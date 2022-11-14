Marie Callender’s 005 - Riverside
3505 Merrill St.
Riverside, CA 92506
3 Course Dinner Specials
Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner
Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon
NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
Marie's Meatloaf
Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
New York Strip Steak
Seasoned and seared 10 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
Shrimp and Chicken Carbonara
Grilled chicken breast and tender shrimp lightly sautéed in a rich, creamy sauce with crispy bacon, fresh garlic, egg yolk, green peas and parmesan. All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine
Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
Family Meals
Roasted Turkey Dinner Platter
Hand-carved roasted turkey served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables and tangy cranberry sauce. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.
Home-Style Meatloaf Dinner Platter
Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.
Pot Roast Dinner Platter
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.
Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Platter
Grilled chicken breast, fresh broccoli, penne pasta in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.
Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Platter
Home-style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with carmelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon Dijon. Served over fettuccine needles with a dollop of sour cream. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.
Family Pot Pie Meal
Your choice of 4 mini chicken pot pies, 4 shepherd's pies, or 2 of each. Includes fresh salad and cornbread.
CHEESECAKES
6" New York Style Cheesecake
Enjoy our traditional New York Style Cheesecake with one of our sensational fruit toppings!
9" New York Style Cheesecake
Enjoy our traditional New York Style Cheesecake with one of our sensational fruit toppings!
Marbled Triple Chocolate Cheesecake 9"
NEW! Our famous New York style cheesecake swirled with chocolate cheesecake, chocolate chunks, and a hint of espresso bean atop a chocolate cookie crust.
Strawberry Cheesecake 9"
NEW! Strawberry-flavored New York style cheesecake loaded with chunks of real strawberries atop a graham cracker crust.
WHOLE PIES
Apple NS
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.
Apple Pie
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
Banana Cream Pie
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Banana Meringue Pie
Cherry Pie
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Chocolate Cream Pie
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Chocolate Meringue Pie
Chocolate Satin Pie
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
Coconut Cream Pie
Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Coconut Meringue Pie
Cream Cheese Pie
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.
Custard Pie
Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.
Double Cream Blueberry Pie
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
Double Cream Lemon Pie
Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.
French Apple Pie
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
German Chocolate Cream
Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue
German Meringue Pie
Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie
Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.
Key Lime Pie
The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.
Lemon Cream Cheese Pie
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling with a tangy lemon topping in a graham cracker crust. Whipped cream available for an extra charge.
Lemon Meringue Pie
Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.
Peach Pie
With thick sliced peaches.
Pie Shell
Pumpkin Pie
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
Quiche
Razzleberry NS
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.
Razzleberry Pie
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.
Rhubarb Pie
Tart and refreshing rhubarb baked in our flaky golden crust.
Whipped Cream - Quart
Whipped Cream Pint
3-Egg Omelets
BTA Omelet
Applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, avocado and cheddar, jack and swiss cheeses. Served with tater tots.
Build-Your-Own Omelet
Cheddar, jack and swiss cheeses, plus your choice of any two ingredients. Extra charge for each additional item: Diced Ham • Sausage • Bacon • Mushrooms • Tomatoes • Spinach • Green Peppers • Avocado • Onions • Green Onions
Oh My Omelet
This omelette has got it all. Applewood smoked bacon, sausage, smoked ham, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and cheddar, jack and swiss cheeses.
Loaded Veggie Omelet
Egg-white Omelette loaded with fresh tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, poblano peppers, red bell peppers, zucchini and cheddar, jack and Swiss cheeses. Served with fresh fruit.
Build-A-Breakfast
Classics
Bacon Quiche
A blend of cheeses, spinach and egg all baked in our famous, flaky crust. Topped with applewood smoked bacon and melted cheese. Served with fresh fruit.
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
Eggs, applewood smoked bacon and cheese inside a deliciously flaky butter croissant. Served with hashbrowns.
Breakfast Ham Croissant Sand
Scrambled eggs, grilled smoked ham and cheese inside a flaky croissant. Served with hash browns.
Ham Quiche
Smoked ham and melted jack, cheddar and Swiss cheeses.
Three Cheese Quiche
Our traditional quiche topped with our three cheese blend of cheddar, Swiss and Jack.
California Benedict
Traditional Eggs Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with grilled ham, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Triple Egg Dare Ya
NEW! Triple Egg Dare Ya Three eggs* any style, three strips of applewood smoked bacon, three sausage links, two house-made, fluffy buttermilk pancakes, two slices of French Toast and crispy hash browns.
Marie's Magnificent Six
Marie's Magnificent Six Two eggs* any style, two house-made, fluffy buttermilk pancakes and two sausage links or strips of applewood smoked bacon.
Veggie Quiche
Steak & Eggs
Griddle Greats
Buttermilk Pancake Stack
Four house-made, fluffy buttermilk pancakes.
French Toast Platter
Two eggs* and old-fashioned French toast with your choice of applewood smoked bacon or sausage links.
Pancake Platter
Three house-made, fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with two eggs* any style and your choice of applewood smoked bacon or sausage links.
French Toast Wedges
Thick-sliced French toast dusted in powder sugar. Add one of your favorite toppings for just $1.49
Banana Cream Pie Pancake Platter
Banana Cream Pie Pancake Stack
Appetizers
Crispy Chicken Tenders
Lightly breaded and boneless chicken tenders served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.
Fresh Avocado and Shrimp Stack
Fresh avocado, pico de gallo, spicy chipotle ranch dressing layered and topped with Cajun grilled shrimp. Served chilled with crispy tortilla chips.
Spicy Cauliflower
New! Crispy battered cauliflower served with spicy buffalo sauce for dipping
Crispy Green Beans
Onion-battered green beans fried to a crisp, golden brown and seasoned with Cajun spices. Served with spicy chipotle ranch dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy, golden mozzarella sticks dusted with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
Appetizer Combo
A sampling of mozzarella sticks, onion rings, crispy green beans and crispy chicken tenders. Served with spicy chipotle ranch and marinara sauce for dipping.
Cheesy Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Soups & Chili
Hearty Vegetable-Bowl
Creamy Potato Cheese-Bowl
Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Hearty Vegetable-Cup
Creamy Potato Cheese-Cup
Callender's Famous Chili-Cup
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Creamy Potato Cheese-QRT
Hearty Vegetable-QRT
Soup of the Day-QRT
Qrt of Chili
Original Pot Pie
Heartland Chicken Pot Pie
Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.
Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!* *Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Mini Shepherds Pie Combo
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Comfort Classics
New York Strip Steak
Seasoned and seared 10 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Home-Style Beef Stroganoff
Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with caramelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon® Dijon. Served over fettuccine noodles with a dollop of sour cream.
Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine
Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.
Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner
Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon
NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables.
Marie's Meatloaf
Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Top Sirloin & Shrimp
NEW! Top Sirloin & Shrimp* Seasoned and seared 6 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter and paired with a Cajun-spiced skewer of tender shrimp. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Garden Salads
BBQ Chicken Salad
Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with chicken tenders, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo and fresh avocado.
Thai Chicken Salad
New! Grilled chicken with crisp romaine, carrots, green onion, red cabbage and kohlrabi with sesame dressing, crispy wontons and spicy thai peanut sauce.