Marie Callender's La Mesa

Whole Quiche

$17.99

A blend of cheeses, spinach, egg and cream all baked in our famous, flaky crust. Serves 6 people. Choose from: •Marie's Classic Quiche Applewood smoked bacon and melted aged cheddar and jack cheese. •Vegetable Quiche With assorted vegetables and melted aged cheddar and jack cheese. •Ham Quiche Ham and melted aged cheddar and jack cheese.