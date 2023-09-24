Maria's Playita 11025 Atlantic Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
It's is a fusion of traditional mexican home cooking with a slight twist of street food classics like carne asada fries, SUPERCHON FRIES (shrimp, bacon, asada)! Other feel good food flavorful favorites are our tortas, and/ or some flavorful street tacos, with a wide selection of meats.
Location
11025 Atlantic Ave, Lynwood, CA 90262
