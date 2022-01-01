Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
185 E. Daily Drive
Camarillo, CA 93010
Holiday Feasts
Turkey Breast Feast with Apple Pie
Feast Trimmings Include: Apple-Sage Stuffing, Fire-Roasted Yams, Cranberry Sauce, Fresh Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Chef's Vegetables, Fresh Cornbread, Whole Pumpkin or Apple Pie and Marie's House Blend Coffee
Turkey Breast Feast with Pumpkin Pie
Feast Trimmings Include: Apple-Sage Stuffing, Fire-Roasted Yams, Cranberry Sauce, Fresh Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Chef's Vegetables, Fresh Cornbread, Whole Pumpkin or Apple Pie and Marie's House Blend Coffee
Ham Feast with Apple Pie
Feast Trimmings Include: Apple-Sage Stuffing, Fire-Roasted Yams, Cranberry Sauce, Fresh Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Chef's Vegetables, Fresh Cornbread, Whole Pumpkin or Apple Pie and Marie's House Blend Coffee
Ham Feast with Pumpkin Pie
Feast Trimmings Include: Apple-Sage Stuffing, Fire-Roasted Yams, Cranberry Sauce, Fresh Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Chef's Vegetables, Fresh Cornbread, Whole Pumpkin or Apple Pie and Marie's House Blend Coffee
Ham and Turkey Breast Feast with Apple Pie
Feast Trimmings Include: Apple-Sage Stuffing, Fire-Roasted Yams, Cranberry Sauce, Fresh Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Chef's Vegetables, Fresh Cornbread, Whole Pumpkin or Apple Pie and Marie's House Blend Coffee
Ham and Turkey Breast Feast with Pumpkin Pie
Feast Trimmings Include: Apple-Sage Stuffing, Fire-Roasted Yams, Cranberry Sauce, Fresh Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Chef's Vegetables, Fresh Cornbread, Whole Pumpkin or Apple Pie and Marie's House Blend Coffee
Holidays Feast Add on And Sides
Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast
À La Carte - Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast. (approx. 3 ½-4 lbs)
Bone-In Spiral Ham
À La Carte - A Bone-In Spiral Cut Quarter Ham with Chipotle Pineapple Glaze
Prime Rib
Ultimate Sides Trio:Mashed Potatoes, Gravy & Stuffing
Includes our three most popular sides: One Mashed Potatoes, One Apple-Sage Stuffing, and One Turkey Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Side Serves 6-8; (3 lbs)
Turkey Gravy
Side Serves 6-8; 32 oz
Fire Roasted Yams
Side Serves 6-8; (2lbs.)
Bleu Cheese Almond Field Green Salad
Side serves 6-8
Apple Sage Stuffing
Side Serves 6-8; (2 lbs)
Five Cheese Macaroni Casserole
Side Serves 6-8;(2 ½ lbs)
Cranberry Sauce
Side Serves 6-8; (16 oz)
9” Cornbread Round with Honey Blend
Side Serves 6-8
Chef's Vegetables
Side Serves 6-8; (1 ½ lbs.)
Whip Cream - Pint
Assorted Muffins Platter
An assortment of freshly baked muffins, such as: blueberry streusel, zesty lemon, triple chocolate, banana nut and apple streusel. Serves 8-10 people.
Whipped Cream - Quart
Thanksgiving Hot Dinners
HOLIDAY PIE PRE-ORDER
Apple NS - HOLIDAY
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.
Apple Pie - HOLIDAY
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
Banana Cream Pie - HOLIDAY
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Banana Meringue Pie - HOLIDAY
Cheese Cake 6" - HOLIDAY
Cheese Cake 9" - HOLIDAY
Cherry Pie - HOLIDAY
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Chocolate Cream Pie - HOLIDAY
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Chocolate Meringue Pie - HOLIDAY
Chocolate Satin Pie - HOLIDAY
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
Coconut Cream Pie - HOLIDAY
Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Coconut Meringue Pie - HOLIDAY
Cream Cheese Pie - HOLIDAY
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.
Custard Pie - HOLIDAY
Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.
Double Cream Blueberry Pie - HOLIDAY
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
Double Cream Lemon Pie - HOLIDAY
Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.
French Apple Pie - HOLIDAY
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
German Chocolate Cream - HOLIDAY
Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue
German Meringue Pie - HOLIDAY
Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie - HOLIDAY
Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.
Key Lime Pie - HOLIDAY
The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.
Lemon Cream Cheese Pie - HOLIDAY
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling with a tangy lemon topping in a graham cracker crust. Whipped cream available for an extra charge.
Lemon Meringue Pie - HOLIDAY
Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.
Peach Pie - HOLIDAY
With thick sliced peaches.
Pecan Pie - HOLIDAY
Lots of buttery, caramelized pecans baked in a luscious filling.
Pumpkin Cheese Cake 6" - HOLIDAY
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pie - HOLIDAY
Pumpkin Pie -HOLIDAY
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
Quiche - HOLIDAY
Razzleberry NS - HOLIDAY
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.
Razzleberry Pie - HOLIDAY
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.
Rhubarb Pie - HOLIDAY
Tart and refreshing rhubarb baked in our flaky golden crust.
Whip Cream - Pint - HOLIDAY
Whipped Cream - Quart - HOLIDAY
Boston Cream Pie - HOLIDAY
Pie Certificate - HOLIDAY
Chocolate Cheese Cake - HOLIDAY
Strawberry Cheese Cake - HOLIDAY
Coconut Custard
REGULAR WHOLE PIES
Apple NS
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.
Apple Pie
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
Banana Cream Pie
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Banana Meringue Pie
Cheese Cake 6"
Cheese Cake 9"
Cherry Pie
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Chocolate Cream Pie
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Chocolate Meringue Pie
Chocolate Satin Pie
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
Coconut Cream Pie
Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Coconut Meringue Pie
Cream Cheese Pie
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.
Custard Pie
Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.
Double Cream Blueberry Pie
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
Double Cream Lemon Pie
Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.
Double Cream Strawberry
A sweet blend of vanilla and sour cream atop of our fresh strawberries and our home-made strawberry glaze.
French Apple Pie
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
Fresh Strawberry Pie
Fresh ripe strawberries mixed in our sweet, home-made glaze.
German Chocolate Cream
Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue
German Meringue Pie
Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie
Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.
Key Lime Pie
The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.
Lemon Cream Cheese Pie
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling with a tangy lemon topping in a graham cracker crust. Whipped cream available for an extra charge.
Lemon Meringue Pie
Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.
Peach Pie
With thick sliced peaches.
Pie Shell
Pie Special
Pumpkin Pie
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
Quiche
Razzleberry NS
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.
Razzleberry Pie
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.
Rhubarb Pie
Tart and refreshing rhubarb baked in our flaky golden crust.
Whip Cream - Pint
Whipped Cream - Quart
Boston Cream Pie
Pie Certficate
Chocolate Cheese Cake
Strawberry Cheese Cake
Appetizers
Crispy Chicken Tenders
Lightly breaded and boneless chicken tenders served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.
Fresh Avocado and Shrimp Stack
Fresh avocado, pico de gallo, spicy chipotle ranch dressing layered and topped with Cajun grilled shrimp. Served chilled with crispy tortilla chips.
Crispy Green Beans
Onion-battered green beans fried to a crisp, golden brown and seasoned with Cajun spices. Served with spicy chipotle ranch dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy, golden mozzarella sticks dusted with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
Spicy Cauliflower
Soups & Chili
BOWL - Hearty Vegetable
BOWL - Creamy Potato Cheese
BOWL - Soup of the Day
BOWL - Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
CUP - Hearty Vegetable
CUP - Creamy Potato Cheese
CUP - Soup of the Day
CUP - Calendars Famous Chili
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
TUREEN - Creamy Potato Cheese
TUREEN - Hearty Vegetable
TUREEN - Soup of the Day
TUREEN - Chili
Original Pot Pie
Heartland Chicken Pot Pie
Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.
Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!* *Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Mini Shepherds Pie Combo
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Mini Pot Pie Ala Carte
Comfort Classics
Beef Stroganoff
Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with caramelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon® Dijon. Served over fettuccine noodles with a dollop of sour cream.
Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine
Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.
Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner
Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Grilled Atlantic Salmon Fillet
Grilled Atlantic Salmon Fillet Delightful Dishes Item Calories 570 Prepared in your choice of two styles: lemon pepper-crusted or Cajun. Served with fresh seasonal vegetables and herb rice.
Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon
NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables.
Marie's Meatloaf
Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Top Sirloin & Shrimp
NEW! Top Sirloin & Shrimp* Seasoned and seared 6 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter and paired with a Cajun-spiced skewer of tender shrimp. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
New York Strip Steak
Corn beef Dinner
Open Food
Garden Salads
Soup, Salad and Quiche
Soup, Salad and Quiche MC Signature Item Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses. Topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a House Salad.
Classic Cobb Salad
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.
Dinner Salad
Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch
NEW! Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, then topped with crispy chicken tenders.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad
BBQ Chicken Salad
Thai Chicken Salad
Small BBQ Salad
Small Thai Chicken Salad
Small Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch
Small Cobb Salad
Small Chicken Caesar
Small SW Chick Avo
Sandwiches
Adult Grilled Cheese
BLT
Grilled Ham Stack
Thinly shaved ham on grilled Parmesan sourdough with lettuce, tomato and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
Marie's Meatloaf Sandwich
Our famous original recipe meatloaf piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled parmesan sourdough.
Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich
Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal:
Roasted Turkey Croissant Club
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
TLT on Wheat
Tuna Melt
Tuna Stack
Turkey Stack
Corn Beef Reuben
Burgers
Callenders Cheeseburger
Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese.
Original Burger
Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
The Works Frisco Burger
Grilled parmesan sourdough piled high with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, aged American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, onion rings and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
Traditional Frisco Burger
Traditional Frisco Burger* Grilled parmesan sourdough with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
Plant Based Bureger
Tacos
Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos
Calories 510 Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
Chicken Street Tacos
Chicken Street Tacos Delightful Dishes Item Calories 470 Grilled chicken breast inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos (Copy)
Calories 510 Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
Kids Menu
Kids Golden Chicken Strips
Boneless chicken tenders lightly fried to a golden brown. Served with fries.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese Served with Fries. substitute fresh fruit for fries at no additional charge.
Kids Kraft Macaroni & Cheese
Our kids favorite Kraft Macaroni and cheese served with garlic bread.
Kids Drink
Kids Penne Pasta
Choice of alfredo or marinara sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
Kids Slider Burgers
Two mini burgers served with fries. Want cheese? Just ask!
Kids Salad Bar
Kids Quesadilla
Kids Turkey Dinner
Breakfast Burritos
SLICE PIE
Ala Mode
Apple Slice
Marie's Famous Pies & Desserts The perfect ending to your perfect meal – a delicious slice of Marie's legendary pie. Make it á la mode - add a scoop of French vanilla ice cream!
Banana Cream Slice
One of your favorites. Fresh ripe bananas, rich vanilla cream, fresh whipped cream or a fluffy meringue. Topped with sliced almonds.
Cheesecake Slice
Traditional New York-Style Cheesecake Sensational when topped with one of our fruit toppings.
Cherry Slice
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Chocolate Cream Slice
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Chocolate Satin Slice
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
Coconut Cream Slice
Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Cream Cheese Slice
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.
Custard Slice
Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.
Double Cream Blueberry Slice
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
Double Cream Lemon Slice
Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.
Double Cream Strawberry Slice
A sweet blend of vanilla and sour cream atop of our fresh strawberries and our home-made strawberry glaze.
French Apple Slice
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
Fresh Peach Slice
Only the best, juicy peaches mixed in our home-made glaze.
German Chocolate Slice
Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Kahlua Cream Cheese Slice
Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.
Key Lime Slice
The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.
Lemon Cream Cheese Slice
Our melt-in-your mouth cream cheese pie with a tangy lemon topping. Whipped cream available upon request for a small charge.
Lemon Meringue Slice
Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golde
Luscious Lemon Cake slice
No Sugar Apple Slice
'No Sugar Added' Apple Contains natural fruit sugars.
No Sugar Razzleberry Slice
'No Sugar Added' Razzleberry® Contains natural fruit sugars.
Peach Slice
With thick sliced peaches.
Pumpkin Slice
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
Razzleberry Slice
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.
Rhubarb Slice
Tart and refreshing rhubarb.
Chocolate Cheese Cake
Strawberry Cheese Cake Slice
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Slice
Fresh Strawberry Pie Slice
Fresh Berry Pie Slice
Classic Family Meals
Roasted Turkey Dinner Platter
Hand-carved roasted turkey served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables and tangy cranberry sauce
Home-Style Meatloaf Dinner Platter
Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Pot Roast Dinner Platter
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Platter
Grilled chicken breast, fresh broccoli, penne pasta in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.
Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Platter
Home-style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with carmelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon Dijon. Served over fettuccine needles with a dollop of sour cream.
Family Pot Pie Meal
Your choice of 4 mini chicken pot pies, 4 shepherd's pies, or 2 of each. Includes fresh salad and cornbread.
Ham Catering
Turkey Catering
Starter Platters
Crispy Chicken Tenders Platter
*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation
Chili, Cheese & Chips Platter
*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation
Seasonal Vegetable Platter
*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation
Appetizer Combo Platter
A sampling of mozzarella sticks, onion rings, crispy green beans and crispy chicken tenders. Served with spicy chipotle ranch and marinara sauce for dipping. Requires 2 hours advance notice.
Taco Platters
Grilled Shrimp Tacos Platter
Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp nestled inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo. *All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation
Grilled Chicken Tacos Platter
*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation
Croissant Sandwich Platters
Boxed Lunches
Salad Platters
Cobb Salad Platter
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with grilled chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, thick applewood smoked bacon, avocado, diced roma tomatoes, green onions and chopped hard-boiled egg.
Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch Salad
*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation
Southwest Avocado Salad with Chicken
*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation
Southwest Avocado Salad with Shrimp
*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation
Soups - Chili - Cornbread
Soup & Cornbread
Potato Cheese, Hearty Vegetable or Soup of the Day. Serves 4-6 people. 64 oz. portion. *Requires 2 hours advance notice.
Chili & Cornbread Platter
*Requires 2 hours advance notice.
Half Pan of Cornbread
*Requires 2 hours advance notice.
Full Pan of Cornbread
*Requires 2 hours advance notice.
Quart of Soup
Quart of Chili
9" Cornbread
Breakfast Buffet
Coffee Catering
Legion Catering
Beverages
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Sprite
Root Beer
Fuze
Fanta
Water
Kid's Drink
Mr. Pibb
Bottle of Water
Hot Chocolate
Maries House Blend Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Gold Peak Iced Tea
Gold Peak Passion Fruit Mango Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Combo OJ Coffee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Dining room now open come in and enjoy!
185 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010