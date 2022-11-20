Marie Callender’s 084 - San Juan Capistrano

Sandwiches

Signature Sandwiches & Tacos Served with your choice of fries, tater tots, honey mustard almond coleslaw or fresh fruit. Substitute onion rings for an additional charge. Add any topping to any burger or sandwich for an additional charge per item: Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheese, Avocado. Add a Cup of Soup, House Salad or Endless Soup & Salad Bar for an additional charge.