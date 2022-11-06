Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marie Callender's La Mesa

review star

No reviews yet

6950 Alvarado Rd.

San Diego, CA 92120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Banana Cream Pie
To-Go Mini Pot Pie Combo
French Apple Pie

WHOLE PIES

Apple Lite

Apple Lite

$17.99
Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$17.99
Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$18.99
Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie

$17.99
Chocolate Cream Pie

Chocolate Cream Pie

$18.99
Chocolate Satin Pie

Chocolate Satin Pie

$21.99
Coconut Cream Pie

Coconut Cream Pie

$18.99

Cream Cheese Pie

$20.99
Custard Pie

Custard Pie

$17.99
Double Cream Blueberry Pie

Double Cream Blueberry Pie

$18.99
Double Cream Lemon Pie

Double Cream Lemon Pie

$18.99
French Apple Pie

French Apple Pie

$17.99
German Chocolate Cream Pie

German Chocolate Cream Pie

$18.99
Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie

Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie

$20.99Out of stock
Keylime Pie

Keylime Pie

$21.99

Lemon Cream Cheese Pie

$20.99Out of stock

If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling with a tangy lemon topping in a graham cracker crust. Whipped cream available for an extra charge.

Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

$18.99

Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.

NY Cheesecake 6"

NY Cheesecake 6"

$23.99
NY Cheesecake 9"

NY Cheesecake 9"

$44.99

Peach Pie

$17.99

With thick sliced peaches.

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$21.99

Lots of buttery, caramelized pecans baked in a luscious filling.

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$17.99

Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.

Razzleberry Lite

Razzleberry Lite

$17.99

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.

Razzleberry Pie

Razzleberry Pie

$17.99

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.

Rhubarb Pie

$17.99

Tart and refreshing rhubarb baked in our flaky golden crust.

Sour Cream Apple Pie

$18.99

Whipped Cream Pint

$4.00

Whipped Cream Tureen

$6.00

Bakery + More

Cornbread Round 9"

$10.99

Cornbread Pan

$16.99

11" x 16" pan of cornbread.

Whole Quiche

Whole Quiche

$16.99

A blend of cheeses, spinach, egg and cream all baked in our famous, flaky crust. Serves 6 people. Choose from: •Marie's Classic Quiche Applewood smoked bacon and melted aged cheddar and jack cheese. •Vegetable Quiche With assorted vegetables and melted aged cheddar and jack cheese. •Ham Quiche Ham and melted aged cheddar and jack cheese.

Pie Slices

Ala Mode

$2.49
Apple Slice

Apple Slice

$5.49

Marie's Famous Pies & Desserts The perfect ending to your perfect meal – a delicious slice of Marie's legendary pie. Make it á la mode - add a scoop of French vanilla ice cream!

Banana Cream Slice

Banana Cream Slice

$5.49

One of your favorites. Fresh ripe bananas, rich vanilla cream, fresh whipped cream or a fluffy meringue. Topped with sliced almonds.

Cheesecake Slice

Cheesecake Slice

$6.99

Traditional New York-Style Cheesecake Sensational when topped with one of our fruit toppings.

Cherry Slice

Cherry Slice

$5.49

With juicy, tart, red cherries.

Chocolate Cream Slice

Chocolate Cream Slice

$5.49

Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Chocolate Satin Slice

Chocolate Satin Slice

$5.99

Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.

Coconut Cream Slice

Coconut Cream Slice

$5.49

Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Cream Cheese Slice

$5.99

If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.

Custard Slice

Custard Slice

$5.29

Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.

Double Cream Blueberry Slice

Double Cream Blueberry Slice

$5.59

Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.

Double Cream Lemon Slice

Double Cream Lemon Slice

$5.59Out of stock

Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.

French Apple Slice

French Apple Slice

$5.49

Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping

German Chocolate Slice

German Chocolate Slice

$5.49

Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Kahlua Cream Cheese Slice

Kahlua Cream Cheese Slice

$5.99

Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.

Key Lime Slice

Key Lime Slice

$5.99

The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.

Lemon Cream Cheese Slice

Lemon Cream Cheese Slice

$5.59

Our melt-in-your mouth cream cheese pie with a tangy lemon topping. Whipped cream available upon request for a small charge.

Lemon Meringue Slice

Lemon Meringue Slice

$5.49

Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golde

No Sugar Apple Slice

No Sugar Apple Slice

$5.49

'No Sugar Added' Apple Contains natural fruit sugars.

No Sugar Razzleberry Slice

No Sugar Razzleberry Slice

$5.49

'No Sugar Added' Razzleberry® Contains natural fruit sugars.

Peach Slice

$5.49

With thick sliced peaches.

Pumpkin Slice

Pumpkin Slice

$5.49

Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.

Razzleberry Slice

Razzleberry Slice

$5.49

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.

Rhubarb Slice

$5.49

Tart and refreshing rhubarb.

Sour Cream Apple Slice

$5.49

Appetizers

Appetizers Shareable bites to savor.
Appetizer Combo

Appetizer Combo

$15.99

A sampling of mozzarella sticks, onion rings, crispy green beans and crispy chicken tenders. Served with spicy chipotle ranch and marinara sauce for dipping.

Cheesy Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Cheesy Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$12.49

Lightly breaded and boneless chicken tenders served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.

Crispy Green Beans

Crispy Green Beans

$10.49

Onion-battered green beans fried to a crisp, golden brown and seasoned with Cajun spices. Served with spicy chipotle ranch dressing.

Fresh Avocado and Shrimp Stack

Fresh Avocado and Shrimp Stack

$12.49

Fresh avocado, pico de gallo, spicy chipotle ranch dressing layered and topped with Cajun grilled shrimp. Served chilled with crispy tortilla chips.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.49

Crispy, golden mozzarella sticks dusted with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce.

Spicy Cauliflower

$10.49

Crispy battered cauliflower served with buffalo sauce. Ranch as dipping sauce.

Soups & Chili

Soups & Chili We've been using the freshest ingredients from original recipes for more than 60 years. Bowls of our soup are served with our famous golden cornbread.
Bowl of Chili and Cornbread

Bowl of Chili and Cornbread

$10.99

Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.

Bowl of Chicken Noodle

$8.49
Bowl of Potato Cheese

Bowl of Potato Cheese

$8.49
Bowl of Vegetable

Bowl of Vegetable

$8.49
Cup of Chili

Cup of Chili

$4.99

Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.

Cup of Chicken Noodle

$4.99
Cup of Potato Cheese

Cup of Potato Cheese

$4.99
Cup of Vegetable

Cup of Vegetable

$4.99

Tureen of Chicken Noodle

$11.99

Tureen of Potato Cheese

$11.99

Tureen of Vegetable

$11.99

Tureen of Chili

$13.99

Garden Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing. Topped with a cajun seasoned grilled chicken.

Classic Cobb Salad

$14.49

A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.

Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch

Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch

$14.49

NEW! Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, then topped with crispy chicken tenders.

Soup, Salad and Quiche

Soup, Salad and Quiche

$13.99

Soup, Salad and Quiche MC Signature Item Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses. Topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a House Salad.

Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad

$14.49

Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.

Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad

Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.

Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad

Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.49

“Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with chicken tenders, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo and fresh avocado.” This item does NOT come with a slice of pie.

Thai Chicken Salad

$14.49

Grilled chicken atop crisp romaine, carrots, green onion, red cabbage and kohlrabi with sesame dressing, crispy wontons and spicy thai peanut sauce.

Sandwiches

Signature Sandwiches & Tacos Served with your choice of fries, tater tots, honey mustard almond coleslaw or fresh fruit. Substitute onion rings for an additional charge. Add any topping to any burger or sandwich for an additional charge per item: Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheese, Avocado. Add a Cup of Soup, House Salad or Endless Soup & Salad Bar for an additional charge.

Classic French Dip

$14.49

Sliced USDA choice roast beef piled high on a grilled french baguette and served with hot au jus.

French Dip Supreme

French Dip Supreme

$15.99

Sliced USDA choice roast beef with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese on a grilled french baguette. Served with hot au jus.

Grilled Ham Stack

$13.49

Thinly shaved ham on grilled Parmesan sourdough with lettuce, tomato and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Marie's Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.99

Our famous original recipe meatloaf piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled parmesan sourdough.

Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich

Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal:

Roasted Turkey Croissant Club

Roasted Turkey Croissant Club

$14.49

Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.

Albacore Tuna Melt

$14.99

Our House-made tuna salad with applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, and melted cheese on a grilled parmesan sourdough bread.

Burgers

100% Angus Burgers All burgers are made with USDA Angus ground beef and are grilled medium well. Served with your choice of fries, tater tots, almond coleslaw or fresh fruit.
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese.

Original Burger

Original Burger

$10.99

Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Works Frisco

Works Frisco

$13.99

Grilled parmesan sourdough piled high with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, aged American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, onion rings and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Traditional Frisco Burger

Traditional Frisco Burger

$12.99

Traditional Frisco Burger* Grilled parmesan sourdough with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos

$12.99

Calories 510 Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.

Chicken Street Tacos

$11.99

Chicken Street Tacos Delightful Dishes Item Calories 470 Grilled chicken breast inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$10.99

Veggie Tacos Vegetarian** Grilled red onions, mushrooms, poblano peppers, red bell peppers, zucchini and our three cheese blend inside soft corn tortillas. Topped with roasted corn, black beans, avocado and pico de gallo. Served with black beans. No additional side included

Pot Pies

Original Pot Pie Our legendary pot pie is baked fresh throughout the day. Sometimes we sell out!
Mini Shepherds Pie

Mini Shepherds Pie

$14.99

Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.

To-Go Chicken Pot Pie

To-Go Chicken Pot Pie

$15.99

Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.

To-Go Mini Pot Pie Combo

To-Go Mini Pot Pie Combo

$14.99

Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!* *Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.

Comfort Classics

Comfort Classics Our complimentary freshly baked golden cornbread is served warm with your meal and comes with our signature honey spread. Add Cup of Soup, House Salad or Endless Soup & Salad Bar for an additional charge.
Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$16.99

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with caramelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon® Dijon. Served over fettuccine noodles with a dollop of sour cream.

Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast

Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast

$17.99

Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.

Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

$16.99

Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

$19.99

NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables.

Marie's Meatloaf

Marie's Meatloaf

$16.99

Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Top Sirloin & Shrimp

Top Sirloin & Shrimp

$19.99

NEW! Top Sirloin & Shrimp* Seasoned and seared 6 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter and paired with a Cajun-spiced skewer of tender shrimp. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$24.99

Skillets

Spicy Beef & Chicken Skillet

Spicy Beef & Chicken Skillet

$15.99

Spicy Beef & Chicken Tender hanger beef tips and grilled chicken breast, fresh vegetables and mushrooms sautéed in a fajita marinade. With fresh herb rice and cilantro.

Thai Shrimp Skillet

Thai Shrimp Skillet

$15.99

Spicy Beef & Chicken Sautéed shrimp, fresh vegetables, oven-roasted tomatoes and mushrooms in a spicy Thai shrimp sauce. Served with herb rice and topped with basil.

Family Meals

Hand-breaded, crispy chicken breasts soaked in buttermilk,egg, cholula Hot Sauce and spices. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Roasted Turkey Dinner Platter

Roasted Turkey Dinner Platter

$44.99

Hand-carved roasted turkey served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables and tangy cranberry sauce. Feeds 4-6

Home-Style Meatloaf Dinner Platter

Home-Style Meatloaf Dinner Platter

$44.99

Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. Feeds 4-6

Pot Roast Dinner Platter

Pot Roast Dinner Platter

$44.99

Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Platter

Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Platter

$44.99

Grilled chicken breast, fresh broccoli, penne pasta in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Platter

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Platter

$44.99

Home-style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with carmelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon Dijon. Served over fettuccine needles with a dollop of sour cream.

Family Pot Pie Meal

Family Pot Pie Meal

$39.95

Your choice of 4 mini chicken pot pies, 4 shepherd's pies, or 2 of each. Includes cornbread.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Freshly baked pies everyday. Serving the community for over 60 years.

Location

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego, CA 92120

Directions

Gallery
Marie Callender’s image
Marie Callender’s image
Marie Callender’s image

Similar restaurants in your area

terra american bistro
orange starNo Reviews
7091 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurantnext
Burgers & Bowls
orange star3.5 • 4
7091 El Cajon Blvd san diego, CA 92115
View restaurantnext
Corbin's Q - 6548 El Cajon Blvd
orange star4.2 • 1,984
6548 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurantnext
Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ
orange star4.0 • 470
5465 lake murray la mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext