- Home
- /
- Ocean Isle Beach
- /
- Maria's Pizzeria and Gelateria
Maria's Pizzeria and Gelateria
No reviews yet
120-7 Causeway Dr
Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Mussels Marinara(Gluten free)
Fresh PEI mussels sauteed in garlic, oil & Tomato sauce! Gluten free
Fried Calamari
Golden fried Calamari with lemon wedges and marinara.
Antipasto Del A Casa (Gluten free)
Prosciutto, artichoke, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, olives, salami, stuffed cherry peppers, onion, pepperoncini peppers & provolone cheese over a bed of lettuce. Gluten free and low carb option
Fried Mozzarella
Battered mozzarella sticks
Meatballs & Ricotta
House made meatballs with whipped ricotta & fresh tomato sauce
6 Wings (gluten free)
House made wings with your choice of sauce
12 Wings (Gluten free)
Our House made wings with your choice of sauce
Meatball (single serving with sauce)
Our House made meatball with marinara sauce.
Stuffed Banana Peppers (Gluten free)
Spicy banana peppers, stuffed with Italian sausage & crushed tomatoes. Gluten free and low carb option
Beverages
Buy the Bottle- Wine Promotions (Discounts and great deals)
Prosecco Gorizzo
Organic and sulfite free. Light, refreshing, and delicious. Perfect for the beach.
Pinot Grigio Gorizzo
Light, organic, and sulfite free. Crisp with hints of white fruit.
Chardonnay Gorizzo
Organic and no sulfites. Dry and light. Unoaked with hints of apple.
Cabernet Gorizzo
Medium Bodied red wine with hints of red fruit. Organic
Sauvignon Blanc Gorizzo
Medium bodied with hints of grapefruit. Organic with no sulfites.
Butussi Pinot Grigio
Award winning Pinot girgio by James suckling. Delicious and crisp. The pino when you feel like treating yourself.
Butussi Sauvignon Blanc
Delicious award winning Sauvignon by James Suckling. Perfect characteristics of Sauvignon blanc with grape fruit and herbs. No disappointment here.
La Spinona Barbaresco
Italy, full body with red fruit
La Spinona Barolo
Award Winning with Wine spectator and James Suckling. King Of Italian Wine, complex and rich
Calzone | Stromboli Dinner
Cheese Calzone
Fresh dough filled with ricotta & mozzarella cheeses with your choice of one filling.
Cheese Stromboli
Fresh dough filled with mozzarella cheese & your choice of filling.
Deli Stromboli
Fresh dough filled with ham, pepperoni, salami & mozzarella.
Maria's Stromboli
Fresh dough filled with sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella.
Steak Stromboli
Fresh dough filled with steak, mushrooms, onions & American cheese.
Vegetarian Delight Stromboli
Fresh dough filled with eggplant, spinach, onions, mushrooms, red peppers & mozzarella.
Childrens Menu
Children’s Alfredo
fettuccine pasta tossed in homemade alfredo sauce
Children’s chicken tenders and fries
Two chicken tenders and a side of fries
Children’s spaghetti meatball
spaghetti with our homemade tomato sauce and topped with a meatball
Children’s spaghetti with marinara
spaghetti topped with our homemade tomato sauce
Children's spaghetti with meat sauce
spaghetti with our house made meat sauce
Desserts
Large Cannoli
Italian pastry overflowing with sweet creamy ricotta with bits of chocolate
Tiramisu
Layers of lady fingers soaked in espresso syrup filled with a sweet mascarpone mousse and dusted with dark chocolate
Cheesecake
Creamy, smooth and rich.
Spilt milk dozen Glazed donuts
Try fresh glazed donuts from our sister bakery. You can enjoy them now or for breakfast.
Assorted dozen donuts from Spilt Milk
Try a dozen of our fresh homemade donuts from our sister bakery. Enjoy it for now or Breakfast in the morning. No substitutions. May contain nuts.
Large Pizzas
LG Maria's (House Specialty)
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms , onions, red peppers & tomato sauce
LG Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon & tomato sauce.
LG Pescatore (Shrimp and Clam pizza)
Shrimp, clams, garlic & olive oil sauce.
LG Mediterranean
Sausage, olives, red peppers, goat cheese garlic & olive oil sauce.
LG Margherita
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & tomato sauce.
LG Ricotta
Ricotta cheese, fresh roma tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil.
LG Vegetarian
Olives, artichoke hearts, red peppers, spinach & tomato sauce.
LG Classico - Create Your Own
Traditional Mozzarella cheese & Tomato sauce. Create your own with additional toppings.
Thursday Lg Specialty
Chicken, onions, jalapeños & BBQ sauce
Chicken, spinach and bacon Alfredo Pizza
Chicken, bacon, spinach & Alfredo sauce.
LG Buffalo
Chicken & mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce
Pasta & Specialty Entrees
Bake ziti with meatsauce
Penne with ricotta cheese & meat sauce topped with melted mozzarella
Baked Ziti
Penne with ricotta cheese & tomato sauce with melted mozzarella.
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed chicken in a mushroom Marsala wine sauce over fettuccine pasta.
Chicken Parmesan
Two chicken breasts lightly breaded, topped with cheese and tomato sauce. Served with a side of spaghetti & Marinara.
Chicken Piccata
Sautéed chicken in a lemon caper sauce over fettuccine pasta
Chicken, spinach and bacon Alfredo
Breaded chicken with spinach and bacon over penne pasta with Alfredo sauce.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta with classic Alfredo sauce.
Lasagna
Our one pound Lasagna with Fresh sheets of pasta layered with Bolognese & Besciamella.
Pasta Pescatore (Seafood pasta)
Shrimp, calamari, mussels sauteed in garlic oil, white wine & tomato sauce served with fettuccine pasta.
Penne Contadina (specialty pasta)
Penne pasta tossed with roasted peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Italian Sausage
Penne Vodka
Penne Pasta in a light tomato cream sauce.
Salmon & Sautéed Vegetables (Gluten free)
Grilled or Blackened Salmon with a side of our vegetable medley. Please specify if you would like grilled or blackened. Low carb and Gluten free.
Salmon Al Amore
Walnut encrusted Salmon served over fresh zucchini pasta topped with a dill cream sauce. Low carb (Contains nuts)****
Salmon Piccata(White wine lemon sauce)
Salmon with in a lemon and caper white wine sauce with fettuccine pasta
Shrimp Rustica
Shrimp, calamari, mussels sauteed in garlic oil, white wine & Alfredo served with fettuccine pasta.
Shrimp Fra Diavolo (Spicy)
Shrimp with hot & spicy tomato sauce tossed in fettuccine pasta.
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed shrimp in a white wine lemon sauce over fettuccine pasta.
Spaghetti & Meatsauce
Spaghetti topped with our homemade meat sauce.
Spaghetti Meatballs
Spaghetti topped with our tomato sauce and house made meatballs
Tortellini Michelangelo (alfredo sauce)
Cheese Tortellini, bacon, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes with Alfredo sauce.
Salads & Sauces
16 oz House-made Marinara sauce
Love our sauce? Enjoy it to go in a 16 oz container for all your sauce needs.
16 oz House-made Meat sauce
Extra sauce Please.Our House-made Meat sauce dressing served in a 16 oz. to go container
16 oz House-Made Blue cheese dressing
Our House-made blue cheese dressing served in a 16 oz. to go container
16 oz House-Made Ranch dressing
Extra Ranch please! Our House-made Ranch dressing served in a 16 oz. to go container
Calamari Caesar Salad
Golden fried calamari with fresh romaine lettuce, classic Caesar dressing & croutons.
Extra dressing
Extra dressing of your choice.
Extra Marinara
Lg Wedge Salad (Gluten free)
Bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, onions with iceberg lettuce wedge. Served with our house made blue cheese.
Lg Caesar salad (serving for two)
Fresh Romaine lettuce, classic Caesar dressing & croutons. Serves two people
Lg House Salad (Serves two)
Romaine & Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, roma tomatoes, olives, onions & croutons.
Lg Strawberry & Walnut Salad (Gluten free serves 2)
Fresh strawberries, romaine lettuce, goat cheese & candied walnuts.
Side Salad
Romaine & Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, roma tomatoes, olives, onions & croutons.
Sm Caesar salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce, classic Caesar dressing & croutons.
Sm Strawberry Salad
Fresh strawberries, romaine lettuce, goat cheese & candied walnuts.
Sm Wedge salad (gluten free)
Bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, onions with iceberg lettuce wedge. Served with our house made blue cheese.
Small Pizzas & Gluten free pizza
SM Barbecue Chicken pizza
Chicken, onions, jalapeños & BBQ sauce
SM Buffalo Pizza
Chicken, mozzarella cheese & Buffalo sauce.
SM chicken bacon spinach alfredo pizza
Chicken, bacon, spinach & Alfredo sauce.
SM Classico - Create Your Own
Traditional Mozzarella cheese & Tomato sauce. Create your own with additional toppings. Please specify if you need gluten free
SM Margherita
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & tomato sauce.
SM Maria's
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms , onions, red peppers & tomato sauce.
SM Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon & tomato sauce.
SM Mediterranean
Sausage, olives, red peppers, goat cheese garlic & olive oil sauce.
SM Pescatore (Shrimp and clam pizza)
Shrimp, clams, garlic & olive oil sauce.
SM Ricotta
Ricotta cheese, fresh roma tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil.
SM Vegetarian
Olives, artichoke hearts, red peppers, spinach & tomato sauce.
Vegetarian Gluten free
Olives, artichoke hearts, red peppers, spinach & tomato sauce.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Our mission is to bring you the best Italian foods with best possible ingredients. We love our customers, and welcome you to Maria's!
120-7 Causeway Dr, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469