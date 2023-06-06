- Home
- /
- Monterey Park
- /
- Marie Callender's La Mesa
Marie Callender's La Mesa
No reviews yet
220 S Atlantic Blvd
Monterey Park, CA 91754
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
WHOLE PIES
Apple Lite
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.
Apple Pie
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
Banana Cream Pie
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream.
Berry
REQUIRES AT LEAST 24HR NOTICE TO ORDER.
Cherry Pie
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Chocolate Cream Pie
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream.
Fresh Blackberry Pie
REQUIRES AT LEAST 24HR NOTICE TO ORDER.
Chocolate Satin Pie
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
Coconut Cream Pie
Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Blueberry
REQUIRES AT LEAST 24HR NOTICE TO ORDER.
Cream Cheese Pie
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.
Custard Pie
Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.
Double Cream Blueberry Pie
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
Double Cream Lemon Pie
Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.
French Apple Pie
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
Fresh Strawberry Pie
Fresh ripe strawberries mixed in our sweet, home-made glaze.
German Chocolate Cream Pie
Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream.
Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie
Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.
Keylime Pie
The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.
Lemon Cream Cheese Pie
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling with a tangy lemon topping in a graham cracker crust. Whipped cream available for an extra charge.
Lemon Meringue Pie
Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.
NY Cheesecake 6"
NY Cheesecake 9"
Peach Pie
With thick sliced peaches.
Pecan Pie
Lots of buttery, caramelized pecans baked in a luscious filling.
Pumpkin Pie
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
Razzleberry Lite
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.
Razzleberry Pie
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.
Rhubarb Pie
Tart and refreshing rhubarb baked in our flaky golden crust.
Whipped Cream Pint
Whipped Cream Tureen
Ring Whipped Cream
6" NY Strawberry Cheesecake
6" NY Oreo Cheesecake
Pie Slices
Ala Mode
Apple Slice
Marie's Famous Pies & Desserts The perfect ending to your perfect meal – a delicious slice of Marie's legendary pie. Make it á la mode - add a scoop of French vanilla ice cream!
Banana Cream Slice
One of your favorites. Fresh ripe bananas, rich vanilla cream, fresh whipped cream or a fluffy meringue. Topped with sliced almonds.
Cheesecake Slice
Traditional New York-Style Cheesecake Sensational when topped with one of our fruit toppings.
Cherry Slice
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Chocolate Cream Slice
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Chocolate Satin Slice
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
Coconut Cream Slice
Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Cream Cheese Slice
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.
Custard Slice
Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.
Double Cream Blueberry Slice
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
Double Cream Lemon Slice
Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.
French Apple Slice
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
Fresh Strawberry Slice
German Chocolate Slice
Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Kahlua Cream Cheese Slice
Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.
Key Lime Slice
The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.
Lemon Cream Cheese Slice
Our melt-in-your mouth cream cheese pie with a tangy lemon topping. Whipped cream available upon request for a small charge.
Lemon Meringue Slice
Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golde
No Sugar Apple Slice
'No Sugar Added' Apple Contains natural fruit sugars.
No Sugar Razzleberry Slice
'No Sugar Added' Razzleberry® Contains natural fruit sugars.
Peach Slice
With thick sliced peaches.
Pumpkin Slice
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
Razzleberry Slice
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.
Rhubarb Slice
Tart and refreshing rhubarb.
Appetizers
Appetizer Combo
A sampling of mozzarella sticks, onion rings, crispy green beans and crispy chicken tenders. Served with spicy chipotle ranch and marinara sauce for dipping.
Cheesy Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Crispy Chicken Tenders
Lightly breaded and boneless chicken tenders served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.
Crispy Green Beans
Onion-battered green beans fried to a crisp, golden brown and seasoned with Cajun spices. Served with spicy chipotle ranch dressing.
Fresh Avocado and Shrimp Stack
Fresh avocado, pico de gallo, spicy chipotle ranch dressing layered and topped with Cajun grilled shrimp. Served chilled with crispy tortilla chips.
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy, golden mozzarella sticks dusted with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
Potato Skins
Crispy battered cauliflower served with buffalo sauce. Ranch as dipping sauce.
Jalepeno Poppers
Soups & Chili
Bowl of Chili
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Bowl of Clam Chowder
Bowl of Potato Cheese
Bowl of Vegetable
Cup of Chili
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Cup of Clam Chowder
Cup of Potato Cheese
Cup of Vegetable
Tureen of Clam Chowder
Tureen of Potato Cheese
Tureen of Vegetable
Tureen of Chili
Garden Salads
Lg Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing. Topped with a cajun seasoned grilled chicken.
Classic Cobb Salad
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.
Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch
NEW! Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, then topped with crispy chicken tenders.
Soup, Salad and Quiche
Soup, Salad and Quiche MC Signature Item Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses. Topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a House Salad.
Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad
“Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with chicken tenders, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo and fresh avocado.” This item does NOT come with a slice of pie.
Thai Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken atop crisp romaine, carrots, green onion, red cabbage and kohlrabi with sesame dressing, crispy wontons and spicy thai peanut sauce.
Sandwiches
Classic French Dip
Sliced USDA choice roast beef piled high on a grilled french baguette and served with hot au jus.
French Dip Supreme
Sliced USDA choice roast beef with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese on a grilled french baguette. Served with hot au jus.
Grilled Ham Stack
Thinly shaved ham on grilled Parmesan sourdough with lettuce, tomato and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
Marie's Meatloaf Sandwich
Our famous original recipe meatloaf piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled parmesan sourdough.
Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich
Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal:
Roasted Turkey Croissant Club
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
Albacore Tuna Melt
Our House-made tuna salad with applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, and melted cheese on a grilled parmesan sourdough bread.
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese.
Original Burger
Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
Works Frisco
Grilled parmesan sourdough piled high with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, aged American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, onion rings and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
Traditional Frisco Burger
Traditional Frisco Burger* Grilled parmesan sourdough with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
Beyond Burger
Tacos
Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos
Calories 510 Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
Chicken Street Tacos
Chicken Street Tacos Delightful Dishes Item Calories 470 Grilled chicken breast inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
Veggie Tacos
Veggie Tacos Vegetarian** Grilled red onions, mushrooms, poblano peppers, red bell peppers, zucchini and our three cheese blend inside soft corn tortillas. Topped with roasted corn, black beans, avocado and pico de gallo. Served with black beans. No additional side included
Pot Pies
Mini Shepherds Pie
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
To-Go Lg Chicken Pot Pie
Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.
To-Go Mini Pot Pie Combo
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!* *Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Comfort Classics
Beef Stroganoff
Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with caramelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon® Dijon. Served over fettuccine noodles with a dollop of sour cream.
Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine
Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.
Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner
Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon
NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables.
Marie's Meatloaf
Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Top Sirloin & Shrimp
NEW! Top Sirloin & Shrimp* Seasoned and seared 6 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter and paired with a Cajun-spiced skewer of tender shrimp. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
New York Strip Steak
Skillets
Spicy Beef & Chicken Skillet
Spicy Beef & Chicken Tender hanger beef tips and grilled chicken breast, fresh vegetables and mushrooms sautéed in a fajita marinade. With fresh herb rice and cilantro.
Thai Shrimp Skillet
Spicy Beef & Chicken Sautéed shrimp, fresh vegetables, oven-roasted tomatoes and mushrooms in a spicy Thai shrimp sauce. Served with herb rice and topped with basil.
Family Meals
Roasted Turkey Dinner Platter
Hand-carved roasted turkey served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables and tangy cranberry sauce. Feeds 4-6
Home-Style Meatloaf Dinner Platter
Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. Feeds 4-6
Pot Roast Dinner Platter
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Platter
Grilled chicken breast, fresh broccoli, penne pasta in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.
Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Platter
Home-style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with carmelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon Dijon. Served over fettuccine needles with a dollop of sour cream.
Family Pot Pie Meal
Your choice of 4 mini chicken pot pies, 4 shepherd's pies, or 2 of each. Includes cornbread.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Freshly baked pies everyday. Serving the community for over 60 years.
220 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754