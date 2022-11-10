- Home
- /
- Philadelphia
- /
- Andorra
- /
- Italian
- /
- Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough
Maria's Ristorante on Summit Roxborough
634 Reviews
$$
8100 Ridge ave
philadelphia, PA 19128
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Pizza
Slice
Plain
White
New Super Buffalo Sicilian
Antipasto
BBQ Chix
Buffalo Chix
Chix Parm
Dino's Deluxe
Eggplant Parm
Everything
Hawaiian
Margherita
Meatball Parm
Pesto
Philly Cheese Steak
Pomodora
Rustica
Shrimp Diablo
Shrimp Scampi
Sicilian
Stagioni
SUPER Tuscan
Tomato Pie
Tuscan
Upside Down
App options
Antipasto Rustico
Prosciutto, Sopresata, Roasted Peppers, Olives, and Imported cheeses
Artichokes Roman Style
Lightly fried and drizzled with balsalmic reduction
Bacon Cheese Fries
Bruschetta
Toasted and brushed with pesto, topped with marinated tomatoes
Buffalo Chicken Fries
Buffalo Shrimp
With blue cheese
Caprese Appetizer
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, and roasted peppers, served over baby greens drizzled with balsalmic reduction
Cheese Whiz Fries
Cheesesteak Fries
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Wings
Clams Casino
Eggplant Involtini
Baked eggplant with ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella
French Fries
Fried Calamari
with homemade marinara sauce
Garlic Bread
Garlic Knots
Jalapeno Poppers
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Mussels
Old Bay Fries
Onion Rings
Pizza Fries
Sampler
3 mozzarella sticks, 4 onions rings, 3 chicken wings, 3 chicken fingers and a side of marinara
Steamers (dozen)
Stuffed Mushrooms
Stuffed with crab imperial
Salads
Small Garden Salad
Large Garden Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Large Caesar Salad
Antipasto Salad
Grilled eggplant, and zucchini, fresh mozzarella, tomato, prosciutto, and roasted peppers
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with buffalo chicken, croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded parmesan and ranch dressing
Caprese Salad
Tomato and fresh mozzarella over mixed greens
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with avocado, grilled chicken, tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon, and gorgonzola cheese
Crispy Chicken Salad
Chicken cutlet over mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, and Parmesan cheese
Mediterranean Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with parma prosciutto, marinated artichokes, roasted peppers, and tomato
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach with roasted peppers, walnuts, red wine shallot dressing, and gorgonzola cheese
Pasta Dishes
Baked Penne with Cheese
Build your own pasta dish
Cheese Ravioli with Marinara Sauce
Chicken & Broccoli Penne in Blush Sauce
Chicken Parmigana
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fettucine Alfredo
Homemade Gnoochi
Lasagna
Lobster Ravioli in Blush Sauce
Penne Tuscany
Penne with Broccoli rabe, sausage, and crushed tomatoes
Penne Vodka (Prosciutto)
Rigatoni Bolognese
Spaghetti & Homemade Meatballs
Stuffed Shells in Marinara
Tortellini with Creamy Pesto Sauce
Apps
Entrees
Chicken
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce, served with vegetables and potatoes
Chicken Piccata
Sautéed with capers in white wine lemon sauce served with pasta
Chicken Saltimbocca
Maria's Classic Chicken
Imported Italian plum tomatoes in a white wine sauce topped with crabmeat and melted provolone cheese, served with pasta
Tuscany Chicken
Grilled marinated chicken breasts served with sautéed broccoli rabe, white cannellini beans, sun-dried tomatoes, and drizzled with balsamic reduction
Veal
Veal Marsala
Sautéed mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce, served with vegetables and potatoes
Veal Parmigiana
Topped with eggplant, melted provolone cheese and sauce, and served with pasta
Veal Piccata
Sautéed with capers in a white wine lemon sauce served with pasta
Veal Saltimbocca
Top round veal with Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, served with sautéed spinach
Fish & Seafood
Crab Cake Dinner
Two Homemade crab cakes, served with a brandy cream sauce over sautéed spinach
Crab Cake Lunch
One Homemade crab cake, served with a brandy cream sauce over sautéed spinach (Does not come with side salad and bread)
Pescatore
Sautéed shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams, and calamari
Salmon Dinner
With clams and mussels, tomatoes in a sweet Vermouth sauce
Salmon Lunch
Shrimp & Sundried Tomato Risotto
Shrimp fra Diablo
In a spicy marinara sauce over linguini
Steamed Clams over Linguini
Fresh and tender whole and chopped clams served in a white wine-garlic sauce or marinara sauce over linguini
Grill
Filet Mignon
8oz Grilled with Portobello mushroom sauce and served with vegetables and potatoes
Veal Chop
8oz Grilled and topped with Shitake mushroom wine sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and provolone cheese
Cheeseburger
American cheese with lettuce and tomato
Cowboy Burger
with barbeque sauce, bacon, American cheese and onion rings
Gorgonzola Burger
With caramelized onions and gorgonzola cheese
Hamburger
served with lettuce, tomato and caramelized onions
Turkey Burger with Cheese
Filet Tuscany
Steaks
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
served with lettuce on a plain wrap
Chargrilled Chicken Sandwich
with lettuce and tomato on our homemade focaccia bread
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sandwich
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
served with lettuce and tomato on our homemade focaccia bread
Grilled Chicken Florentine Sandwich
Grilled chicken, spinach, and fresh mozzarella on our homemade focaccia bread
Grilled Vegetable Sandwich
Eggplant, zucchini, roasted peppers, tomato, melted provolone on focaccia bread
Homemade Roast Pork Deluxe Sandwich
served with broccoli rabe and sharp provolone on a long roll
Homemade Roast Pork Sandwich
Maria's Sandwich
Parma prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and tomato on our homemade focaccia bread
Meatball Sandwich
Pesto Grilled Chicken Sandwich
with fresh mozzarella and tomato on our homemade focaccia bread
Filet Sandwich
Sliced Filet topped with onions, mushrooms and Cooper Sharp served with french fries
Appetizer Trays
Signature Salad
Partytime Catering
Cheese Ravioli w/ Broc Rabe
Chix Marsala
Chix Parm
Chix Piccata
Eggplant Parm
Green Beans
Grilled Chix Parm
Homemade Roast Pork
Lasagna
Meatballs & Marinara
Pasta Primavera
Penne Pasta w/ Marinara
Penne Vodka
Roasted Potatoes
Sausage & Peppers
Spinach Lasagna
Stuffed Shells
Tortellini in Basil Cream Sauce
Traditional Baked Penne
Sandwich, Wrap, & Hoagie Trays
Cheesesteak Parties
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Maria's Ristorante On Summit is currently located at 8100 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128. Order your favorite pizza, pasta, chicken, dessert and more, all with the click of a button.
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia, PA 19128