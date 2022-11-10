Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Maria's Ristorante on Summit Roxborough

634 Reviews

$$

8100 Ridge ave

philadelphia, PA 19128

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain
Chicken Parmigana
Build your own pasta dish

Pizza

Slice

$2.75

Plain

$11.95

White

$11.95

New Super Buffalo Sicilian

$22.95

Antipasto

$17.95

BBQ Chix

$15.95

Buffalo Chix

$15.95

Chix Parm

$15.95

Dino's Deluxe

$17.95

Eggplant Parm

$15.95

Everything

$17.95

Hawaiian

$15.95

Margherita

$15.95

Meatball Parm

$15.95

Pesto

$15.95

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.95

Pomodora

$12.95

Rustica

$15.95

Shrimp Diablo

$17.95

Shrimp Scampi

$17.95

Sicilian

$15.95

Stagioni

$15.95

SUPER Tuscan

$15.95

Tomato Pie

$13.95

Tuscan

$15.95

Upside Down

$13.95

App options

Antipasto Rustico

$14.00

Prosciutto, Sopresata, Roasted Peppers, Olives, and Imported cheeses

Artichokes Roman Style

$11.00

Lightly fried and drizzled with balsalmic reduction

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.95

Bruschetta

$7.00

Toasted and brushed with pesto, topped with marinated tomatoes

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$8.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

With blue cheese

Caprese Appetizer

$12.00

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, and roasted peppers, served over baby greens drizzled with balsalmic reduction

Cheese Whiz Fries

$6.95

Cheesesteak Fries

$8.45

Chicken Tenders

$7.95+

Chicken Wings

$9.95+

Clams Casino

$14.00

Eggplant Involtini

$12.00

Baked eggplant with ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella

French Fries

$4.95

Fried Calamari

$14.00

with homemade marinara sauce

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Garlic Knots

$5.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.50

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$21.00

Mozzarella Cheese Fries

$6.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Mussels

$14.00

Old Bay Fries

$6.95

Onion Rings

$5.00

Pizza Fries

$6.95

Sampler

$12.00

3 mozzarella sticks, 4 onions rings, 3 chicken wings, 3 chicken fingers and a side of marinara

Steamers (dozen)

$14.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

Stuffed with crab imperial

Soups

Chicken Escarole

$6.00

Maryland Crab

$6.00

Pasta Faggioli

$6.00

Lobster Bisque

$9.00Out of stock

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$5.00

Large Garden Salad

$8.00

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Large Caesar Salad

$9.00

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Grilled eggplant, and zucchini, fresh mozzarella, tomato, prosciutto, and roasted peppers

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce topped with buffalo chicken, croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded parmesan and ranch dressing

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Tomato and fresh mozzarella over mixed greens

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce topped with avocado, grilled chicken, tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon, and gorgonzola cheese

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chicken cutlet over mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, and Parmesan cheese

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce topped with parma prosciutto, marinated artichokes, roasted peppers, and tomato

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Baby spinach with roasted peppers, walnuts, red wine shallot dressing, and gorgonzola cheese

Pasta Dishes

Baked Penne with Cheese

$15.95

Build your own pasta dish

$12.95

Cheese Ravioli with Marinara Sauce

$12.95

Chicken & Broccoli Penne in Blush Sauce

$15.95

Chicken Parmigana

$15.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.95

Fettucine Alfredo

$16.95

Homemade Gnoochi

$16.00

Lasagna

$15.95

Lobster Ravioli in Blush Sauce

$18.95

Penne Tuscany

$17.95

Penne with Broccoli rabe, sausage, and crushed tomatoes

Penne Vodka (Prosciutto)

$16.95

Rigatoni Bolognese

$15.95

Spaghetti & Homemade Meatballs

$15.95

Stuffed Shells in Marinara

$15.95

Tortellini with Creamy Pesto Sauce

$15.95

Apps

12 Hot Honey BBQ Wings

$14.00

12 Hot Wings

$14.00

6 Hot Honey BBQ Wings

$10.00

6 Hot Winga

$10.00

Cioppino

$17.00

Grilled Blackened Shrimp

$12.00

Entrees

16 oz. Stuffed NY Strip Special

$37.95

Halibut & Shrimp Special

$34.95

Lump Crab Risotto Special

$27.95

Scallops Special

$32.95

Short Rib Special

$32.95

Veal Chop Saltimbocca Special

$42.95

Chicken

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Sautéed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce, served with vegetables and potatoes

Chicken Piccata

$19.00

Sautéed with capers in white wine lemon sauce served with pasta

Chicken Saltimbocca

$19.00

Maria's Classic Chicken

$29.00

Imported Italian plum tomatoes in a white wine sauce topped with crabmeat and melted provolone cheese, served with pasta

Tuscany Chicken

$21.00

Grilled marinated chicken breasts served with sautéed broccoli rabe, white cannellini beans, sun-dried tomatoes, and drizzled with balsamic reduction

Veal

Veal Marsala

$29.00

Sautéed mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce, served with vegetables and potatoes

Veal Parmigiana

$29.00

Topped with eggplant, melted provolone cheese and sauce, and served with pasta

Veal Piccata

$29.00

Sautéed with capers in a white wine lemon sauce served with pasta

Veal Saltimbocca

$29.00

Top round veal with Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, served with sautéed spinach

Fish & Seafood

Crab Cake Dinner

$30.00

Two Homemade crab cakes, served with a brandy cream sauce over sautéed spinach

Crab Cake Lunch

$15.00

One Homemade crab cake, served with a brandy cream sauce over sautéed spinach (Does not come with side salad and bread)

Pescatore

$30.00

Sautéed shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams, and calamari

Salmon Dinner

$28.00

With clams and mussels, tomatoes in a sweet Vermouth sauce

Salmon Lunch

$19.95

Shrimp & Sundried Tomato Risotto

$26.00

Shrimp fra Diablo

$26.00

In a spicy marinara sauce over linguini

Steamed Clams over Linguini

$18.95

Fresh and tender whole and chopped clams served in a white wine-garlic sauce or marinara sauce over linguini

Grill

Filet Mignon

$33.00

8oz Grilled with Portobello mushroom sauce and served with vegetables and potatoes

Veal Chop

$37.00

8oz Grilled and topped with Shitake mushroom wine sauce

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.50

served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and provolone cheese

Cheeseburger

$11.50

American cheese with lettuce and tomato

Cowboy Burger

$12.50

with barbeque sauce, bacon, American cheese and onion rings

Gorgonzola Burger

$12.00

With caramelized onions and gorgonzola cheese

Hamburger

$10.00

served with lettuce, tomato and caramelized onions

Turkey Burger with Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Filet Tuscany

$33.00

Sides

Broccoli Rabe

$7.00

Fresh Vegetables of the Day

$6.00

Homemade Meatballs

$6.00

Homemade Meatballs & Sausage

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Side of Pasta

$8.00

Sausage

$6.00

Steaks

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.50

Cheesesteak

$12.50

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$13.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.50

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$13.00

Chicken Steak

$12.00

Maria's Cheesesteak

$13.95

with Sharp Provolone and Broccoli Rabe

Nick's Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

with Honey Mustard

Pizza Steak

$12.50

Plain Steak

$12.00

Strombolis

Buffalo Chicken Cheesestak Stromboli

$14.95

Cheesesteak Stromboli

$14.95

Chicken Cheese Stromboli

$14.95

Italian Stromboli

$14.95

Pepperoni Stromboli

$14.95

Vegetable Stromboli

$14.95

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$14.95

Ham Calzone

$14.95

Spinach Calzone

$14.95

CYO Calzone (1 topping)

$14.95

Dine-In Dessert

Limoncello

$8.00

Cake cutting fee

$2.00

Dessert to-go

Cannoli

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$4.00

Chocolate cake

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$4.00

Italian Rum Cake

$4.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$4.00

Ricotta cheesecake

$4.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$10.00

served with lettuce on a plain wrap

Chargrilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

with lettuce and tomato on our homemade focaccia bread

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$10.00

served with lettuce and tomato on our homemade focaccia bread

Grilled Chicken Florentine Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken, spinach, and fresh mozzarella on our homemade focaccia bread

Grilled Vegetable Sandwich

$10.00

Eggplant, zucchini, roasted peppers, tomato, melted provolone on focaccia bread

Homemade Roast Pork Deluxe Sandwich

$11.00

served with broccoli rabe and sharp provolone on a long roll

Homemade Roast Pork Sandwich

$9.50

Maria's Sandwich

$11.00

Parma prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and tomato on our homemade focaccia bread

Meatball Sandwich

$9.50

Pesto Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

with fresh mozzarella and tomato on our homemade focaccia bread

Filet Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Sliced Filet topped with onions, mushrooms and Cooper Sharp served with french fries

Children's Menu

Chix Fing - Kids

$7.00

Mac & Chs - Kids

$7.00

Pasta Marinara - Kids

$7.00

Ravioli - Kids

$7.00

Spag & MB - Kids

$7.00

Beverages

20 oz Bottle

$2.75

20 oz. Water

$2.25

Appetizer Trays

25 pc Buffalo Wings

$30.00

Antipasto Tray

$65.00

Chix Tender Tray

$30.00+

Grilled Vegetable Tray

$50.00

Homemade Stromboli Tray

$50.00

Specialty Tomato Pie Tray

$35.00

Signature Salad

Garden Salad

$25.00+

Caesar Salad

$25.00+

Grilled Chix Caesar Salad

$35.00+

Maria's Homemade Pasta Salad

$25.00+

Partytime Catering

Cheese Ravioli w/ Broc Rabe

$60.00+

Chix Marsala

$50.00+

Chix Parm

$50.00+

Chix Piccata

$70.00+

Eggplant Parm

$45.00+

Green Beans

$40.00+

Grilled Chix Parm

$50.00+

Homemade Roast Pork

$70.00+

Lasagna

$45.00+

Meatballs & Marinara

$50.00+

Pasta Primavera

$60.00+

Penne Pasta w/ Marinara

$40.00+

Penne Vodka

$40.00+

Roasted Potatoes

$40.00+

Sausage & Peppers

$60.00+

Spinach Lasagna

$45.00+

Stuffed Shells

$60.00+

Tortellini in Basil Cream Sauce

$60.00+

Traditional Baked Penne

$50.00+

Sandwich, Wrap, & Hoagie Trays

Foccacia Sandwich Tray

$65.00

Wrap Tray (16 portions)

$65.00

Premium Hoagie Tray (18 portions)

$55.00Out of stock

Cheesesteak Parties

Small Cheesesteak Party (up to 12 ppl)

$100.00

Rolls & Side Items

Loaf Foccocia Bread

$4.00

Provolone cheese (1 lb)

$8.00

Roasted peppers (side order)

$12.00

Rolls (1 dz)

$6.00

Sliced Mozzarella (1 lb)

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Maria's Ristorante On Summit is currently located at 8100 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128. Order your favorite pizza, pasta, chicken, dessert and more, all with the click of a button.

Website

Location

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia, PA 19128

Directions

