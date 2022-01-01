Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Marie Callender's #239

3081 Rainbow Blvd

at Cheyenne

Las Vegas, NV 89108

Popular Items

Chicken Pot Pie Combo
Heartland Chicken Pot Pie
Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

Whole Pies

Apple Lite Pie

$18.49
Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$16.99

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$18.49

An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Cheese Cake 6"

Cheese Cake 6"

$24.99
Cheese Cake 9"

Cheese Cake 9"

$44.99
Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie

$16.99

With juicy, tart, red cherries.

Chocolate Cream Pie

Chocolate Cream Pie

$18.49

Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Chocolate Satin Pie

Chocolate Satin Pie

$21.99

Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.

Coconut Cream Pie

Coconut Cream Pie

$18.49

Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Cream Cheese Pie

Cream Cheese Pie

$21.99

If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.

Custard Pie

Custard Pie

$17.49
Double Cream Blueberry Pie

Double Cream Blueberry Pie

$18.99
Double Cream Lemon Pie

Double Cream Lemon Pie

$18.99
French Apple Pie

French Apple Pie

$17.99

Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping

German Chocolate Cream

German Chocolate Cream

$18.49

Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue

Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie

Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie

$21.99

Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$21.99

The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.

Lemon Cream Cheese Pie

Lemon Cream Cheese Pie

$21.99

If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling with a tangy lemon topping in a graham cracker crust. Whipped cream available for an extra charge.

Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

$17.99

Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.

Peach Pie

Peach Pie

$17.49

With thick sliced peaches.

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$17.99

Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.

Razzleberry Pie

Razzleberry Pie

$18.99

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.

Quiche- plain

$17.99

Quiche- Ham

$17.99

Quiche- Bacon

$17.99

Quiche- Vegetable

$17.99

Appetizers

Appetizers Shareable bites to savor.
Appetizer Combo Platter

Appetizer Combo Platter

$14.99

A sampling of mozzarella sticks, onion rings, crispy green beans and crispy chicken tenders. Served with spicy chipotle ranch and marinara sauce for dipping.

Crispy Chicken Tenders

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$12.49

Lightly breaded and boneless chicken tenders served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.

Crispy Green Beans

Crispy Green Beans

$10.49

Onion-battered green beans fried to a crisp, golden brown and seasoned with Cajun spices. Served with spicy chipotle ranch dressing.

Fresh Avocado and Shrimp Stack

Fresh Avocado and Shrimp Stack

$12.49

Fresh avocado, pico de gallo, spicy chipotle ranch dressing layered and topped with Cajun grilled shrimp. Served chilled with crispy tortilla chips.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.49

Crispy, golden mozzarella sticks dusted with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce.

Soups & Chili

Soups & Chili We've been using the freshest ingredients from original recipes for more than 60 years. Bowls of our soup are served with our famous golden cornbread.
Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl

Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl

$10.99

Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.

Callenders Famous Chili-Cup

Callenders Famous Chili-Cup

$7.99

Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.

Creamy Potato Cheese-Bowl

Creamy Potato Cheese-Bowl

$8.49
Creamy Potato Cheese-Cup

Creamy Potato Cheese-Cup

$5.29
Heart Vegetable-Cup

Heart Vegetable-Cup

$5.29
Hearty Vegetable-Bowl

Hearty Vegetable-Bowl

$8.49

Soup of the Day-Bowl

$8.49

Soup of the Day-Cup

$5.29

Garden Salads

Classic Cobb Salad With Blue Cheese Dressing

Classic Cobb Salad With Blue Cheese Dressing

$13.99

A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.

Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.99

Dinner Salad

$4.99
Soup, Salad and Quiche

Soup, Salad and Quiche

$13.29

Soup, Salad and Quiche MC Signature Item Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses. Topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a House Salad.

Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad

$13.99

Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.

Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad

Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad

$14.49

Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.

Thai Chicken Salad

$13.99

Sandwiches

Signature Sandwiches & Tacos Served with your choice of fries, tater tots, honey mustard almond coleslaw or fresh fruit. Substitute onion rings for an additional charge. Add any topping to any burger or sandwich for an additional charge per item: Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheese, Avocado. Add a Cup of Soup, House Salad or Endless Soup & Salad Bar for an additional charge.

Marie's Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.99

Our famous original recipe meatloaf piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled parmesan sourdough.

Roasted Turkey Club

Roasted Turkey Club

$13.99

Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.

Classic French Dip

Classic French Dip

$14.49

Sliced USDA Choice roast beef piled high on a grilled French baguette, served with hot au jus.

French Dip Supreme

$15.49

Sliced USDA Choice roast beef piled high on a grilled French baguette, served with hot au jus With caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms and melted swiss.

Grilled Ham Stack

$13.49

Thinly shaved ham on grilled Parmesan sourdough with lettuce, tomato and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich

Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal:

Burgers

100% Angus Burgers All burgers are made with USDA Angus ground beef and are grilled medium well. Served with your choice of fries, tater tots, almond coleslaw or fresh fruit.
BBQ Bacon Supreme Burger

BBQ Bacon Supreme Burger

$12.49

Crisp lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, a crispy onion ring, BBQ sauce, mayonnaise and melted cheddar cheese.

Callenders Cheeseburger

Callenders Cheeseburger

$10.99

Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese.

Original Burger

Original Burger

$9.99

Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Knife & Fork Chili Burger

Knife & Fork Chili Burger

$12.49

A delicious beef patty smothered in our famous chili. Topped with aged cheddar and jack cheese and green onions on a toasted bun.

The Works Frisco Burger

The Works Frisco Burger

$13.49

Grilled parmesan sourdough piled high with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, aged American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, onion rings and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Traditional Frisco Burger

$11.99

Traditional Frisco Burger* Grilled parmesan sourdough with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$12.49

NEW! Breakfast Crispy tater tots, melted aged cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, mayonnaise and a fried egg.

Plant Base Burger

$13.99

Thick and juicy plant-based burger layered with house garlic sauce, caramelized onion jam and crispy kale on a toasted bun.

Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos

$12.49

Calories 510 Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$10.99

Veggie Tacos Vegetarian** Grilled red onions, mushrooms, poblano peppers, red bell peppers, zucchini and our three cheese blend inside soft corn tortillas. Topped with roasted corn, black beans, avocado and pico de gallo. Served with black beans. No additional side included

Grilled Street Chicken Tacos

$11.99

Original Pot Pie

Original Pot Pie Our legendary pot pie is baked fresh throughout the day. Sometimes we sell out!
Heartland Chicken Pot Pie

Heartland Chicken Pot Pie

$15.99

Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.

Chicken Pot Pie Combo

Chicken Pot Pie Combo

$14.99

Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!* *Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies.

Shepherds Pie Combo

Shepherds Pie Combo

$14.99

Comfort Classics

Comfort Classics Our complimentary freshly baked golden cornbread is served warm with your meal and comes with our signature honey spread. Add Cup of Soup, House Salad or Endless Soup & Salad Bar for an additional charge.
Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$16.99

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with caramelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon® Dijon. Served over fettuccine noodles with a dollop of sour cream.

Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast

Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast

$17.49

Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine

$17.49

Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.

Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

$16.99

Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

$19.99

NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables.

Marie's Meatloaf

Marie's Meatloaf

$16.99

Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Shrimp & Chicken Carbonara

Shrimp & Chicken Carbonara

$17.49

Grilled chicken breast and tender shrimp lightly sautéed in a rich, creamy sauce blended with crispy bacon, fresh garlic, egg yolk, green peas, and parmesan cheese, then topped with fresh parsley.

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$19.99

Artichoke & Mushroom Chicken pasta Dinner

$17.49

Skillets

Spicy Beef & Chicken Savory Skillet

Spicy Beef & Chicken Savory Skillet

$14.99

Spicy Beef & Chicken Tender hanger beef tips and grilled chicken breast, fresh vegetables and mushrooms sautéed in a fajita marinade. With fresh herb rice and cilantro.

Thai Shrimp Skillet

Thai Shrimp Skillet

$14.99

Thai Shrimp Savory Skillet Sautéed shrimp, fresh vegetables, oven-roasted tomatoes and mushrooms in a spicy Thai shrimp sauce. Served with herb rice and topped with basil.

Kids Menu

Chick-A-Doodle Strips

$6.49

Boneless chicken tenders lightly fried to a golden brown. Served with fries.

Grilled Cheese Sammy

$5.99

Grilled Cheese Served with Fries. substitute fresh fruit for fries at no additional charge.

Kids Kraft Macaronni & Cheese

$5.99

Our kids favorite Kraft Macaroni and cheese served with garlic bread.

Kids Drink

$1.49

Oodles of Noodles

$5.99

Choice of alfredo or marinara sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Munchkin Burgers

$6.49

Two mini burgers served with fries. Want cheese? Just ask!

Slice of Pie

Apple Lite Slice

Apple Lite Slice

$5.49
Apple Slice

Apple Slice

$5.49
Banana Cream Slice

Banana Cream Slice

$5.49
Cherry Pie Slice

Cherry Pie Slice

$5.49
Chocolate Cream Slice

Chocolate Cream Slice

$5.49
Chocolate Satin Slice

Chocolate Satin Slice

$5.99
Coconut Cream Slice

Coconut Cream Slice

$5.49

Cream Cheese Slice

$5.99

Custard Slice

$5.49

Double Cream Blueberry Slice

$5.59

Double Cream Lemon Slice

$5.59

French Apple Slice

$5.49

Kahlua Cream Cheese Slice

$5.99

Keylime Pie Slice

$5.99

Lemon Cream Cheese Slice

$5.99

Lemon Meringue Pie Slice

$5.49

New York Cheese Cake Slice

$7.49

Peach Pie Slice

$5.49

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$5.49

Razzleberry Pie Slice

$5.49

Muffins and More

Our fresh made muffins baked in our kitchen daily.

Blueberry Banana Loaf

$3.99

Cookie

$2.49

Coffee Cake

$7.99

2 Coffee Cakes

$12.99

Banana Muffin

$4.29

Blueberry Muffin

$4.29

Bran Muffin

$4.29

Carrot Muffin

$4.29

Coconut Muffin

$4.29

Lemon Muffin

$4.29

Triple Chocolate Muffin

$4.29

Big Apple Sundae

$7.99

Pumpkin Spice Muffin

$3.39

Apple Spice Muffin

$4.29
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location

3081 Rainbow Blvd, at Cheyenne, Las Vegas, NV 89108

