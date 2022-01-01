Marie Callender's #239
3081 Rainbow Blvd
at Cheyenne
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Whole Pies
Apple Lite Pie
Apple Pie
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
Banana Cream Pie
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Cheese Cake 6"
Cheese Cake 9"
Cherry Pie
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Chocolate Cream Pie
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Chocolate Satin Pie
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
Coconut Cream Pie
Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Cream Cheese Pie
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.
Custard Pie
Double Cream Blueberry Pie
Double Cream Lemon Pie
French Apple Pie
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
German Chocolate Cream
Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue
Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie
Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.
Key Lime Pie
The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.
Lemon Cream Cheese Pie
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling with a tangy lemon topping in a graham cracker crust. Whipped cream available for an extra charge.
Lemon Meringue Pie
Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.
Peach Pie
With thick sliced peaches.
Pumpkin Pie
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
Razzleberry Pie
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.
Quiche- plain
Quiche- Ham
Quiche- Bacon
Quiche- Vegetable
Appetizers
Appetizer Combo Platter
A sampling of mozzarella sticks, onion rings, crispy green beans and crispy chicken tenders. Served with spicy chipotle ranch and marinara sauce for dipping.
Crispy Chicken Tenders
Lightly breaded and boneless chicken tenders served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.
Crispy Green Beans
Onion-battered green beans fried to a crisp, golden brown and seasoned with Cajun spices. Served with spicy chipotle ranch dressing.
Fresh Avocado and Shrimp Stack
Fresh avocado, pico de gallo, spicy chipotle ranch dressing layered and topped with Cajun grilled shrimp. Served chilled with crispy tortilla chips.
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy, golden mozzarella sticks dusted with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
Soups & Chili
Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Callenders Famous Chili-Cup
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Creamy Potato Cheese-Bowl
Creamy Potato Cheese-Cup
Heart Vegetable-Cup
Hearty Vegetable-Bowl
Soup of the Day-Bowl
Soup of the Day-Cup
Garden Salads
Classic Cobb Salad With Blue Cheese Dressing
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.
Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad
Dinner Salad
Soup, Salad and Quiche
Soup, Salad and Quiche MC Signature Item Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses. Topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a House Salad.
Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
Thai Chicken Salad
Sandwiches
Marie's Meatloaf Sandwich
Our famous original recipe meatloaf piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled parmesan sourdough.
Roasted Turkey Club
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
Classic French Dip
Sliced USDA Choice roast beef piled high on a grilled French baguette, served with hot au jus.
French Dip Supreme
Sliced USDA Choice roast beef piled high on a grilled French baguette, served with hot au jus With caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms and melted swiss.
Grilled Ham Stack
Thinly shaved ham on grilled Parmesan sourdough with lettuce, tomato and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich
Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal:
Burgers
BBQ Bacon Supreme Burger
Crisp lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, a crispy onion ring, BBQ sauce, mayonnaise and melted cheddar cheese.
Callenders Cheeseburger
Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese.
Original Burger
Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
Knife & Fork Chili Burger
A delicious beef patty smothered in our famous chili. Topped with aged cheddar and jack cheese and green onions on a toasted bun.
The Works Frisco Burger
Grilled parmesan sourdough piled high with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, aged American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, onion rings and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
Traditional Frisco Burger
Traditional Frisco Burger* Grilled parmesan sourdough with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
Breakfast Burger
NEW! Breakfast Crispy tater tots, melted aged cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, mayonnaise and a fried egg.
Plant Base Burger
Thick and juicy plant-based burger layered with house garlic sauce, caramelized onion jam and crispy kale on a toasted bun.
Tacos
Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos
Calories 510 Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
Veggie Tacos
Veggie Tacos Vegetarian** Grilled red onions, mushrooms, poblano peppers, red bell peppers, zucchini and our three cheese blend inside soft corn tortillas. Topped with roasted corn, black beans, avocado and pico de gallo. Served with black beans. No additional side included
Grilled Street Chicken Tacos
Original Pot Pie
Heartland Chicken Pot Pie
Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.
Chicken Pot Pie Combo
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!* *Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies.
Shepherds Pie Combo
Comfort Classics
Beef Stroganoff
Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with caramelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon® Dijon. Served over fettuccine noodles with a dollop of sour cream.
Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine
Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.
Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner
Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon
NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables.
Marie's Meatloaf
Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Shrimp & Chicken Carbonara
Grilled chicken breast and tender shrimp lightly sautéed in a rich, creamy sauce blended with crispy bacon, fresh garlic, egg yolk, green peas, and parmesan cheese, then topped with fresh parsley.
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
Artichoke & Mushroom Chicken pasta Dinner
Skillets
Spicy Beef & Chicken Savory Skillet
Spicy Beef & Chicken Tender hanger beef tips and grilled chicken breast, fresh vegetables and mushrooms sautéed in a fajita marinade. With fresh herb rice and cilantro.
Thai Shrimp Skillet
Thai Shrimp Savory Skillet Sautéed shrimp, fresh vegetables, oven-roasted tomatoes and mushrooms in a spicy Thai shrimp sauce. Served with herb rice and topped with basil.
Kids Menu
Chick-A-Doodle Strips
Boneless chicken tenders lightly fried to a golden brown. Served with fries.
Grilled Cheese Sammy
Grilled Cheese Served with Fries. substitute fresh fruit for fries at no additional charge.
Kids Kraft Macaronni & Cheese
Our kids favorite Kraft Macaroni and cheese served with garlic bread.
Kids Drink
Oodles of Noodles
Choice of alfredo or marinara sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
Munchkin Burgers
Two mini burgers served with fries. Want cheese? Just ask!
Slice of Pie
Apple Lite Slice
Apple Slice
Banana Cream Slice
Cherry Pie Slice
Chocolate Cream Slice
Chocolate Satin Slice
Coconut Cream Slice
Cream Cheese Slice
Custard Slice
Double Cream Blueberry Slice
Double Cream Lemon Slice
French Apple Slice
Kahlua Cream Cheese Slice
Keylime Pie Slice
Lemon Cream Cheese Slice
Lemon Meringue Pie Slice
New York Cheese Cake Slice
Peach Pie Slice
Pumpkin Pie Slice
Razzleberry Pie Slice
Muffins and More
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
