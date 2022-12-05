Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City

review star

No reviews yet

530 N. Stephanie Street

Henderson, NV 89014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Apple Pie
Pumpkin Pie
French Apple Pie

3 Course Dinner Specials

All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast

Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast

$23.49

Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

$23.99

Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

$24.99

NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

Marie's Meatloaf

Marie's Meatloaf

$23.79

Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$28.99

Seasoned and seared 10 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

Shrimp and Chicken Carbonara

Shrimp and Chicken Carbonara

$22.99

Grilled chicken breast and tender shrimp lightly sautéed in a rich, creamy sauce with crispy bacon, fresh garlic, egg yolk, green peas and parmesan. All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine

$22.99

Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

Family Meals

Serves 4-6 people. Served with Cornbread & Honey Spread.
Roasted Turkey Dinner Platter

Roasted Turkey Dinner Platter

$49.99Out of stock

Hand-carved roasted turkey served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables and tangy cranberry sauce. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.

Home-Style Meatloaf Dinner Platter

Home-Style Meatloaf Dinner Platter

$49.99

Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.

Pot Roast Dinner Platter

Pot Roast Dinner Platter

$49.99

Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.

Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Platter

Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Platter

$49.99

Grilled chicken breast, fresh broccoli, penne pasta in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Platter

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Platter

$49.99

Home-style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with carmelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon Dijon. Served over fettuccine needles with a dollop of sour cream. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.

Family Pot Pie Meal

Family Pot Pie Meal

$49.99

Your choice of 4 mini chicken pot pies, 4 shepherd's pies, or 2 of each. Includes fresh salad and cornbread.

CHEESECAKES

6" New York Style Cheesecake

6" New York Style Cheesecake

$23.99

Enjoy our traditional New York Style Cheesecake with one of our sensational fruit toppings!

9" New York Style Cheesecake

9" New York Style Cheesecake

$44.99

Enjoy our traditional New York Style Cheesecake with one of our sensational fruit toppings!

Marbled Triple Chocolate Cheesecake 9"

Marbled Triple Chocolate Cheesecake 9"

$44.99

NEW! Our famous New York style cheesecake swirled with chocolate cheesecake, chocolate chunks, and a hint of espresso bean atop a chocolate cookie crust.

Strawberry Cheesecake 9"

Strawberry Cheesecake 9"

$44.99Out of stock

NEW! Strawberry-flavored New York style cheesecake loaded with chunks of real strawberries atop a graham cracker crust.

WHOLE PIES

Apple NS

Apple NS

$18.49

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$16.99

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$18.49

An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Banana Meringue Pie

$18.49Out of stock
Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie

$16.99

With juicy, tart, red cherries.

Chocolate Cream Pie

Chocolate Cream Pie

$18.49

Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Chocolate Meringue Pie

$18.49Out of stock
Chocolate Satin Pie

Chocolate Satin Pie

$21.99

Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.

Coconut Cream Pie

Coconut Cream Pie

$18.49

Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Coconut Meringue Pie

$18.49Out of stock
Cream Cheese Pie

Cream Cheese Pie

$20.99

If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.

Custard Pie

Custard Pie

$16.99

Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.

Double Cream Blueberry Pie

Double Cream Blueberry Pie

$19.49

Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.

Double Cream Lemon Pie

Double Cream Lemon Pie

$19.49

Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.

French Apple Pie

French Apple Pie

$17.99

Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping

German Chocolate Cream

German Chocolate Cream

$18.49

Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue

German Meringue Pie

$18.49Out of stock
Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie

Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie

$20.99

Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$21.99

The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.

Lemon Cream Cheese Pie

$20.99

If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling with a tangy lemon topping in a graham cracker crust. Whipped cream available for an extra charge.

Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

$17.49

Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.

Peach Pie

Peach Pie

$17.49

With thick sliced peaches.

Pie Shell

$5.99
Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$16.99

Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.

Quiche

Quiche

$15.79
Razzleberry NS

Razzleberry NS

$19.49

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.

Razzleberry Pie

Razzleberry Pie

$18.99

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.

Red Velvet Dream Pie

Red Velvet Dream Pie

$20.99
Rhubarb Pie

Rhubarb Pie

$16.99

Tart and refreshing rhubarb baked in our flaky golden crust.

Whipped Cream - Quart

$9.00

Whipped Cream Pint

$5.00

Appetizers

Appetizers Shareable bites to savor.

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$12.49

Lightly breaded and boneless chicken tenders served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.

Fresh Avocado and Shrimp Stack

Fresh Avocado and Shrimp Stack

$12.49

Fresh avocado, pico de gallo, spicy chipotle ranch dressing layered and topped with Cajun grilled shrimp. Served chilled with crispy tortilla chips.

Crispy Green Beans

Crispy Green Beans

$10.49

Onion-battered green beans fried to a crisp, golden brown and seasoned with Cajun spices. Served with spicy chipotle ranch dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.49

Crispy, golden mozzarella sticks dusted with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce.

Appetizer Combo

Appetizer Combo

$15.99

A sampling of mozzarella sticks, onion rings, crispy green beans and crispy chicken tenders. Served with spicy chipotle ranch and marinara sauce for dipping.

Cheesy Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Cheesy Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Spicy Cauliflower

$10.49

New! Crispy battered cauliflower served with spicy buffalo sauce for dipping

Soups & Chili

Soups & Chili We've been using the freshest ingredients from original recipes for more than 60 years. Bowls of our soup are served with our famous golden cornbread.
Hearty Vegetable-Bowl

Hearty Vegetable-Bowl

$8.49
Creamy Potato Cheese-Bowl

Creamy Potato Cheese-Bowl

$8.49
Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl

Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl

$10.99

Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.

Hearty Vegetable-Cup

Hearty Vegetable-Cup

$3.99
Creamy Potato Cheese-Cup

Creamy Potato Cheese-Cup

$3.99
Callender's Famous Chili-Cup

Callender's Famous Chili-Cup

$4.99

Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.

Creamy Potato Cheese-QRT

$10.99

Hearty Vegetable-QRT

$10.99

Soup of the Day-QRT

$10.99

Qrt of Chili

$13.99

Original Pot Pie

Original Pot Pie Our legendary pot pie is baked fresh throughout the day. Sometimes we sell out!
Heartland Chicken Pot Pie

Heartland Chicken Pot Pie

$15.99

Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.

Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo

Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo

$14.99

Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!* *Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.

Mini Shepherds Pie Combo

Mini Shepherds Pie Combo

$14.99

Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.

Comfort Classics

Comfort Classics Our complimentary freshly baked golden cornbread is served warm with your meal and comes with our signature honey spread. Add Cup of Soup, House Salad or Endless Soup & Salad Bar for an additional charge.
New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$24.99

Seasoned and seared 10 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff

$16.99

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with caramelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon® Dijon. Served over fettuccine noodles with a dollop of sour cream.

Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast

Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast

$17.49

Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine

$17.49

Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.

Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

$16.99

Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

$19.99

NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables.

Marie's Meatloaf

Marie's Meatloaf

$16.99

Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Top Sirloin & Shrimp

Top Sirloin & Shrimp

$19.99

NEW! Top Sirloin & Shrimp* Seasoned and seared 6 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter and paired with a Cajun-spiced skewer of tender shrimp. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Garden Salads

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.49

Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with chicken tenders, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo and fresh avocado.

Thai Chicken Salad

$14.49

New! Grilled chicken with crisp romaine, carrots, green onion, red cabbage and kohlrabi with sesame dressing, crispy wontons and spicy thai peanut sauce.

Soup, Salad and Quiche

Soup, Salad and Quiche

$13.99

Soup, Salad and Quiche MC Signature Item Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses. Topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a House Salad.

Classic Cobb Salad

$14.49

A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.

Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad

$14.49

Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.

Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad

Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.

Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch

Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch

$14.49

NEW! Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, then topped with crispy chicken tenders.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.79

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Sandwiches

Signature Sandwiches & Tacos Served with your choice of fries, tater tots, honey mustard almond coleslaw or fresh fruit. Substitute onion rings for an additional charge. Add any topping to any burger or sandwich for an additional charge per item: Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheese, Avocado. Add a Cup of Soup, House Salad or Endless Soup & Salad Bar for an additional charge.

Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.99

BLT

$11.99

Classic French Dip

$14.49
French Dip Supreme

French Dip Supreme

$15.49

Grilled Ham Stack

$13.49

Thinly shaved ham on grilled Parmesan sourdough with lettuce, tomato and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Marie's Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.99

Our famous original recipe meatloaf piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled parmesan sourdough.

Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich

Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal:

Roasted Turkey Croissant Club

Roasted Turkey Croissant Club

$13.99

Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.

TLT on Wheat

$9.79

Tuna Melt

$12.99Out of stock

Burgers

100% Angus Burgers All burgers are made with USDA Angus ground beef and are grilled medium well. Served with your choice of fries, tater tots, almond coleslaw or fresh fruit.
Callenders Cheeseburger

Callenders Cheeseburger

$11.99

Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese.

Original Burger

Original Burger

$10.99

Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

The Works Frisco Burger

The Works Frisco Burger

$13.49

Grilled parmesan sourdough piled high with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, aged American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, onion rings and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Traditional Frisco Burger

$12.49

Traditional Frisco Burger* Grilled parmesan sourdough with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

NEW! Breakfast Crispy tater tots, melted aged cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, mayonnaise and a fried egg.

Plant-Based Burger

Plant-Based Burger

$13.99

Thick and juicy plant based burger layered with house garlic sauce, caramelized onion jam and crispy kale on a toasted classic bun.

Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos

$12.49

Calories 510 Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.

Skillets

Spicy Beef & Chicken Savory Skillet

Spicy Beef & Chicken Savory Skillet

$15.99

Spicy Beef & Chicken Tender hanger beef tips and grilled chicken breast, fresh vegetables and mushrooms sautéed in a fajita marinade. With fresh herb rice and cilantro.

Thai Shrimp Skillet

Thai Shrimp Skillet

$15.99

Spicy Beef & Chicken Sautéed shrimp, fresh vegetables, oven-roasted tomatoes and mushrooms in a spicy Thai shrimp sauce. Served with herb rice and topped with basil.

Kids Menu

Kids Golden Chicken Strips

$7.99

Boneless chicken tenders lightly fried to a golden brown. Served with fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Cheese Served with Fries. substitute fresh fruit for fries at no additional charge.

Kids Kraft Macaroni & Cheese

$6.99

Our kids favorite Kraft Macaroni and cheese served with garlic bread.

Kids Drink

$1.69

Kids Penne Pasta

$6.99

Choice of alfredo or marinara sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Kids Slider Burgers

$6.99

Two mini burgers served with fries. Want cheese? Just ask!

LUNCH COMBOS

Pick 2

Pick 2

$10.99
Pick 3

Pick 3

$12.99

Pair & Share

Pair & Share $40

Pair & Share $40

$40.00

One Appetizer, Two Entrées and Two slices of Pie for $35!

Pair & Share $45

Pair & Share $45

$45.00

One Appetizer, Two Entrées and Two slices of Pie for $39!

SLICE PIE

Ala Mode

$2.49
Apple Slice

Apple Slice

$5.49

Marie's Famous Pies & Desserts The perfect ending to your perfect meal – a delicious slice of Marie's legendary pie. Make it á la mode - add a scoop of French vanilla ice cream!

Banana Cream Slice

Banana Cream Slice

$5.49

One of your favorites. Fresh ripe bananas, rich vanilla cream, fresh whipped cream or a fluffy meringue. Topped with sliced almonds.

Cheesecake Slice

Cheesecake Slice

$7.49

Traditional New York-Style Cheesecake Sensational when topped with one of our fruit toppings.

Cherry Slice

Cherry Slice

$5.49

With juicy, tart, red cherries.

Chocolate Cream Slice

Chocolate Cream Slice

$5.49

Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Chocolate Satin Slice

Chocolate Satin Slice

$5.99

Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.

Coconut Cream Slice

Coconut Cream Slice

$5.49

Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Cream Cheese Slice

Cream Cheese Slice

$5.99

If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.

Custard Slice

Custard Slice

$5.29

Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.

Double Cream Blueberry Slice

Double Cream Blueberry Slice

$5.59

Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.

Double Cream Lemon Slice

Double Cream Lemon Slice

$5.59

Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.

Double Cream Strawberry Slice

Double Cream Strawberry Slice

$5.99

A sweet blend of vanilla and sour cream atop of our fresh strawberries and our home-made strawberry glaze.

French Apple Slice

French Apple Slice

$5.49

Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping

Fresh Strawberry Slice

Fresh Strawberry Slice

$5.99Out of stock

Made with only the freshest, in-season Strawberries. Limited time only.

German Chocolate Slice

German Chocolate Slice

$5.49

Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Kahlua Cream Cheese Slice

Kahlua Cream Cheese Slice

$5.99

Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.

Key Lime Slice

Key Lime Slice

$5.99

The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.

Lemon Cream Cheese Slice

Lemon Cream Cheese Slice

$5.99

Our melt-in-your mouth cream cheese pie with a tangy lemon topping. Whipped cream available upon request for a small charge.

Lemon Meringue Slice

Lemon Meringue Slice

$5.49

Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golde

Marbled Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Slice

Marbled Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Slice

$6.59

NEW! Our famous New York style cheesecake swirled with chocolate cheesecake, chocolate chunks, and a hint of espresso bean atop a chocolate cookie crust.

No Sugar Apple Slice

No Sugar Apple Slice

$5.49

'No Sugar Added' Apple Contains natural fruit sugars.

No Sugar Razzleberry Slice

No Sugar Razzleberry Slice

$5.49

'No Sugar Added' Razzleberry® Contains natural fruit sugars.

Peach Slice

Peach Slice

$5.49

With thick sliced peaches.

Pumpkin Slice

Pumpkin Slice

$5.49

Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.

Razzleberry Slice

Razzleberry Slice

$5.49

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.

Rhubarb Slice

Rhubarb Slice

$5.49

Tart and refreshing rhubarb.

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$3.49
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.49
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.49
Sprite

Sprite

$3.49
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.49
Fuze

Fuze

$3.49
Fanta

Fanta

$3.49
Mr. Pibb

Mr. Pibb

$3.49

Soda Water

$2.19

Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Maries House Blend Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Gold Peak Iced Tea

$3.49

Gold Peak Passion Fruit Mango Iced Tea

$3.49Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$3.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dining room now open come in and enjoy!

Location

530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson, NV 89014

Directions

Gallery
Marie Callender’s image
Banner pic
BG pic
Marie Callender’s image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mustang Sally's
orange star4.4 • 614
280 Gibson Road Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie
orange starNo Reviews
221 N. Stephanie St. Henderson, NV 89074
View restaurantnext
Served Global Dining
orange starNo Reviews
1450 W Horizon Ridge Pky Henderson, NV 89012
View restaurantnext
Boom Bang Fine Foods
orange starNo Reviews
75 South Valle Verde Drive Henderson, NV 89012
View restaurantnext
Houston Tx Hot Chicken 1 - Green Valley - 1500 Green Valley pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
1500 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 300 Henderson, NV 89074
View restaurantnext
SkinnyFATS @ The District
orange starNo Reviews
140 S. Green Valley Pkwy. Henderson, NV 89012
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Henderson

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 4,273
1275 W Warm Springs Rd Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
Sonrisa Grill
orange star4.0 • 1,853
30 Via Brianza Henderson, NV 89011
View restaurantnext
Mothership Coffee Roasters - Green Valley
orange star4.5 • 1,032
2708 N Green Valley Pkwy Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
Munch Box - 10604 S Eastern
orange star4.8 • 792
10604 S Eastern Ave Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Mustang Sally's
orange star4.4 • 614
280 Gibson Road Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
PKWY Tavern - District
orange star4.2 • 341
2235 Village Walk Dr Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Henderson
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.4 (447 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston