Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maria Mezcal

review star

No reviews yet

28293 S Frost Rd

Livingston, LA 70754

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

MARIA MEZCAL

APPETIZERS

CHEESE DIP

$6.00+

White melted cheese

GROUND BEEF DIP

$8.50+

Ground beef topped with white melted cheese

CHORIZO DIP

$8.50+

Mexican pork sausage topped with white melted cheese

GUACAMOLE

$6.00+

BEAN DIP

$7.50+

Refried beans topped with white melted cheese

QUESO FUNDIDO

$11.99+

Mexican white melted cheese topped with chorizo and pico in a hot skillet, served with flour tortillas.

QUESO FUNDIDO CHICKEN

$11.99

Mexican white melted cheese topped with fajita chicken and pico in a hot skillet, served with flour tortillas.

QUESO FUNDIDO STEAK

$12.99

Mexican white melted cheese topped with fajita steak and pico in a hot skillet, served with flour tortillas.

LIVINGSTON TABLESIDE GUACAMOLE

$13.99

3 Ripe avocados, crushed with tomatoes, onios, cilantro, lime juice, jalapeños peppers and seasoning, made at your table.

NACHOS SHEREDDED CHICKEN

$11.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, jalapeño, pico, sour cream and guacamole.

NACHOS GROUND BEEF

$11.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, jalapeños, pico, sour cream and guacamole.

NACHOS FAJITA CHICKEN

$12.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, jalapeños, pico, sour cream and guacamole.

NACHOS FAJITA STEAK

$13.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, jalapeños, pico, sour cream and guacamole.

NACHOS SHRIMP

$14.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, jalapeños, pico, sour cream and guacamole.

NACHOS COMBO

$15.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, jalapeños, pico, sour cream and guacamole.

SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS

$12.50

Crispy flour tortillas stuffed with chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeños, cheese, red peppers and spinach. Served with Avocado ranch.

ELOTE

$8.00

2 Mexican street Corn on the cob topped with chiplote mayo, queso fresco and tajin.

MARIA'S SAMPLER

$15.99

Chicken Flautas,mixed fajita Quesadillas and Nachos. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pico and cheese dip.

Lg Bean Burrito

$7.99

SOUPS, SALADS & WRAPS

AVOCADO SALAD

$14.50

Romaine lettuce, spinach, avocados, tomatoes, croutons, topped with grilled chicken and lime cilantro vinaigrette.

CAESAR SALAD

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, topped with grilled chicken and our creamy caesar dressing.

RASPBERRY SALAD

$13.50

Romaine lettuce, sliced strawberries, spinach, cheese, croutons, topped with roasted almonds, grilled chicken and wild berry vinaigrette.

FAJITA SALAD

$12.50+

Flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, choice of meat, sauteed vegeteables, topped with cheese, tomatoes, black olives, guacamole and sour cream.

TORTILLA SOUP

$4.99+

Chicken broth, with tortila strips, shredded cheese, avocado and lime.

CHARRO BEANS

$3.99+

The traditional mexican bean soup

Taco Salad

$10.99

TACOS

STREET TACOS

$12.99+

Three corn tortilla tacos, choice of meat, topped with onion and cilantro. Served with rice and choice of beans.

FAJITA TACOS

$11.99+

Three soft flour tortilla fajita tacos, choice of meat, sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with rice and choice of beans.

BIRRIA TACOS

$14.50

Three golden corn tortilla tacos, stuffed with our own beef birria, melted cheese, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice and choice of beans.

SHRIMP TACOS

$16.99

Three corn or flour tortilla tacos, stuffed with choice of meat, cabbage, avocado, topped with pico and chiplote sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans.

FISH TACOS

$16.99

Three corn or flour tortilla tacos, stuffed with choice of meat, cabbage, avocado, topped with pico and chiplote sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans.

TACO GRINGO

$11.99

Three crispy or soft shell tortilla, stuffed with choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese. Served with rice and choice of beans.

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS

$12.99

Three enchiladas (cheese,ground beef, shredded chicken) topped with red sauce and cheese. Served with rice and choice of beans.

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$12.99

Three Shredded Chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice and choice of beans.

ENCHILADAS DE MOLE

$12.99

Three Shredded Chicken enchiladas topped with mole and, queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans.

VEGETARIAN ENCHILADAS

$11.99

Three Spinach and mushrooms enchiladas, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and refried beans.

MARIA MEZCAL ENCHILADAS

$14.99

Three cheese enchiladas, topped with green sauce, queso fresco and sliced avocado. Served with rice, charro beans, and skirt steak and sauteed onions and bell peppers.

TRES ENCHILADAS CUSTOM

$12.99+

ENTREES

CHILE RELLENO

$12.99+

Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream and pico.

TAMALES

$11.99+

Four tamales topped with red sauce and cheese dip. Served with rice and refried beans.

GRILLED FISH

$15.99+

Seasoned, grilled tilapia fish, served over a bed of rice, grilled vegetables and a side of cheese dip.

MEXICAN ALAMBRES

$19.99

Steak, Chicken and baby Shrimp mixed with chorizo, mushrooms and poblanos peppers, topped with shredded cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico and your choice of beans.

CAMARONES DIABLO

$20.99

Jumbo Grilled Shrimp wrapped with bacon and jalapeño pepper, topped with cheese dip and served with sliced avocados and charro beans.

MEXICAN BURGER

$13.99

Spicy beef patty with a mexican sauce, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sliced avocados. Served with a side of fries.

AMERICAN BURGER

$12.99

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$19.99

Fresh Shrimp in cocktail tomato sauce, topped with diced avocados, diced cucumber and pico.

FISH CEVICHE

$19.99

Diced cubes of raw fish, marinated in a lime juice, citrus mixture, topped with diced avocados, diced cucumber and pico.

MEXI-CAJUN SHRIMP

$12.99+

Cajun seasoned boiled shrimp, served with corn on the cob, red potatoes and lemons.

MOLCAJETE

$24.99

Home made salsa surrounded by fajita steak, fajita chicken, grilled shrimp, sausage, grilled queso fresco, cambray onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.

QUESADILLA

$11.99+

HAPPY FRIES

$12.99+

FLAUTAS

$11.99+

CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.99

BURRITOS & CHIMIS

BURRITO VERDE

$12.99

Your choice of meat burrito, topped with green sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

BURRITO POBLANO

$13.99

Steak and Chicken, poblano peppers, mushrooms, bacon and pico burrito served with charro beans

BURRITO SUPREME

$11.99

Your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream burrito, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

MARIA'S CHIMICHANGA

$11.99

Fried flour tortilla wrapped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and pico.

FROM LA PARRILLA

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$17.99+

Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.

STEAK FAJITAS

$19.99+

Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$20.99+

Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.

CHICKEN + STEAK FAJITAS

$21.99+

Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.

TRIO FAJITAS

$22.99+

Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.

CHICKEN FAJITA POBLANA

$18.99+

Cooked with poblano peppers, bacon, mushrooms, pico and topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.

STEAK FAJITA POBLANA

$20.99+

Cooked with poblano peppers, bacon, mushrooms, pico and topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.

SHRIMP FAJITA POBLANA

$21.99+

Cooked with poblano peppers, bacon, mushrooms, pico and topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.

CHICKEN + STEAK POBLANA FAJITA

$22.99+

Cooked with poblano peppers, bacon, mushrooms, pico and topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.

TRIO FAJITA POBLANA

$23.99+

Cooked with poblano peppers, bacon, mushrooms, pico and topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.

VEGETABLE FAJITAS

$14.99+

Cooked with poblano peppers, bacon, mushrooms, pico and topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.

CARNE ASADA

$23.99

Thin cut grilled rib eye steak, served over a bed of sauteed onions and bell peppers, served with rice, your choice os beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.

POLLO ASADO

$16.99

Grilled Chicken breast served with rice, steamed vegetables and a side of cheese dip.

RIB EYE STEAK

$24.99

USDA choice grilled to oreder, served with 2 sides of your choice and a side of cheese dip.

SIDE ORDERS

SOUR CREAM

$1.25

GUACAMOLE

$2.25

PICO DE GALLO

$1.99

SHREDDED CHEESE

$1.50

SET UP

$7.99

Guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese and pico

RICE

$2.25

REFRIED BEANS

$2.25

CHARRO BEANS

$3.99

FRIES

$2.25

SIDE PORK TAMALE

$2.99

GRILLED VEGETABLES

$4.75

SIDE FAJITA TACO

$4.99

SIDE SHRIMP TACO

$4.50

SIDE FISH TACO

$4.50

SIDE SOFT TACO

$2.99

GROUND BEEF OR SHREDDED CHICKEN ONLY!

SIDE CRISPY TACO

$2.99

GROUND BEEF OR SHREDDED CHICKEN ONLY!

SIDE ENCHILADA

$2.99

GROUND BEEF OR SHREDDED CHICKEN OR CHEESE ONLY!

WHEAT CHIPS

$3.99

TORTILLAS

$1.25

SALSA

$1.25

ROJA OR VERDE

CHILES TOREADOS

$1.99

TO GO CHIPS AND SALSA

$2.75

TO GO ONLY!!

FRUIT CUP

$3.99

* TO GO *

$0.50

XS Cheese Dip

$2.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Street taco

$4.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS FLAUTITA

$6.25

SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE FRIES OR RICE + REFRIED BEANS.

KIDS CRISPY TACO

$6.25

SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE FRIES OR RICE + REFRIED BEANS.

KIDS SOFT TACO

$6.25

SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE FRIES OR RICE + REFRIED BEANS.

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$6.25

SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE FRIES OR RICE + REFRIED BEANS.

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.25

SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE FRIES OR RICE + REFRIED BEANS.

KIDS CHEESE ENCHILADA

$6.25

SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE FRIES OR RICE + REFRIED BEANS.

KIDS CHEESE + BEANS NACHOS

$6.25

SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE FRIES OR RICE + REFRIED BEANS.

KIDS BEAN BURRITO

$6.25

SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE FRIES OR RICE + REFRIED BEANS.

KIDS BURGER

$6.25

SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE FRIES OR RICE + REFRIED BEANS.

KIDS PIZZA

$6.25

SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE FRIES OR RICE + REFRIED BEANS.

KIDS CORN DOG

$6.25

SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE FRIES OR RICE + REFRIED BEANS.

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.25

DESSERTS

FLAN MEXICANO

$6.99

Mexican caramel custard

CHEESECAKE

$7.25

Served with strawberries.

FRIED ICE CREAM

$6.50

CHURROS

$6.99

Dusted in cinnamon sugar.

SOPAPILLAS

$6.50

PAN DE ELOTE

$6.50

Mexican Sweet cornbread, served with vanilla ice cream and topped with dulce de leche.

BROWNIE

$6.99

Served in a hot skillet, topped with vanilla ice cream.

APPLE PIE

$7.25

Served in a hot skillet, topped with caramel with vanilla ice cream.

CUP OF ICE CREAM

$3.99

DRINK MENU

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Ciroc

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Ketel One

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

DBL Absolut

$12.00

DBL Ciroc

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose

$12.00

DBL Titos

$12.00

DBL Ketel One

$12.00

Well Gin

$5.00

New Amsterdam

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Gordons

$6.00

Hendricks

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

DBL Well Gin

$8.00

DBL New Amsterdam

$11.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

DBL Gordons

$11.00

DBL Hendricks

$11.00

DBL Tanqueray

$11.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Malibu

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Superior

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Don Q

$7.00

Rumchata

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$8.00

DBL Malibu

$12.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Bacardi Superior

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Don Q

$12.00

DBL Rumchata

$12.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Casa Amigos

$8.00

Don Julio

$7.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Clase Azul

$30.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

TEQUILA 1800

$10.00

Hornitos

$7.00

Jimador

$7.00

Herradura

$7.00

Maestro Dobel

$7.00

Espolon

$7.00

DBL Well Tequila

$8.00

DBL Casa Amigos

$13.00

DBL Don Julio

$12.00

DBL Jose Cuervo

$12.00

DBL Patron Silver

$12.00

DBL TEQUILA 1800

$18.00

DBL Hornitos

$12.00

DBL Jimador

$12.00

DBL Herradura

$12.00

DBL Maestro Dobel

$12.00

DBL Espolon

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Borbon

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.00

DBL Bourbon

$12.00

DBL Jameson

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Makers

$12.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$12.00

DBL Fireball

$8.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Chivas Regal

$7.00

Dewars

$7.00

Buchanan 12 Yr

$7.00

Buchanan Pinapple

$8.00

J & B

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

DBL Well Scotch

$8.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$12.00

DBL Dewars

$12.00

DBL Buchanan 12 Yr

$12.00

DBL Buchanan Pineapple

$13.00

DBL J & B

$12.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.00

Hennessy's

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Remy Martin

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.99

Blueberry Mojito

$11.99

Crown + cola

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.99

Daiquiri

$11.99

Lemon Drop

$5.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

SM House Margarita

$7.00

LG House Margarita

$10.00

Pitcher House Margaritas

$25.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$13.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Strawberry Mojito

$11.99

La Mula

$10.00

Paloma

$11.99

Paloma de Mezcal

$11.99

Michelada

$13.00

Cucumber Margarita

$13.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$13.00

El Regio

$11.99

Maria Picosa

$11.99

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Mango Mezcalrita

$13.00

Mezcalini

$10.00

Hibiscus Mezcalrita

$13.00

White Russian

$10.00

Ranch Water

$8.00

Skinny Margarita

$13.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$13.00

VIRGIN DAIQUIRI

$6.99

XL Margarita

$18.99

TO GO DRINK

Beer

Bud Light Draft

$4.00+

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.00+

Modelo Draft

$4.00+

Jucifer Draft

$4.00+

Dos XX Draft

$4.00+

Miller Light Draft

$4.00+

Budlight Bottle

$4.00

Budweiser Bottle

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Modelo Bottle

$5.00

Corona Extra Bottle

$5.00

Corona Light Bottle

$5.00

Corona Premier Bottle

$5.00

Dos XX Bottle

$5.00

Dos XX Amber Bottle

$5.00

Negra Modelo Bottle

$5.00

Blue Moon Bottle

$4.00

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Wine

Merlot

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

White Zinfandel

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.75

Pepsi Diet

$2.75

Pepsi Zero

$2.75

Starry

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Mtn Dew

$2.75

Root beer

$2.75

Dr pepper

$2.75

Sweet tea

$2.75

unsweet tea

$2.75

coffee

$2.75

milk

$2.75

apple juice

$2.75

pineapple juice

$2.75

orange juice

$2.75

cranberry juice

$2.75

Horchata

$2.75

Jamaica

$2.75

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Mexican food!

Location

28293 S Frost Rd, Livingston, LA 70754

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sombreros-Walker
orange starNo Reviews
28050 Walker S Rd Suite P Walker, LA 70785
View restaurantnext
Rotolo's Pizzeria - Walker, LA
orange star4.4 • 800
29050 Walker South Rd Walker, LA 70785
View restaurantnext
City Wings - 28977 walker south rd sutite b
orange starNo Reviews
28977 walker south rd sutite b Walker, LA 70785
View restaurantnext
Rotolo's Pizzeria - Watson
orange star4.6 • 780
32334 LA-16 Denham Springs, LA 70726
View restaurantnext
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito - Juban
orange starNo Reviews
27800 Juban Rd Denham Springs, LA 70726
View restaurantnext
Lit Pizza - Juban L
orange starNo Reviews
27800 Juban Rd Denham Springs, LA 70726
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Livingston
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
review star
Avg 4.4 (163 restaurants)
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston