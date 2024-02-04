Restaurant info

No matter what you are celebrating today, you are always welcome to party here at Maria’s Mexican Restaurant. We have an array of menu items that will complement your gathering. So if it’s business, weddings, birthdays or any other type of gathering our doors are always open to you and your guests. You can always make a reservation at least one day in advance, that way we will arrange your spot so your party will go as smooth as possible. We also have a VIP section for any gatherings; it is nice and private which will bring a sense of privacy for you and your guests. Need catering? No problem! that is our expertise! You can count on our qualified chefs that will make your party a great success! Just leave it up to us, we will bring deliciousness to your party!