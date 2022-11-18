Mariachi's Dine-In imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burgers
Sandwiches

Mariachi's Dine-In
5724 Locke

248 Reviews

$

5724 Locke

Fort Worth, TX 76107

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips & Cashew Queso (Vegan)
Birria de Res Tacos (4 Tacos)
Vegan Quesadillas

Family Meal

Vegan Family Taco

$60.00

Vegan Appetizers

Chips y Salsa Salsero

$4.99

Corn tortilla chips with mild tomato salsa.

Chips & Cashew Queso (Vegan)

$6.99+

Cup $4.99 or Bowl $8.99

Guacamole y Chips (Vegan)

$6.99+

Cup $5 Bowl $8.99

Vegan Elote Appetizer

$3.99

Corn, vegan crema, cashew Cotija, lime, chile, Valentina hot sauce. Serves 1.

Vegan Cumbia Fries

$11.99

Crispy fries covered in cashew queso, your choice protein, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, vegan crema, pickled red cabbage.

Vegan Taco Plates

Vegan Jackfruit Birria Tacos (3)

$12.49

3 Consommé-dipped 4” corn tortillas filled with jackfruit and melted vegan cheese with a side of consommé, cilantro, onion, and lime.

Vegan Jackfruit Birria Tacos (4)

$14.99

4 Consommé-dipped 4” corn tortillas filled with jackfruit and melted vegan cheese with a side of consommé, cilantro, onion, and lime.

Vegan Mariachi Plate

$12.49

Two Fully loaded 6” soft flour tacos filled with your choice protein, greens, tomato, cashew cotija, avocado, fresh cilantro & onion, fried poblano, house guajillo pepper sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Vegan Corn Taco Plate

$12.99

Four street tacos with 4” double layer soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of protein, topped with fresh onion and cilantro, side of limes. Served with rice and beans.

Vegan Flour Taco Plate

$12.99

Three street tacos with 6” soft four tortillas filled with your choice of protein, topped with fresh onion and cilantro, side of limes. Served with rice and beans.

Vegan Burgers and Sandwiches

Vegan Torta

$11.99

Mexican style sandwich on bolilo bread with your choice protein, beans, cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with fries.

La Charra Vegana

$12.99

Impossible burger, pastor vegano, vegan cheese, fresh onion & cilantro, tomato, avocado. Served with fries and Brava spicy ketchup.

Fantastica (Vegan)

$11.29

Misc Entrees (Vegan)

Vegan Quesadillas

$10.99

10” flour tortilla with your choice vegan protein. Served with guacamole, greens and pico de gallo.

Vegan Cumbia Fries

$11.99

Crispy fries covered in cashew queso, your choice protein, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, vegan crema, pickled red cabbage.

Vegano Bowl

$9.99

Your choice protein, rice, beans, vegan cheese, vegan crema, fresh cilantro & onion, avocado, pickled red cabbage slaw.

Vegan Enchilada Plate

$9.50

Birria Quesadilla (Vegan)

$8.00

Single Tacos (Vegan)

Corn Taco Solo (Vegan)

$2.75

Street taco with fresh onion & cilantro, lime

Flour Taco Solo (Vegan)

$3.25

Street taco with fresh onion & cilantro, lime

Mariachi Solo (Vegan)

$3.99

Vegan Sides

Vegan Elote

$3.99

Corn, vegan crema, cashew Cotija, lime, chile, Valentina hot sauce. Serves 1.

Rice (Vegan)

$2.99Out of stock

Beans (Vegan)

$2.99Out of stock

Fries (Vegan)

$3.99

2oz Add Ons (Vegan)

Vegan Kid's Menu

Vegan Kid's Taco Plate

$6.99

One 6” flour tortilla taco with choice of protein. Served with rice and beans.

Kid's Quesadilla (Vegan)

$6.99

Stacked 6" flour tortillas with melted vegan cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Vegan Burritos

Vegan Pineapple Burrito

$11.49

12” Flour tortilla filled with pastor, vegan cheese, grilled pineapple, rice, chipotle crema, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro

Epico Burrito Vegano

$11.49

12” Flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, beans, rice, vegan cheese, vegan crema, greens, pico de gallo.

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$11.49

10” flour tortilla filled with Chorizo Vegano, potatoes, beans and vegan cheese. Served with a side of guacamole and pico.

Vegan Cali Burrito

$11.49

12” Flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, French fries, beans, pico de gallo, avocado, cashew queso, vegan shredded cheese.

OG Breakfast Burrito (Vegan)

$3.49

Burrito Antonio

$10.99

12" Vegan Burrito with: Jackfruit, vegan cheese shreds, and french fries

Appetizers

Chips y Salsa Salsero (Vegan)

$4.99

Corn tortilla chips with mild tomato salsa.

Queso y chips

$5.99+

Cup $3.99 or Bowl $6.99

Guacamole y Chips (Vegan)

$6.99+

Cup $5 Bowl $8.99

Elote App

$3.99

Corn, crema, cotija, Valentina, elote dust

Loaded Fries

$10.49Out of stock

Crispy fries covered in house queso, your choice of meat, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, sour cream, pickled red cabbage.

Taco Plates

Birria de Res Tacos (3 Tacos)

$11.99

Consommé-dipped 4” corn tortillas filled with shredded beef and melted house blend of cheeses with a side of consommé, cilantro, onion, and lime.

Birria de Res Tacos (4 Tacos)

$13.99

Consommé-dipped 4” corn tortillas filled with shredded beef and melted house blend of cheeses with a side of consommé, cilantro, onion, and lime.

Mariachi Tacos Plate

$12.49

Two fully loaded 6” soft flour tacos filled with your choice meat, greens, tomato, cotija cheese, avocado, fresh cilantro & onion, fried poblano, house guajillo pepper sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Corn Tortilla Street Plate

$12.99

Four 4” double layer soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, topped with fresh onion and cilantro, side of limes. Served with rice and beans.

Flour Tortilla Street Plate

$12.99

Three 6” Soft four tortillas filled with your choice of meat, topped with fresh onion and cilantro, side of limes. Served with rice and beans.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Torta

$11.99Out of stock

Mexican style sandwich on bolilo bread with your choice protein, beans, cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with plantain chips.

Pastor Taco Burger

$12.99

6 oz. fresh ground beef, pastor, house blend cheese, fresh onion & cilantro, tomato, avocado. Served with fries and Brava spicy ketchup.

Basic Burger

$10.99

Misc Entrees

Monterrey Quesadillas

$11.99

10” flour tortilla with melted cheese and your choice of meat. Served with guacamole, greens and pico de gallo.

Loaded Fries

$10.49

Crispy fries covered in house queso, your choice of meat, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, sour cream, pickled red cabbage.

Burrito Bowl

$9.99

Your choice protein, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, fresh cilantro, onion, avocado, and pickled red cabbage slaw.

Enchilada Plate

$9.50

Sides

Elote

$3.99

Rice (Vegan)

$2.99

Beans (Vegan)

$2.99

Fries (Vegan)

$3.99

2oz Add Ons

Single Tacos

Corn Taco Solo

$2.75

Fresh onion & cilantro, lime

Flour Taco Solo

$3.25

Fresh onion & cilantro, lime

Mariachi Solo

$3.99

Burritos

Grilled Pina Burrito

$11.49

12” Flour tortilla filled with pastor, grilled pineapple, rice, cheese, chipotle crema, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro

Mucho Burrito

$11.49

12” Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, beans, rice, cheese, sour cream, greens, pico de gallo.

Burrito Grande

$11.49

12” Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, French fries, beans, pico de gallo, avocado, queso, house cheese blend.

Kid's Menu (Copy)

Kid's Nino Taco Plate

$6.99

One 6” flour tortilla taco with choice of protein. Served with rice and beans.

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

6” stacked cheese quesadilla. Served with rice and beans.

Kid's Bean Burrito

$6.99

Bean burrito with cheese. Served with fries.

Kid's Nachos

$6.99

Agua Fresca

Horchata

$3.49

Bottle Drinks

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Bottled Mexican Coke

$3.49

Topo Lime

$3.00

Specialty Cocktails

House Rocks Margarita

$5.99

Premium Margarita

$9.00

Panther City Paloma

$9.00

Manzana Mule

$9.00

Beer To Go

DosXX Lager (Bottle)

$6.00

DosXX Amber (Bottle)

$6.00

Modelo Especial (Bottle)

$6.00

Martin House Friday IPA (Can)

$7.00Out of stock

Pitcher Modelo

$25.00

Seltzers

White Claw Lime

$6.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$6.00Out of stock

White Claw Mango

$6.00Out of stock

White Claw Raspberry

$6.00
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5724 Locke, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Directions

Mariachi's Dine-In image

Southside
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Far North
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
TCU/West Cliff
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Western Hills/Ridglea
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
