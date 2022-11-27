Marie Callender's

Luncheon Classic Cobb Salad

$10.99

A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh tomatoes, green onions, carrots, red cabbage and a chopped hard-boiled egg. Add your choice of dressing on the side: bleu cheese, ranch, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island or Italian. Served with our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)