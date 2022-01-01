A map showing the location of Maria'sView gallery

Maria's

119 Reviews

$$

190 W. Continental Rd # 202

Green Valley, AZ 85622

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Lunch Salads

Ahi Salad

$19.00

Caesar

$11.00

Chicken Stuffed Tomato

$10.00

Large House Salad

$10.00

MJ'S Salad

$10.00

Salmon Salad

$21.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Small Lunch Salad

$4.00

The Greek

$13.00

Tuna Stuffed Tomato

$9.00

Lunch Sandwiches

BLT

$10.00

Chicken Salad sandwich

$10.00

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Maria's Club

$13.00

Parisian Ham

$13.00

Parisian Turkey

$13.00

The California Reuben

$13.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Prime Melt

$16.00

Kids Grilled Cheese/ff

$6.95

Lunch Burgers

Black and Bleu

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Green Chili Cheese

$12.00

Mushroom and Swiss

$13.00

Original Burger

$11.00

The Western

$13.00

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Lunch Plates

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Shrimp Plate

$10.00

Gyro

$12.00

Omega

$14.00

Lunch Mexican Dishes

Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Beef Burrito

$13.00

Chicken Chimichanga

$13.00

Beef Chimichanga

$13.00

Crispy Rellenos

$14.00

Grandma's Kitchen Favorites

Prime Melt

$16.00

Pot Roast Sandwich

$15.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.00

Lunch Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Fruit Salad

$3.00

Onion Ring

$6.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Soup Bowl

$7.00

Soup Cup

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Baby Greek Side

$4.50

Dinner Starters

2 pieces of bread

$1.00

Brie Pastry

$10.00

Calamari

$10.00

Crispy Shrimp

$13.00

Derek's Brushchetta

$8.00

Green Chile Fries

$7.00

Warm Olives and Mushroom

$8.00

Charcuterie Board

$16.00

Dinner Salads

Ahi Salad

$19.00

Large House Salad

$10.00

Salmon Salad

$21.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

The Greek

$13.00

Dinner Seafood

Ahi Tuna Steak

$22.00

Clams and Mussels

$21.00

Idaho Trout

$20.00

Pistachio Crusted Halibut

$29.00

Salmon

$23.00

Walleye

$24.00

Dinner From Land

Chicken Piccatta

$22.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$19.00

Crispy Rellenos

$16.00

Full Rack BBQ Ribs

$30.00

Half Rack BBQ Ribs

$22.00

Meatloaf

$17.00

Flatt Iron

$26.00

Pot Roast

$18.00

Ribeye

$28.00

Dinner Pasta Dishes

Aritchoke Chicken

$22.00

Chicken Greek Spaghetti

$19.00

Greek Spaghetti

$17.00

Scrimp Scampi

$22.00

Seafood Pasta

$27.00

Shrimp Greek Spaghetti

$23.00

Dessert

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

Lemoncello Cake

$6.00

Tirimisu

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Kids Entrees

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Chicken Tender Plate

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Pasta Dish ( Butter, Cheese,)

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

190 W. Continental Rd # 202, Green Valley, AZ 85622

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mario McGee's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
101 South La Cañada Drive Green Valley, AZ 85614
View restaurantnext
JerryBob's Family Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1325 W Duval Mine Rd Ste # 195 Green Valley, AZ 85614
View restaurantnext
Fat Willy's - Voyager
orange starNo Reviews
8701 S. Kolb Rd. Tucson, AZ 85276
View restaurantnext
Dam Foods Kitchen - 2403 East Aragon Road
orange starNo Reviews
2403 East Aragon Road Tucson, AZ 85756
View restaurantnext
Lucky Wishbone - 1- 5220 S. Nogales Hwy
orange star4.6 • 2,828
5220 South Nogales Highway Tucson, AZ 85706
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 609-Tucson
orange starNo Reviews
2130 E. Ajo Way Tucson, AZ 85714
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Green Valley
Tucson
review star
Avg 4.3 (126 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Tucson
review star
Avg 4.3 (126 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston