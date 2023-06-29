Marias Taqueria - Remington 125 Remington Valley Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
We love tacos!
Location
125 Remington Valley Drive, Houston, TX 77073
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mexcal Cantina Pacifico - 14901 North Freeway
No Reviews
14901 North Freeway Houston, TX 77090
View restaurant
Thafoodsnatcha2 - 108 West Greens Road
No Reviews
108 West Greens Road Houston, TX 77067
View restaurant
Coopz Kitchen - 712 Greens Road, Houston, TX, 77060, US
No Reviews
712 Greens Road Houston, TX 77060
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant