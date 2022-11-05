Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marian's Bagels - 248 (REAL) 248 S. University Dr

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

248 S. University Dr

Plantation, FL 33324

Order Again

Popular Items

EGGEL
TWO EGG PLATTER
PLAIN CREAM CHEESE

Eggs

EGGEL

EGGEL

$6.95
DOUBLE EGGEL
$9.70

DOUBLE EGGEL

$9.70
TWO EGG PLATTER

TWO EGG PLATTER

$8.45

Two Egg platter comes with your choice of One (Hash Browns, Home Fries, Sweet Potato Home Fries, Grits, Oatmeal, Sliced Tomato of Mixed Fruit) also Your Choice of Bagel or Bread with Butter or Plain Creamcheese. Optional are Breakfast Meats, Sliced Cheeses and Asst Flavored Cream Cheeses.

OMELETTE (BUILD YOUR OWN)

OMELETTE (BUILD YOUR OWN)

$8.95

Omelette comes with your choice of One (Hash Browns, Home Fries, Sweet Potato Home Fries, Grits, Oatmeal, Sliced Tomato of Mixed Fruit) also Your Choice of Bagel or Bread with Butter or Plain Creamcheese. Optional are Breakfast Meats, Sliced Cheeses and Asst Flavored Cream Cheeses.

SPANISH OMELETTE

SPANISH OMELETTE

$11.95

Omelette comes with your choice of One (Hash Browns, Home Fries, Sweet Potato Home Fries, Grits, Oatmeal, Sliced Tomato of Mixed Fruit) also Your Choice of Bagel or Bread with Butter or Plain Creamcheese. Optional are Breakfast Meats, Sliced Cheeses and Asst Flavored Cream Cheeses.

DENVER OMELETTE

DENVER OMELETTE

$11.95

Omelette comes with your choice of One (Hash Browns, Home Fries, Sweet Potato Home Fries, Grits, Oatmeal, Sliced Tomato of Mixed Fruit) also Your Choice of Bagel or Bread with Butter or Plain Creamcheese. Optional are Breakfast Meats, Sliced Cheeses and Asst Flavored Cream Cheeses.

WESTERN OMELETTE

WESTERN OMELETTE

$11.95

Omelette comes with your choice of One (Hash Browns, Home Fries, Sweet Potato Home Fries, Grits, Oatmeal, Sliced Tomato of Mixed Fruit) also Your Choice of Bagel or Bread with Butter or Plain Creamcheese. Optional are Breakfast Meats, Sliced Cheeses and Asst Flavored Cream Cheeses.

CARNEGIE PASTRAMI OMELETTE

CARNEGIE PASTRAMI OMELETTE

$13.95

Omelette comes with your choice of One (Hash Browns, Home Fries, Sweet Potato Home Fries, Grits, Oatmeal, Sliced Tomato of Mixed Fruit) also Your Choice of Bagel or Bread with Butter or Plain Creamcheese. Optional are Breakfast Meats, Sliced Cheeses and Asst Flavored Cream Cheeses.

CARNEGIE CORNED BEEF OMELETTE

CARNEGIE CORNED BEEF OMELETTE

$13.95

Omelette comes with your choice of One (Hash Browns, Home Fries, Sweet Potato Home Fries, Grits, Oatmeal, Sliced Tomato of Mixed Fruit) also Your Choice of Bagel or Bread with Butter or Plain Creamcheese. Optional are Breakfast Meats, Sliced Cheeses and Asst Flavored Cream Cheeses.

Pancakes

PANCAKES 2-2-2

$11.75

PANCAKES FULL STACK

$8.95

PANCAKES SHORT STACK

$6.95

SINGLE PANCAKE

$4.95

PANCAKE FLAVOR FULL STACK

$10.95

PANCAKE FLAVOR SHORT STACK

$8.95

SINGLE FLAVOR PANCAKE

$5.95

French Toast

FRENCH TOAST

$9.95

Challah French Toast

FRENCH TOAST 2-2-2

$11.75

2 Pcs Challah French Toast - 2 Extra Large Eggs - 2 Pcs Breakfast Meat

Marian's Benedict

EGGS BENEDICT

$11.95

Two gently poached eggs, Canadian bacon, topped with Hollandaise Sauce on a toasted English Muffin.

EGGS BENEDICT "FLORENTINE"

$12.95

Two gently poached eggs, Canadian bacon, Sauteed Spinach, topped with Hollandaise Sauce on a toasted English Muffin. Includes your choice of 1 side.

EGGS BENEDICT "BENOVA"

$15.95

Two gently poached eggs, our hand sliced Smoked Salmon, topped with Hollandaise Sauce on a toasted English Muffin. Includes your choice of 1 side.

Brunch Items

MATZOH BRIE

$8.95

Matzah Brei (pronounced mat-za bry) is a classic Passover dish of scrambled eggs and matzah

NEO MATZOH BRIE

$13.95

Neo Matzah Brei (pronounced nee-oh-mat-za bry) is a classic Passover dish of scrambled eggs and matzah with Nova and Onions

AVOCADO TOAST

$8.95

Chunky avocado lightly misted with extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, and lemon served over our healthy Multigrain bread. Add 2 eggs optional.

POTATO PANCAKES

$8.95

Sides

Side Bacon

$4.25
Side Ham

Side Ham

$4.25
Side Sausage
$4.25

Side Sausage

$4.25

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.25

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.25

Side Hashbrowns

$3.50

Side Home Fries

$3.50

Side Sweet Potato Home Fries

$4.50
Side Hand Sliced Nova
$13.25

Side Hand Sliced Nova

$13.25

Side Sliced Belly Lox (Salty)

$13.25
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$4.75
Hot Potato Knish
$4.95

Hot Potato Knish

$4.95

Large Side Grits

$3.50

Large Side Oatmeal

$3.50

Side Potato Salad

$3.50

Salad Platters & Sandwiches

Salad Platter & Salad Sanwhiches served with Romaine Lettuce, Ripe Tomato and a Pickle. With Your choice of two: Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Chips and Mixed Fruit. Add French Fries for $1.

White Meat Tuna Salad

$13.45

Salad Platter & Salad Sanwhiches served with Romaine Lettuce, Ripe Tomato and a Pickle. With Your choice of two: Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Chips and Mixed Fruit. Add French Fries for $1.

White Meat Chicken Salad

$13.45

Salad Platter & Salad Sanwhiches served with Romaine Lettuce, Ripe Tomato and a Pickle. With Your choice of two: Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Chips and Mixed Fruit. Add French Fries for $1.

Egg Salad

$10.45

Salad Platter & Salad Sanwhiches served with Romaine Lettuce, Ripe Tomato and a Pickle. With Your choice of two: Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Chips and Mixed Fruit. Add French Fries for $1.

Shrimp Salad

$15.45

Salad Platter & Salad Sanwhiches served with Romaine Lettuce, Ripe Tomato and a Pickle. With Your choice of two: Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Chips and Mixed Fruit. Add French Fries for $1.

Crab Meat Salad (imitation)

$16.45

Salad Platter & Salad Sanwhiches served with Romaine Lettuce, Ripe Tomato and a Pickle. With Your choice of two: Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Chips and Mixed Fruit. Add French Fries for $1.

Baked Salmon Salad

$14.45

Salad Platter & Salad Sanwhiches served with Romaine Lettuce, Ripe Tomato and a Pickle. With Your choice of two: Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Chips and Mixed Fruit. Add French Fries for $1.

Lobster Salad

$16.45

Salad Platter & Salad Sanwhiches served with Romaine Lettuce, Ripe Tomato and a Pickle. With Your choice of two: Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Chips and Mixed Fruit. Add French Fries for $1.

Whitefish Salad

$14.45

Salad Platter & Salad Sanwhiches served with Romaine Lettuce, Ripe Tomato and a Pickle. With Your choice of two: Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Chips and Mixed Fruit. Add French Fries for $1.

Club Corner

Turkey Club

$15.95

With Bacon Lettuce & Tamato

Chicken Salad Club

$14.95

With Bacon Lettuce & Tamato

Tuna Salad Club

$14.95

With Bacon Lettuce & Tamato

Egg Salad Club

$12.25

With Bacon Lettuce & Tamato

Deli Sandwiches

Pastrami

$17.95

Corned Beef

$17.95

Rare Roast Beef

$13.95

Turkey Breast

$14.95

Turkey Pastrami

$13.50

Ham and Cheese

$12.95

BLT

$10.95

Kosher Salami

$13.95

Grilled Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Classic Reuben Sandwich

$17.95

Sliced Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese & Sour Kraut Grilled on your bread of choice.

Classic Rachel Sandwich

$17.95

Sliced Pastrami, Swiss cheese & Sour Kraut Grilled on your bread of choice.

Rachel w/ Turkey Pastrami

$17.95

Sliced Turkey Pastrami, Swiss cheese & Sour Kraut Grilled on your bread of choice.

Tuna Melt

$14.95

Chicken Salad Melt

$14.95

Burgers & More

HAMBURGER

$12.95

CHEESEBURGER

$13.95

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$14.95

PATTY MELT

$14.95

Hamburger, Cheese & Grilled Onions on Grilled Seedless Rye Bread

HOT DOG W/ KRAUT

$8.95

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.95

Our Tender Grilled Chicken served on a Roll or as a Wrap.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.50

White meat chicken fried to a golden brown

Big Salad Bowls

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$11.50

Chopped Chef Salad

$13.95

Your choice of any 2 Deli Meats or 1 Scoop of one of our Homemade Salads, American & Swiss Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato & Cucumber. (Onion on request).

Greek Salad

$11.50

Chopped Romaine Lettuce , Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Tomato & Cucumber (Onion on Request) Served with a Bagel or Bread.

Soup

Cup of Soup & 1/2 Sandwhich

$11.50

Matzoh Ball Soup

$6.95+

Split Pea Quart

$8.95

Lentil Quart

$8.95

Navy Bean Quart

$8.95

Mushroom Barley Quart

$8.95

COFFEE, ESPRESSO & ICED TEA

Regular Coffee

$2.75+

Espresso

$2.50

CAPPUCCINO

$3.95

LATTE

$3.95

COLD BREW ICED COFFEE

$3.25

ICE COFFEE

$3.25

TEA

HERBAL TEA

$2.50

HOT TEA

$2.50

JUICE

Natalies Fresh Squeezed Pint

$4.25

V-8 JUICE

$2.45

BOTTLED WATER

$1.95

Grapefruit Juice

$1.35

Apple Juice

$1.35

KIDS BREAKFAST & LUNCH

KIDS MENU SERVED WITH CHOCOLATE MILK OR APPLE JUICE

KIDS PANCAKE & EGG

$6.25

KID FRENCH TOAST & EGG

$6.25

KIDS 2 EGG & A BAGEL

$5.75

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.50

KIDS HOT DOG

$7.50

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.50

KIDS PEANUT BUTER & JELLY

$4.75

Bagel with Cream Cheese

PLAIN CREAM CHEESE

$3.95

CHIVE CREAM CHEESE

$4.75

VEGGIE CREAM CHEESE

$4.75

LOX SPREAD

$5.75

BACON CHEDDAR CHIVE CREAM CHEESE

$4.75

GARLIC GREEN ONION CREAM CHEESE

$4.75

STRAWBERRY CREAM CHEESE

$4.75

JALAPENO CREAM CHEESE

$4.75

LO-FAT VEGGIE CREAM CHEESE

$4.75

LO-FAT PLAIN CREAM CHEESE

$2.95

SUN DRIED TOMATO CREAM CHEESE

$4.75

WALNUT RAISIN CREAM CHEESE

$4.75

OLIVE PIMENTO CREAM CHEESE

$4.75

LO-FAT LOX SPREAD

$5.75

Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Sandwich / Platter

Nova Sandwich

$13.95

Nova Platter

$16.95

Sliced Lox (Saltier) & Cream Cheese

Lox Sandwich

$13.95

Lox Platter Options

$16.95

Pickled Herring & Cream Sauce Platter

Pickled Herring & Cream Platter

$9.95

Chopped Herring Salad Platter

Herring Salad Platter

$9.95

Whitefish Chunk Platter

Whitefish Chunk Platter

$16.95

PLATTER COMES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF BAGEL, PLAIN CREAM CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO & ONIONS. ( CAPERS ON REQUEST)

Baked Salmon Chunk Platter

Baked Salmon Chunk Platter

$16.50

1/2 LB. SALADS

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$8.95
Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$6.95
Chicken Salad
$8.25

Chicken Salad

$8.25
Whitefish Salad
$10.95

Whitefish Salad

$10.95
Baked Salmon Salad
$13.95

Baked Salmon Salad

$13.95
Crab Salad (Imitation)
$9.95

Crab Salad (Imitation)

$9.95
Lobster Salad

Lobster Salad

$13.95

Chopped Liver

$7.95Out of stock

Pickled Herring in Cream Sauce

$7.95

Chopped Herring Salad

$5.25Out of stock

1/2 LB. SPREADS

Plain Cream Cheese
$3.75

Plain Cream Cheese

$3.75

Lo-Fat Plain Cream Cheese

$4.50
Chive Cream Cheese
$5.75

Chive Cream Cheese

$5.75
Veggie Cream Cheese
$5.75

Veggie Cream Cheese

$5.75
Lox Spread

Lox Spread

$6.95
Lo-Fat Lox Spread
$7.50

Lo-Fat Lox Spread

$7.50
Bacon Cheddar Chive Cream Cheese
$5.75

Bacon Cheddar Chive Cream Cheese

$5.75
Strawberry Cream Cheese
$5.75

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$5.75
Walnut Raisin
$5.75

Walnut Raisin

$5.75
Jalapeño Cream Cheese
$5.75

Jalapeño Cream Cheese

$5.75
Garlic Green Onion Cream Cheese
$5.75

Garlic Green Onion Cream Cheese

$5.75
Pimento Olive Cream Cheese
$5.75

Pimento Olive Cream Cheese

$5.75
Sun-Dried Tomato
$5.75

Sun-Dried Tomato

$5.75

SMOKED FISHES

HAND SLICED NOVA

$13.25+

SLICED BELLY LOX (SALTY)

$13.25+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

248 S. University Dr, Plantation, FL 33324

Directions

