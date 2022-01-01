Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery City of Industry

1560 Albatross Rd.

City of Industry, CA 91748

Pre-Order Holiday Heat-At-Home Feasts & Sides - Weights are approximate.

Ultimate Sides Trio

Ultimate Sides Trio

$39.99

Includes our three most popular sides: One Mashed Potatoes, One Apple-Sage Stuffing and One Turkey Gravy. Refrigerated to reheat at home.

Apple-Sage Stuffing

Apple-Sage Stuffing

$14.99

(2 lbs.) Each side serves 6-8 people. Refrigerated to reheat at home.

Chef's Vegetables

Chef's Vegetables

$13.99

(1.5 lbs.) Each side serves 6-8 people.

Cranberry Sauce

Cranberry Sauce

$8.99

(16 oz) Each side serves 6-8 people.

Fire Roasted Yams

Fire Roasted Yams

$16.99

(2 lbs.) Each side serves 6-8 people. Refrigerated to reheat at home.

Five Cheese Macaroni Casserole

Five Cheese Macaroni Casserole

$14.99

(2.5 lbs.) Each side serves 6-8 people.

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$14.99

(3 lbs.) Each side serves 6-8 people. Refrigerated to reheat at home.

Turkey Gravy

Turkey Gravy

$13.99

(32 oz) Each side serves 6-8 people. Refrigerated to reheat at home.

Pint of Fresh Whipped Cream

$4.00

Family Sized Caesar Salad

$17.99

Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and asiago, romano and parmesan cheese. Served with our signature caesar dressing on the side.

Family Sized Dinner Salad

$17.99

Iceberg and romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and diced tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

9" Cornbread Round with Honey Spread

$10.99

9" Blueberry Coffee Cake

$12.99

Pre-Order Gourmet Whole Pies - Price includes 50¢ tin deposit.

Apple

Apple

$17.99

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.

No Sugar Added Apple

No Sugar Added Apple

$17.99

Contains natural fruit sugars.

Banana Cream

Banana Cream

$19.99

Rich vanilla cream and fresh sliced bananas topped with fresh whipped cream and garnished with sliced almonds.

Cherry

Cherry

$17.99

With juicy, tart, red cherries.

Chocolate Cream

Chocolate Cream

$19.99

Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream.

Chocolate Satin

Chocolate Satin

$22.99

Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.

Coconut Cream

Coconut Cream

$19.99

Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream.

Cream Cheese

Cream Cheese

$19.99

A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.

Custard

Custard

$17.99

Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.

Double Cream Blueberry

Double Cream Blueberry

$19.99

Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.

Double Cream Lemon

Double Cream Lemon

$19.99

Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.

French Apple

French Apple

$17.99

Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping.

Kahlúa Cream Cheese

Kahlúa Cream Cheese

$19.99

The special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.

Lemon Cream Cheese

Lemon Cream Cheese

$19.99

Our melt-in-your mouth cream cheese pie with a tangy lemon topping. Whipped cream available upon request.

Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue

$17.99

Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.

Peach (Baked)

Peach (Baked)

$17.99

With thick sliced peaches.

Pecan

Pecan

$22.99

Lots of buttery, caramelized pecans baked in a luscious filling.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin

$17.99

Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.

Razzleberry

Razzleberry

$17.99

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$44.99

Traditional New York-Style Cheesecake.

Pint of Fresh Whipped Cream

$4.00

Utensils

Meal Kit

Meal Kit

Meal Kit Includes: plastic spoon, fork, knife, salt & pepper and single napkin.

Condiments

Ketchup

Ketchup

Mayo

Mayo

Ranch

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
OPEN DAILY 8AM - 8PM

