Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marie Callender's

review star

No reviews yet

12402 E WASHINGTON BLVD

WHITTIER, CA 90602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Utensils

Meal Kit

Meal Kit

Meal Kit Includes: plastic spoon, fork, knife, salt & pepper and single napkin.

Condiments

Ketchup

Ketchup

Mayo

Mayo

Ranch

Marie's Finest (Price includes $ 0.50 pie tin deposit)

Apple

Apple

$17.99

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.

No Sugar Added Apple

No Sugar Added Apple

$17.99

Contains natural fruit sugars.

Banana Cream

Banana Cream

$19.99

Rich vanilla cream and fresh sliced bananas topped with fresh whipped cream and garnished with sliced almonds.

Cherry

Cherry

$17.99

With juicy, tart, red cherries.

Chocolate Cream

Chocolate Cream

$19.99

Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream.

Chocolate Satin

Chocolate Satin

$22.99

Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.

Coconut Cream

Coconut Cream

$19.99

Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream.

Cream Cheese

Cream Cheese

$19.99

A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.

Custard

Custard

$17.99

Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.

Double Cream Blueberry

Double Cream Blueberry

$19.99

Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.

Double Cream Lemon

Double Cream Lemon

$19.99

Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.

French Apple

French Apple

$17.99

Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping.

Kahlua Cream Cheese

Kahlua Cream Cheese

$19.99

The special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.

Lemon Cream Cheese

Lemon Cream Cheese

$19.99

Our melt-in-your mouth cream cheese pie with a tangy lemon topping. Whipped cream available upon request.

Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue

$17.99

Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.

New York-Style Cheesecake

New York-Style Cheesecake

$44.99

Cream cheese, sugar, eggs and cream in a graham cracker crust make this delicious New York style cheesecake.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin

$17.99

Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.

Peach (Baked)

Peach (Baked)

$17.99

With thick sliced peaches.

Pecan

Pecan

$22.99

Lots of buttery, caramelized pecans baked in a luscious filling.

Razzleberry

Razzleberry

$17.99

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.

Daily Specials

Breakfast Combo Special

Breakfast Combo Special

$11.99

Two scrambled eggs, two strips of bacon, tater tots and cornbread.

Breakfast Three Cheese Quiche Special

$11.99

Our traditional quiche topped with our three cheese blend of Cheddar, Swiss and Jack. Served with fresh fruit and cornbread.

Breakfast Egg & Bacon Burrito

$11.99

Bacon, 3 scrambled eggs, tater tots, refried beans and cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with our golden cornbread and a side of our housemade salsa.

Breakfast Egg & Ham Burrito

$11.99

Smoked ham, 3 scrambled eggs, tater tots, refried beans and cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with our golden cornbread and a side of our housemade salsa.

Eggs

Ham & Eggs

$12.99

Two eggs with smoked ham. Served with hash browns and cornbread.

Omelettes

Bacon, Tomato & Avocado Omelette

Bacon, Tomato & Avocado Omelette

$14.99

Crisp bacon, fresh tomatoes, avocado and Cheddar, Jack and Swiss cheeses. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.

Denver Omelette

$14.99

Diced Hormel Cure 81 ham, onion, bell pepper and Cheddar, Jack and Swiss cheeses. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.

"Oh My" Omelette

"Oh My" Omelette

$14.99

This omelette has got it all. Applewood smoked bacon, sausage, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and Cheddar, Jack and Swiss cheeses. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.

Original Spanish Omelette

$14.99

Mushrooms, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and onions topped with shredded cheeses, avocado slices and sour cream, with fresh salsa served on the side. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.

Fresh Vegetable Omelette

$14.99

Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and broccoli, topped with avocado. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.

Freshly-Baked Quiche

Breakfast Bacon Quiche

Breakfast Bacon Quiche

$13.99

Crisp bacon and melted Jack, Cheddar and Swiss cheeses baked with chopped spinach, cream, eggs and spices in our buttery crust. Served with fresh fruit and our golden cornbread.

Breakfast Ham Quiche

$13.99

Smoked ham and melted Jack, Cheddar and Swiss cheeses, baked with chopped spinach, cream, eggs and spices in our buttery crust. Served with fresh fruit and our golden cornbread.

Breakfast Favorites

Breakfast Bacon Croissant Sandwich

Breakfast Bacon Croissant Sandwich

$12.99

An all American breakfast favorite trio of scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon and cheese inside a deliciously flaky croissant, served with crispy tater tots.

Breakfast Ham Croissant Sandwich

$12.99

Scrambled eggs, grilled smoked ham and cheese inside a flaky croissant. Served with golden tater tots.

Chilaquiles With a Side of Applewood Smoked Bacon

$14.99

Tortilla chips sautéed with onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese and salsa, topped with cilantro, sour cream and avocado. Served with two scrambled eggs, refried beans, two slices of applewood smoked bacon and our golden cornbread.

Soups & Chili

Bowl Potato Cheese

Bowl Potato Cheese

$7.50

Made with sliced potatoes, sharp Cheddar cheese, half and half, whole milk, celery, onions and spices. Served with our golden cornbread and honey spread (+Cal: 340).

Cup Potato Cheese

Cup Potato Cheese

$5.50

A smaller portion of our best selling soup! Made with sliced potatoes, sharp Cheddar cheese, half and half, whole milk, celery, onions and spices. Served with crackers.

Bowl Vegetable

Bowl Vegetable

$7.50

Green beans, carrots, zucchini, onions, diced tomatoes, yellow squash, peas, celery and spices simmered in an all vegetable broth. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Cup Vegetable

$5.50

A smaller portion of our hearty vegetable soup. Green beans, carrots, zucchini, onions, diced tomatoes, yellow squash, peas, celery and spices simmered in an all vegetable broth. Served with crackers.

Callender's Famous Chili Bowl & Cornbread

Callender's Famous Chili Bowl & Cornbread

$9.50

Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread.

Cup Chili

$7.50

A smaller portion of Callender's chili. Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese. Served with crackers.

Pot Pies - Includes ANY Slice of Pie!

Mini Pot Pie & Pie Combo

Mini Pot Pie & Pie Combo

$14.99

Our luncheon portioned Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad, our golden cornbread and a FREE slice of pie.

Mini Shepherd's Pie & Pie Combo

Mini Shepherd's Pie & Pie Combo

$15.99

Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with a three-cheese blend. Served with a Caesar salad and a FREE slice of pie.

Entree Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and asiago, romano and parmesan cheese, topped with a grilled chicken breast. Served with our our signature caesar dressing on the side and golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$13.99

Iceberg, romaine, celery and green onion tossed in our Asian vinaigrette and garnished with wonton strips, mandarin oranges, almonds and sliced chicken breast. Includes our golden cornbread and honey spread.

Classic Cobb Salad

$13.99

A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh tomatoes, green onions, carrots, red cabbage and a chopped hard-boiled egg. Add your choice of dressing on the side: bleu cheese, ranch, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island or Italian. Served with our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad

Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.99

Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing on the side. Topped with chicken tenders, corn, black beans and fresh avocado. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Southwest Chicken Avocado Salad

$13.99

Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips with spicy chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn and black beans. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Soup, Salad & Quiche

Soup, Salad & Quiche

$14.99

Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a house salad with your choice of dressing. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Exclusive Local Favorites

Buffalo Wings

$11.99

Golden-fried wings tossed in a spicy Buffalo sauce and served with ranch dressing for dipping.

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Lightly breaded boneless chicken tenders and seasoned fries served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce on the side.

Comfort Classics - Includes ANY Slice of Pie!

Roasted Turkey Dinner + FREE SLICE

Roasted Turkey Dinner + FREE SLICE

$20.99

Hand-carved roasted turkey served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Slow-Roasted Pot Roast Dinner + FREE SLICE

Slow-Roasted Pot Roast Dinner + FREE SLICE

$20.99

Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with mushroom Cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Chicken Broccoli Fettuccine +FREE SLICE

Chicken Broccoli Fettuccine +FREE SLICE

$20.99

Grilled chicken breast served atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff + FREE SLICE

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff + FREE SLICE

$20.99

Tender beef sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with caramelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon Dijon. Served over fettuccine noodles with a dollop of sour cream. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Marie's Meatloaf Dinner + FREE SLICE

Marie's Meatloaf Dinner + FREE SLICE

$20.99

Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom Cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Grilled Atlantic Salmon Fillet + FREE SLICE

$22.99

Prepared in your choice of two styles: lemon pepper-crusted or Cajun. Served with rice and seasonal vegetables. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

100% Angus Burgers

Cheeseburger + ANY SLICE OF PIE

Cheeseburger + ANY SLICE OF PIE

$15.99

Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)

Marie's Original Burger + ANY SLICE OF PIE

$14.99

Avocado Cheeseburger + ANY SLICE OF PIE

$15.99

Our cheeseburger with avocado.

Chili Cheeseburger + ANY SLICE OF PIE

$15.99

Our cheeseburger topped with our famous chili.

Spicy Ortega Cheeseburger + ANY SLICE OF PIE

$15.99

Avocado, tomato, ortega chiles, Swiss cheese and chipotle ranch on grilled parmesan sourdough.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger + ANY SLICE OF PIE

$17.99

The "Works" Frisco Burger + ANY SLICE OF PIE

$17.99

Grilled parmesan sourdough piled high with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, aged American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, crispy onion rings and house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)

Traditional Frisco Burger

Traditional Frisco Burger

$12.99

Grilled parmesan sourdough with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles and house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing. Served with Marie's seasoned fries.

Frisco Cheese Burger

$13.99
"The Works" Frisco Burger

"The Works" Frisco Burger

$14.99

Grilled parmesan sourdough piled high with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, aged American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, crispy onion rings and house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing. Served with Marie's seasoned fries.

Sandwiches

Classic French Dip

Classic French Dip

$13.99

Sliced USDA Choice roast beef piled high on a grilled French baguette, served with hot au jus on the side for dipping. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)

French Dip Supreme

French Dip Supreme

$14.99

Sliced USDA Choice roast beef with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese on a grilled French baguette. Served with hot au jus for dipping. Includes Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)

Grilled Ham Stack

$12.99

Thinly shaved ham on grilled parmesan sourdough with lettuce, tomato and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)

Hot Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich

Hot Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich

$13.99

Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with cranberry sauce and your choice of seasoned fries or mashed potatoes.

Marie's Meatloaf on Parmesan Sourdough

$13.99

Our famous original recipe meatloaf piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled parmesan sourdough. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)

Souper Sandwich

$12.99

A cup of one of our classic soups, fries and your choice of a half ham, turkey, meatloaf or roast beef sandwich.

Turkey Croissant Club

Turkey Croissant Club

$12.99

Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)

Luncheon Comfort Classics - Luncheon Sized Portions of our Comfort Classics

Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with a three-cheese blend. Served with our golden cornbread and honey spread.

Roasted Turkey Luncheon

$13.99

Hand-carved roasted turkey served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and seasonal vegetables. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine Luncheon

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast served atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Luncheon

$13.99

Tender beef sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with caramelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon Dijon. Served over fettuccine noodles with a dollop of sour cream. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Marie's Meatloaf Luncheon

$13.99

Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom Cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Slow-Roasted Pot Roast Luncheon

$13.99

Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with mushroom Cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Atlantic Salmon Fillet & Caesar Salad Duet

$16.99

Prepared in your choice of two styles: lemon pepper-crusted or Cajun. Served with a luncheon portioned Caesar salad. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Luncheon Salads - Luncheon Sized Portions of our Entree Garden Salads

Luncheon Classic Cobb Salad

$10.99

A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh tomatoes, green onions, carrots, red cabbage and a chopped hard-boiled egg. Add your choice of dressing on the side: bleu cheese, ranch, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island or Italian. Served with our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Luncheon Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad

Luncheon Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad

$10.99

Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing on the side. Topped with chicken tenders, corn, black beans and fresh avocado. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Luncheon Southwest Chicken Avocado Salad

$10.99

Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing on the side. Topped with chicken tenders, corn, black beans and fresh avocado. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Luncheon Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with garlic croutons and asiago, romano and parmesan cheese, topped with a grilled chicken breast. Served with our signature caesar dressing on the side and golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)

Luncheon Chinese Chicken Salad

Luncheon Chinese Chicken Salad

$10.99

Iceberg, romaine, celery and green onion tossed in our Asian vinaigrette and garnished with wonton strips, mandarin oranges, almonds and sliced chicken breast. Includes our golden cornbread and honey spread.

Beverages

Coffee

Coffee

$3.25
Decaf Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$3.25
Coke

Coke

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$3.50
Fuze Rasp Tea

Fuze Rasp Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.25
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.75

Milk

$3.75
Pibb Xtra

Pibb Xtra

$3.50
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.99
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50

Juices

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.75
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.75
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.75
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open Daily 8am to 9pm Breakfast Served All Day

Location

12402 E WASHINGTON BLVD, WHITTIER, CA 90602

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nevera Juice Bar- Whittier
orange starNo Reviews
11743 Whittier Blvd. Whittier, CA 90601
View restaurantnext
The 6740
orange star4.3 • 795
6740 Greenleaf Ave Whittier, CA 90601
View restaurantnext
Mr. Sandwich
orange star4.1 • 179
13011 Philadelphia St Whittier, CA 90601
View restaurantnext
Inspired Dining Group Catering Inc
orange star4.4 • 383
13033 Philadelphia St Whittier, CA 90601
View restaurantnext
A Toda Madre Mexican Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
6518 GREENLEAF AVE UNIT 14 Whittier, CA 90601
View restaurantnext
z*OLD* Winchell's Donut House - 9128 - CORP *OLD*
orange starNo Reviews
6502 Greenleaf Ave. Whittier, CA 90601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in WHITTIER

Yoshiharu Ramen - Whittier
orange star4.5 • 2,476
8426 LAUREL AVE WHITTIER, CA 90605
View restaurantnext
California Grill - Whittier, Ca
orange star4.7 • 1,322
6751 Painter Ave Whittier, CA 90601
View restaurantnext
MODERN SHAMAN - Uptown Whittier
orange star4.8 • 1,136
6744 Greenleaf Ave Whittier, CA 90601
View restaurantnext
Tacos N Miches - First Ave
orange star4.1 • 924
11125 S First Ave Whittier, CA 90603
View restaurantnext
Winchell's Donut House - Greenleaf Ave
orange star4.4 • 827
6502 Greenleaf Ave Whittier, CA 90601
View restaurantnext
The 6740
orange star4.3 • 795
6740 Greenleaf Ave Whittier, CA 90601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near WHITTIER
Pico Rivera
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Hacienda Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
La Mirada
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)
Montebello
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
La Habra
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
South El Monte
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Downey
review star
Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
La Puente
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston