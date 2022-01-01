Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maria's Pizzeria and Gelateria

review star

No reviews yet

120-7 Causeway Dr

Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Classico - Create Your Own
SM Classico - Create Your Own
LG Maria's (House Specialty)

Appetizers

Mussels Marinara(Gluten free)

Mussels Marinara(Gluten free)

$15.00

Fresh PEI mussels sauteed in garlic, oil & Tomato sauce! Gluten free

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Golden fried Calamari with lemon wedges and marinara.

Antipasto Del A Casa (Gluten free)

$16.00

Prosciutto, artichoke, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, olives, salami, stuffed cherry peppers, onion, pepperoncini peppers & provolone cheese over a bed of lettuce. Gluten free and low carb option

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Battered mozzarella sticks

Meatballs & Ricotta

$12.00

House made meatballs with whipped ricotta & fresh tomato sauce

6 Wings (gluten free)

6 Wings (gluten free)

$11.00

House made wings with your choice of sauce

12 Wings (Gluten free)

12 Wings (Gluten free)

$17.00

Our House made wings with your choice of sauce

Meatball (single serving with sauce)

Meatball (single serving with sauce)

$3.00

Our House made meatball with marinara sauce.

Stuffed Banana Peppers (Gluten free)

$14.00

Spicy banana peppers, stuffed with Italian sausage & crushed tomatoes. Gluten free and low carb option

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced or Hot Tea

$2.99

Acqua Panna

$3.25

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Coffee | Regular

$2.99

Coffee | Decaf

$2.99

Buy the Bottle- Wine Promotions (Discounts and great deals)

Enjoy a little wine while you dine! Please present your ID upon arrival or when your delivery driver arrives.
Prosecco Gorizzo

Prosecco Gorizzo

$28.00

Organic and sulfite free. Light, refreshing, and delicious. Perfect for the beach.

Pinot Grigio Gorizzo

Pinot Grigio Gorizzo

$28.00

Light, organic, and sulfite free. Crisp with hints of white fruit.

Chardonnay Gorizzo

Chardonnay Gorizzo

$28.00

Organic and no sulfites. Dry and light. Unoaked with hints of apple.

Cabernet Gorizzo

Cabernet Gorizzo

$28.00

Medium Bodied red wine with hints of red fruit. Organic

Sauvignon Blanc Gorizzo

Sauvignon Blanc Gorizzo

$28.00

Medium bodied with hints of grapefruit. Organic with no sulfites.

Butussi Pinot Grigio

Butussi Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Award winning Pinot girgio by James suckling. Delicious and crisp. The pino when you feel like treating yourself.

Butussi Sauvignon Blanc

Butussi Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Delicious award winning Sauvignon by James Suckling. Perfect characteristics of Sauvignon blanc with grape fruit and herbs. No disappointment here.

La Spinona Barbaresco

La Spinona Barbaresco

$80.00

Italy, full body with red fruit

La Spinona Barolo

La Spinona Barolo

$120.00

Award Winning with Wine spectator and James Suckling. King Of Italian Wine, complex and rich

Calzone | Stromboli Dinner

Cheese Calzone

$12.00

Fresh dough filled with ricotta & mozzarella cheeses with your choice of one filling.

Cheese Stromboli

$12.00

Fresh dough filled with mozzarella cheese & your choice of filling.

Deli Stromboli

$14.00

Fresh dough filled with ham, pepperoni, salami & mozzarella.

Maria's Stromboli

$14.00

Fresh dough filled with sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella.

Steak Stromboli

Steak Stromboli

$15.00

Fresh dough filled with steak, mushrooms, onions & American cheese.

Vegetarian Delight Stromboli

$14.00

Fresh dough filled with eggplant, spinach, onions, mushrooms, red peppers & mozzarella.

Childrens Menu

Children’s Alfredo

$7.00

fettuccine pasta tossed in homemade alfredo sauce

Children’s chicken tenders and fries

$7.00

Two chicken tenders and a side of fries

Children’s spaghetti meatball

$7.00

spaghetti with our homemade tomato sauce and topped with a meatball

Children’s spaghetti with marinara

$6.00

spaghetti topped with our homemade tomato sauce

Children's spaghetti with meat sauce

$7.00

spaghetti with our house made meat sauce

Desserts

Large Cannoli

Large Cannoli

$5.00

Italian pastry overflowing with sweet creamy ricotta with bits of chocolate

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Layers of lady fingers soaked in espresso syrup filled with a sweet mascarpone mousse and dusted with dark chocolate

Cheesecake

$8.00

Creamy, smooth and rich.

Spilt milk dozen Glazed donuts

$10.00

Try fresh glazed donuts from our sister bakery. You can enjoy them now or for breakfast.

Assorted dozen donuts from Spilt Milk

Assorted dozen donuts from Spilt Milk

$18.00

Try a dozen of our fresh homemade donuts from our sister bakery. Enjoy it for now or Breakfast in the morning. No substitutions. May contain nuts.

Large Pizzas

All pizzas are Hand-tossed with homemade dough and our large pizza is 16 inches and 8 slices.

LG Maria's (House Specialty)

$28.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms , onions, red peppers & tomato sauce

LG Meat Lover's

$28.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon & tomato sauce.

LG Pescatore (Shrimp and Clam pizza)

$25.00

Shrimp, clams, garlic & olive oil sauce.

LG Mediterranean

$23.00

Sausage, olives, red peppers, goat cheese garlic & olive oil sauce.

LG Margherita

LG Margherita

$22.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & tomato sauce.

LG Ricotta

$23.00

Ricotta cheese, fresh roma tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil.

LG Vegetarian

LG Vegetarian

$23.00

Olives, artichoke hearts, red peppers, spinach & tomato sauce.

LG Classico - Create Your Own

$16.00

Traditional Mozzarella cheese & Tomato sauce. Create your own with additional toppings.

Thursday Lg Specialty

$20.00

Chicken, onions, jalapeños & BBQ sauce

Chicken, spinach and bacon Alfredo Pizza

$26.00

Chicken, bacon, spinach & Alfredo sauce.

LG Buffalo

$26.00

Chicken & mozzarella cheese with buffalo sauce

Pasta & Specialty Entrees

Bake ziti with meatsauce

$18.00

Penne with ricotta cheese & meat sauce topped with melted mozzarella

Baked Ziti

$16.00

Penne with ricotta cheese & tomato sauce with melted mozzarella.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Sautéed chicken in a mushroom Marsala wine sauce over fettuccine pasta.

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Two chicken breasts lightly breaded, topped with cheese and tomato sauce. Served with a side of spaghetti & Marinara.

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Sautéed chicken in a lemon caper sauce over fettuccine pasta

Chicken, spinach and bacon Alfredo

$24.00

Breaded chicken with spinach and bacon over penne pasta with Alfredo sauce.

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.00

Fettuccine pasta with classic Alfredo sauce.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$22.00

Our one pound Lasagna with Fresh sheets of pasta layered with Bolognese & Besciamella.

Pasta Pescatore (Seafood pasta)

Pasta Pescatore (Seafood pasta)

$26.00

Shrimp, calamari, mussels sauteed in garlic oil, white wine & tomato sauce served with fettuccine pasta.

Penne Contadina (specialty pasta)

$19.00

Penne pasta tossed with roasted peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Italian Sausage

Penne Vodka

$17.00

Penne Pasta in a light tomato cream sauce.

Salmon & Sautéed Vegetables (Gluten free)

$26.00

Grilled or Blackened Salmon with a side of our vegetable medley. Please specify if you would like grilled or blackened. Low carb and Gluten free.

Salmon Al Amore

Salmon Al Amore

$26.00

Walnut encrusted Salmon served over fresh zucchini pasta topped with a dill cream sauce. Low carb (Contains nuts)****

Salmon Piccata(White wine lemon sauce)

$26.00

Salmon with in a lemon and caper white wine sauce with fettuccine pasta

Shrimp Rustica

$24.00

Shrimp, calamari, mussels sauteed in garlic oil, white wine & Alfredo served with fettuccine pasta.

Shrimp Fra Diavolo (Spicy)

$23.00

Shrimp with hot & spicy tomato sauce tossed in fettuccine pasta.

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Sauteed shrimp in a white wine lemon sauce over fettuccine pasta.

Spaghetti & Meatsauce

$18.00

Spaghetti topped with our homemade meat sauce.

Spaghetti Meatballs

Spaghetti Meatballs

$18.00

Spaghetti topped with our tomato sauce and house made meatballs

Tortellini Michelangelo (alfredo sauce)

Tortellini Michelangelo (alfredo sauce)

$19.00

Cheese Tortellini, bacon, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes with Alfredo sauce.

Salads & Sauces

Bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, onions with iceberg lettuce wedge. Served with our housemade blue cheese.

16 oz House-made Marinara sauce

$9.00

Love our sauce? Enjoy it to go in a 16 oz container for all your sauce needs.

16 oz House-made Meat sauce

$12.00

Extra sauce Please.Our House-made Meat sauce dressing served in a 16 oz. to go container

16 oz House-Made Blue cheese dressing

$9.00

Our House-made blue cheese dressing served in a 16 oz. to go container

16 oz House-Made Ranch dressing

$9.00

Extra Ranch please! Our House-made Ranch dressing served in a 16 oz. to go container

Calamari Caesar Salad

$18.00

Golden fried calamari with fresh romaine lettuce, classic Caesar dressing & croutons.

Extra dressing

$0.50

Extra dressing of your choice.

Extra Marinara

$0.50
Lg Wedge Salad (Gluten free)

Lg Wedge Salad (Gluten free)

$12.00

Bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, onions with iceberg lettuce wedge. Served with our house made blue cheese.

Lg Caesar salad (serving for two)

Lg Caesar salad (serving for two)

$10.00

Fresh Romaine lettuce, classic Caesar dressing & croutons. Serves two people

Lg House Salad (Serves two)

$10.00

Romaine & Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, roma tomatoes, olives, onions & croutons.

Lg Strawberry & Walnut Salad (Gluten free serves 2)

$12.00

Fresh strawberries, romaine lettuce, goat cheese & candied walnuts.

Side Salad

$4.50

Romaine & Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, roma tomatoes, olives, onions & croutons.

Sm Caesar salad

Sm Caesar salad

$4.50

Fresh Romaine lettuce, classic Caesar dressing & croutons.

Sm Strawberry Salad

$5.50

Fresh strawberries, romaine lettuce, goat cheese & candied walnuts.

Sm Wedge salad (gluten free)

Sm Wedge salad (gluten free)

$5.50

Bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, onions with iceberg lettuce wedge. Served with our house made blue cheese.

Small Pizzas & Gluten free pizza

All small pizzas are made with our house-made dough and are ten inches and six slices. Our gluten free pizzas are made with cauliflower crust and are ten inches and six slices.

SM Barbecue Chicken pizza

$14.00

Chicken, onions, jalapeños & BBQ sauce

SM Buffalo Pizza

$15.00

Chicken, mozzarella cheese & Buffalo sauce.

SM chicken bacon spinach alfredo pizza

$16.00

Chicken, bacon, spinach & Alfredo sauce.

SM Classico - Create Your Own

$11.00

Traditional Mozzarella cheese & Tomato sauce. Create your own with additional toppings. Please specify if you need gluten free

SM Margherita

SM Margherita

$14.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & tomato sauce.

SM Maria's

$16.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms , onions, red peppers & tomato sauce.

SM Meat Lovers

$16.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon & tomato sauce.

SM Mediterranean

$14.00

Sausage, olives, red peppers, goat cheese garlic & olive oil sauce.

SM Pescatore (Shrimp and clam pizza)

$17.00

Shrimp, clams, garlic & olive oil sauce.

SM Ricotta

$14.00

Ricotta cheese, fresh roma tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil.

SM Vegetarian

SM Vegetarian

$14.00

Olives, artichoke hearts, red peppers, spinach & tomato sauce.

Vegetarian Gluten free

$14.00

Olives, artichoke hearts, red peppers, spinach & tomato sauce.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our mission is to bring you the best Italian foods with best possible ingredients. We love our customers, and welcome you to Maria's!

Website

Location

120-7 Causeway Dr, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469

Directions

Gallery
Maria's Pizzeria image
Banner pic
Maria's Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Amelia's Grille-OIB
orange starNo Reviews
1564 Market Place Blvd Suite 700 Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28470
View restaurantnext
Lucca Italian Chop House - Shallotte - 4924-2 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
4924-2 Main Street Shallotte, NC 28470
View restaurantnext
Angelo's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
110 shallotte crossing suite d-3 Shallotte, NC 28470
View restaurantnext
Dockside Seafood House - Calabash - 9955 Nance St
orange starNo Reviews
9955 Nance St Calabash, NC 28467
View restaurantnext
Mermaids Island Grill - 102 Jordan Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
102 Jordan Blvd Holden Beach, NC 28462
View restaurantnext
Castaways Raw Bar & Grill - Holden Beach
orange starNo Reviews
112 ocean blvd west holden beach, NC 28462
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Ocean Isle Beach
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
Murrells Inlet
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston