  • Marie Callender's - Restaurant and Bakery
Marie Callender's Restaurant and Bakery

1,476 Reviews

$$

1781 E Shaw Ave

Fresno, CA 93710

Order Again

Popular Items

Cream Cheese Pie

3 Course Dinner Specials

All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast

Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast

$22.99

Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

$22.99

Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

$24.99

NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

Marie's Meatloaf

Marie's Meatloaf

$23.79

Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$28.99

Seasoned and seared 10 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

Shrimp and Chicken Carbonara

Shrimp and Chicken Carbonara

$22.99

Grilled chicken breast and tender shrimp lightly sautéed in a rich, creamy sauce with crispy bacon, fresh garlic, egg yolk, green peas and parmesan. All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine

$22.99

Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

Family Meals

Serves 4-6 people. Served with Cornbread & Honey Spread.
Roasted Turkey Dinner Platter

Roasted Turkey Dinner Platter

$54.99

Hand-carved roasted turkey served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables and tangy cranberry sauce. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.

Home-Style Meatloaf Dinner Platter

Home-Style Meatloaf Dinner Platter

$54.99

Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.

Pot Roast Dinner Platter

Pot Roast Dinner Platter

$54.99

Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.

Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Platter

Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Platter

$44.99

Grilled chicken breast, fresh broccoli, penne pasta in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Platter

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Platter

$54.99

Home-style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with carmelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon Dijon. Served over fettuccine needles with a dollop of sour cream. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.

Family Pot Pie Meal

Family Pot Pie Meal

$49.99

Your choice of 4 mini chicken pot pies, 4 shepherd's pies, or 2 of each. Includes fresh salad and cornbread.

WHOLE PIES

Apple NS

Apple NS

$17.49

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$16.49

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$17.49

An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Banana Meringue Pie

$19.99
Cheese Cake 6"

Cheese Cake 6"

$21.99
Cheese Cake 9"

Cheese Cake 9"

$44.99
Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie

$16.99

With juicy, tart, red cherries.

Chocolate Cream Pie

Chocolate Cream Pie

$17.49

Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Chocolate Meringue Pie

$19.99
Chocolate Satin Pie

Chocolate Satin Pie

$21.49

Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.

Coconut Cream Pie

Coconut Cream Pie

$17.49

Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Coconut Meringue Pie

$19.99Out of stock
Cream Cheese Pie

Cream Cheese Pie

$19.49

If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.

Custard Pie

Custard Pie

$16.49

Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.

Double Cream Blueberry Pie

Double Cream Blueberry Pie

$18.49

Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.

Double Cream Lemon Pie

Double Cream Lemon Pie

$18.49

Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.

French Apple Pie