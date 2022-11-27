Restaurant header imageView gallery
Marie Callender’s 228 - Visalia

review star

No reviews yet

350 S. Mooney Blvd.

Visalia, CA 93291

Order Again

Popular Items

Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo
Heartland Chicken Pot Pie
Creamy Potato Cheese-Bowl

3 Course Dinner Specials

All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast

Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast

$23.49

Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

$23.99

Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

$24.99

NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

Marie's Meatloaf

Marie's Meatloaf

$23.79

Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$28.99

Seasoned and seared 10 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

Shrimp and Chicken Carbonara

Shrimp and Chicken Carbonara

$22.99

Grilled chicken breast and tender shrimp lightly sautéed in a rich, creamy sauce with crispy bacon, fresh garlic, egg yolk, green peas and parmesan. All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine

$22.99

Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

Appetizers

Appetizers Shareable bites to savor.

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$12.49

Lightly breaded and boneless chicken tenders served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.

Fresh Avocado and Shrimp Stack

Fresh Avocado and Shrimp Stack

$12.49

Fresh avocado, pico de gallo, spicy chipotle ranch dressing layered and topped with Cajun grilled shrimp. Served chilled with crispy tortilla chips.

Spicy Cauliflower

$10.49

New! Crispy battered cauliflower served with spicy buffalo sauce for dipping

Crispy Green Beans

Crispy Green Beans

$10.49

Onion-battered green beans fried to a crisp, golden brown and seasoned with Cajun spices. Served with spicy chipotle ranch dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.49

Crispy, golden mozzarella sticks dusted with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce.

Appetizer Combo

Appetizer Combo

$15.99

A sampling of mozzarella sticks, onion rings, crispy green beans and crispy chicken tenders. Served with spicy chipotle ranch and marinara sauce for dipping.

Cheesy Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Cheesy Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Hand-Battered Corn Dogs

$10.99

New! 4 mini corn dogs dipped in our famous cornbread batter, served with honey spread and french fries.

Soups & Chili

Soups & Chili We've been using the freshest ingredients from original recipes for more than 60 years. Bowls of our soup are served with our famous golden cornbread.
Hearty Vegetable-Bowl

Hearty Vegetable-Bowl

$8.49
Creamy Potato Cheese-Bowl

Creamy Potato Cheese-Bowl

$8.49
Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl

Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl

$10.99

Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.

Hearty Vegetable-Cup

Hearty Vegetable-Cup

$3.99
Creamy Potato Cheese-Cup

Creamy Potato Cheese-Cup

$3.99
Callender's Famous Chili-Cup

Callender's Famous Chili-Cup

$4.99

Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.

Creamy Potato Cheese-QRT

$10.99

Hearty Vegetable-QRT

$10.99

Soup of the Day-QRT

$10.99

Qrt of Chili

$13.99

Original Pot Pie

Original Pot Pie Our legendary pot pie is baked fresh throughout the day. Sometimes we sell out!
Heartland Chicken Pot Pie

Heartland Chicken Pot Pie

$15.99

Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.

Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo

Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo

$14.99

Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!* *Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.

Mini Shepherds Pie Combo

Mini Shepherds Pie Combo

$14.99

Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.

Comfort Classics

Comfort Classics Our complimentary freshly baked golden cornbread is served warm with your meal and comes with our signature honey spread. Add Cup of Soup, House Salad or Endless Soup & Salad Bar for an additional charge.
New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$24.99

Seasoned and seared 10 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff

$16.99

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with caramelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon® Dijon. Served over fettuccine noodles with a dollop of sour cream.

Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast

Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast

$17.49

Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine

$17.49

Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.

Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

$16.99

Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

$19.99

NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables.

Marie's Meatloaf

Marie's Meatloaf

$16.99

Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Top Sirloin & Shrimp

Top Sirloin & Shrimp

$19.99

NEW! Top Sirloin & Shrimp* Seasoned and seared 6 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter and paired with a Cajun-spiced skewer of tender shrimp. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Garden Salads

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.49

Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with chicken tenders, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo and fresh avocado.

Thai Chicken Salad

$14.49

New! Grilled chicken with crisp romaine, carrots, green onion, red cabbage and kohlrabi with sesame dressing, crispy wontons and spicy thai peanut sauce.

Soup, Salad and Quiche

Soup, Salad and Quiche

$13.99

Soup, Salad and Quiche MC Signature Item Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses. Topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a House Salad.

Classic Cobb Salad

$14.49

A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.

Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad

$14.49

Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.

Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad

Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.

Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch

Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch

$14.49

NEW! Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, then topped with crispy chicken tenders.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.79

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Sandwiches

Signature Sandwiches & Tacos Served with your choice of fries, tater tots, honey mustard almond coleslaw or fresh fruit. Substitute onion rings for an additional charge. Add any topping to any burger or sandwich for an additional charge per item: Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheese, Avocado. Add a Cup of Soup, House Salad or Endless Soup & Salad Bar for an additional charge.

Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.99

BLT

$11.99

Classic French Dip

$14.49
French Dip Supreme

French Dip Supreme

$15.49

Grilled Ham Stack

$13.49

Thinly shaved ham on grilled Parmesan sourdough with lettuce, tomato and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Marie's Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.99

Our famous original recipe meatloaf piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled parmesan sourdough.

Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich

Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal:

Roasted Turkey Croissant Club

Roasted Turkey Croissant Club

$13.99

Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.

TLT on Wheat

$9.79

Burgers

100% Angus Burgers All burgers are made with USDA Angus ground beef and are grilled medium well. Served with your choice of fries, tater tots, almond coleslaw or fresh fruit.
Callenders Cheeseburger

Callenders Cheeseburger

$11.99

Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese.

Original Burger

Original Burger

$10.99

Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

The Works Frisco Burger

The Works Frisco Burger

$13.49

Grilled parmesan sourdough piled high with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, aged American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, onion rings and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Traditional Frisco Burger

$12.49

Traditional Frisco Burger* Grilled parmesan sourdough with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

NEW! Breakfast Crispy tater tots, melted aged cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, mayonnaise and a fried egg.

Plant-Based Burger

Plant-Based Burger

$13.99

Thick and juicy plant based burger layered with house garlic sauce, caramelized onion jam and crispy kale on a toasted classic bun.

Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos

$12.49

Calories 510 Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.

Skillets

Spicy Beef & Chicken Savory Skillet

Spicy Beef & Chicken Savory Skillet

$15.99

Spicy Beef & Chicken Tender hanger beef tips and grilled chicken breast, fresh vegetables and mushrooms sautéed in a fajita marinade. With fresh herb rice and cilantro.

Thai Shrimp Skillet

Thai Shrimp Skillet

$15.99

Spicy Beef & Chicken Sautéed shrimp, fresh vegetables, oven-roasted tomatoes and mushrooms in a spicy Thai shrimp sauce. Served with herb rice and topped with basil.

Kids Menu

Kids Golden Chicken Strips

$7.99

Boneless chicken tenders lightly fried to a golden brown. Served with fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Cheese Served with Fries. substitute fresh fruit for fries at no additional charge.

Kids Kraft Macaroni & Cheese

$6.99

Our kids favorite Kraft Macaroni and cheese served with garlic bread.

Kids Drink

$1.69

Kids Penne Pasta

$6.99

Choice of alfredo or marinara sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Kids Slider Burgers

$6.99

Two mini burgers served with fries. Want cheese? Just ask!

LUNCH COMBOS

Pick 2

Pick 2

$10.99
Pick 3

Pick 3

$12.99

Pair & Share

Pair & Share $40

Pair & Share $40

$40.00

One Appetizer, Two Entrées and Two slices of Pie for $35!

Pair & Share $45

Pair & Share $45

$45.00

One Appetizer, Two Entrées and Two slices of Pie for $39!

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$3.49
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.49
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.49
Sprite

Sprite

$3.49
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.49
Fuze

Fuze

$3.49
Fanta

Fanta

$3.49
Mr. Pibb

Mr. Pibb

$3.49

Soda Water

$2.19

Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Maries House Blend Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Gold Peak Iced Tea

$3.49

Gold Peak Passion Fruit Mango Iced Tea

$3.49

Arnold Palmer

$3.49
