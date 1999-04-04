Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maria's Kitchen

20632 Sycolin Road

Leesburg, VA 20175

Breakfast

Breakfast Burritos

$6.00

Comes with eggs, ham, American cheese, and mozzarella

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.25

Comes with eggs, ham, American cheese

Appetizers

Steak Nachos

$12.00Out of stock

Grilled steak on freshly made chips , black beans, melted cheese, Jalapeño, sour cream, and fresh guacamole

Guacamole and Chips

Guacamole and Chips

$6.50Out of stock

House made guacamole made with hass avocado, onion, tomatoes, cilantro, limes, jalapeños, and house made chips

Combinaciones

Grilled Steak Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Grilled steak with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas. Guacamole for $1

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$11.50Out of stock

Grilled chicken with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas. Guacamole for $1

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$9.50Out of stock

Grilled chicken, Mexican rice, beans, Lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, and salsa roja or salsa verde

Steak Burrito

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled steak, Mexican rice, beans, Lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, and salsa roja or salsa verde

Shrimp Burrito

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled shrimp, Mexican rice, black beans, Lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, and salsa roja or salsa verde

Birria Burrito

$11.00Out of stock

Burrito with Mexican rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and birria salsa

Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$12.00Out of stock

2 red enchiladas stuffed with chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, & queso fresco, served with Mexican rice, and beans

Single Tacos

3 Birria Tacos

3 Birria Tacos

$12.25Out of stock

Braised beef, onion, cilantro, lime, served on freshly made corn tortillas and a side of consommé

Birria Taco

$4.25

Quesadillas

Birria Quesadilla

$11.00Out of stock

Braised beef, oaxaca cheese, sour cream, and a side of consommé

Baleadas

Traditional Baleada

$8.00

1 thick and fluffy freshly made flour tortilla with refried beans, queso fresco, mozzarella, sour cream, scrambled eggs, and avocado

Chicken Baleada

$9.00Out of stock

1 thick and fluffy freshly made flour tortilla with grilled chicken, scrambled eggs, refried beans, queso fresco, mozzarella, sour cream, and avocado

Asada Baleada

$9.50Out of stock

1 thick and fluffy freshly made flour tortilla with grilled steak, scrambled eggs, refried beans, queso fresco, mozzarella, sour cream, and avocado

Soups

Soup comes with 3 meatballs, rice, potato, carrot, zucchini, and chipotle.

Sopa de Albondigas

$12.50Out of stock

Drinks

RedBull

$3.50Out of stock

Monster Energy

$3.50

Mexican Sodas

$3.00

Pineapple Jarrito

$2.00Out of stock

Coke Can

$1.50Out of stock

Sprite Can

$1.50Out of stock

Water

$1.50

Coffee

$2.00

puff pastries

$1.00

Catering Combinaciones

Grilled Drumsticks

$120.00

Includes 3 grilled chicken legs for each person, Mexican rice, charro beans, green salad, sour cream, house guacamole, and 4 house made corn tortillas for each person.

Shrimp Kabobs

$170.00

Includes 2 shrimp kabobs with bell pepper, onions, and tomatoes for each person. Mexican rice, green salad, house made guacamole.

Carne Asada

$160.00

Includes grilled steak, Mexican rice, charro beans, pico de gallo,, sour cream, house guacamole, and 4 house made corn tortillas for each person

Catering Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$130.00

includes grilled Chicken, bell peppers, onions, Mexican Rice, charro beans, 4 house corn tortillas for each person, guacamole, and sour cream.

Shrimp Fajitas

$160.00

includes grilled Shrimp, bell peppers, onions, Mexican Rice, charro beans, 4 house corn tortillas for each person, guacamole, and sour cream.

Steak Fajitas

$180.00

includes grilled Steak, bell peppers, onions, Mexican Rice, charro beans, 4 house corn tortillas for each person, guacamole, and sour cream.

Catering Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$80.00

Grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, lime, house made salsa roja or salsa verde, served on house made corn tortillas

Chorizo Tacos

$85.00

Grilled chorizo, onion, cilantro, lime, house made salsa roja or salsa verde, served on house made corn tortillas

Shrimp Tacos

$85.00

Grilled shrimp, onion, cilantro, lime, house made salsa roja or salsa verde, served on house made corn tortillas

Steak Tacos

$85.00

Grilled steak, onion, cilantro, lime, house made salsa roja or salsa verde, served on house made corn tortillas

Birria Tacos

$85.00

Slow cooked pulled beef, onion, cilantro, lime, house made birria salsa on house made corn tortillas.

Veggie Tacos

$80.00

Sauteed zucchini, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, cilantro, lime, house made salsa roja or salsa verde on house made corn tortillas

Catering Appetizers

Ceviche with Chips

$15.00

Raw shrimp, onions, tomato, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, and house made chips

Guacamole and Chips

Chips Con Salsa

$3.50

House made chips with salsa roja or salsa verde

Catering Sides

Charro Beans

$3.00

40 house made corn tortillas

$1.00

Mexican Rice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

20632 Sycolin Road, Leesburg, VA 20175

Directions

