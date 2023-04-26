- Home
Maria Mezcal
28293 S Frost Rd
Livingston, LA 70754
MARIA MEZCAL
APPETIZERS
CHEESE DIP
White melted cheese
GROUND BEEF DIP
Ground beef topped with white melted cheese
CHORIZO DIP
Mexican pork sausage topped with white melted cheese
GUACAMOLE
BEAN DIP
Refried beans topped with white melted cheese
QUESO FUNDIDO
Mexican white melted cheese topped with chorizo and pico in a hot skillet, served with flour tortillas.
QUESO FUNDIDO CHICKEN
Mexican white melted cheese topped with fajita chicken and pico in a hot skillet, served with flour tortillas.
QUESO FUNDIDO STEAK
Mexican white melted cheese topped with fajita steak and pico in a hot skillet, served with flour tortillas.
LIVINGSTON TABLESIDE GUACAMOLE
3 Ripe avocados, crushed with tomatoes, onios, cilantro, lime juice, jalapeños peppers and seasoning, made at your table.
NACHOS SHEREDDED CHICKEN
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, jalapeño, pico, sour cream and guacamole.
NACHOS GROUND BEEF
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, jalapeños, pico, sour cream and guacamole.
NACHOS FAJITA CHICKEN
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, jalapeños, pico, sour cream and guacamole.
NACHOS FAJITA STEAK
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, jalapeños, pico, sour cream and guacamole.
NACHOS SHRIMP
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, jalapeños, pico, sour cream and guacamole.
NACHOS COMBO
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, jalapeños, pico, sour cream and guacamole.
SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS
Crispy flour tortillas stuffed with chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeños, cheese, red peppers and spinach. Served with Avocado ranch.
ELOTE
2 Mexican street Corn on the cob topped with chiplote mayo, queso fresco and tajin.
MARIA'S SAMPLER
Chicken Flautas,mixed fajita Quesadillas and Nachos. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pico and cheese dip.
Lg Bean Burrito
SOUPS, SALADS & WRAPS
AVOCADO SALAD
Romaine lettuce, spinach, avocados, tomatoes, croutons, topped with grilled chicken and lime cilantro vinaigrette.
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, topped with grilled chicken and our creamy caesar dressing.
RASPBERRY SALAD
Romaine lettuce, sliced strawberries, spinach, cheese, croutons, topped with roasted almonds, grilled chicken and wild berry vinaigrette.
FAJITA SALAD
Flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, choice of meat, sauteed vegeteables, topped with cheese, tomatoes, black olives, guacamole and sour cream.
TORTILLA SOUP
Chicken broth, with tortila strips, shredded cheese, avocado and lime.
CHARRO BEANS
The traditional mexican bean soup
Taco Salad
TACOS
STREET TACOS
Three corn tortilla tacos, choice of meat, topped with onion and cilantro. Served with rice and choice of beans.
FAJITA TACOS
Three soft flour tortilla fajita tacos, choice of meat, sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with rice and choice of beans.
BIRRIA TACOS
Three golden corn tortilla tacos, stuffed with our own beef birria, melted cheese, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice and choice of beans.
SHRIMP TACOS
Three corn or flour tortilla tacos, stuffed with choice of meat, cabbage, avocado, topped with pico and chiplote sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans.
FISH TACOS
Three corn or flour tortilla tacos, stuffed with choice of meat, cabbage, avocado, topped with pico and chiplote sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans.
TACO GRINGO
Three crispy or soft shell tortilla, stuffed with choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese. Served with rice and choice of beans.
ENCHILADAS
ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS
Three enchiladas (cheese,ground beef, shredded chicken) topped with red sauce and cheese. Served with rice and choice of beans.
ENCHILADAS VERDES
Three Shredded Chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice and choice of beans.
ENCHILADAS DE MOLE
Three Shredded Chicken enchiladas topped with mole and, queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans.
VEGETARIAN ENCHILADAS
Three Spinach and mushrooms enchiladas, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and refried beans.
MARIA MEZCAL ENCHILADAS
Three cheese enchiladas, topped with green sauce, queso fresco and sliced avocado. Served with rice, charro beans, and skirt steak and sauteed onions and bell peppers.
TRES ENCHILADAS CUSTOM
ENTREES
CHILE RELLENO
Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream and pico.
TAMALES
Four tamales topped with red sauce and cheese dip. Served with rice and refried beans.
GRILLED FISH
Seasoned, grilled tilapia fish, served over a bed of rice, grilled vegetables and a side of cheese dip.
MEXICAN ALAMBRES
Steak, Chicken and baby Shrimp mixed with chorizo, mushrooms and poblanos peppers, topped with shredded cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico and your choice of beans.
CAMARONES DIABLO
Jumbo Grilled Shrimp wrapped with bacon and jalapeño pepper, topped with cheese dip and served with sliced avocados and charro beans.
MEXICAN BURGER
Spicy beef patty with a mexican sauce, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sliced avocados. Served with a side of fries.
AMERICAN BURGER
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
Fresh Shrimp in cocktail tomato sauce, topped with diced avocados, diced cucumber and pico.
FISH CEVICHE
Diced cubes of raw fish, marinated in a lime juice, citrus mixture, topped with diced avocados, diced cucumber and pico.
MEXI-CAJUN SHRIMP
Cajun seasoned boiled shrimp, served with corn on the cob, red potatoes and lemons.
MOLCAJETE
Home made salsa surrounded by fajita steak, fajita chicken, grilled shrimp, sausage, grilled queso fresco, cambray onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.
QUESADILLA
HAPPY FRIES
FLAUTAS
CHICKEN TENDERS
BURRITOS & CHIMIS
BURRITO VERDE
Your choice of meat burrito, topped with green sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
BURRITO POBLANO
Steak and Chicken, poblano peppers, mushrooms, bacon and pico burrito served with charro beans
BURRITO SUPREME
Your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream burrito, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
MARIA'S CHIMICHANGA
Fried flour tortilla wrapped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and pico.
FROM LA PARRILLA
CHICKEN FAJITAS
Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.
STEAK FAJITAS
Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.
SHRIMP FAJITAS
Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.
CHICKEN + STEAK FAJITAS
Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.
TRIO FAJITAS
Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.
CHICKEN FAJITA POBLANA
Cooked with poblano peppers, bacon, mushrooms, pico and topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.
STEAK FAJITA POBLANA
Cooked with poblano peppers, bacon, mushrooms, pico and topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.
SHRIMP FAJITA POBLANA
Cooked with poblano peppers, bacon, mushrooms, pico and topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.
CHICKEN + STEAK POBLANA FAJITA
Cooked with poblano peppers, bacon, mushrooms, pico and topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.
TRIO FAJITA POBLANA
Cooked with poblano peppers, bacon, mushrooms, pico and topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.
VEGETABLE FAJITAS
Cooked with poblano peppers, bacon, mushrooms, pico and topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, choice of beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.
CARNE ASADA
Thin cut grilled rib eye steak, served over a bed of sauteed onions and bell peppers, served with rice, your choice os beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico and tortillas.
POLLO ASADO
Grilled Chicken breast served with rice, steamed vegetables and a side of cheese dip.
RIB EYE STEAK
USDA choice grilled to oreder, served with 2 sides of your choice and a side of cheese dip.
SIDE ORDERS
SOUR CREAM
GUACAMOLE
PICO DE GALLO
SHREDDED CHEESE
SET UP
Guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese and pico
RICE
REFRIED BEANS
CHARRO BEANS
FRIES
SIDE PORK TAMALE
GRILLED VEGETABLES
SIDE FAJITA TACO
SIDE SHRIMP TACO
SIDE FISH TACO
SIDE SOFT TACO
GROUND BEEF OR SHREDDED CHICKEN ONLY!
SIDE CRISPY TACO
GROUND BEEF OR SHREDDED CHICKEN ONLY!
SIDE ENCHILADA
GROUND BEEF OR SHREDDED CHICKEN OR CHEESE ONLY!
WHEAT CHIPS
TORTILLAS
SALSA
ROJA OR VERDE
CHILES TOREADOS
TO GO CHIPS AND SALSA
TO GO ONLY!!
FRUIT CUP
* TO GO *
XS Cheese Dip
Side Salad
Side Street taco
KIDS MENU
KIDS FLAUTITA
SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE FRIES OR RICE + REFRIED BEANS.
KIDS CRISPY TACO
SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE FRIES OR RICE + REFRIED BEANS.
KIDS SOFT TACO
SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE FRIES OR RICE + REFRIED BEANS.
KIDS MAC AND CHEESE
SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE FRIES OR RICE + REFRIED BEANS.
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA
SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE FRIES OR RICE + REFRIED BEANS.
KIDS CHEESE ENCHILADA
SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE FRIES OR RICE + REFRIED BEANS.
KIDS CHEESE + BEANS NACHOS
SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE FRIES OR RICE + REFRIED BEANS.
KIDS BEAN BURRITO
SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE FRIES OR RICE + REFRIED BEANS.
KIDS BURGER
SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE FRIES OR RICE + REFRIED BEANS.
KIDS PIZZA
SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE FRIES OR RICE + REFRIED BEANS.
KIDS CORN DOG
SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE FRIES OR RICE + REFRIED BEANS.
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
DESSERTS
FLAN MEXICANO
Mexican caramel custard
CHEESECAKE
Served with strawberries.
FRIED ICE CREAM
CHURROS
Dusted in cinnamon sugar.
SOPAPILLAS
PAN DE ELOTE
Mexican Sweet cornbread, served with vanilla ice cream and topped with dulce de leche.
BROWNIE
Served in a hot skillet, topped with vanilla ice cream.
APPLE PIE
Served in a hot skillet, topped with caramel with vanilla ice cream.
CUP OF ICE CREAM
DRINK MENU
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Ciroc
Grey Goose
Titos
Ketel One
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Ciroc
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Titos
DBL Ketel One
Well Gin
New Amsterdam
Bombay Sapphire
Gordons
Hendricks
Tanqueray
DBL Well Gin
DBL New Amsterdam
DBL Bombay Sapphire
DBL Gordons
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
Well Rum
Malibu
Bacardi
Bacardi Superior
Captain Morgan
Don Q
Rumchata
DBL Well Rum
DBL Malibu
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Superior
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Don Q
DBL Rumchata
Well Tequila
Casa Amigos
Don Julio
Don Julio 1942
Jose Cuervo
Clase Azul
Patron Silver
TEQUILA 1800
Hornitos
Jimador
Herradura
Maestro Dobel
Espolon
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Casa Amigos
DBL Don Julio
DBL Jose Cuervo
DBL Patron Silver
DBL TEQUILA 1800
DBL Hornitos
DBL Jimador
DBL Herradura
DBL Maestro Dobel
DBL Espolon
Well Whiskey
Borbon
Jameson
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Makers
Wild Turkey
Fireball
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Bourbon
DBL Jameson
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Makers
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Fireball
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Buchanan 12 Yr
Buchanan Pinapple
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Dewars
DBL Buchanan 12 Yr
DBL Buchanan Pineapple
DBL J & B
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
Amaretto Di Saronno
Hennessy's
Grand Marnier
Remy Martin
Kahlua
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Mojito
Crown + cola
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
SM House Margarita
LG House Margarita
Pitcher House Margaritas
Top Shelf Margarita
Mai Tai
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Strawberry Mojito
La Mula
Paloma
Paloma de Mezcal
Michelada
Cucumber Margarita
Jalapeno Margarita
El Regio
Maria Picosa
Tequila Sunrise
Mango Mezcalrita
Mezcalini
Hibiscus Mezcalrita
White Russian
Ranch Water
Skinny Margarita
Long Island Ice Tea
VIRGIN DAIQUIRI
XL Margarita
TO GO DRINK
Beer
Bud Light Draft
Michelob Ultra Draft
Modelo Draft
Jucifer Draft
Dos XX Draft
Miller Light Draft
Budlight Bottle
Budweiser Bottle
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Modelo Bottle
Corona Extra Bottle
Corona Light Bottle
Corona Premier Bottle
Dos XX Bottle
Dos XX Amber Bottle
Negra Modelo Bottle
Blue Moon Bottle
Coors Light Bottle
Miller Light
Pacifico
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy Mexican food!
28293 S Frost Rd, Livingston, LA 70754