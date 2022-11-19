Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City

1,719 Reviews

$$

1109 E 3900 S

Salt Lake City, UT 84124

Popular Items

Heartland Chicken Pot Pie
Creamy Potato Cheese-Bowl
Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

WHOLE PIES

Apple NSA Pie

Apple NSA Pie

$18.79

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$17.79

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$18.99

An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream.

Cheese Cake 6"

Cheese Cake 6"

$23.99
Cheese Cake 9"

Cheese Cake 9"

$44.99
Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie

$17.79

With juicy, tart, red cherries.

Chocolate Cream Pie

Chocolate Cream Pie

$18.99

Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream.

Chocolate Satin Pie

Chocolate Satin Pie

$20.99

Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.

Coconut Cream Pie

Coconut Cream Pie

$18.99

Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream.

Double Cream Blueberry Pie

Double Cream Blueberry Pie

$19.49

Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples topped with whip cream.

Double Cream Lemon Pie

Double Cream Lemon Pie

$19.49

Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing. topped with whip cream

Double Cream Strawberry

Double Cream Strawberry

$18.99Out of stock

A sweet blend of vanilla and sour cream atop of our fresh strawberries and our home-made strawberry glaze.

French Apple Pie

French Apple Pie

$17.99

Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping

Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie

Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie

$20.99

Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$20.99

The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust. topped with whip cream

Lemon Cream Cheese Pie

Lemon Cream Cheese Pie

$20.99

If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling with a tangy lemon topping in a graham cracker crust. Whipped cream available for an extra charge.

Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

$17.79

Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.

Peach Pie

Peach Pie

$17.79

With thick sliced peaches.

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$24.99

Lots of buttery, caramelized pecans baked in a luscious filling.

Pie Shell

$5.99

Pumpkin Cheese Cake 6"

$23.99Out of stock
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pie

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pie

$20.99
Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$17.79

Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.

Quiche

Quiche

$20.99
Razzleberry NSA Pie

Razzleberry NSA Pie

$19.49

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.

Razzleberry Pie

Razzleberry Pie

$18.99

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.

Whip cream Pint

$4.99

Marbled Triple Chocolate Cheesecake 9"

$44.99

Appetizers

Appetizers Shareable bites to savor.
Crispy Chicken Tenders

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$12.49

Lightly breaded boneless chicken tenders served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.

Fresh Avocado and Shrimp Stack

Fresh Avocado and Shrimp Stack

$12.49

Cajun-grilled shrimp stacked on layers of fresh avocado, pico de gallo and spicy chipotle ranch dressing, served chilled with crispy tortilla chips.

Crispy Green Beans

Crispy Green Beans

$10.49

Onion-battered green beans fried until golden brown and seasoned with cajun spices. Served with spicy chipotle ranch dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.49

Crispy, golden mozzarella sticks dusted with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce.

Appetizer Combo Platter

Appetizer Combo Platter

$15.99

A sampling of mozzarella sticks, onion rings, crispy green beans and crispy chicken tenders. Served with spicy chipotle ranch and marinara sauce for dipping.

Spicy Cauliflower

$10.49

Crispy battered cauliflower served with spicy buffalo sauce for dipping.

Soups & Chili

Soups & Chili We've been using the freshest ingredients from original recipes for more than 60 years. Bowls of our soup are served with our famous golden cornbread.
Creamy Potato Cheese-Bowl

Creamy Potato Cheese-Bowl

$8.49

Served with side of cornbread

Creamy Potato Cheese-Cup

$4.99
Hearty Vegetable-Bowl

Hearty Vegetable-Bowl

$8.49

Served with side of cornbread

Hearty Vegetable-Cup

$4.99
Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl

Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl

$10.99

Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo. Served with side of cornbread

Calendars Famous Chili-Cup

$4.99

Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.

Creamy Potato Cheese-QRT

$11.99

Ala Cart (no Bread)

Hearty Vegetable-QRT

$11.99

Ala Cart (no bread)

Callender's Famous Chili-QRT

$13.99

Ala cart (no bread)

Turkey Gravy QRT

$11.99

Original Pot Pie

Original Pot Pie Our legendary pot pie is baked fresh throughout the day. Sometimes we sell out!
Heartland Chicken Pot Pie

Heartland Chicken Pot Pie

$15.99

Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.

Family Pot Pie Meal

Family Pot Pie Meal

$39.99

Your choice of 4 mini chicken pot pie's, or 4 shepherd's pot pie's or 2 of each. Includes fresh salad and cornbread.

Chicken Pot Pie Combo

Chicken Pot Pie Combo

$14.99

Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!* *Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies.

Shepherds Pie Combo

Shepherds Pie Combo

$14.99

Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies.

Comfort Classics

Comfort Classics Our complimentary freshly baked golden cornbread is served warm with your meal and comes with our signature honey spread. Add Cup of Soup, House Salad or Endless Soup & Salad Bar for an additional charge.
Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast

Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast

$17.49

Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

$16.99

Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Marie's Meatloaf

Marie's Meatloaf

$16.99

Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$16.99

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with caramelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon® Dijon. Served over fettuccine noodles with a dollop of sour cream.

Grilled Atlantic Salmon Fillet

Grilled Atlantic Salmon Fillet

$19.99

Grilled Atlantic Salmon Fillet Delightful Dishes Item Calories 570 Prepared in your choice of two styles: lemon pepper-crusted or Cajun. Served with fresh seasonal vegetables and herb rice.

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine

$17.49

Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.

Shrimp & Chicken Carbonara

Shrimp & Chicken Carbonara

$17.49

Grilled chicken breast and tender shrimp lightly sautéed in a rich, creamy sauce blended with crispy bacon, fresh garlic, egg yolk, green peas, and parmesan cheese, then topped with fresh parsley.

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon

$19.99

NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables.

Burgers

100% Angus Burgers All burgers are made with USDA Angus ground beef and are grilled medium well. Served with your choice of fries, tater tots, almond coleslaw or fresh fruit.
Callenders Cheeseburger

Callenders Cheeseburger

$11.99

Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese.

Original Burger

Original Burger

$10.99

Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

The Works Frisco Burger

The Works Frisco Burger

$13.49

Grilled parmesan sourdough piled high with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, aged American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, onion rings and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Traditional Frisco Burger

Traditional Frisco Burger

$12.49

Traditional Frisco Burger* Grilled parmesan sourdough with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Plant-Based Burger

$13.99

Thick and juicy plant-based burger layered with house garlic sauce, caramelized onion jam and crispy kale on a toasted classic bun.

Sandwiches

Signature Sandwiches & Tacos Served with your choice of fries, tater tots, honey mustard almond coleslaw or fresh fruit. Substitute onion rings for an additional charge. Add any topping to any burger or sandwich for an additional charge per item: Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheese, Avocado. Add a Cup of Soup, House Salad or Endless Soup & Salad Bar for an additional charge.

Marie's Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.99

Our famous original recipe meatloaf piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled parmesan sourdough.

Roasted Turkey Croissant Club

Roasted Turkey Croissant Club

$13.99

Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.

Grilled Ham Stack

Grilled Ham Stack

$13.49

Thinly shaved ham on grilled Parmesan sourdough with lettuce, tomato and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich

Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal:

French Dip Supreme

French Dip Supreme

$15.49

Sliced USDA Choice roast beef with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese on a grilled french baguette. Served with hot au jus.

Classic French Dip

$14.49

Sliced USDA Choice roast beef on a grilled french baguette. Served with hot au jus.

Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos

$12.49

Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.

Chicken Street Tacos

$11.99

Chicken Street Tacos Delightful Dishes Item Grilled chicken breast inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$10.99

Veggie Tacos Vegetarian** Grilled red onions, mushrooms, poblano peppers, red bell peppers, zucchini and our three cheese blend inside soft corn tortillas. Topped with roasted corn, black beans, avocado and pico de gallo. Served with black beans. No additional side included

Garden Salads

Soup, Salad and Quiche

Soup, Salad and Quiche

$13.99

Soup, Salad and Quiche MC Signature Item Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses. Topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a House Salad.

Classic Cobb Salad

$14.49

A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.

Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad

Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.

Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad

$14.49

Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.

Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad

Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.49

Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with chicken tenders, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo and fresh avocado.

Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch

Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch

$14.49

NEW! Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, then topped with crispy chicken tenders.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.49

Romaine lettuce tossed with our signature caeser dressing, garlic croutons and asiago, romano, and parmesan cheese.

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with our signature caeser dressing, garlic croutons and asiago, romano, and parmesan cheese.

Dinner Salad

$3.99

Skillets

Spicy Beef & Chicken Savory Skillet

Spicy Beef & Chicken Savory Skillet

$15.99

Spicy Beef & Chicken Tender hanger beef tips and grilled chicken breast, fresh vegetables and mushrooms sautéed in a fajita marinade. With fresh herb rice and cilantro.

Thai Shrimp Skillet

Thai Shrimp Skillet

$15.99

Spicy Beef & Chicken Sautéed shrimp, fresh vegetables, oven-roasted tomatoes and mushrooms in a spicy Thai shrimp sauce. Served with herb rice and topped with basil.

Kids Menu

Kids Golden Chicken Strips

$7.99

Boneless chicken tenders lightly fried to a golden brown. Served with fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Cheese Served with Fries. substitute fresh fruit for fries at no additional charge.

Kids Kraft Macaronni & Cheese

$6.99

Our kids favorite Kraft Macaroni and cheese served with garlic bread.

Kids Drink

$1.69

Kids Penne Pasta

$6.99

Choice of alfredo or marinara sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Kids Slider Burgers

$6.99

Two mini burgers served with fries. Want cheese? Just ask!

Pair & Share

Pair & Share #40

Pair & Share #40

$40.00
Pair & Share #45

Pair & Share #45

$45.00

SLICE PIE

Ala Mode

$2.49
Apple Slice

Apple Slice

$5.49

Marie's Famous Pies & Desserts The perfect ending to your perfect meal – a delicious slice of Marie's legendary pie. Make it á la mode - add a scoop of French vanilla ice cream!

Banana Cream Slice

Banana Cream Slice

$5.49

One of your favorites. Fresh ripe bananas, rich vanilla cream, fresh whipped cream or a fluffy meringue. Topped with sliced almonds.

Cheesecake Slice

Cheesecake Slice

$6.99

Traditional New York-Style Cheesecake Sensational when topped with one of our fruit toppings.

Cherry Slice

Cherry Slice

$5.49

With juicy, tart, red cherries.

Chocolate Cream Slice

Chocolate Cream Slice

$5.49

Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Chocolate Satin Slice

Chocolate Satin Slice

$5.99

Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.

Coconut Cream Slice

Coconut Cream Slice

$5.49

Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Double Cream Blueberry Slice

Double Cream Blueberry Slice

$5.59

Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.

Double Cream Lemon Slice

Double Cream Lemon Slice

$5.59

Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.

French Apple Slice

French Apple Slice

$5.49

Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping

Kahlua Cream Cheese Slice

Kahlua Cream Cheese Slice

$5.99

Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.

Key Lime Slice

Key Lime Slice

$5.99

The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.

Lemon Cream Cheese Slice

Lemon Cream Cheese Slice

$5.99

Our melt-in-your mouth cream cheese pie with a tangy lemon topping. Whipped cream available upon request for a small charge.

Lemon Meringue Slice

Lemon Meringue Slice

$5.49

Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golde

No Sugar Apple Slice

No Sugar Apple Slice

$5.49

'No Sugar Added' Apple Contains natural fruit sugars.

No Sugar Razzleberry Slice

No Sugar Razzleberry Slice

$5.49

'No Sugar Added' Razzleberry® Contains natural fruit sugars.

Peach Slice

$5.49

With thick sliced peaches.

Pecan Slice

Pecan Slice

$5.99

Lots of buttery, caramelized pecans baked in a luscious filling.

Pumpkin cream cheese slice

$5.99
Pumpkin Slice

Pumpkin Slice

$5.49

Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.

Razzleberry Slice

Razzleberry Slice

$5.49

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.

Classic Family Meals

Hand-breaded, crispy chicken breasts soaked in buttermilk,egg, cholula Hot Sauce and spices. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Roasted Turkey Dinner Platter

$49.99

Hand-carved roasted turkey served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables and tangy cranberry sauce

Home-Style Meatloaf Dinner Platter

$49.99

Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Pot Roast Dinner Platter

$49.99

Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Platter

Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Platter

$49.99

Grilled chicken breast, fresh broccoli, penne pasta in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.

Family size Caesar salad

$12.99

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff

$49.99

Home-style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with carmelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon Dijon. Served over fettuccine needles with a dollop of sour cream.

Soups - Chili - Cornbread

Soup & Cornbread

$24.99

Potato Cheese, Hearty Vegetable or Soup of the Day. Serves 4-6 people. 64 oz. portion.

Chili & Cornbread Platter

$29.99

Full Pan of Cornbread

$21.99

Quart of Soup

$11.99

Ala cart (no bread)

Quart of Chili

$13.99

Ala cart (no bread)

9" Cornbread

$10.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Order your thanksgiving feast & pies now! Any questions, please give us a call & we will be happy to help you.

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84124

Marie Callender's image
Marie Callender's image
Marie Callender's image
Marie Callender's image

