Maria's Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
20632 Sycolin Road, Leesburg, VA 20175
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Massaya Lebanese Restaurant and Bar - 21000 Sycolin Road
No Reviews
21000 Sycolin Road Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurant
Parallel Wine & Whiskey Bar
No Reviews
43135 Broadlands Center Plaza #121 Broadlands, VA 20148
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Leesburg
Vino Bistro - 1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100
4.6 • 407
1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100 Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurant