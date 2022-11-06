- Home
Marie Callender’s 075 - West Covina
3117 E. Garvey Ave., N.
West Covina, CA 91791
Popular Items
3 Course Dinner Specials
Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner
Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon
NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
Marie's Meatloaf
Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
New York Strip Steak
Seasoned and seared 10 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
Shrimp and Chicken Carbonara
Grilled chicken breast and tender shrimp lightly sautéed in a rich, creamy sauce with crispy bacon, fresh garlic, egg yolk, green peas and parmesan. All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine
Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce. *All entrée’s come with choice of soup or salad and slice of apple, lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie.
Family Meals
Roasted Turkey Dinner Platter
Hand-carved roasted turkey served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables and tangy cranberry sauce. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.
Home-Style Meatloaf Dinner Platter
Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.
Pot Roast Dinner Platter
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.
Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Platter
Grilled chicken breast, fresh broccoli, penne pasta in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.
Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Platter
Home-style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with carmelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon Dijon. Served over fettuccine needles with a dollop of sour cream. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.
Family Pot Pie Meal
Your choice of 4 mini chicken pot pies, 4 shepherd's pies, or 2 of each. Includes fresh salad and cornbread.
CHEESECAKES
6" New York Style Cheesecake
Enjoy our traditional New York Style Cheesecake with one of our sensational fruit toppings!
9" New York Style Cheesecake
Enjoy our traditional New York Style Cheesecake with one of our sensational fruit toppings!
Marbled Triple Chocolate Cheesecake 9"
NEW! Our famous New York style cheesecake swirled with chocolate cheesecake, chocolate chunks, and a hint of espresso bean atop a chocolate cookie crust.
Strawberry Cheesecake 9"
NEW! Strawberry-flavored New York style cheesecake loaded with chunks of real strawberries atop a graham cracker crust.
WHOLE PIES
Apple NS
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.
Apple Pie
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
Banana Cream Pie
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Banana Meringue Pie
Cherry Pie
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Chocolate Cream Pie
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Chocolate Meringue Pie
Chocolate Satin Pie
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
Coconut Cream Pie
Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Coconut Meringue Pie
Cream Cheese Pie
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.
Custard Pie
Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.
Double Cream Blueberry Pie
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
Double Cream Lemon Pie
Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.
French Apple Pie
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
German Chocolate Cream
Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue
German Meringue Pie
Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie
Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.
Key Lime Pie
The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.
Lemon Cream Cheese Pie
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling with a tangy lemon topping in a graham cracker crust. Whipped cream available for an extra charge.
Lemon Meringue Pie
Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.
Peach Pie
With thick sliced peaches.
Pie Shell
Pumpkin Pie
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
Quiche
Razzleberry NS
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.
Razzleberry Pie
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.
Rhubarb Pie
Tart and refreshing rhubarb baked in our flaky golden crust.
Whipped Cream - Quart
Whipped Cream Pint
Appetizers
Crispy Chicken Tenders
Lightly breaded and boneless chicken tenders served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.
Fresh Avocado and Shrimp Stack
Fresh avocado, pico de gallo, spicy chipotle ranch dressing layered and topped with Cajun grilled shrimp. Served chilled with crispy tortilla chips.
Spicy Cauliflower
New! Crispy battered cauliflower served with spicy buffalo sauce for dipping
Crispy Green Beans
Onion-battered green beans fried to a crisp, golden brown and seasoned with Cajun spices. Served with spicy chipotle ranch dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy, golden mozzarella sticks dusted with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
Cheesy Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Soups & Chili
Hearty Vegetable-Bowl
Creamy Potato Cheese-Bowl
Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Hearty Vegetable-Cup
Creamy Potato Cheese-Cup
Callender's Famous Chili-Cup
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Creamy Potato Cheese-QRT
Hearty Vegetable-QRT
Soup of the Day-QRT
Qrt of Chili
Original Pot Pie
Heartland Chicken Pot Pie
Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.
Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!* *Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Mini Shepherds Pie Combo
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Comfort Classics
New York Strip Steak
Seasoned and seared 10 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Home-Style Beef Stroganoff
Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with caramelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon® Dijon. Served over fettuccine noodles with a dollop of sour cream.
Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine
Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.
Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner
Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon
NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables.
Marie's Meatloaf
Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Top Sirloin & Shrimp
NEW! Top Sirloin & Shrimp* Seasoned and seared 6 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter and paired with a Cajun-spiced skewer of tender shrimp. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Garden Salads
BBQ Chicken Salad
Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with chicken tenders, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo and fresh avocado.
Thai Chicken Salad
New! Grilled chicken with crisp romaine, carrots, green onion, red cabbage and kohlrabi with sesame dressing, crispy wontons and spicy thai peanut sauce.
Soup, Salad and Quiche
Soup, Salad and Quiche MC Signature Item Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses. Topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a House Salad.
Classic Cobb Salad
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.
Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch
NEW! Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, then topped with crispy chicken tenders.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad
Sandwiches
Adult Grilled Cheese
BLT
Classic French Dip
French Dip Supreme
Grilled Ham Stack
Thinly shaved ham on grilled Parmesan sourdough with lettuce, tomato and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
Marie's Meatloaf Sandwich
Our famous original recipe meatloaf piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled parmesan sourdough.
Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich
Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal:
Roasted Turkey Croissant Club
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
TLT on Wheat
Caprese Sandwich
Burgers
Callenders Cheeseburger
Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese.
Original Burger
Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
The Works Frisco Burger
Grilled parmesan sourdough piled high with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, aged American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, onion rings and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
Traditional Frisco Burger
Traditional Frisco Burger* Grilled parmesan sourdough with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
Breakfast Burger
NEW! Breakfast Crispy tater tots, melted aged cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, mayonnaise and a fried egg.
Plant-Based Burger
Thick and juicy plant based burger layered with house garlic sauce, caramelized onion jam and crispy kale on a toasted classic bun.
Summer Burger
Tacos
Skillets
Spicy Beef & Chicken Savory Skillet
Spicy Beef & Chicken Tender hanger beef tips and grilled chicken breast, fresh vegetables and mushrooms sautéed in a fajita marinade. With fresh herb rice and cilantro.
Thai Shrimp Skillet
Spicy Beef & Chicken Sautéed shrimp, fresh vegetables, oven-roasted tomatoes and mushrooms in a spicy Thai shrimp sauce. Served with herb rice and topped with basil.
Kids Menu
Kids Golden Chicken Strips
Boneless chicken tenders lightly fried to a golden brown. Served with fries.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese Served with Fries. substitute fresh fruit for fries at no additional charge.
Kids Kraft Macaroni & Cheese
Our kids favorite Kraft Macaroni and cheese served with garlic bread.
Kids Drink
Kids Penne Pasta
Choice of alfredo or marinara sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
Kids Slider Burgers
Two mini burgers served with fries. Want cheese? Just ask!
SLICE PIE
Ala Mode
Apple Slice
Marie's Famous Pies & Desserts The perfect ending to your perfect meal – a delicious slice of Marie's legendary pie. Make it á la mode - add a scoop of French vanilla ice cream!
Banana Cream Slice
One of your favorites. Fresh ripe bananas, rich vanilla cream, fresh whipped cream or a fluffy meringue. Topped with sliced almonds.
Cheesecake Slice
Traditional New York-Style Cheesecake Sensational when topped with one of our fruit toppings.
Cherry Slice
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Chocolate Cream Slice
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Chocolate Satin Slice
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
Coconut Cream Slice
Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Cream Cheese Slice
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.
Custard Slice
Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.
Double Cream Blueberry Slice
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
Double Cream Lemon Slice
Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.
Double Cream Strawberry Slice
A sweet blend of vanilla and sour cream atop of our fresh strawberries and our home-made strawberry glaze.
French Apple Slice
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
Fresh Strawberry Slice
Made with only the freshest, in-season Strawberries. Limited time only.
German Chocolate Slice
Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Kahlua Cream Cheese Slice
Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.
Key Lime Slice
The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.
Lemon Cream Cheese Slice
Our melt-in-your mouth cream cheese pie with a tangy lemon topping. Whipped cream available upon request for a small charge.
Lemon Meringue Slice
Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golde
Marbled Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Slice
NEW! Our famous New York style cheesecake swirled with chocolate cheesecake, chocolate chunks, and a hint of espresso bean atop a chocolate cookie crust.
No Sugar Apple Slice
'No Sugar Added' Apple Contains natural fruit sugars.
No Sugar Razzleberry Slice
'No Sugar Added' Razzleberry® Contains natural fruit sugars.
Peach Slice
With thick sliced peaches.
Pumpkin Slice
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
Razzleberry Slice
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.
Rhubarb Slice
Tart and refreshing rhubarb.
Classic Family Meals
Roasted Turkey Dinner Platter
Hand-carved roasted turkey served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables and tangy cranberry sauce. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.
Home-Style Meatloaf Dinner Platter
Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.
Pot Roast Dinner Platter
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.
Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Platter
Grilled chicken breast, fresh broccoli, penne pasta in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.
Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Platter
Home-style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with carmelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon Dijon. Served over fettuccine needles with a dollop of sour cream. Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.
Family Pot Pie Meal
Your choice of 4 mini chicken pot pies, 4 shepherd's pies, or 2 of each. Includes fresh salad and cornbread.
Starter Platters
Crispy Chicken Tenders Platter
*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation
Chili, Cheese & Chips Platter
*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation
Seasonal Vegetable Platter
*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation
Appetizer Combo Platter
A sampling of mozzarella sticks, onion rings, crispy green beans and crispy chicken tenders. Served with spicy chipotle ranch and marinara sauce for dipping. Requires 2 hours advance notice.
Taco Platters
Grilled Shrimp Tacos Platter
Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp nestled inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo. *All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation
Grilled Chicken Tacos Platter
*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation
Croissant Sandwich Platters
Boxed Lunches
Salad Platters
Cobb Salad Platter
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with grilled chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, thick applewood smoked bacon, avocado, diced roma tomatoes, green onions and chopped hard-boiled egg.
Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch Salad
*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation
Southwest Avocado Salad with Chicken
*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation
Southwest Avocado Salad with Shrimp
*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation
Soups - Chili - Cornbread
Soup & Cornbread
Potato Cheese, Hearty Vegetable or Soup of the Day. Serves 4-6 people. 64 oz. portion. *Requires 2 hours advance notice.
Chili & Cornbread Platter
*Requires 2 hours advance notice.
Half Pan of Cornbread
*Requires 2 hours advance notice.
Full Pan of Cornbread
*Requires 2 hours advance notice.
Quart of Soup
Quart of Chili
9" Cornbread
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3117 E. Garvey Ave., N., West Covina, CA 91791