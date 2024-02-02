Marias Pizza 500 S State St
500 S State St
Sparta, MI 49345
MAIN MENU
Specials of the Month
- Loaded Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
- 18" Loaded Nacho-za$27.00
Red chili herb sauce, mozzarella, queso, tortilla, chicken, tomato, black olive, jalapeño, red onion, and lettuce.
- Cinnamon Sticks$8.00
Loaded with icing and cinnamon sugar, these are not to be missed!
- Everything Wedge Salad$10.00
romaine wedge, onions, cucumbers, tomato, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, everything season, bread crumbs, homemade ranch dressing
- Mac N' Cheese$10.00
Bronze dyed, and slow dried macaroni shells with our creamy house cheese sauce.
- Chicken Pot Pie$11.00
Seasoned chicken, peas, carrots, celery, corn, buttermilk biscuit
Appetizer
- Breadsticks
- 8 oz Garlic herbed cream cheese dip + breadsticks$9.25
8oz of Garlic herbed cream cheese and an order of breadsticks.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.00
Creamy ricotta, romano & mozzarella cheese dip with fresh spinach & artichokes baked until golden. Comes with a full order of our garlic breadsticks for dipping.
- Soup
Homemade soup, made fresh daily
- Wings$8.00
Boneless breaded wings, one order equals to a half pound. Choose a sauce for us to toss your wings in.
- Full Garlic Bread (sub bun)
- Large Zip Dip$6.75
House garlic cream cheese
Salad
- Garden salad$5.72
Romain lettuce, fresh slices tomato, cucumbers, onion ***add cheese and homemade croutons for a upcharge
- Grilled chicken salad$9.55
Romaine lettuce, cheddar, mozzarella, cucumber, tomato, onion, seasoned chicken
- Antipasta Salad$9.55
Romaine lettuce, mozzarella, green and black olives, cucumbers, tomato, onion, salami, ham
- Chef Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumbers, cheddar, mozzarella, ham, Turkey
- Mediterranean Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, feta, artichoke, banana peppers, tomato, onion, cucumber, green olives, black olives, oregano
- Barbecue Chicken Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onion, pineapple, green peppers, jalapeño, bacon, seasoned chicken, barbecue sauce, cheddar and mozzarella
- Fall Fusion Salad$9.75
Romaine lettuce, onion, cucumbers, sliced apple, candied pecans, feta, craisons, seasoned chicken Comes with homemade maple balsamic dressing
- Caesar salad$7.55
Romaine, cucumber, onion, Romano cheese, homemade croutons
- Taco Salad$9.50
- Loaded Everything Wedge Salad$10.00
Romaine wedge, cheddar blend, bacon, cucumber, onion, tomato, bread crumbs
Sandwiches
- BLT Sandwich$8.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Chicken Sandwich$8.00
chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$9.00
- Club Sandwich$8.00
turkey, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mozzarella
- Deluxe Sandwich$8.00
ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, mozzarella
- Ham & Cheese Sandwich$8.00
ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mozzarella
- Italian Sandwich$8.00
ham, salami, sausage, garlic aioli, side of balsamic Italian
- Maria's Special Sandwich$8.49
ham, salami, sausage, green peppers, mushroom, onions, mozzarella
- Meatball Sandwich$8.00
homemade meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, romano, garlic butter
- Philly Beef Sandwich$9.50
chopped roast beef, herb cream cheese, green peppers, onion, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar
- Pizza Sandwich$7.55
pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella
- Popeyes Delight Sandwich$8.00
herbed cream cheese, spinach, artichokes, mushrooms, mozzarella, garlic
- Regular Sandwich$8.00
ham, pepperoni, mayo, mozzarella
- Roast Beef Dip Sandwich$9.00
roast beef, garlic aioli, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, side of aujus
- Katelyn Beef Zip Sandwich$9.00
roast beef, caramelized onions, mushrooms, garlic zip dip, mozzaralla
- Shroomer Sandwich$8.00
herbed cream cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, side of honey Italian dressing
- Subaletta Sandwich$10.25
garlic aioli, salami, turkey, pepperoni, thick-cut mozzarella, olive salad, pesto
- Turkey & Cheese Sandwich$8.00
turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mozzarella
- Turkey Pesto Sandwich$8.50
turkey, pesto, mayo, tomato, artichokes, mozzarella
- Ultimate Club Sandwich$10.00
- Vegeterian Sandwich$8.00
mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mozzarella
Dinner
- Chicken Alfredo$9.00
- Spaghetti Meatballs$9.00
- Chicken Parmesan Dinner$9.50
- Lasagna Dinner$11.00
- Mediterranean Dinner$9.00
- Beef n' noodles$9.50
- Chicken Bacon Broccoli Pasta$10.00
- Creamy Pesto Pasta$9.50
- Tuscan Chicken Dinner$9.00
- Simple Pasta$8.00
- Chicken Pot Pie$11.00
Seasoned chicken, corn, celery, carrots, peas, buttermilk biscuit
Mexican
- WET BURRITO$7.60
- DRY BURRITO$6.60
- TACO SALAD$8.00
- CHIPS & CHEESE$4.00
Toasted tortilla chips, queso, and cheese blend.
- Deluxe Nachos$9.00
Toasted tortilla chips covered in queso, chicken or beef, cheese blend, black olives, tomato, jalapeño, and red onion.
- Quesadilla$8.00
12" tortilla loaded with queso, cheese blend, and your choice of chicken or beef.
- TACO PIZZA$10.38+
Somethin' Sweet
- Dessert Pizza$10.00
House crust, cookie crumble, sweet cream cheese, icing, cinnamon sugar + your choice of topping!
- Cheesecake$8.00
Our famous cheesecake made fresh daily and from scratch! We offer a variety each day, ask about any of our flavors of the day.
- Maria’s Bars$2.00
- Cookie$2.75
- Brownie$3.00
Sides
Beverage
- 2 LITER SODA$4.00
- 24 Oz Booshie Lemonade$4.50Out of stock
- Mexican Coke$3.00
- Sprite Glass Bottle$3.00
- Crush Can$2.00
- Can Diet Coke$2.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Boylan Shirley Temple$3.25
- Bottle Water$1.25
- Can Green Tea$2.00
PIZZA
PIZZA SPECIALS
10"
- 10" BYO Cheese- 3 topping or more!$5.66
- 10" Half & Half Specialty
- 10" Loaded Nacho$11.72
Red chili herb sauce, mozzarella, queso, tortilla, chicken, tomato, black olive, jalapeño, red onion, and lettuce.
- 10" Chicken Alfredo$11.32
alfredo, chicken, spinach, tomato, bacon, mozzarella
- 10" Mediterranean$11.32
garlic butter, spinach, olives, onions, tomato, artichokes, feta, mozzarella, balsamic
- 10" 5 Meat$11.32
bacon, ground beef, ham, pepperoni, sausage
- 10" Sweet & Spicy Salami$11.32
garlic butter, salami, pineapple, onion, tomato, mozzarella, hot honey
- 10" BBQ Chicken$11.32
bbq, chicken, green pepper, pineapple, onion, cheddar, mozzarella
- 10" Deluxe$11.32
pizza sauce, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella
- 10" Bruschetta$10.00
garlic butter, spinach, mushroom, tomato, mozzarella
- 10" Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.43
ranch, chicken, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella
- 10" Veggie Delight$11.32
pizza sauce, onion, mushroom, green pepper, green olives, tomato, mozzarella
- 10" French Onion$11.32
garlic aioli, roast beef, mozzarella, caramelized onion, au jus for dipping
- 10" Hawaiian Delight$10.00
red sauce, pepperoni, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella
- 10" Marias Mushroom$11.32
herbed cream cheese, mushroom, caramelized onion, mozzarella, honey balsamic
- 10" Sicilian$11.32
garlic butter, sausage, ham, onion, artichokes, tomato, mozzarella, oregano
- 10" Margarita$7.50
- 10" Spicy Supreme$11.32
pizza sauce, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, onion, green olives, banana peppers, jalapeno, mozzarella
- 10" Tuscan$11.32
garlic, chicken, ricotta, pesto, tomato, spinach
12"
- 12" BYO Cheese$9.00
- 12" 5 Meat$16.03
bacon, ground beef, ham, pepperoni, sausage
- 12" BBQ Chicken$16.03
bbq, chicken, green pepper, pineapple, onion, cheddar, mozzarella
- 12" Loaded Nacho$16.03
Red chili herb sauce, mozzarella, queso, tortilla, chicken, tomato, black olive, jalapeño, red onion, and lettuce.
- 12" Bruschetta$11.32
garlic butter, spinach, mushroom, tomato, mozzarella
- 12" Cheesy Chicken Broccoli$16.03
ranch, bacon, broccoli, chicken, mozzarella
- 12" Chicken Alfredo$14.15
alfredo, chicken, spinach, tomato, bacon, mozzarella
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.26
ranch, chicken, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella
- 12" Deluxe$14.15
pizza sauce, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella
- 12" French Onion$16.03
garlic aioli, roast beef, mozzarella, caramelized onion, au jus for dipping
- 12" Half & Half Specialty
- 12" Hawaiian Delight$11.32
red sauce, pepperoni, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella
- 12" Maria's Mushroom$16.03
herbed cream cheese, mushroom, caramelized onion, mozzarella, honey balsamic
- 12" Mediterranean$16.03
garlic butter, spinach, olives, onions, tomato, artichokes, feta, mozzarella, balsamic
- 12" Sicilian$14.15
garlic butter, sausage, ham, onion, artichokes, tomato, mozzarella, oregano
- 12" Spicy Supreme$16.03
- 12" Spinach & Artichoke$14.15
- 12" Sweet & Spicy Salami$16.03
garlic butter, salami, pineapple, onion, tomato, mozzarella, hot honey
- 12" Tuscan$16.03
garlic, chicken, ricotta, pesto, tomato, spinach
- 12" Veggie Delight$14.15
pizza sauce, onion, mushroom, green pepper, green olives, tomato, mozzarella
- 12" Margarita$11.32
14"
- 14" BYO Cheese$12.00
- 14" 5 Meat$18.00
bacon, ground beef, ham, pepperoni, sausage
- 14" Chicken Alfredo$18.00
alfredo, chicken, spinach, tomato, bacon, mozzarella
- 14" Loaded Nacho$18.00
Red chili herb sauce, mozzarella, queso, tortilla, chicken, tomato, black olive, jalapeño, red onion, and lettuce.
- 14" Cheesy Chicken Broccoli$18.00
ranch, bacon, broccoli, chicken, mozzarella
- 14" Sweet & Spicy Salami$18.00
- 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.00
ranch, chicken, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella
- 14" BBQ Chicken$18.00
bbq, chicken, green pepper, pineapple, onion, cheddar, mozzarella
- 14" Deluxe$18.00
pizza sauce, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella
- 14" Half & Half Specialty
- 14" Hawaiian Delight$16.00
red sauce, pepperoni, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella
- 14" Mediterranean$18.00
garlic butter, spinach, olives, onions, tomato, artichokes, feta, mozzarella, balsamic
- 14" Sicilian$18.00
garlic butter, sausage, ham, onion, artichokes, tomato, mozzarella, oregano
- 14" Spicy Supreme$18.00
- 14" Bruschetta$16.00
garlic butter, spinach, mushroom, tomato, mozzarella
- 14" Tuscan$18.00
- 14" Veggie Delight$18.00
- 14” French Onion$18.00
garlic aioli, roast beef, mozzarella, caramelized onion, au jus for dipping
- 14” Maria’s Mushroom$18.00
herbed cream cheese, mushroom, caramelized onion, mozzarella, honey balsamic
- 14" Margarita$15.00
16"
- 16" BYO Cheese$14.00
- 16" Loaded Nacho$22.00
Red chili herb sauce, mozzarella, queso, tortilla, chicken, tomato, black olive, jalapeño, red onion, and lettuce.
- 16" 5 Meat$22.00
- 16" Mediterranean$22.00
- 16" BBQ Chicken$20.00
- 16" Chicken Alfredo$20.00
- 16" Spicy Supreme$22.00
- 16" Sweet & Spicy Salami$22.00
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch$20.00
- 16" Deluxe$22.00
- 16" Half & Half Specialty
- 16" Hawaiian Delight$20.00
- 16" Veggie Delight$22.00
- 16" Sicilian$22.00
- 16" Cheesy Chicken Broccoli$22.00
- 16" Bruschetta$20.00
- 16" Tuscan$22.00
- 16” French Onion$22.00
- 16” Maria’s Mushroom$22.00
- 16" Margarita$18.00
18"
- 18" BYO Cheese$17.00
- 18" Half & Half Specialty
- 18" 5 Meat$25.00
- 18" Loaded Nacho-za$27.00
Red chili herb sauce, mozzarella, queso, tortilla, chicken, tomato, black olive, jalapeño, red onion, and lettuce.
- 18" Mediterranean$25.00
- 18" Chicken Alfredo$23.00
- 18" BBQ Chicken$23.00
- 18" Chicken Bacon Ranch$23.00
- 18" Deluxe$20.78
- 18" Hawaiian Delight$23.00
- 18" Bruschetta$23.00
- 18" Sweet & Spicy Salami$25.00
- 18" Cheesy Chicken Broccoli$22.00
- 18" Sicilian$25.00
- 18" Spicy Supreme$25.00
- 18" Tuscan$25.00
- 18" Veggie Delight$25.00
- 18” French Onion$25.00
- 18” Maria’s Mushroom$25.00
- 18" Margarita$20.00
18X24" Party Pizza
- 18x24" BYO Cheese$31.00
- 18x24" Half & Half Specialty
- 18x24" 5 Meat$42.00
- 18x24" BBQ Chicken$42.00
- 18x24" Bruschetta$39.00
- 18x24" Cheesy Chicken Broccoli$42.00
- 18x24" Chicken Alfredo$42.00
- 18x24" Chicken Bacon Ranch$39.00
- 18x24" Deluxe$42.00
- 18x24" French Onion$39.00
- 18x24" Hawaiian Delight$39.00
- 18x24" Loaded Potato$42.00
- 18x24" Maria's Mushroom$41.00
- 18x24" Mediterranean$41.00
- 18x24" Sicilian$42.00
- 18x24" Spicy Supreme$42.00
- 18x24" Spinach & Artichoke$41.00
- 18x24" Sweet & Spicy Salami$42.00
- 18x24" Tuscan$42.00
- 18x24" Veggie Delight$39.00
CHICAGO STYLE
- 14" CHIC BYO Cheese$18.00
- CHIC Half & Half Specialty
- CHIC Chicken Alfredo$25.00
- CHIC BBQ Chicken$25.00
- CHIC Spicy Supreme$25.00
- CHIC Veggie Delight$21.70
- CHIC Hawaiian Delight$21.70
- CHIC Sicilian$22.64
- CHIC Bruschetta$21.70
- CHIC Mediterranean$22.64
- CHIC Sweet & Spicy Salami$22.64
- CHIC Chicken Bacon Ranch$22.64
- CHIC Deluxe$22.64
- CHIC 5 Meat$25.00
Misc
Gift card
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
500 S State St, Sparta, MI 49345