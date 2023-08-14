Popular Items

SPECIALTY SLICE

$4.75

Rigatoni

$9.99

Freshly Prepared Dishes with Your Choice of Sauce served with Garlic Knot

Maria's Pick Salad

$9.99

Mixed Greens, Avocado, Dried Cranberries, Fresh Oranges, Walnuts, zesty Vinaigrette,Feta Cheese

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Omelets

Plain Jane Omelet

$9.95

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers

Ocean Ave.

$9.95

Onions, Jalapenos, tomaotes with Pepper Jack

We GOT the Meat

$10.95

Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Onions, Tomatoes

VeggieLand

$9.95

Broccoli, Tomatoes, Peppers

Fluffy Egg Whites

$9.95

Tomatoes, Spinach , Broccoli

Breakfast Sandwich

Maria's Special

$9.49

Two Fried Eggs, Pepper Jack, Brioche

Southwestern

$9.49

Two Eggs, Layer of Bacon, Guac

Mexican Style Torta

$9.49

Chiptle Chicken, Scrambled Eggs, Avocado

The Mediterranean

$9.95

Scrambled Eggs, Olives, Spinach, Feta

Cali Surf

$9.95

Egg Whites, Tomato, Spinach, Avocado

Hungry Man

$9.95

Breakfast Made To Order

One Egg

$3.95

Fried Egg on Kaiser

Two Eggs

$4.95

Two Fried Eggs on Kaiser

Three Eggs

$5.95

Three Fried Eggs on Kaiser

No Eggs

Egg white

$5.95

Breakfast Specials

Chorizo Omelet

$10.95

Omlete with Chorizo

Challah French Toast

$9.95

French Toast Stuffed with Nutella/Bananas

French Toast Sticks

$7.49

Fried French Toast Stick

Buttermilk Pancakes with Strawberries

$8.49

Pancakes Topped with Strawberies and Honey

Sausage & Scrambled Eggs Calzone

$9.95

Baked Calzone Stuffed with Sausage

Baked Pinwheels

$8.95

Spinach & Eggs

Baked Pinwheels

$8.95

Four Cheese

Breakfast Extras

Fresh Baked Muffins

$2.25

Fresh Baked Muffin

Croissant

$2.95

Fresh Baked Croissant

Cheese Danish

$2.95

Fresh Baked Danish

All Things Pizza/Breakfast

Veggie

$23.95

Scrambled Eggs , Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese

Meat Lover's

$25.95

Scrambled Eggs, Crumbled Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham , Mozzarella Cheese

Western

$24.95

Scrambled Eggs, Ham, Peppers, Onions, Mozzaralla Cheese

Menu

Smash Burgers

Smash Burger

$9.99

6oz. Fresh Pressed Patty with American Cheese on Brioche Bun with French Fries

Smash Burger w/ 2 Patties

$11.99

Two 6oz. Fresh Pressed Patties with American Cheese on Brioche Bun with French Fries

Maria's Pick Burger

$10.99

6oz. Fresh Pressed Patty with Pepper Jack Cheese topped with Cole Slaw, Spicy Picke on Brioche Bun with French Fries

Maria's Pick w/ 2 Patties

$12.99

Two 6oz. Fresh Pressed Patty with Pepper Jack Cheese topped with Cole Slaw, Spicy Picke on Brioche Bun with French Fries

BBQ Bacon

$10.99

6oz. Fresh Pressed Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon on Brioche Bun with French Fries

BBQ Bacon w/ 2 Patties

$12.99

Two 6oz. Fresh Pressed Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon on Brioche Bun with French Fries

The Turf

$10.99

6oz. Fresh Pressed Patty with American Cheese, Sauteed Onions , Fried Egg on Brioche Bun with French Fries

The Turf w/ 2 Patties

$12.99

Two 6oz. Fresh Pressed Patty with American Cheese, Sauteed Onions , Fried Egg on Brioche Bun with French Fries

Spicy Avocado

$10.99

6oz.Fresh Pressed Patty with Cheddar, Avocado, Famous Joe's Spicy Pickles on Brioche Bun with French Fries

Spicy Avocado w/ 2 Patties

$12.99

Two 6oz.Fresh Pressed Patty with Cheddar, Avocado, Famous Joe's Spicy Pickles on Brioche Bun with French Fries

Chipotle Black Bean Swiss

$11.99

Black Bean Burger with Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms on Brioche Bun with French Fries

Sausage & Peppers

$9.99

Sausage and Peppers topped with Fresh Mozzarella

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak with American Cheese on Garlic Toasted Hero

French Fries

$2.99

French Fries w/cheese

$6.99

Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Homemade Breaded Chicken Fried to Perfection topped with Famous Joe's Pickles, Pepper Jack Cheese with French Fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Marinated Chicken Topped with Crunchy Slaw with French Fries

Chicken Parmigianna

$10.99

Smash Burgers/Taqueria

Cilantro Lime Chicken

$9.29

Marinted Cilantro Lime Chicken

Carne Asada

$10.50

Marinated Steak

Vegetarian

$7.99

All Vegetarian Bowl or Burrito

Nachos

$1.99

Home Made Nachos with Salsa

Churros

$3.99

Churros with Cinnamon

All Things Pizza

Baked Ziti

$22.95

Baked Ziti Pie

$22.95

Buffalo Chicken

$24.95

Marinated Bufalo Chicken, Red Sauce, Mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.95

Seasoned Chicken with Bacon, Red Sauce,Mozzarella, Ranch Dressing

Chicken Caesar

$24.95

Chicken Marsala

$24.95

Sauteed Mushrooms and Chicken with Marsala Wine, Red Sauce ,Mozzarella

Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$24.95

Breaded Chicken with Herbs, Red Sauce, Mozzarella

Date Night

$23.95

Crumbled Homade Sausage, Vodka Sauce( Vodka Not provided) Mozzarella, Grandma Crust

Deep Dish Slice

$5.75
Grandma

$18.95

Thin Crust , Basil, Mozzarella

Grandma Slice

$3.75

Large Pizza Pie

$18.95

Large Pie with Fresh Mozzarella

Maria's Margherita

$19.95

Freshly Shredded Mozzarella, Herbs, Parmesan Cheese , Olive Oil Crust

Maria's Pick Pizza

$24.95

Cup & Char Pepperoni, Vodka Sauce, Basil, drizzle with Mike's Honey on a Sicilian Crust

Meat Lover's

$25.95

Crumbled Sausage, Meatballs, Pepperoni, Ham, Red Sauce, Mozzarella

Pizza Bianco

$23.95

Ricotta, Mascarpone, Mozzarella Cheese with white Truffe Oil

PIZZA SLICE

$3.25

SPECIALTY SLICE

$4.75

Stromboli and Pinwheels

$6.99
Thai Chili Chicken

$24.95

Marinated Thai Chili Chicken , Mozzarella, Sweet Chili Sauce

The Sicilian

$22.95

Fluffy Oil Crusted Dough , Fresh Homemade Sauce, Mozzarella

Vodka Margherita

$19.95

Freshly Shredded Mozzarella, Vodka Sauce, Herbs, Parmesan Cheese , Olive Oil Crust

Chicken Caesar Pizza

$24.95

Vegetable Pizza

$22.95

Grandpa - Sausage & Rabe

$24.95

All Things Pizza/Breakfast

Veggie

$23.95

Scrambled Eggs , Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese

Meat Lover's

$25.95

Scrambled Eggs, Crumbled Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham , Mozzarella Cheese

Western

$24.95

Scrambled Eggs, Ham, Peppers, Onions, Mozzaralla Cheese

Appetizers

Garlic Knot

$0.50

Buffalo Knots

$0.50

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Chicken Tendors with Honey Mustard Sauce

Fried Ravioli

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.49

Fried Shrimp

$8.99

Fried Calamari

$8.99

Nachos with Cheese

$6.99

Nachos with Cheese and Meat

$9.99

Wings( 6) Italian Style Wings

$7.99

Italian Style Wings

Wings( 6) Sweet Thai Chili

$7.99

Sweet Thai Chili

Wings( 6) Honey BBQ

$7.99

Honey BBQ

Wings( 12) Italian Style Wings

$15.50

Italian Style Wings

Wings( 12) Sweet Thai Chili

$15.50

Sweet Thai Chili

Wings( 12) Honey BBQ

$15.50

Honey BBQ

Buffalo Wings(6)

$7.99

French Fries

$2.99

French Fries w/cheese

$6.99

Zucchini sticks

$6.99

Spinach & Garlic

$6.99

Buffalo Wings 12

$15.50

extra sauce

$1.00

Sandwiches

RONK IT

$11.95

Chicken Cutlet, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella and Arugula

Classic Italian

$11.95

Pepperoni, Salami,Smoked Ham, Melted Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Italian Vinaigrette

Southwest

$11.95

Marianted Chicken, Chipotle, Avocado, Pepper Jack and Bacon

Maria's BLT

$11.95

Roasted Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes

The Philly

$11.95

Classic Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich with Melted Cheese, Onions and Peppers

Make Your Own

$12.95

Pick your Meats, Cheese, Toppings and Bread

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Grilled Chicken , Romaine, Creamy Goddess Dressing on a Spinach Wrap

Make Your Own

$12.95

Pick your Meats, Cheese, Toppings and Bread

Maria's Pick Wrap

$11.95

Fried Chicken Tenders with Honey Mustard Sauce, Roasted Peppers on a Wrap

The Vegetarian Wrap

$11.95

Roasted Peppers, Romaine, Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms with Mozzarella Cheese on Spinach Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Calzones - Hero's

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella

Cheese Calzone

$9.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta

Chicken Parm Hero

$10.99

Home Made Meatballs topped with Fresh Mozzarella

Chicken Parm Hero

$10.99

Chicken Parmigiana Roll

$10.99

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken roll

$9.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$9.99

Extra cheese

$1.50

Extra Sauce

Maria Pick Chicken Cutlet- Hero

$10.99

Chicken Cutlet , Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers with Balsamic Glaze

Meatball Hero

$10.99

Meatball Parm Hero

$10.99

Sausage and Peppers Hero

$10.99

Sausage and Peppers on a Toasted Garlic Hero

Spinach & Mushroom Roll

$10.99

Sauteed Fresh Spinach and Mushrooms, Ricotta, Mozzarella

Maria pick- chix cutlet , pepper, rabe

Pasta/Entree

Rigatoni

$9.99

Freshly Prepared Dishes with Your Choice of Sauce served with Garlic Knot

Linguini

$9.99

Freshly Prepared Dishes with Your Choice of Sauce served with Garlic Knot

Ziti

$9.99

Freshly Prepared Dishes with Your Choice of Sauce served with Garlic Knot

Baked Ziti

$10.99

Baked Ziti with Garlic Knot

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.99

Chicken with Fresh Tomatoe Sauce, Mozzarella

Roasted Parmigiana

$12.99

Roasted Eggplan , Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Linguini Special

$12.95

Dishes

Pasta Primavera

$10.99

Sauteed Vegetables

Linguini Bolognese

$12.99

Linquini with Meat Sauce

Chicken Francaise

$14.49

Chicken with Lemon and White Wine

Chicken Marsala

$14.49

Sauteed Mushrooms with Chicken & Marsala Wine

Pesto Chicken

$14.49

Chicken with Pesto Sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$14.99

Pan Seared Lobster Ravioli with Vodka Sauce

Veal Marsala

$16.99

Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.99

Shrimp Scampi

$17.99

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$12.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.99

Stuffed Shells

$13.99

Penne Ala Vodka

$12.99

Baked Manicotti

$13.99

Baked Ziti

$10.99

3 Meatballs with sauce

$8.99

Paninis