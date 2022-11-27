Marie Callender's
No reviews yet
12402 E WASHINGTON BLVD
WHITTIER, CA 90602
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Marie's Finest (Price includes $ 0.50 pie tin deposit)
Apple
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
No Sugar Added Apple
Contains natural fruit sugars.
Banana Cream
Rich vanilla cream and fresh sliced bananas topped with fresh whipped cream and garnished with sliced almonds.
Cherry
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Chocolate Cream
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream.
Chocolate Satin
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
Coconut Cream
Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream.
Cream Cheese
A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.
Custard
Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.
Double Cream Blueberry
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
Double Cream Lemon
Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.
French Apple
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping.
Kahlua Cream Cheese
The special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.
Lemon Cream Cheese
Our melt-in-your mouth cream cheese pie with a tangy lemon topping. Whipped cream available upon request.
Lemon Meringue
Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.
New York-Style Cheesecake
Cream cheese, sugar, eggs and cream in a graham cracker crust make this delicious New York style cheesecake.
Pumpkin
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
Peach (Baked)
With thick sliced peaches.
Pecan
Lots of buttery, caramelized pecans baked in a luscious filling.
Razzleberry
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.
Daily Specials
Breakfast Combo Special
Two scrambled eggs, two strips of bacon, tater tots and cornbread.
Breakfast Three Cheese Quiche Special
Our traditional quiche topped with our three cheese blend of Cheddar, Swiss and Jack. Served with fresh fruit and cornbread.
Breakfast Egg & Bacon Burrito
Bacon, 3 scrambled eggs, tater tots, refried beans and cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with our golden cornbread and a side of our housemade salsa.
Breakfast Egg & Ham Burrito
Smoked ham, 3 scrambled eggs, tater tots, refried beans and cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with our golden cornbread and a side of our housemade salsa.
Omelettes
Bacon, Tomato & Avocado Omelette
Crisp bacon, fresh tomatoes, avocado and Cheddar, Jack and Swiss cheeses. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.
Denver Omelette
Diced Hormel Cure 81 ham, onion, bell pepper and Cheddar, Jack and Swiss cheeses. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.
"Oh My" Omelette
This omelette has got it all. Applewood smoked bacon, sausage, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and Cheddar, Jack and Swiss cheeses. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.
Original Spanish Omelette
Mushrooms, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and onions topped with shredded cheeses, avocado slices and sour cream, with fresh salsa served on the side. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.
Fresh Vegetable Omelette
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and broccoli, topped with avocado. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.
Freshly-Baked Quiche
Breakfast Bacon Quiche
Crisp bacon and melted Jack, Cheddar and Swiss cheeses baked with chopped spinach, cream, eggs and spices in our buttery crust. Served with fresh fruit and our golden cornbread.
Breakfast Ham Quiche
Smoked ham and melted Jack, Cheddar and Swiss cheeses, baked with chopped spinach, cream, eggs and spices in our buttery crust. Served with fresh fruit and our golden cornbread.
Breakfast Favorites
Breakfast Bacon Croissant Sandwich
An all American breakfast favorite trio of scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon and cheese inside a deliciously flaky croissant, served with crispy tater tots.
Breakfast Ham Croissant Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, grilled smoked ham and cheese inside a flaky croissant. Served with golden tater tots.
Chilaquiles With a Side of Applewood Smoked Bacon
Tortilla chips sautéed with onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese and salsa, topped with cilantro, sour cream and avocado. Served with two scrambled eggs, refried beans, two slices of applewood smoked bacon and our golden cornbread.
Soups & Chili
Bowl Potato Cheese
Made with sliced potatoes, sharp Cheddar cheese, half and half, whole milk, celery, onions and spices. Served with our golden cornbread and honey spread (+Cal: 340).
Cup Potato Cheese
A smaller portion of our best selling soup! Made with sliced potatoes, sharp Cheddar cheese, half and half, whole milk, celery, onions and spices. Served with crackers.
Bowl Vegetable
Green beans, carrots, zucchini, onions, diced tomatoes, yellow squash, peas, celery and spices simmered in an all vegetable broth. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Cup Vegetable
A smaller portion of our hearty vegetable soup. Green beans, carrots, zucchini, onions, diced tomatoes, yellow squash, peas, celery and spices simmered in an all vegetable broth. Served with crackers.
Callender's Famous Chili Bowl & Cornbread
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread.
Cup Chili
A smaller portion of Callender's chili. Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese. Served with crackers.
Pot Pies - Includes ANY Slice of Pie!
Mini Pot Pie & Pie Combo
Our luncheon portioned Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad, our golden cornbread and a FREE slice of pie.
Mini Shepherd's Pie & Pie Combo
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with a three-cheese blend. Served with a Caesar salad and a FREE slice of pie.
Entree Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and asiago, romano and parmesan cheese, topped with a grilled chicken breast. Served with our our signature caesar dressing on the side and golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Chinese Chicken Salad
Iceberg, romaine, celery and green onion tossed in our Asian vinaigrette and garnished with wonton strips, mandarin oranges, almonds and sliced chicken breast. Includes our golden cornbread and honey spread.
Classic Cobb Salad
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh tomatoes, green onions, carrots, red cabbage and a chopped hard-boiled egg. Add your choice of dressing on the side: bleu cheese, ranch, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island or Italian. Served with our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad
Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing on the side. Topped with chicken tenders, corn, black beans and fresh avocado. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Southwest Chicken Avocado Salad
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips with spicy chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn and black beans. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Soup, Salad & Quiche
Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a house salad with your choice of dressing. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Exclusive Local Favorites
Comfort Classics - Includes ANY Slice of Pie!
Roasted Turkey Dinner + FREE SLICE
Hand-carved roasted turkey served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Slow-Roasted Pot Roast Dinner + FREE SLICE
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with mushroom Cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Chicken Broccoli Fettuccine +FREE SLICE
Grilled chicken breast served atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Home-Style Beef Stroganoff + FREE SLICE
Tender beef sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with caramelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon Dijon. Served over fettuccine noodles with a dollop of sour cream. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Marie's Meatloaf Dinner + FREE SLICE
Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom Cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Grilled Atlantic Salmon Fillet + FREE SLICE
Prepared in your choice of two styles: lemon pepper-crusted or Cajun. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
100% Angus Burgers
Cheeseburger + ANY SLICE OF PIE
Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)
Marie's Original Burger + ANY SLICE OF PIE
Avocado Cheeseburger + ANY SLICE OF PIE
Our cheeseburger with avocado.
Chili Cheeseburger + ANY SLICE OF PIE
Our cheeseburger topped with our famous chili.
Spicy Ortega Cheeseburger + ANY SLICE OF PIE
Avocado, tomato, ortega chiles, Swiss cheese and chipotle ranch on grilled parmesan sourdough.
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger + ANY SLICE OF PIE
The "Works" Frisco Burger + ANY SLICE OF PIE
Grilled parmesan sourdough piled high with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, aged American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, crispy onion rings and house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)
Traditional Frisco Burger
Grilled parmesan sourdough with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles and house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing. Served with Marie's seasoned fries.
Frisco Cheese Burger
"The Works" Frisco Burger
Grilled parmesan sourdough piled high with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, aged American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, crispy onion rings and house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing. Served with Marie's seasoned fries.
Sandwiches
Classic French Dip
Sliced USDA Choice roast beef piled high on a grilled French baguette, served with hot au jus on the side for dipping. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)
French Dip Supreme
Sliced USDA Choice roast beef with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese on a grilled French baguette. Served with hot au jus for dipping. Includes Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)
Grilled Ham Stack
Thinly shaved ham on grilled parmesan sourdough with lettuce, tomato and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)
Hot Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich
Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with cranberry sauce and your choice of seasoned fries or mashed potatoes.
Marie's Meatloaf on Parmesan Sourdough
Our famous original recipe meatloaf piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled parmesan sourdough. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)
Souper Sandwich
A cup of one of our classic soups, fries and your choice of a half ham, turkey, meatloaf or roast beef sandwich.
Turkey Croissant Club
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)
Luncheon Comfort Classics - Luncheon Sized Portions of our Comfort Classics
Roasted Turkey Luncheon
Hand-carved roasted turkey served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and seasonal vegetables. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine Luncheon
Grilled chicken breast served atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Luncheon
Tender beef sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with caramelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon Dijon. Served over fettuccine noodles with a dollop of sour cream. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Marie's Meatloaf Luncheon
Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom Cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Slow-Roasted Pot Roast Luncheon
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with mushroom Cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Atlantic Salmon Fillet & Caesar Salad Duet
Prepared in your choice of two styles: lemon pepper-crusted or Cajun. Served with a luncheon portioned Caesar salad. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Luncheon Salads - Luncheon Sized Portions of our Entree Garden Salads
Luncheon Classic Cobb Salad
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh tomatoes, green onions, carrots, red cabbage and a chopped hard-boiled egg. Add your choice of dressing on the side: bleu cheese, ranch, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island or Italian. Served with our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Luncheon Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad
Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing on the side. Topped with chicken tenders, corn, black beans and fresh avocado. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Luncheon Southwest Chicken Avocado Salad
Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing on the side. Topped with chicken tenders, corn, black beans and fresh avocado. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Luncheon Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with garlic croutons and asiago, romano and parmesan cheese, topped with a grilled chicken breast. Served with our signature caesar dressing on the side and golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Luncheon Chinese Chicken Salad
Iceberg, romaine, celery and green onion tossed in our Asian vinaigrette and garnished with wonton strips, mandarin oranges, almonds and sliced chicken breast. Includes our golden cornbread and honey spread.
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Open Daily 8am to 9pm Breakfast Served All Day
12402 E WASHINGTON BLVD, WHITTIER, CA 90602