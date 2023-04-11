Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marie Callender's La Mesa

review star

No reviews yet

1649 W. Avenue K

Lancaster, CA 93534

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Lemon Meringue Pie
Banana Cream Pie
Apple Pie


WHOLE PIES

Apple Lite

Apple Lite

$17.29

Sugar-Free alternative to our Apple Pie!

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$17.29

Tart, sliced apples sweetened and lightly spiced with cinanamon

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$18.29

An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas.

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie

$17.29

Sweet and tart red cherries.

Chocolate Cream Pie

Chocolate Cream Pie

$18.29

Rich chocolate blended with our rich vanilla cream.

Chocolate Satin Pie

Chocolate Satin Pie

$22.29

Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust with a rim of fresh whipped cream.

Coconut Cream Pie

Coconut Cream Pie

$18.29

Rich vanilla cream blended with shredded coconut.

Cream Cheese Pie

$21.29

Cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust with a pure sour cream topping.

Custard Pie

Custard Pie

$16.79

Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.

Double Cream Blueberry Pie

Double Cream Blueberry Pie

$19.45

A sweet blend of rich vanilla cream and fresh sour cream atop juicy blueberries with a hint of apple.

Double Cream Lemon Pie

Double Cream Lemon Pie

$18.79

Sweet and tart lemon custard topped with a blend of rich vanilla cream and fresh sour cream.

Double Cream Strawberry

Double Cream Strawberry

$19.99

A sweet blend of vanilla and sour cream atop of our fresh strawberries and our home-made strawberry glaze.

French Apple Pie

French Apple Pie

$17.29

Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping.

Fresh Strawberry Pie

Fresh Strawberry Pie

$21.99

Fresh ripe strawberries mixed in our sweet, home-made glaze.

German Chocolate Cream Pie

German Chocolate Cream Pie

$18.29

Rich chocolate and rich vanilla cream blended with shredded coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of semisweet chocolate flakes.

Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie

Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie

$21.29

Kahlua mocha blended into our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.

Keylime Pie

Keylime Pie

$21.99

Key limes blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust, topped with fresh whipped cream.

Lemon Cream Cheese Pie

$21.29

If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling with a tangy lemon topping in a graham cracker crust. Whipped cream available for an extra charge.

Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

$11.79

Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.

Luscious Lemon Cake

$19.79
NY Cheesecake 6"

NY Cheesecake 6"

$24.99Out of stock

Traditional New-York Style Cheesecake.

NY Cheesecake 9"

NY Cheesecake 9"

$42.99Out of stock

Peach Pie

$17.29

Sweet and juicy thick-sliced peaches.

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$24.99

Lots of buttery, caramelized pecans baked in a luscious filling.

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$18.49

Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.

Razzleberry Lite

Razzleberry Lite

$18.99

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.

Razzleberry Pie

Razzleberry Pie

$18.29

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.

Rhubarb Pie

$17.29

Tart and refreshing rhubarb baked in our flaky golden crust.

Whipped Cream Pint

$4.00

Whipped Cream Tureen

$6.00

Bakery + More

Cornbread Half Pan

$10.99
Whole Quiche

Whole Quiche

$17.99

A blend of cheeses, spinach, egg and cream all baked in our famous, flaky crust. Serves 6 people. Choose from: •Marie's Classic Quiche Applewood smoked bacon and melted aged cheddar and jack cheese. •Vegetable Quiche With assorted vegetables and melted aged cheddar and jack cheese. •Ham Quiche Ham and melted aged cheddar and jack cheese.

Pie Slices

Ala Mode

$2.49
Apple Slice

Apple Slice

$5.69

Marie's Famous Pies & Desserts The perfect ending to your perfect meal – a delicious slice of Marie's legendary pie. Make it á la mode - add a scoop of French vanilla ice cream!

Banana Cream Slice

Banana Cream Slice

$5.99

One of your favorites. Fresh ripe bananas, rich vanilla cream, fresh whipped cream or a fluffy meringue. Topped with sliced almonds.

Blueberry Slice

$6.49
Cheesecake Slice

Cheesecake Slice

$7.49

Traditional New York-Style Cheesecake Sensational when topped with one of our fruit toppings.

Cherry Slice

Cherry Slice

$5.79

With juicy, tart, red cherries.

Chocolate Cream Slice

Chocolate Cream Slice

$5.99

Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Chocolate Satin Slice

Chocolate Satin Slice

$6.99

Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.

Coconut Cream Slice

Coconut Cream Slice

$5.99

Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Cream Cheese Slice

$6.99

If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.

Custard Slice

Custard Slice

$5.49

Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.

Double Cream Blueberry Slice

Double Cream Blueberry Slice

$5.99

Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.

Double Cream Lemon Slice

Double Cream Lemon Slice

$5.99

Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.

French Apple Slice

French Apple Slice

$5.69

Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping

Fresh Strawberry Slice

Fresh Strawberry Slice

$6.99

Made with only the freshest, in-season Strawberries. Limited time only.

German Chocolate Slice

German Chocolate Slice

$5.99

Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Kahlua Cream Cheese Slice

Kahlua Cream Cheese Slice

$6.99

Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.

Key Lime Slice

Key Lime Slice

$6.99

The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.

Lemon Cream Cheese Slice

Lemon Cream Cheese Slice

$6.99

Our melt-in-your mouth cream cheese pie with a tangy lemon topping. Whipped cream available upon request for a small charge.

Lemon Meringue Slice

Lemon Meringue Slice

$5.79

Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golde

Luscious Lemon Cake Slice

$7.99
No Sugar Apple Slice

No Sugar Apple Slice

$6.29

'No Sugar Added' Apple Contains natural fruit sugars.

No Sugar Razzleberry Slice

No Sugar Razzleberry Slice

$6.49

'No Sugar Added' Razzleberry® Contains natural fruit sugars.

Peach Slice

$5.79

With thick sliced peaches.

Pumpkin Slice

Pumpkin Slice

$5.79

Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.

Razzleberry Slice

Razzleberry Slice

$6.49

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.

Rhubarb Slice

$5.69

Tart and refreshing rhubarb.

Comfort Classics

Comfort Classics Our complimentary freshly baked golden cornbread is served warm with your meal and comes with our signature honey spread. Add Cup of Soup, House Salad or Endless Soup & Salad Bar for an additional charge.
Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$20.99

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with caramelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon® Dijon. Served over fettuccine noodles with a dollop of sour cream.

Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast

Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast

$21.99

Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine

$20.99

Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.

Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

$20.99

Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Salmon Dinner

Salmon Dinner

$24.99

NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables.

Marie's Meatloaf

Marie's Meatloaf

$20.99

Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Shrimp & Chicken Carbonara

Shrimp & Chicken Carbonara

$22.99

Grilled chicken breast and tender shrimp lightly sautéed in a rich, creamy sauce blended with crispy bacon, fresh garlic, egg yolk, green peas, and parmesan cheese, then topped with fresh parsley.

Top Sirloin & Shrimp

Top Sirloin & Shrimp

$25.99

NEW! Top Sirloin & Shrimp* Seasoned and seared 6 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter and paired with a Cajun-spiced skewer of tender shrimp. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$29.99

Seasoned and seared 10 oz. steak toped with house-made roasted garlic butter. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Classic Family Meals

Hand-breaded, crispy chicken breasts soaked in buttermilk,egg, cholula Hot Sauce and spices. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Roasted Turkey Dinner Platter

Roasted Turkey Dinner Platter

$69.99

Hand-carved roasted turkey served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables and tangy cranberry sauce

Home-Style Meatloaf Dinner Platter

Home-Style Meatloaf Dinner Platter

$69.99

Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Pot Roast Dinner Platter

Pot Roast Dinner Platter

$69.99

Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Platter

Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Platter

$69.99

Grilled chicken breast, fresh broccoli, penne pasta in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Platter

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Platter

$69.99

Home-style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with carmelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon Dijon. Served over fettuccine needles with a dollop of sour cream.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Freshly baked pies everyday. Serving the community for over 60 years.

Location

1649 W. Avenue K, Lancaster, CA 93534

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

AVPH GRASSROOTS Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
44226 10th St W Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Complexity Wine Lounge LLC - 2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101
orange starNo Reviews
2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101 Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Schooners Patio Grille - Lancaster - 2797 W Avenue L
orange starNo Reviews
2797 W Avenue L Lancaster, CA 93536
View restaurantnext
Love Ramen - 2787 W Ave L Lancaster, CA 93536
orange starNo Reviews
2787 West Avenue L Lancaster, CA 93536
View restaurantnext
Sassy Bird - 706 W Lancaster Blvd #101
orange star4.1 • 763
706 W Lancaster Blvd #101 Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Happy Hours Bar and Grill - Lancaster Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
741 West Lancaster Boulevard Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lancaster

Jamba - 000858 - Lancaster Town Center
orange star4.6 • 2,565
43530 10th Street West Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Waba Grill - WG0277 - Lancaster
orange star4.5 • 1,438
43633 10th Street West Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza - Lancaster, CA
orange star4.7 • 1,023
4075 W Avenue L Lancaster, CA 93536
View restaurantnext
Sassy Bird - 706 W Lancaster Blvd #101
orange star4.1 • 763
706 W Lancaster Blvd #101 Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lancaster
Palmdale
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Santa Clarita
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Valencia
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Newhall
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Tehachapi
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)
Northridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston