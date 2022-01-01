Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood

Maria's Seaside Cafe

1,756 Reviews

$$

132 Atlantic Ave,

Westerly, RI 02891

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

WHITE WINE

bottle- RAPIDO PINOT GRIGIO

bottle- RAPIDO PINOT GRIGIO

$36.00
bottle- LIVIO FELLUGA PINOT GRIGIO

bottle- LIVIO FELLUGA PINOT GRIGIO

$58.00
bottle- SANTA MARGARITA PINOT GRIGIO

bottle- SANTA MARGARITA PINOT GRIGIO

$54.00
bottle- VILLA MARIA SAUVIGNON BLANC

bottle- VILLA MARIA SAUVIGNON BLANC

$35.00
bottle- KIM CRAWFORD SAUVIGNON BLANC

bottle- KIM CRAWFORD SAUVIGNON BLANC

$42.00
bottle- FOURNIER SANCERRE

bottle- FOURNIER SANCERRE

$68.00
bottle- CLOUDY BAY SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL

bottle- CLOUDY BAY SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL

$75.00
bottle- KENDALL JACKSON CHARDONNAY

bottle- KENDALL JACKSON CHARDONNAY

$38.00
bottle- SONOMA CUTRER CHARDONNAY

bottle- SONOMA CUTRER CHARDONNAY

$50.00
bottle- FLOWERS CHARDONNAY

bottle- FLOWERS CHARDONNAY

$66.00
bottle- ROMBAUER CHARDONNAY

bottle- ROMBAUER CHARDONNAY

$76.00
bottle- CONONDRUM

bottle- CONONDRUM

$35.00
bottle- PIEROPAN SOAVE

bottle- PIEROPAN SOAVE

$37.00
bottle- BRUNI VERMENTINO

bottle- BRUNI VERMENTINO

$42.00
bottle- ENRICO SERAFINO GAVI

bottle- ENRICO SERAFINO GAVI

$41.00
bottle- SARROCO MOSCATO D'ASTI

bottle- SARROCO MOSCATO D'ASTI

$38.00
bottle- DR LOOSEN RIESLING

bottle- DR LOOSEN RIESLING

$35.00
bottle- PASQUA 11 MINUTES ROSE

bottle- PASQUA 11 MINUTES ROSE

$42.00
bottle- WHISPERING ANGEL

bottle- WHISPERING ANGEL

$60.00
bottle- VEUVE CLICQUOT

bottle- VEUVE CLICQUOT

$96.00

RED WINE

bottle- AUSPICION CABERNET SAUVIGNON

bottle- AUSPICION CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$35.00
bottle- FREAKSHOW CABERNET SAUVIGNON

bottle- FREAKSHOW CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$42.00
bottle- DAOU CABERNET SAUVIGNON

bottle- DAOU CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$54.00
bottle- JUSTIN CABERNET SAUVIGNON

bottle- JUSTIN CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$65.00
bottle- PALERMO CABERNET SAUVIGNON

bottle- PALERMO CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$80.00
bottle- STAG'S LEAP ARTEMIS CABERNET SAUVIGNON

bottle- STAG'S LEAP ARTEMIS CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$98.00
bottle- CAYMUS CABERNET SAUVIGNON

bottle- CAYMUS CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$112.00

bottle-CHATEAU SOUVERAIN PINOT NOIR

$35.00
bottle- ANGELINE PINOT NOIR

bottle- ANGELINE PINOT NOIR

$38.00
bottle- LA CREMA PINOT NOIR

bottle- LA CREMA PINOT NOIR

$56.00
bottle- MACMURRAY PINOT NOIR

bottle- MACMURRAY PINOT NOIR

$56.00
bottle- PICCINI CHIANTI CLASSICO

bottle- PICCINI CHIANTI CLASSICO

$37.00
bottle- PEPPOLI CHIANTI CLASSICO

bottle- PEPPOLI CHIANTI CLASSICO

$56.00
bottle- FARNESE FANTINI MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZO

bottle- FARNESE FANTINI MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZO

$38.00
bottle- SKYFALL MERLOT

bottle- SKYFALL MERLOT

$46.00
bottle- COLOSI NERO D'AVOLA

bottle- COLOSI NERO D'AVOLA

$38.00
bottle- EARTHQUAKE ZINFANDEL

bottle- EARTHQUAKE ZINFANDEL

$42.00
bottle- SASSOREGALE TOSCANA SANGIOVESE

bottle- SASSOREGALE TOSCANA SANGIOVESE

$40.00
bottle- MASI CAMPOFIORIN

bottle- MASI CAMPOFIORIN

$39.00
bottle- TENUTA FRESCOBALDI DI CASTIGLIONE

bottle- TENUTA FRESCOBALDI DI CASTIGLIONE

$54.00
bottle- THE PRISONER

bottle- THE PRISONER

$75.00
bottle- TOMMASI VALPOLICELLA

bottle- TOMMASI VALPOLICELLA

$59.00Out of stock
bottle- PRODUTTORI DEL BARBARESCO NEBBIOLO LANGHE

bottle- PRODUTTORI DEL BARBARESCO NEBBIOLO LANGHE

$67.00
bottle- CATENA ALTA MALBEC

bottle- CATENA ALTA MALBEC

$72.00
bottle- DAMILANO BAROLO

bottle- DAMILANO BAROLO

$78.00
bottle- TORNATORE TRIMARCHISA ETNA ROSSO

bottle- TORNATORE TRIMARCHISA ETNA ROSSO

$84.00
bottle- BANFI BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO

bottle- BANFI BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO

$104.00

BEER

CAPTAIN'S DAUGHTER DOUBLE IPA CAN

CAPTAIN'S DAUGHTER DOUBLE IPA CAN

$10.00

Made in Westerly, Rhode Island

LITTLE SISTER IPA

LITTLE SISTER IPA

$7.50

Made in Westerly, Rhode Island

CANAL STREET CRUSHABLE ALE

CANAL STREET CRUSHABLE ALE

$6.50

MADE IN WESTERLY CRUSHABLE

WHALERS RISE APA

WHALERS RISE APA

$6.75

Made in Rhode Island

SAM ADAMS BOSTON LAGER

SAM ADAMS BOSTON LAGER

$6.75
MILLER HIGH LIFE BTL

MILLER HIGH LIFE BTL

$5.00
BUDWEISER BTL

BUDWEISER BTL

$5.25
BUD LIGHT BTL

BUD LIGHT BTL

$5.25
COORS LIGHT BTL

COORS LIGHT BTL

$5.25
MICHELOB ULTRA BTL

MICHELOB ULTRA BTL

$6.25
VICTORIA MEXICAN LAGER

VICTORIA MEXICAN LAGER

$6.25Out of stock
STELLA ARTOIS BTL

STELLA ARTOIS BTL

$7.00
PERONI NASTRO AZZURO BTL

PERONI NASTRO AZZURO BTL

$6.50
ATHLETIC BREWING RUN WILD N/A IPA

ATHLETIC BREWING RUN WILD N/A IPA

$6.75

NON ALCOHOLIC

FIRST BITE HARD CIDER

FIRST BITE HARD CIDER

$9.00

Made In Westerly, Rhode Island

MARIA'S COCKTAILS

THE HOTEL MARIA MARGARITA

THE HOTEL MARIA MARGARITA

$15.00

SINATRA SPRITZ

$14.50

Grainger's Deluxe Organic Vodka, fresh lemon juice, mint, triple sec , Bollicini Prosecco

ESPRESSO MARTINI

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$16.00
CUCUMBER MARTINI

CUCUMBER MARTINI

$16.00
SUNSET CLUB ICED TEA

SUNSET CLUB ICED TEA

$12.00

Il MULO

$15.00

MARIA'S SUNSET

$15.00

DON VITO MOJITO

$15.00

TAORMINA THYME

$14.00

SPAGHETT

$9.00

SOFT DRINKS

COCA COLA

$4.00

COKE ZERO

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

YACHT CLUB ROOT BEER

$4.50

Q CLUB SODA

$4.25

Q TONIC WATER

$4.25

FEVER TREE GINGER ALE

$4.00

FEVER TREE GINGER BEER

$4.00

FEVER TREE SPARKLING LEMON

$4.00

GRANNY SQUIBB'S SALLY'S LEMON ICED TEA

$5.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$5.50

BOTTLED WATER

FILETTE STILL WATER (750 ML)

$7.50

FILETTE SPARKLING WATER (750 ML)

$7.50
POLAND SPRING (12 OZ)

POLAND SPRING (12 OZ)

$2.50

POLAND SPRING (12 OZ) BOTTLE

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh off the boat fish, house-made pasta, vino & cocktails

Website

Location

132 Atlantic Ave,, Westerly, RI 02891

Directions

Gallery
Maria's Seaside Cafe image
Maria's Seaside Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Casa Della Luce
orange star4.4 • 570
105 Franklin St Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Vetranos
orange star4.2 • 615
130 Granite St Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio - 37 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
37 Main Street Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
The Fisherman at Long Point
orange starNo Reviews
937 Groton Long Point Road Groton, CT 06340
View restaurantnext
The Breachway Grill
orange star4.2 • 906
1 Charlestown Beach Rd Charlestown, RI 02813
View restaurantnext
On the Waterfront
orange starNo Reviews
250 Pequot Avenue New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Westerly

The Cooked Goose - 92 Watch Hill Road
orange star4.6 • 1,952
92 Watch Hill Road Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Vetranos
orange star4.2 • 615
130 Granite St Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Casa Della Luce
orange star4.4 • 570
105 Franklin St Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Vittorias NY Pizza
orange star4.4 • 197
224 Post Rd Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Pompelmo Gelateria
orange star5.0 • 87
31 High St Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Westerly
Stonington
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Mystic
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
Groton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
New London
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Wakefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
No reviews yet
Narragansett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston