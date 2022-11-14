Marie Callender's Restaurant and Bakery
1,476 Reviews
$$
1781 E Shaw Ave
Fresno, CA 93710
Popular Items
3 Course Dinner Specials
Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner
Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon
NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
Marie's Meatloaf
Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
New York Strip Steak
Seasoned and seared 10 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
Shrimp and Chicken Carbonara
Grilled chicken breast and tender shrimp lightly sautéed in a rich, creamy sauce with crispy bacon, fresh garlic, egg yolk, green peas and parmesan. All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine
Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
Family Meals
Roasted Turkey Dinner Platter
Hand-carved roasted turkey served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables and tangy cranberry sauce. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.
Home-Style Meatloaf Dinner Platter
Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.
Pot Roast Dinner Platter
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.
Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Platter
Grilled chicken breast, fresh broccoli, penne pasta in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.
Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Platter
Home-style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with carmelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon Dijon. Served over fettuccine needles with a dollop of sour cream. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.
Family Pot Pie Meal
Your choice of 4 mini chicken pot pies, 4 shepherd's pies, or 2 of each. Includes fresh salad and cornbread.
WHOLE PIES
Apple NS
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.
Apple Pie
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
Banana Cream Pie
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Banana Meringue Pie
Cheese Cake 6"
Cheese Cake 9"
Cherry Pie
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Chocolate Cream Pie
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Chocolate Meringue Pie
Chocolate Satin Pie
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
Coconut Cream Pie
Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Coconut Meringue Pie
Cream Cheese Pie
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.
Custard Pie
Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.
Double Cream Blueberry Pie
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
Double Cream Lemon Pie
Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.