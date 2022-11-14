Restaurant header imageView gallery
Marie Callender’s 005 - Riverside

3505 Merrill St.

Riverside, CA 92506

Popular Items

Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo
Heartland Chicken Pot Pie
Creamy Potato Cheese-QRT

3 Course Dinner Specials

All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast

$23.49

Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

$22.99

Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

$24.99

NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

Marie's Meatloaf

$23.79

Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

New York Strip Steak

$28.99

Seasoned and seared 10 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

Shrimp and Chicken Carbonara

$22.99

Grilled chicken breast and tender shrimp lightly sautéed in a rich, creamy sauce with crispy bacon, fresh garlic, egg yolk, green peas and parmesan. All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine

$22.99

Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.

Family Meals

Serves 4-6 people. Served with Cornbread & Honey Spread.
Roasted Turkey Dinner Platter

$49.99

Hand-carved roasted turkey served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables and tangy cranberry sauce. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.

Home-Style Meatloaf Dinner Platter

$49.99

Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.

Pot Roast Dinner Platter

$49.99

Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.

Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Platter

$49.99

Grilled chicken breast, fresh broccoli, penne pasta in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Platter

$49.99

Home-style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with carmelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon Dijon. Served over fettuccine needles with a dollop of sour cream. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.

Family Pot Pie Meal

$49.99

Your choice of 4 mini chicken pot pies, 4 shepherd's pies, or 2 of each. Includes fresh salad and cornbread.

CHEESECAKES

6" New York Style Cheesecake

$23.99

Enjoy our traditional New York Style Cheesecake with one of our sensational fruit toppings!

9" New York Style Cheesecake

$44.99

Enjoy our traditional New York Style Cheesecake with one of our sensational fruit toppings!

Marbled Triple Chocolate Cheesecake 9"

$44.99

NEW! Our famous New York style cheesecake swirled with chocolate cheesecake, chocolate chunks, and a hint of espresso bean atop a chocolate cookie crust.

Strawberry Cheesecake 9"

$44.99

NEW! Strawberry-flavored New York style cheesecake loaded with chunks of real strawberries atop a graham cracker crust.

WHOLE PIES

Apple NS

$18.49

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.

Apple Pie

$16.99

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.

Banana Cream Pie

$18.49

An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Banana Meringue Pie

Cherry Pie

$16.99

With juicy, tart, red cherries.

Chocolate Cream Pie

$18.49

Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Chocolate Meringue Pie

Chocolate Satin Pie

$21.99

Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.

Coconut Cream Pie

$18.49

Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Coconut Meringue Pie

Cream Cheese Pie

$20.99

If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.

Custard Pie

$16.99

Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.

Double Cream Blueberry Pie

$19.49

Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.

Double Cream Lemon Pie

$19.49

Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.

French Apple Pie

$17.99

Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping

German Chocolate Cream

$18.49

Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue

German Meringue Pie

Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie

$20.99

Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.

Key Lime Pie

$21.99

The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.

Lemon Cream Cheese Pie

$20.99

If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling with a tangy lemon topping in a graham cracker crust. Whipped cream available for an extra charge.

Lemon Meringue Pie

$17.49

Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.

Peach Pie

$17.49

With thick sliced peaches.

Pie Shell

Pumpkin Pie

$16.99

Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.

Quiche

Razzleberry NS

$19.49

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.

Razzleberry Pie

$18.99

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.

Rhubarb Pie

$16.99

Tart and refreshing rhubarb baked in our flaky golden crust.

Whipped Cream - Quart

$9.00

Whipped Cream Pint

3-Egg Omelets

3-Egg Omelettes Served with hash browns and your choice of toast or two made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes.

BTA Omelet

Applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, avocado and cheddar, jack and swiss cheeses. Served with tater tots.

Build-Your-Own Omelet

$12.99

Cheddar, jack and swiss cheeses, plus your choice of any two ingredients. Extra charge for each additional item: Diced Ham • Sausage • Bacon • Mushrooms • Tomatoes • Spinach • Green Peppers • Avocado • Onions • Green Onions

Oh My Omelet

$13.99

This omelette has got it all. Applewood smoked bacon, sausage, smoked ham, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and cheddar, jack and swiss cheeses.

Loaded Veggie Omelet

$13.99

Egg-white Omelette loaded with fresh tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, poblano peppers, red bell peppers, zucchini and cheddar, jack and Swiss cheeses. Served with fresh fruit.

Build-A-Breakfast

Served with: Two Eggs*, Any Style Hash Browns Choice of: • Toast • Two house-made, fluffy buttermilk pancakes Choice of: • Applewood Smoked Bacon • Grilled Ham Steak • Sausage Links

Two Eggs breakfast

$6.29

Two Eggs, Bacon breakfast

$11.49

Two Eggs, Ham Steak breakfast

$11.49

Two Eggs, Sausage Links breakfast

$11.49

Two Sausage Patties Breakfast

$11.49

Classics

Bacon Quiche

$10.99

A blend of cheeses, spinach and egg all baked in our famous, flaky crust. Topped with applewood smoked bacon and melted cheese. Served with fresh fruit.

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

$10.99

Eggs, applewood smoked bacon and cheese inside a deliciously flaky butter croissant. Served with hashbrowns.

Breakfast Ham Croissant Sand

$10.99

Scrambled eggs, grilled smoked ham and cheese inside a flaky croissant. Served with hash browns.

Ham Quiche

$9.99

Smoked ham and melted jack, cheddar and Swiss cheeses.

Three Cheese Quiche

$8.99

Our traditional quiche topped with our three cheese blend of cheddar, Swiss and Jack.

California Benedict

$13.59

Traditional Eggs Benedict

$13.49

Toasted English muffin topped with grilled ham, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

Triple Egg Dare Ya

$13.99

NEW! Triple Egg Dare Ya Three eggs* any style, three strips of applewood smoked bacon, three sausage links, two house-made, fluffy buttermilk pancakes, two slices of French Toast and crispy hash browns.

Marie's Magnificent Six

Marie's Magnificent Six

Marie's Magnificent Six Two eggs* any style, two house-made, fluffy buttermilk pancakes and two sausage links or strips of applewood smoked bacon.

Veggie Quiche

$9.29

Steak & Eggs

$21.99

Griddle Greats

Buttermilk Pancake Stack

$8.99

Four house-made, fluffy buttermilk pancakes.

French Toast Platter

$11.99

Two eggs* and old-fashioned French toast with your choice of applewood smoked bacon or sausage links.

Pancake Platter

$11.49

Three house-made, fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with two eggs* any style and your choice of applewood smoked bacon or sausage links.

French Toast Wedges

Thick-sliced French toast dusted in powder sugar. Add one of your favorite toppings for just $1.49

Banana Cream Pie Pancake Platter

$12.99

Banana Cream Pie Pancake Stack

$10.99

Sunrise Skillets

Big Country Smasher

Spinach & Mushroom Skillet

The Farmhouse

$12.99

Appetizers

Appetizers Shareable bites to savor.

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$12.49

Lightly breaded and boneless chicken tenders served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.

Fresh Avocado and Shrimp Stack

$12.49

Fresh avocado, pico de gallo, spicy chipotle ranch dressing layered and topped with Cajun grilled shrimp. Served chilled with crispy tortilla chips.

Spicy Cauliflower

$10.49

New! Crispy battered cauliflower served with spicy buffalo sauce for dipping

Crispy Green Beans

$10.49

Onion-battered green beans fried to a crisp, golden brown and seasoned with Cajun spices. Served with spicy chipotle ranch dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.49

Crispy, golden mozzarella sticks dusted with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce.

Appetizer Combo

$15.99

A sampling of mozzarella sticks, onion rings, crispy green beans and crispy chicken tenders. Served with spicy chipotle ranch and marinara sauce for dipping.

Cheesy Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Soups & Chili

Soups & Chili We've been using the freshest ingredients from original recipes for more than 60 years. Bowls of our soup are served with our famous golden cornbread.
Hearty Vegetable-Bowl

Creamy Potato Cheese-Bowl

Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl

$10.99

Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.

Hearty Vegetable-Cup

Creamy Potato Cheese-Cup

Callender's Famous Chili-Cup

$4.99

Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.

Creamy Potato Cheese-QRT

$10.99

Hearty Vegetable-QRT

$10.99

Soup of the Day-QRT

$10.99

Qrt of Chili

$13.99

Original Pot Pie

Original Pot Pie Our legendary pot pie is baked fresh throughout the day. Sometimes we sell out!
Heartland Chicken Pot Pie

$15.99

Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.

Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo

$14.99

Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!* *Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.

Mini Shepherds Pie Combo

$14.99

Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.

Comfort Classics

Comfort Classics Our complimentary freshly baked golden cornbread is served warm with your meal and comes with our signature honey spread. Add Cup of Soup, House Salad or Endless Soup & Salad Bar for an additional charge.
New York Strip Steak

$24.99

Seasoned and seared 10 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff

$16.99

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with caramelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon® Dijon. Served over fettuccine noodles with a dollop of sour cream.

Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast

$17.49

Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine

$17.49

Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.

Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

$16.99

Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

$19.99

NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables.

Marie's Meatloaf

$16.99

Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Top Sirloin & Shrimp

$19.99

NEW! Top Sirloin & Shrimp* Seasoned and seared 6 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter and paired with a Cajun-spiced skewer of tender shrimp. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Garden Salads

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.49

Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with chicken tenders, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo and fresh avocado.

Thai Chicken Salad

$14.49

New! Grilled chicken with crisp romaine, carrots, green onion, red cabbage and kohlrabi with sesame dressing, crispy wontons and spicy thai peanut sauce.