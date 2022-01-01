Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bakeries

Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City

No reviews yet

185 E. Daily Drive

Camarillo, CA 93010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Holiday Feasts

Six Delicious Feasts to Choose From

Turkey Breast Feast with Apple Pie

$149.99

Feast Trimmings Include: Apple-Sage Stuffing, Fire-Roasted Yams, Cranberry Sauce, Fresh Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Chef's Vegetables, Fresh Cornbread, Whole Pumpkin or Apple Pie and Marie's House Blend Coffee

Turkey Breast Feast with Pumpkin Pie

$149.99

Feast Trimmings Include: Apple-Sage Stuffing, Fire-Roasted Yams, Cranberry Sauce, Fresh Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Chef's Vegetables, Fresh Cornbread, Whole Pumpkin or Apple Pie and Marie's House Blend Coffee

Ham Feast with Apple Pie

$179.99

Feast Trimmings Include: Apple-Sage Stuffing, Fire-Roasted Yams, Cranberry Sauce, Fresh Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Chef's Vegetables, Fresh Cornbread, Whole Pumpkin or Apple Pie and Marie's House Blend Coffee

Ham Feast with Pumpkin Pie

$179.99

Feast Trimmings Include: Apple-Sage Stuffing, Fire-Roasted Yams, Cranberry Sauce, Fresh Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Chef's Vegetables, Fresh Cornbread, Whole Pumpkin or Apple Pie and Marie's House Blend Coffee

Ham and Turkey Breast Feast with Apple Pie

$209.99

Feast Trimmings Include: Apple-Sage Stuffing, Fire-Roasted Yams, Cranberry Sauce, Fresh Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Chef's Vegetables, Fresh Cornbread, Whole Pumpkin or Apple Pie and Marie's House Blend Coffee

Ham and Turkey Breast Feast with Pumpkin Pie

$209.99

Feast Trimmings Include: Apple-Sage Stuffing, Fire-Roasted Yams, Cranberry Sauce, Fresh Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Chef's Vegetables, Fresh Cornbread, Whole Pumpkin or Apple Pie and Marie's House Blend Coffee

Holidays Feast Add on And Sides

More is better with our mouth-watering sides. Each serves 6-8 people.

Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast

$59.99

À La Carte - Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast. (approx. 3 ½-4 lbs)

Bone-In Spiral Ham

$84.99

À La Carte - A Bone-In Spiral Cut Quarter Ham with Chipotle Pineapple Glaze

Prime Rib

$104.99

Ultimate Sides Trio:Mashed Potatoes, Gravy & Stuffing

$39.99

Includes our three most popular sides: One Mashed Potatoes, One Apple-Sage Stuffing, and One Turkey Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

$14.99

Side Serves 6-8; (3 lbs)

Turkey Gravy

$13.99

Side Serves 6-8; 32 oz

Fire Roasted Yams

$16.99

Side Serves 6-8; (2lbs.)

Bleu Cheese Almond Field Green Salad

$17.99

Side serves 6-8

Apple Sage Stuffing

$14.99

Side Serves 6-8; (2 lbs)

Five Cheese Macaroni Casserole

$14.99

Side Serves 6-8;(2 ½ lbs)

Cranberry Sauce

$8.99

Side Serves 6-8; (16 oz)

9” Cornbread Round with Honey Blend

$10.99

Side Serves 6-8

Chef's Vegetables

$13.99

Side Serves 6-8; (1 ½ lbs.)

Whip Cream - Pint

$4.00

Assorted Muffins Platter

$24.99

An assortment of freshly baked muffins, such as: blueberry streusel, zesty lemon, triple chocolate, banana nut and apple streusel. Serves 8-10 people.

Whipped Cream - Quart

$8.00

Thanksgiving Hot Dinners

Adult Thanksgiving

$27.99

Kids Thanksgiving

$12.99

Senior Thanksgiving

$24.99

HOLIDAY PIE PRE-ORDER

Apple NS - HOLIDAY

Apple NS - HOLIDAY

$18.59

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.

Apple Pie - HOLIDAY

Apple Pie - HOLIDAY

$17.99

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.

Banana Cream Pie - HOLIDAY

Banana Cream Pie - HOLIDAY

$18.99

An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Banana Meringue Pie - HOLIDAY

$18.99
Cheese Cake 6" - HOLIDAY

Cheese Cake 6" - HOLIDAY

$23.99
Cheese Cake 9" - HOLIDAY

Cheese Cake 9" - HOLIDAY

$42.99
Cherry Pie - HOLIDAY

Cherry Pie - HOLIDAY

$18.59

With juicy, tart, red cherries.

Chocolate Cream Pie - HOLIDAY

Chocolate Cream Pie - HOLIDAY

$18.99

Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Chocolate Meringue Pie - HOLIDAY

$18.99
Chocolate Satin Pie - HOLIDAY

Chocolate Satin Pie - HOLIDAY

$21.99

Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.

Coconut Cream Pie - HOLIDAY

Coconut Cream Pie - HOLIDAY

$18.99

Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Coconut Meringue Pie - HOLIDAY

$18.99

Cream Cheese Pie - HOLIDAY

$21.79

If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.

Custard Pie - HOLIDAY

Custard Pie - HOLIDAY

$17.59

Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.

Double Cream Blueberry Pie - HOLIDAY

Double Cream Blueberry Pie - HOLIDAY

$18.99

Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.

Double Cream Lemon Pie - HOLIDAY

Double Cream Lemon Pie - HOLIDAY

$18.99

Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.

French Apple Pie - HOLIDAY

French Apple Pie - HOLIDAY

$17.99

Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping

German Chocolate Cream - HOLIDAY

German Chocolate Cream - HOLIDAY

$18.99

Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue

German Meringue Pie - HOLIDAY

$18.99
Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie - HOLIDAY

Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie - HOLIDAY

$21.79

Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.

Key Lime Pie - HOLIDAY

Key Lime Pie - HOLIDAY

$21.99

The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.

Lemon Cream Cheese Pie - HOLIDAY

$21.79

If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling with a tangy lemon topping in a graham cracker crust. Whipped cream available for an extra charge.

Lemon Meringue Pie - HOLIDAY

Lemon Meringue Pie - HOLIDAY

$18.29

Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.

Peach Pie - HOLIDAY

$17.99

With thick sliced peaches.

Pecan Pie - HOLIDAY

Pecan Pie - HOLIDAY

$23.99

Lots of buttery, caramelized pecans baked in a luscious filling.

Pumpkin Cheese Cake 6" - HOLIDAY

$23.99

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pie - HOLIDAY

$20.99
Pumpkin Pie -HOLIDAY

Pumpkin Pie -HOLIDAY

$17.99

Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.

Quiche - HOLIDAY

Quiche - HOLIDAY

$18.99
Razzleberry NS - HOLIDAY

Razzleberry NS - HOLIDAY

$19.29

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.

Razzleberry Pie - HOLIDAY

Razzleberry Pie - HOLIDAY

$18.59

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.

Rhubarb Pie - HOLIDAY

$17.99

Tart and refreshing rhubarb baked in our flaky golden crust.

Whip Cream - Pint - HOLIDAY

$4.00

Whipped Cream - Quart - HOLIDAY

$8.00

Boston Cream Pie - HOLIDAY

$21.99

Pie Certificate - HOLIDAY

$20.00

Chocolate Cheese Cake - HOLIDAY

$46.99

Strawberry Cheese Cake - HOLIDAY

$46.99

Coconut Custard

$17.59

REGULAR WHOLE PIES

Apple NS

Apple NS

$18.59

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$17.99

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$18.99

An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Banana Meringue Pie

$18.99
Cheese Cake 6"

Cheese Cake 6"

$23.99
Cheese Cake 9"

Cheese Cake 9"

$42.99
Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie

$18.59

With juicy, tart, red cherries.

Chocolate Cream Pie

Chocolate Cream Pie

$18.99

Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Chocolate Meringue Pie

$18.99
Chocolate Satin Pie

Chocolate Satin Pie

$21.99

Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.

Coconut Cream Pie

Coconut Cream Pie

$18.99

Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Coconut Meringue Pie

$18.99

Cream Cheese Pie

$21.79

If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.

Custard Pie

Custard Pie

$17.59

Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.

Double Cream Blueberry Pie

Double Cream Blueberry Pie

$18.99

Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.

Double Cream Lemon Pie

Double Cream Lemon Pie

$18.99

Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.

Double Cream Strawberry

Double Cream Strawberry

$21.99

A sweet blend of vanilla and sour cream atop of our fresh strawberries and our home-made strawberry glaze.

French Apple Pie

French Apple Pie

$17.99

Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping

Fresh Strawberry Pie

Fresh Strawberry Pie

$21.99

Fresh ripe strawberries mixed in our sweet, home-made glaze.

German Chocolate Cream

German Chocolate Cream

$18.99

Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue

German Meringue Pie

$18.99
Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie

Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie

$21.79

Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$21.99

The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.

Lemon Cream Cheese Pie

$21.79

If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling with a tangy lemon topping in a graham cracker crust. Whipped cream available for an extra charge.

Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

$18.29

Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.

Peach Pie

$17.99

With thick sliced peaches.

Pie Shell

$8.99

Pie Special

$19.99
Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$17.99

Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.

Quiche

Quiche

$18.99
Razzleberry NS

Razzleberry NS

$19.29

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.

Razzleberry Pie

Razzleberry Pie

$18.59

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.

Rhubarb Pie

$17.99

Tart and refreshing rhubarb baked in our flaky golden crust.

Whip Cream - Pint

$4.00

Whipped Cream - Quart

$8.00

Boston Cream Pie

$21.99

Pie Certficate

$20.00

Chocolate Cheese Cake

$46.99

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$46.99

Appetizers

Appetizers Shareable bites to savor.

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$12.29

Lightly breaded and boneless chicken tenders served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.

Fresh Avocado and Shrimp Stack

Fresh Avocado and Shrimp Stack

$11.99

Fresh avocado, pico de gallo, spicy chipotle ranch dressing layered and topped with Cajun grilled shrimp. Served chilled with crispy tortilla chips.

Crispy Green Beans

Crispy Green Beans

$10.99

Onion-battered green beans fried to a crisp, golden brown and seasoned with Cajun spices. Served with spicy chipotle ranch dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Crispy, golden mozzarella sticks dusted with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce.

Spicy Cauliflower

$10.99

Soups & Chili

Soups & Chili We've been using the freshest ingredients from original recipes for more than 60 years. Bowls of our soup are served with our famous golden cornbread.
BOWL - Hearty Vegetable

BOWL - Hearty Vegetable

$9.59
BOWL - Creamy Potato Cheese

BOWL - Creamy Potato Cheese

$9.59

BOWL - Soup of the Day

$9.59
BOWL - Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread

BOWL - Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread

$11.29

Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.

CUP - Hearty Vegetable

CUP - Hearty Vegetable

$4.99
CUP - Creamy Potato Cheese

CUP - Creamy Potato Cheese

$4.99

CUP - Soup of the Day

$4.99
CUP - Calendars Famous Chili

CUP - Calendars Famous Chili

$5.99

Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.

TUREEN - Creamy Potato Cheese

$15.99

TUREEN - Hearty Vegetable

$15.99

TUREEN - Soup of the Day

$15.99

TUREEN - Chili

$19.99

Original Pot Pie

Original Pot Pie Our legendary pot pie is baked fresh throughout the day. Sometimes we sell out!
Heartland Chicken Pot Pie

Heartland Chicken Pot Pie

$15.99

Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.

Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo

Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo

$14.99

Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!* *Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.

Mini Shepherds Pie Combo

Mini Shepherds Pie Combo

$14.99

Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.

Mini Pot Pie Ala Carte

$10.99

Comfort Classics

Comfort Classics Our complimentary freshly baked golden cornbread is served warm with your meal and comes with our signature honey spread. Add Cup of Soup, House Salad or Endless Soup & Salad Bar for an additional charge.
Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$18.99

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with caramelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon® Dijon. Served over fettuccine noodles with a dollop of sour cream.

Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast

Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast

$19.99

Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine

$18.99

Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.

Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

$19.99

Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Grilled Atlantic Salmon Fillet

Grilled Atlantic Salmon Fillet

$20.99

Grilled Atlantic Salmon Fillet Delightful Dishes Item Calories 570 Prepared in your choice of two styles: lemon pepper-crusted or Cajun. Served with fresh seasonal vegetables and herb rice.

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

$20.99

NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables.

Marie's Meatloaf

Marie's Meatloaf

$19.99

Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Top Sirloin & Shrimp

Top Sirloin & Shrimp

$22.99

NEW! Top Sirloin & Shrimp* Seasoned and seared 6 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter and paired with a Cajun-spiced skewer of tender shrimp. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

New York Strip Steak

$24.99

Corn beef Dinner

$17.99Out of stock

Open Food

$75.93

Garden Salads

Soup, Salad and Quiche

Soup, Salad and Quiche

$14.99

Soup, Salad and Quiche MC Signature Item Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses. Topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a House Salad.

Classic Cobb Salad

$14.99

A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad

$14.99

Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.

Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad

Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.

Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch

Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch

$14.99

NEW! Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, then topped with crispy chicken tenders.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.29

Caesar Salad

$12.99

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.49

Thai Chicken Salad

$14.49

Small BBQ Salad

$9.99

Small Thai Chicken Salad

$9.99

Small Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch

$10.29

Small Cobb Salad

$10.29

Small Chicken Caesar

$10.29

Small SW Chick Avo

$10.29

Sandwiches

Signature Sandwiches & Tacos Served with your choice of fries, tater tots, honey mustard almond coleslaw or fresh fruit. Substitute onion rings for an additional charge. Add any topping to any burger or sandwich for an additional charge per item: Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheese, Avocado. Add a Cup of Soup, House Salad or Endless Soup & Salad Bar for an additional charge.

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.99

BLT

$13.99

Grilled Ham Stack

$13.99

Thinly shaved ham on grilled Parmesan sourdough with lettuce, tomato and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Marie's Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.99

Our famous original recipe meatloaf piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled parmesan sourdough.

Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich

Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich

$12.49

Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal:

Roasted Turkey Croissant Club

Roasted Turkey Croissant Club

$13.99

Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.

TLT on Wheat

$9.79

Tuna Melt

$14.59

Tuna Stack

$13.99

Turkey Stack

$13.29

Corn Beef Reuben

$10.99Out of stock

Burgers

100% Angus Burgers All burgers are made with USDA Angus ground beef and are grilled medium well. Served with your choice of fries, tater tots, almond coleslaw or fresh fruit.
Callenders Cheeseburger

Callenders Cheeseburger

$12.99

Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese.

Original Burger

Original Burger

$12.29

Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

The Works Frisco Burger

The Works Frisco Burger

$15.29

Grilled parmesan sourdough piled high with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, aged American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, onion rings and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Traditional Frisco Burger

$14.49

Traditional Frisco Burger* Grilled parmesan sourdough with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Plant Based Bureger

$14.29

Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos

$12.99

Calories 510 Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.

Chicken Street Tacos

$12.29

Chicken Street Tacos Delightful Dishes Item Calories 470 Grilled chicken breast inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.

Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos (Copy)

Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos (Copy)

$11.49Out of stock

Calories 510 Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.

Kids Menu

Kids Golden Chicken Strips

$6.49

Boneless chicken tenders lightly fried to a golden brown. Served with fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Grilled Cheese Served with Fries. substitute fresh fruit for fries at no additional charge.

Kids Kraft Macaroni & Cheese

$5.99

Our kids favorite Kraft Macaroni and cheese served with garlic bread.

Kids Drink

$1.79

Kids Penne Pasta

$6.99

Choice of alfredo or marinara sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Kids Slider Burgers

$5.99

Two mini burgers served with fries. Want cheese? Just ask!

Kids Salad Bar

$7.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.49

Kids Turkey Dinner

$7.99

Breakfast Burritos

Gringo Burrito

$9.95

Chorizo Burrito

$9.95

Pizza Burrito

$9.95

Vegetarian Burrito

$9.95

Meat Lovers Burrito

$9.95

Spicy Egg and Cheese Burrito

$9.95

What Came First Burrito

$9.95

LUNCH COMBOS

Pick 2

Pick 2

$11.99
Pick 3

Pick 3

$13.99

SLICE PIE

Ala Mode

$2.49
Apple Slice

Apple Slice

$5.49

Marie's Famous Pies & Desserts The perfect ending to your perfect meal – a delicious slice of Marie's legendary pie. Make it á la mode - add a scoop of French vanilla ice cream!

Banana Cream Slice

Banana Cream Slice

$5.99

One of your favorites. Fresh ripe bananas, rich vanilla cream, fresh whipped cream or a fluffy meringue. Topped with sliced almonds.

Cheesecake Slice

Cheesecake Slice

$6.99

Traditional New York-Style Cheesecake Sensational when topped with one of our fruit toppings.

Cherry Slice

Cherry Slice

$5.69

With juicy, tart, red cherries.

Chocolate Cream Slice

Chocolate Cream Slice

$5.99

Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Chocolate Satin Slice

Chocolate Satin Slice

$6.49

Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.

Coconut Cream Slice

Coconut Cream Slice

$5.99

Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Cream Cheese Slice

$6.49

If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.

Custard Slice

Custard Slice

$5.29

Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.

Double Cream Blueberry Slice

Double Cream Blueberry Slice

$5.99

Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.

Double Cream Lemon Slice

Double Cream Lemon Slice

$5.99

Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.

Double Cream Strawberry Slice

Double Cream Strawberry Slice

$5.99

A sweet blend of vanilla and sour cream atop of our fresh strawberries and our home-made strawberry glaze.

French Apple Slice

French Apple Slice

$5.49

Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping

Fresh Peach Slice

$6.49

Only the best, juicy peaches mixed in our home-made glaze.

German Chocolate Slice

German Chocolate Slice

$5.99

Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Kahlua Cream Cheese Slice

Kahlua Cream Cheese Slice

$6.49

Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.

Key Lime Slice

Key Lime Slice

$6.49

The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.

Lemon Cream Cheese Slice

Lemon Cream Cheese Slice

$6.49

Our melt-in-your mouth cream cheese pie with a tangy lemon topping. Whipped cream available upon request for a small charge.

Lemon Meringue Slice

Lemon Meringue Slice

$5.49

Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golde

Luscious Lemon Cake slice

$6.49
No Sugar Apple Slice

No Sugar Apple Slice

$5.69

'No Sugar Added' Apple Contains natural fruit sugars.

No Sugar Razzleberry Slice

No Sugar Razzleberry Slice

$5.79

'No Sugar Added' Razzleberry® Contains natural fruit sugars.

Peach Slice

$5.49

With thick sliced peaches.

Pumpkin Slice

Pumpkin Slice

$5.49

Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.

Razzleberry Slice

Razzleberry Slice

$5.59

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.

Rhubarb Slice

$5.49

Tart and refreshing rhubarb.

Chocolate Cheese Cake

$6.99

Strawberry Cheese Cake Slice

$6.99

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Slice

$5.79

Fresh Strawberry Pie Slice

$6.49

Fresh Berry Pie Slice

$6.99

Pair & Share

Pair & Share 40

Pair & Share 40

$40.00
Pair & Share 45

Pair & Share 45

$45.00

Classic Family Meals

Hand-breaded, crispy chicken breasts soaked in buttermilk,egg, cholula Hot Sauce and spices. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Roasted Turkey Dinner Platter

Roasted Turkey Dinner Platter

$44.99

Hand-carved roasted turkey served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables and tangy cranberry sauce

Home-Style Meatloaf Dinner Platter

Home-Style Meatloaf Dinner Platter

$44.99

Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Pot Roast Dinner Platter

Pot Roast Dinner Platter

$44.99

Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Platter

Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Platter

$44.99

Grilled chicken breast, fresh broccoli, penne pasta in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Platter

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Platter

$44.99

Home-style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with carmelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon Dijon. Served over fettuccine needles with a dollop of sour cream.

Family Pot Pie Meal

Family Pot Pie Meal

$39.99

Your choice of 4 mini chicken pot pies, 4 shepherd's pies, or 2 of each. Includes fresh salad and cornbread.

Ham Catering

$18.00

Turkey Catering

$18.00

Starter Platters

*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation.

Crispy Chicken Tenders Platter

$44.99

*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation

Chili, Cheese & Chips Platter

$39.99

*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation

Seasonal Vegetable Platter

$37.99

*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation

Appetizer Combo Platter

$52.79

A sampling of mozzarella sticks, onion rings, crispy green beans and crispy chicken tenders. Served with spicy chipotle ranch and marinara sauce for dipping. Requires 2 hours advance notice.

Taco Platters

*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation
Grilled Shrimp Tacos Platter

Grilled Shrimp Tacos Platter

$47.99

Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp nestled inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo. *All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation

Grilled Chicken Tacos Platter

$39.99

*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation

Croissant Sandwich Platters

Turkey, Ham Croissant Platter

$54.99

*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation

Boxed Lunches

Minimum of 10 per order
Croissant Sandwich Boxed lunch

Croissant Sandwich Boxed lunch

$11.99

Turkey or Ham on a flaky croissant with lettuce and tomato. Includes fresh fruit, pasta salad and a slice of pie. *All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation

Salad Platters

*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation

Cobb Salad Platter

$49.99

A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with grilled chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, thick applewood smoked bacon, avocado, diced roma tomatoes, green onions and chopped hard-boiled egg.

Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch Salad

$49.99

*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation

Southwest Avocado Salad with Chicken

$49.99

*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation

Southwest Avocado Salad with Shrimp

$54.99

*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation

Soups - Chili - Cornbread

*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation

Soup & Cornbread

$24.99

Potato Cheese, Hearty Vegetable or Soup of the Day. Serves 4-6 people. 64 oz. portion. *Requires 2 hours advance notice.

Chili & Cornbread Platter

$29.99

*Requires 2 hours advance notice.

Half Pan of Cornbread

$10.99

*Requires 2 hours advance notice.

Full Pan of Cornbread

$16.99

*Requires 2 hours advance notice.

Quart of Soup

$13.99

Quart of Chili

$15.99

9" Cornbread

$6.99

Breakfast Buffet

Buffet

$10.99

Coffee Catering

Coffee Catering

$2.00

Legion Catering

Legion

$12.00

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$3.25
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.25
Sprite

Sprite

$3.25
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.25
Fuze

Fuze

$3.25
Fanta

Fanta

$3.25

Water

Kid's Drink

$1.29
Mr. Pibb

Mr. Pibb

$3.19

Bottle of Water

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Maries House Blend Coffee

$3.10

Decaf Coffee

$3.10

Gold Peak Iced Tea

$3.19

Gold Peak Passion Fruit Mango Iced Tea

$3.19

Arnold Palmer

$3.19

Combo OJ Coffee

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dining room now open come in and enjoy!

Location

185 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010

Directions

Gallery
Marie Callender’s image
Marie Callender’s image
Marie Callender’s image

