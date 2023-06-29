  • Home
  • Houston
  • Marias Taqueria - Remington - 125 Remington Valley Drive
Marias Taqueria - Remington 125 Remington Valley Drive

No reviews yet

125 Remington Valley Drive

Houston, TX 77073

Breakfast Taco

Bacon & Egg

$2.79

Sausage & Egg

$2.79

Potato & Egg

$2.79

Chorizo & Egg

$2.79

Egg " A la Mexicana"

$2.79

Potato & Chorizo

$2.79

Machacado & Egg

$2.79

Bean & Cheese

$1.99

Taco

Picadillo

$3.49

Beef Fajita

$3.49

Chicken Fajita

$3.49

Carne Guisada

$3.49

Pastor

$3.49

Asado de Puerco

$3.49

Salicha

$3.49

Chicharron

$3.49

Barbacoa

$3.89

Chicken Tinga

$3.49

Plates & Bowls

Taco Plate

$8.49

Taditional plate

$7.99

Enchilada Plate

$9.99

Maria's Bowl

$7.99

Breakfast Plate

$6.99

Breakfast Bowl

$6.99

2 Meat Traditional Plate

$10.99

Maria's Street Food

Torta

$9.99

Your choice of meat on a Mexican bun served with mayo, queso fresco, sliced avocado, sour cream, tomato, lettuce and refried beans.

El Grande Burrito

$9.99

Super-size flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo , shredded cheese blend and sour cream.

Qusadilla Grande

$7.99

Large flour tortilla filled with melted white cheese and your choice of meat.

Qusadilla Chica

$4.29

Taco size tortilla filled with melted white cheese and your choice of meat.

Gordita

$5.99

Fried Mexican corn cake, stuffed with your choice of meat, refried beans and melted white cheese.

Tostada

$4.99

A fried crispy tortilla layered with refried beans and topped with our choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, sliced avocado and sour cream.

Nachos Supremo

$7.99

Sides & Extras

Chips and Queso

$4.99

Mexican Rice

$1.99

Refried Beans

$1.99

SavoryPotatoes

$2.99

Guacamole

$1.49

Sour Cream

$0.69

Sliced Avocado

$0.69

Drinks

24oz Fountain Drink

$1.99

32oz Fountain Drink

$2.39

44oz Fountain Drink

$2.59

12oz Coffee

$1.79

16oz Coffee

$1.99

20oz Coffee

$2.39
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
We love tacos!

125 Remington Valley Drive, Houston, TX 77073

