS

$13.00

PRESIDENTE BRANDY Calls

$5.00

COINTREAU Calls

$7.00

GRAN GALA Calls

$6.00

GRAND MARNIER Calls

$7.00

JAGERMEISTER Calls

$6.00

KAHLUA Calls

$5.00

MARTINI & ROSSI VERMOUTH Calls

$5.00

APPLE PUCKER Misc

$4.50

BLUE CURACO Misc

$4.50

BUTTERSCOTCH Misc

$4.50

AMARETTO Misc

$4.50

MELON Misc

$4.50

PEACH SCHNAPPS Misc

$4.50

TRIPLE SEC Misc

$4.50

PRESIDENTE BRANDY Calls

$8.00

COINTREAU Calls

$10.00

GRAN GALA Calls

$9.00

GRAND MARNIER Calls

$10.00

JAGERMEISTER Calls

$9.00

KAHLUA Calls

$8.00

MARTINI & ROSSI VERMOUTH Calls

$8.00

APPLE PUCKER Misc

$7.50

BLUE CURACO Misc

$7.50

BUTTERSCOTCH Misc

$7.50

AMARETTO Misc

$7.50

MELON Misc

$7.50

PEACH SCHNAPPS Misc

$7.50

TRIPLE SEC Misc

$7.50

Cocktails A-Z

Amaretto Sour

$5.50

Appletini

$5.50

Baybreeze

$5.50

Black Russian

$5.50

Bloody Mary

$5.50

Blue Hawaiian

$5.50

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Cake Shot

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.00

Martini

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.50

Tom Collins

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$5.99

Virgin strawberry daquiri

$2.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$2.99

Ranch Water

$5.50

NA Beverages

To Go Drinks 16 oz

$2.00

To Go Drinks 32 oz

$3.50

Candy

Blow Pop

$0.50

Big Mint Patty

$0.50

Pralines

$2.50

Chicklets

$0.15

Mint Patty

$0.50

Gum

$0.35

Small Gum

$0.15
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best Mexican food in town. Dine in or takeout, you can't beat our menu!

Website

Location

2104 S Market St., Brenham, TX 77833

Directions

Gallery
Mariachi's Mexican Food image
Mariachi's Mexican Food image
Mariachi's Mexican Food image
Mariachi's Mexican Food image

