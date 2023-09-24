COMBOS ||PLATILLOS

DESAYUNOS

PANCAKES

$10.75

HUEVO CHORIZO

$13.75

HAM + EGGS REVUELTO

$11.75

HUEVO MEXICANA

$13.50

HUEVO RANCHEROS

$13.75

CHILAQUILES

$13.75

HAM STEAK + EGGS

$11.75

BACON + EGGS

$11.75

SANDWICH

TRIGO

$9.75

CROISSANT

$11.50

SOURDOUGH

$10.75

ENG MUFF

$7.77

BLANCO

$9.75

grilled cheese

$7.77

comidas

CAM DIABLA

$14.25

CAM AJO

$14.25

CAM RANCHEROS

$14.25

FILTE PESCADO

$14.65

PLATO ASADA

$14.65

CAM PLANCHA

$14.25

PLATO BIRRIA

$14.25

ENCHILADAS

$13.75

BURRITOS

carnes

BUR MOJADO

$13.75

BURROCHON

$14.75

BUR ASADA

$11.50

BUR PASTOR

$11.50

BUR CARNITAS

$11.50

BUR BUCHE

$11.50

BUR CABEZA

$11.50

BUR LENGUA

$13.95

BUR CHORIZO

$11.50

BUR CHICHARRON

$11.50

BUR TRIPA

$11.50

BUR CAMARON

$14.50

BUR CAM/ASADA

$17.00

BUR POLLO

$11.50

BUR BIRRIA

$11.50

BURRITO VEGGIE

$8.75

MARISCOS

TOSTADAS

CEV CAMARON

$9.65

CEV PESCADO

$9.65

CEV JAIBA

$7.77

MIXTA

$11.75

AGUACHILES

$13.60

CAM ENTERO

$11.75

COCTEL

CAMARON COC

CAMPECHANA

AGUACHILE

AGUACHILE VERDE

$14.50

AGUACHILE NEGRO

$15.50

CHAROLA CHICA

$75.00

TACOS

T PESCADO

$4.15

T CAM DORADO

$4.15

T CAMARON

$3.95

T PASTOR

$2.70

T CARNITAS

$2.70

T CHICHARRON

$2.70

T TRIPA DORADA

$2.70

T TRIPA REG

$2.70

T BUCHE

$2.70

T CABEZA

$2.70

T CHORIZO

$2.70

T POLLO

$2.70

T BIRRIA

$2.70

T LENGUA

$3.20

T ASADA

$2.70

3 tacos ar + fr

$15.50

MULITA

MULITA ASADA

$6.50

MULITA PASTOR

$6.50

MULITAS POLLO

MULITA CARNITAS

mulita lengua

$7.50

QESADILLA

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA PLAIN

$7.77

QUES POLLO

$10.95

QUES CAM

$13.85

QUES LENGUA

$12.75

QUES ASADA

$10.95

QUES PASTOR

$10.95

QUESA BIRRIA

$10.95

QUES TRIPA

$10.95

QUES CABEZA

$10.95

QUES CHORIZO

$10.95

QUES CARNITAS

$10.95

QUES CHICHARRON

$10.95

QUES BUCHE

$10.95

TORTAS

TORT PASTOR

$10.75

TORT JAMON

$10.75

TORT POLLO

$10.75

TORT CARNITAS

$10.75

TORT BUCHE

$10.75

TORT CHORIZO

$10.75

TORT LENGUA

$12.75

TORT CABEZA

$10.75

TORT TRIPA

$10.75

TORT BIRRIA

$10.75

TORT ASADA

$10.75

PAPAS || FRIES

superchon fries

$19.99

asada fries

$15.95

cam diabla fries

$15.95

papa loca

$11.95

NACHOS

$15.95

orden papas

$4.80

LADOS || SIDES

SIDES LADOS

LEBAMEX

$0.65

GUAC 2 OZ

$0.65

ARROZ 6OZ

$2.65

FRIJOL

$2.65

AGUACATE (1)

$4.65

AGUCATE MEDIO

$2.35

CREMA 2oz

$0.45

salsa 2 oz

$0.35

tortillas (4)

$1.35

tostadas (4)

$1.45

CIL + CEB

$0.55

EXTRA CARNE

$3.25

EXTRA CAMARON

$4.95

JUGOS

JUGO

$6.75+

LICUADO

$5.75+

bebidas drinks

aguas naturales

jamaica

horchata

melon

fresa

pina

pepino +lime + chia

mango naranja

tamarindo

sandia

aguas leche

platano

fresa

cebada

botellas

fanta 500 ml

$4.15

coca mx 500 ml

$4.15

sprite 355 ml

$3.75

squirt 355 ml

$3.75

sidral

$3.75

sangria

$3.75

jarrito

$3.75

botella agua

$1.50

agua mineral

$3.75

can soda

$1.75

GALONES

FRESA

$27.77

MANGO

$30.00

PINA

$25.00

HORCH

$25.00

JAMAICA

$25.00

TAMARINDO

$25.00

PEPINO LIMON

$27.77

MICHELADA MIX LG

MICHELADA MIX

$9.50

SALAD ENSALADA

ENSALADA SALAD

$12.00

SOPES

SOPES (2)

$9.00

SOPE (1)

$4.50

FRUTAS

COCTEL DE FRUTA

GRANDE

$12.00

CHICO

$8.75

BIONICO

CHICO

$10.00

GRANDE

$14.50

CHAROLAS

CEV CAM

SUPERCHON CHAROLA

$30.00

CHICA

$45.00

CHICA ONDA

$75.00

GRANDE ONDA

$140.00

MIXTA CHAROLA

$36.00

CHAROLA CHICA

$45.00

CHAROLA LARGA ONDA

$155.00