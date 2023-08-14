- Home
Maria's Pizza and Bistro 2060 Ocean Ave
2060 Ocean Ave
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Omelets
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Made To Order
Breakfast Specials
Chorizo Omelet
Omlete with Chorizo
Challah French Toast
French Toast Stuffed with Nutella/Bananas
French Toast Sticks
Fried French Toast Stick
Buttermilk Pancakes with Strawberries
Pancakes Topped with Strawberies and Honey
Sausage & Scrambled Eggs Calzone
Baked Calzone Stuffed with Sausage
Baked Pinwheels
Spinach & Eggs
Breakfast Extras
All Things Pizza/Breakfast
Menu
Smash Burgers
Smash Burger
6oz. Fresh Pressed Patty with American Cheese on Brioche Bun with French Fries
Smash Burger w/ 2 Patties
Two 6oz. Fresh Pressed Patties with American Cheese on Brioche Bun with French Fries
Maria's Pick Burger
6oz. Fresh Pressed Patty with Pepper Jack Cheese topped with Cole Slaw, Spicy Picke on Brioche Bun with French Fries
Maria's Pick w/ 2 Patties
Two 6oz. Fresh Pressed Patty with Pepper Jack Cheese topped with Cole Slaw, Spicy Picke on Brioche Bun with French Fries
BBQ Bacon
6oz. Fresh Pressed Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon on Brioche Bun with French Fries
BBQ Bacon w/ 2 Patties
Two 6oz. Fresh Pressed Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon on Brioche Bun with French Fries
The Turf
6oz. Fresh Pressed Patty with American Cheese, Sauteed Onions , Fried Egg on Brioche Bun with French Fries
The Turf w/ 2 Patties
Two 6oz. Fresh Pressed Patty with American Cheese, Sauteed Onions , Fried Egg on Brioche Bun with French Fries
Spicy Avocado
6oz.Fresh Pressed Patty with Cheddar, Avocado, Famous Joe's Spicy Pickles on Brioche Bun with French Fries
Spicy Avocado w/ 2 Patties
Two 6oz.Fresh Pressed Patty with Cheddar, Avocado, Famous Joe's Spicy Pickles on Brioche Bun with French Fries
Chipotle Black Bean Swiss
Black Bean Burger with Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms on Brioche Bun with French Fries
Sausage & Peppers
Sausage and Peppers topped with Fresh Mozzarella
Philly Cheese Steak
Philly Cheese Steak with American Cheese on Garlic Toasted Hero
French Fries
French Fries w/cheese
Chicken Sandwich
All Things Pizza
Baked Ziti
Baked Ziti Pie
Buffalo Chicken
Marinated Bufalo Chicken, Red Sauce, Mozzarella
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Seasoned Chicken with Bacon, Red Sauce,Mozzarella, Ranch Dressing
Chicken Caesar
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed Mushrooms and Chicken with Marsala Wine, Red Sauce ,Mozzarella
Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Breaded Chicken with Herbs, Red Sauce, Mozzarella
Date Night
Crumbled Homade Sausage, Vodka Sauce( Vodka Not provided) Mozzarella, Grandma Crust
Deep Dish Slice
Grandma
Thin Crust , Basil, Mozzarella
Grandma Slice
Large Pizza Pie
Large Pie with Fresh Mozzarella
Maria's Margherita
Freshly Shredded Mozzarella, Herbs, Parmesan Cheese , Olive Oil Crust
Maria's Pick Pizza
Cup & Char Pepperoni, Vodka Sauce, Basil, drizzle with Mike's Honey on a Sicilian Crust
Meat Lover's
Crumbled Sausage, Meatballs, Pepperoni, Ham, Red Sauce, Mozzarella
Pizza Bianco
Ricotta, Mascarpone, Mozzarella Cheese with white Truffe Oil
PIZZA SLICE
SPECIALTY SLICE
Stromboli and Pinwheels
Thai Chili Chicken
Marinated Thai Chili Chicken , Mozzarella, Sweet Chili Sauce
The Sicilian
Fluffy Oil Crusted Dough , Fresh Homemade Sauce, Mozzarella
Vodka Margherita
Freshly Shredded Mozzarella, Vodka Sauce, Herbs, Parmesan Cheese , Olive Oil Crust
Chicken Caesar Pizza
Vegetable Pizza
Grandpa - Sausage & Rabe
Appetizers
Garlic Knot
Buffalo Knots
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tendors with Honey Mustard Sauce
Fried Ravioli
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Shrimp
Fried Calamari
Nachos with Cheese
Nachos with Cheese and Meat
Wings( 6) Italian Style Wings
Italian Style Wings
Wings( 6) Sweet Thai Chili
Sweet Thai Chili
Wings( 6) Honey BBQ
Honey BBQ
Wings( 12) Italian Style Wings
Italian Style Wings
Wings( 12) Sweet Thai Chili
Sweet Thai Chili
Wings( 12) Honey BBQ
Honey BBQ
Buffalo Wings(6)
French Fries
French Fries w/cheese
Zucchini sticks
Spinach & Garlic
Buffalo Wings 12
Sandwiches
RONK IT
Chicken Cutlet, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella and Arugula
Classic Italian
Pepperoni, Salami,Smoked Ham, Melted Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Italian Vinaigrette
Southwest
Marianted Chicken, Chipotle, Avocado, Pepper Jack and Bacon
Maria's BLT
Roasted Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes
The Philly
Classic Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich with Melted Cheese, Onions and Peppers
Make Your Own
Pick your Meats, Cheese, Toppings and Bread
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken , Romaine, Creamy Goddess Dressing on a Spinach Wrap
Make Your Own
Pick your Meats, Cheese, Toppings and Bread
Maria's Pick Wrap
Fried Chicken Tenders with Honey Mustard Sauce, Roasted Peppers on a Wrap
The Vegetarian Wrap
Roasted Peppers, Romaine, Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms with Mozzarella Cheese on Spinach Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Calzones - Hero's
Buffalo Chicken Roll
Buffalo Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella
Cheese Calzone
Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta
Chicken Parm Hero
Home Made Meatballs topped with Fresh Mozzarella
Chicken Parm Hero
Chicken Parmigiana Roll
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken roll
Eggplant Parmigiana
Extra cheese
Extra Sauce
Maria Pick Chicken Cutlet- Hero
Chicken Cutlet , Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers with Balsamic Glaze
Meatball Hero
Meatball Parm Hero
Sausage and Peppers Hero
Sausage and Peppers on a Toasted Garlic Hero
Spinach & Mushroom Roll
Sauteed Fresh Spinach and Mushrooms, Ricotta, Mozzarella
Maria pick- chix cutlet , pepper, rabe
Pasta/Entree
Rigatoni
Freshly Prepared Dishes with Your Choice of Sauce served with Garlic Knot
Linguini
Freshly Prepared Dishes with Your Choice of Sauce served with Garlic Knot
Ziti
Freshly Prepared Dishes with Your Choice of Sauce served with Garlic Knot
Baked Ziti
Baked Ziti with Garlic Knot
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken with Fresh Tomatoe Sauce, Mozzarella
Roasted Parmigiana
Roasted Eggplan , Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Linguini Special
Dishes
Pasta Primavera
Sauteed Vegetables
Linguini Bolognese
Linquini with Meat Sauce
Chicken Francaise
Chicken with Lemon and White Wine
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed Mushrooms with Chicken & Marsala Wine
Pesto Chicken
Chicken with Pesto Sauce
Lobster Ravioli
Pan Seared Lobster Ravioli with Vodka Sauce