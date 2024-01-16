- Home
Mariah’s Steakhouse
3317 ROBBINS ROAD
SPRINGFIELD, IL 62704
Drinks
N/A Beverages
- Water
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Coke$3.50
- Cherry Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Coffee$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Cherry Sprite$4.00
- Sprite$3.50
- Dr Pepper$3.50
- Root Beer$3.50
- Mello Yello$3.50
- Flavored Lemonade$4.00
- Flavored Tea$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Ginger Beer$4.50
- Milk$4.00
- Soda Water$3.50
- Tonic Water$3.50
- Children's Drink$2.50
- Hot Tea$3.50
Liquor
- Titos (house)$9.00
- Absolut$10.00
- Chopin$12.00
- Crystal Head$14.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Grey Goose Citron$12.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Stoli$12.00
- Stoli Elit$15.00
- 1792 Bottled in Bond$11.00
- 1792 Full Proof$11.00
- 1792 Single Barrel$12.00
- Angel's Envy$16.00
- Angel's Envy Rye$18.00
- Baker's 7yr$13.00
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Basil Hayden 10yr$15.00
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye$12.00
- Basil Hayden Malted Rye$15.00
- Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke$13.00
- Basil Hayden Toast$15.00
- Blanton's Gold Edition$38.00
- Blanton's SFTB$49.00
- Blanton's Single Barrel$17.00
- Booker's Bourbon 21-02$19.00
- Booker's Bourbon 21-03$20.00
- Buffalo Trace (house)$10.00
- Bulleit 10yr$15.00
- Bulleit Rye$10.00
- Bulleit Small Batch$10.00
- Caribou Crossing SiB$16.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- Doc Swinson's Alterego$12.00
- E.H.Taylor Small Batch$14.00
- Eagle Rare 10yr$13.00
- Elijah Craig Barrel Proof$21.00
- Elijah Craig Rye$10.00
- Elijah Craig Small Batch$10.00
- Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel$15.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel$12.00
- Four Roses Small Batch Select$13.00
- George Dickel Bottled in Bond$13.00
- George Dickel Leopold Rye$19.00
- Hancock's Reserve$24.00
- Heaven Hill 7yr BiB$11.00
- Henry McKenna 10yr SiB$16.00
- Hibiki Harmony$19.00
- High West Midwinter$27.00
- Jack Daniel's$10.00
- Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack$10.00
- Jack Daniel's Rye SiB BP$15.00
- Jack Daniel's Single Barrel$12.00
- Jameson's$9.00
- Jefferson's Ocean$14.00
- Jefferson's Tropics$19.00
- Jefferson's Very Small Batch$10.00
- Kentucky Owl Batch 12$44.00
- Kentucky Owl Confiscated$26.00
- Kentucky Owl Takumi$32.00
- Knob Creek 12yr$14.00
- Knob Creek 9yr$10.00
- Knob Creek Rye 7yr$10.00
- Larceny Barrel Proof$19.00
- Maker's Mark$9.00
- Maker's Mark 46$12.00
- Maker's Mark BEP$21.00
- Maker's Mark BRT-01$21.00
- Maker's Mark BRT-02$21.00
- Maker's Mark Cask Strength$10.00
- Michter's Bourbon$15.00
- Midleton Very Rare 23$45.00
- Old Forester 1910$13.00
- Old Forester 1920$13.00
- Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr$65.00
- Redbreast 12yr Cask Strength$24.00
- Redbreast 15yr$22.00
- Stagg Jr$35.00
- Weller 12yr$35.00
- Weller Full Proof$38.00
- Weller Special Reserve$13.00
- Whistle Pig 10yr$19.00
- Whistle Pig 15yr$36.00
- Whistle Pig 18yr$55.00
- Whistle Pig 6yr$13.00
- Widow Jane 10yr$15.00
- Widow Jane Lucky Thirteen$20.00
- Willett 4yr Rye$16.00
- Woodford Double Oaked$13.00
- Woodford MC 16 VFRB$34.00
- Woodford MC 17 Five Malt$30.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Yamazaki 12yr$24.00
- Yellowstone Toasted Barrel$12.00
- Crown Royal Peach$10.00
- Auchentoshan Three Wood$16.00
- Bowmore 12yr$15.00
- Bunnahabhain 12yr$16.00
- Chivas Regal 18yr$14.00
- Dewar's White Label$10.00
- Glen Garioch 12yr$16.00
- Glenfiddich 12yr$12.00
- Glenlivet 12yr$13.00
- Glenlivet Nàdurra$17.00
- Glenmorangie A Tale of the Forest$21.00
- Glenmorangie Lasanta$15.00
- Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban$15.00
- Johnnie Walker 18yr$18.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$35.00OUT OF STOCK
- Johnnie Walker Red (house)$10.00
- Lagavulin 16yr$22.00
- Laphroaig 10yr$15.00
- Oban 14yr$19.00
- The Balvenie 12yr Doublewood$16.00
- The Balvenie 12yr Sweet Toast$17.00
- The Balvenie 14yr Caribbean Cask$19.00
- The Balvenie 21yr Port Cask$39.00
- The Macallan 12yr Double Cask$17.00
- The Macallan 12yr Sherry Cask$19.00
- The Macallan Rare Cask (2019)$49.00
- Bruichladdich The Classic Laddich$14.00
- Jose Cuervo (house)$9.00
- Don Julio Blanco$10.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Patron Anejo$15.00
- Patron Extra Anejo$20.00
- Clasa Azul Repasado$28.00
- Clasa Azul Blanco$26.00
- Del Maguey Chichicapa$17.00
- Tanqueray (house)$9.00
- Bombay Sapphire$11.00
- Beefeater$10.00
- Hendricks$11.00
- Monkey 47$15.00
- Tanqueray 10$11.00
- Moletto$12.00
- Bacardi$9.00
- Captain Morgan$8.00
- Diplomatico Reserva$14.00
- Malibu$9.00
- Delord 25yr Armagnac$20.00
- Hennesey VS$13.00
- Hennesey VSOP$16.00
- Dusse VSOP$13.00
- Tia Maria$8.00
Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour - Disaronno$11.00
- Bloody Mary - Titos$8.00
- Daiquiri - Bacardi$9.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Margarita - Jose Cuervo$10.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Old Fashioned - Buffalo Trace$13.00
- Manhattan - Buffalo Trace$13.00
- Whisky Sour - Buffalo Trace$12.00
- Frozen Mudslide$12.00
- Moscow Mule - Titos$12.00
- Pina Colada - Bacardi$9.00
- Tequila Sunrise - Jose Cuervo$10.00
- White Russian - Titos$12.00
- Irish Coffee - Jameson$10.00
Martinis
- Blue Hawaiian Martini$15.00
- Classic Appletini$12.00
- Orange Dreamsicle Martini$13.00
- Espresso Martini$16.00
- Key Lime Pie Martini$15.00
- Mango Crantini$13.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake Martini$15.00
- Signature Chocolate Martini$14.00
- Signature Cosmopolitan$14.00
- Strawberry Lemonade Martini$12.00
- Raspberry Lemonade Martini$12.00
- Blueberry Lemonade Martini$15.00
Draft Beer
Red Wine
- House Cabernet$8.50
- House Merlot$8.50
- Red Blend - Eruption$13.00
- Pinot Noir - Imagery$13.00
- Chianti - Candoni$11.00
- Merlot - Candoni$11.00
- Cabernet - Louis M. Martini$16.00
- Malbec - Graffigna$11.00
- Shiraz - Black Opal$10.00
- BTL House Cabernet$28.00
- BTL House Merlot$28.00
- BTL Red Blend - Eruption$43.00
- BTL Pinot Noir - Imagery$43.00
- BTL Chianti - Candoni$38.00
- BTL Merlot - Candoni$38.00
- BTL Cabernet - Louis M. Martini$59.00
- BTL Malbec - Graffigna$38.00
- BTL Shiraz - Black Opal$35.00
- BTL Cabernet - Duckhorn$115.00
- BTL Cabernet - Stag's Leap Artemis$135.00
White Wine
- House Chardonnay$8.50
- House White Zin$8.50
- House Pinot Grigio$8.50
- Pinot Grigio - Candoni$11.00
- Riesling - Chateau St. Michelle$9.00
- Moscato - C.K. Mondavi$9.00
- Sauvignon Blanc - C.K. Mondavi$9.00
- Prosecco - Riondo$10.00
- Asti Spumante - Martini Rossi$8.00
- Chardonnay - Kendall Jackson$11.00
- BTL House Chardonnay$28.00
- BTL House White Zin$28.00
- BTL House Pinot Grigio$28.00
- BTL Pinot Grigio - Candoni$38.00
- BTL Chardonnay - Kendall Jackson$38.00
- BTL Riesling - Chateau St. Michelle$32.00
- BTL Moscato - C.K. Mondavi$32.00
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc - C.K. Mondavi$32.00
- BTL Asti Spumante - Martini Rossi$28.00
Bottled beer
Dinner
Appetizers
- Hot Honey Chicken$15.00
- Artichoke Spinach Dip$15.00
- Calamari$17.00
- Garlic Cheese Bread$9.00
- Crab Stuffed Mushrooms$15.00
- Potato Skins$9.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
- Toasted Ravioli$13.00
- Drunken Mussels$17.00
- Crab Stuffed Shrimp$16.00
- Fried Zucchini Sticks$11.00
- Fried Green Beans$10.00
- Filet Kabob Appetizer$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Steakhouse Flatbread$17.00
- Onion Rings$10.00
- Meatball Parmesan$10.00
- You Pick 2$14.00
- You Pick 3$17.00
Steaks, Chops, & Ribs
- Prime Filet$62.00
- Prime Ribeye$54.00
- Prime New York$49.00
- Top Sirloin$30.00
- Lamb Rib Chops$49.00OUT OF STOCK
- Choice Filet$52.00
- Choice Ribeye$45.00
- Choice New York$41.00
- Full Rack$42.00
- Pork Chop$36.00
- Prime Surf & Turf$89.00
- Short Rib$42.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lamb Osso Bucco$46.00
- Half Rack$28.00
- Filet Medallions
- Choice Surf & Turf$79.00
- Chicken & Rib Combo$33.00
- Shrimp & Rib Combo$35.00
Pastas
- Spaghetti Carbonara$25.00
- Manicotti$23.00
- Tortellini$26.00
- Mariah's Trio$28.00
- Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$23.00
- Mushroom Ravioli$25.00
- Mostaccioli$20.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo$20.00
- Chicken Fettuccine Aldfredo$27.00
- Steak Fettuccine Alfredo$30.00
- Lasagna$23.00
- Lobster Ravioli$29.00
- Scoglio$35.00
- Chicken Florentine$29.00
- Chicken Primavera$29.00
- Shrimp Primavera$29.00
Seafood
Chicken
Desserts
Sides
- Baked Potato$5.00
- Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- Fries$5.00
- side Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce$5.00
- Onion Rings$6.00
- Broccoli$6.00
- Spinach$6.00
- Asparagus$6.00
- side Fettuccine Alfredo$7.00
- Loaded Mashed Potatoes$7.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$7.00
- side Mac & Cheese$7.00
- Shrimp Skewer$10.00
- side Fried Shrimp$9.00
- side Meatballs$6.00
- side Grilled Chicken$7.00
- side Grilled Steak$10.00
- Sautéed Mushrooms$5.00
- Sautéed Onions$4.00
- Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions$7.00
- Side House Salad$6.00
- Side Caesar$7.00
- Side Lobster Tail$29.00
Specials
Salads/Soups
Children's Menu
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fine Food. Superior Service.
3317 ROBBINS ROAD, SPRINGFIELD, IL 62704
