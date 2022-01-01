Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Vegan

Maria's Mexican Restaurant

131 Reviews

$

2494 Lake Tahoe Blvd #1

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Order Again

Popular Items

El Burrito
Tacos de la Calle
Oscar's Famous Tacos

Para Empezar

Guacamole Appetizer

Guacamole Appetizer

$13.00

Fresh Avocado, Chopped Tomato, Onion, and Cilantro, Lime, topped with Cotija Cheese

Los Nachos

Los Nachos

$13.00

Home-made Tortilla Chips, 3 Cheese Blend, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Fresh Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeños Add Protein; Carne Asada, Carnitas Chicken

Quesadilla

$10.00

Enchiladas

A La Guadalajara

A La Guadalajara

$17.00

Corn Tortilla, Filling of your choice, Blend of Fresh California Chiles, Tomato, topped with Sour Cream, and Cotija Cheese. Served with Cilantro Rice and Black Beans

La Verde

La Verde

$17.00

Corn Tortilla, Filling of your choice, Our famous creamy Green Tomatillo Salsa, Topped with Queso Fresco. Served with Cilantro Rice and Black Beans

En Mole

En Mole

$17.00

A traditional dish from the great state of Puebla* Corn Tortilla, Filling of choice, Hint of Chile, Dried Peanuts, Toasted Nuts, and Chocolate. Garnished with Sesame Seeds. Served with Cilantro Rice and Black Beans

Platillos Favoritos

Chile Relleno Plate

Chile Relleno Plate

$17.00

Fresh Chile Poblano, filled with Queso Fresco, covered with a Mild Tomato Salsa and topped Sour Cream. Served with Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, and our Signature Hand-made Corn Tortillas

Las Fajitas Vegetables

$17.00
Las Fajitas Chicken

Las Fajitas Chicken

$18.00
Las Fajitas Carne Asada

Las Fajitas Carne Asada

$19.00
Las Fajitas Shrimp

Las Fajitas Shrimp

$20.00
Las Fajitas Mixtas

Las Fajitas Mixtas

$22.00

Lo Autentico

Taquitos

Taquitos

$13.00

Five Corn Tortillas, Filling of your choice, Fried to Crispy Perfection, Topped with Lettuce, Radish, Tomato Salsa, and Cotija Cheese

Sopesitos

Sopesitos

$15.00

Three traditional Hand-made Sopes, filling of your choice, topped with Lettuce, Radish, Tomato Salsa, and Cotija Cheese

Quesadillas Fritas

Quesadillas Fritas

$14.00

Three hand-made Corn Tortillas, Filled with Cheese, Lightly Fried, topped with Lettuce, Radish, Tomato Salsa, and Cotija Cheese

Flautas

Flautas

$15.00

Tostada

$4.00

Mariscos

Ceviche

$15.00

Coctel de Camarones

$18.00

Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Cucumber, Avocado, served in an exquisite Shrimp Broth. Served with Tostadas or Saltine Crackers

Jose's Pescado a la Mejicana

Jose's Pescado a la Mejicana

$18.00

Tilapia sauteed in Jose's White Wine Sauce. Served with Cilantro Rice, Sauteed Seasonal Vegetables, and Hand-made Tortillas

Camarones a la Diabla

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.00

Jumbo Shrimp sauteed in Garlic Butter, Fresh Onion, and our "To Die" Spicy Sauce. Served with Cilantro Rice, Side Salad, and Saltine Crackers Chef's Tip* Add Hand-made Corn Tortillas

Lo Vegano

Tacos Al Vegano Plate

Tacos Al Vegano Plate

$16.00

Three Hand-made Corn Tortillas, Your choice of Protein, Topped with Cilantro, Onion, Green Salsa. Served with Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, and Grilled Onion

Cece's Burrito

Cece's Burrito

$14.00

Large Flour Tortilla, Your Choice of Protein; Vegan Ground Beef or Papas & Soy Chorizo Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Fresh Guacamole, and Vegan Cheese Chef's Tip* Make it Wet with our Famous Salsa Roja* or Salsa Verde

Super Nachos Veganos

Super Nachos Veganos

$17.00

Home-made Tortilla Chips, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Ground Beef, Black Beans, Fresh Pico de Gallo & Guacamole, Vegan Sour Cream and Jalapeños

Quesadilla Vegana

Quesadilla Vegana

$15.00

Large Flour Tortilla, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Served with Fresh Guacamole and Pico de Gallo

Sopes Veganos

Sopes Veganos

$15.00

Three traditional Hand-made Sopes, Filling of your choice; Potatoes, Potatoes & Soychorizo, Vegan Ground Beef* - Topped with Lettuce, Radish, Tomato Salsa, and Vegan Cheese

Enchiladas Veganas

$18.00

Chik'n Fajitas

$18.00

Tacos y Burritos

Tacos de la Calle

Tacos de la Calle

$4.00
Tacos de la Calle Plate

Tacos de la Calle Plate

$16.00

Hand-made Corn Tortilla, Your choice of Protein; Carne Asada, Carnitas, Grilled Chicken - Topped with chopped Fresh Onion, Cilantro, and Green Salsa. Garnished with Grilled Onion

Oscar's Famous Tacos

Oscar's Famous Tacos

$17.00

Three Hand-made Corn Tortillas, Your choice of Fish or Shrimp, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, and our Secret Chipotle Dressing

El Burrito

El Burrito

$14.00

Large Flour Tortilla, Your choice of Protein; Carne Asada, Carnitas, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp or Veggie - Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and our Three Cheese Blend Chef's Tip* Make it Wet with our Famous Salsa Roja* or our Creamy Salsa Verde

Burrito de Camaron

$15.00

Big Veggie Burrito

$15.00

Large Flour Tortilla - Squash, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Sauteed in Olive Oil and Garlic. Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Three Cheese Blend Make it Vegan - Add Vegan Sour Cream (V) and Cheese (V)

Surf & Turf Burrito

$16.00

Large Flour Tortilla, Marinated Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Rice, Beans, Secret Chipotle Sauce

Los Niños

Santi's Quesadilla

$7.00

Medium Flour Tortilla, Three Cheese blend Chef's Tip* Add Protein; Carne Asada, Carnitas, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp

Burrito Chiquito

$8.00

Medium Flour Tortilla, Beans, Rice, and Three Cheese blend Add Protein; Carne Asada, Carnitas, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp

Nate's Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Served with French Fries

Sides

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Rice and Beans

$5.00

Chile Relleno (A La Carte)

$8.00

Sope (A La Carte)

$5.50

Quesadilla Frita (A La Carte)

$4.50

Fish Taco

$6.00

Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Side of Handmade Tortillas

$2.00

Side of Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Side of Guacamole

$4.00

Side of Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Side of Jalapeños

$3.00

Fried Jalapeño

$2.00

Side of Sour Cream

$2.00

Side of Vegan Sour Cream

$2.00

Side of Cheese

$2.00

Additional Salsas

4oz. Chip Salsa

$1.50

2oz. Green Salsa

$0.75

2oz. Maria's Spicy Salsa

$0.75

Las Bebidas

Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca

$5.00

Home-Made Horchata or Jamaica

Vegan Horchata

$5.00

Coca Cola Bottle

$4.00
Coca-Cola 500ml

Coca-Cola 500ml

$4.50
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.00

The classic Mexican soda. Refreshing flavors and made with real sugar.

Sangria Señorial

Sangria Señorial

$3.00
Topo Chico (Mexican Sparkling Water)

Topo Chico (Mexican Sparkling Water)

$3.00

Sparkling mineral water sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895.

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00
Martinelli's Organic Apple Juice

Martinelli's Organic Apple Juice

$3.00

Water Bottle

$1.50

Champurrado

$5.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Maria’s is a locally owned family restaurant bringing you the rich authentic flavors of Jalisco, Mexico. We are excited to share our famous family recipes with our community and patrons from all over the world. We are proud to be an inclusive restaurant offering a variety of signature plant-based dishes for our vegetarian and vegan patrons.

Website

Location

2494 Lake Tahoe Blvd #1, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Directions

Maria's Mexican Restaurant image
Banner pic
BG pic
Maria's Mexican Restaurant image

