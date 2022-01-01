Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant

614 Reviews

$$

9428 Battle St

Manassas, VA 20110

Drinks

PASSION BREEZE

$8.00

JAMO OJCRUSH

$8.00

MAGUEY RITA

$9.00

AVION SHOT

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9428 Battle St, Manassas, VA 20110

Directions

