Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
1,719 Reviews
$$
1109 E 3900 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84124
WHOLE PIES
Apple NSA Pie
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.
Apple Pie
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
Banana Cream Pie
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream.
Cheese Cake 6"
Cheese Cake 9"
Cherry Pie
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Chocolate Cream Pie
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream.
Chocolate Satin Pie
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
Coconut Cream Pie
Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream.
Double Cream Blueberry Pie
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples topped with whip cream.
Double Cream Lemon Pie
Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing. topped with whip cream
Double Cream Strawberry
A sweet blend of vanilla and sour cream atop of our fresh strawberries and our home-made strawberry glaze.
French Apple Pie
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie
Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.
Key Lime Pie
The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust. topped with whip cream
Lemon Cream Cheese Pie
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling with a tangy lemon topping in a graham cracker crust. Whipped cream available for an extra charge.
Lemon Meringue Pie
Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.
Peach Pie
With thick sliced peaches.
Pecan Pie
Lots of buttery, caramelized pecans baked in a luscious filling.
Pie Shell
Pumpkin Cheese Cake 6"
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pie
Pumpkin Pie
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
Quiche
Razzleberry NSA Pie
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.
Razzleberry Pie
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.
Whip cream Pint
Marbled Triple Chocolate Cheesecake 9"
Appetizers
Crispy Chicken Tenders
Lightly breaded boneless chicken tenders served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.
Fresh Avocado and Shrimp Stack
Cajun-grilled shrimp stacked on layers of fresh avocado, pico de gallo and spicy chipotle ranch dressing, served chilled with crispy tortilla chips.
Crispy Green Beans
Onion-battered green beans fried until golden brown and seasoned with cajun spices. Served with spicy chipotle ranch dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy, golden mozzarella sticks dusted with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
Appetizer Combo Platter
A sampling of mozzarella sticks, onion rings, crispy green beans and crispy chicken tenders. Served with spicy chipotle ranch and marinara sauce for dipping.
Spicy Cauliflower
Crispy battered cauliflower served with spicy buffalo sauce for dipping.
Soups & Chili
Creamy Potato Cheese-Bowl
Served with side of cornbread
Creamy Potato Cheese-Cup
Hearty Vegetable-Bowl
Served with side of cornbread
Hearty Vegetable-Cup
Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo. Served with side of cornbread
Calendars Famous Chili-Cup
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Creamy Potato Cheese-QRT
Ala Cart (no Bread)
Hearty Vegetable-QRT
Ala Cart (no bread)
Callender's Famous Chili-QRT
Ala cart (no bread)
Turkey Gravy QRT
Original Pot Pie
Heartland Chicken Pot Pie
Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.
Family Pot Pie Meal
Your choice of 4 mini chicken pot pie's, or 4 shepherd's pot pie's or 2 of each. Includes fresh salad and cornbread.
Chicken Pot Pie Combo
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!* *Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies.
Shepherds Pie Combo
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies.
Comfort Classics
Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner
Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Marie's Meatloaf
Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Beef Stroganoff
Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with caramelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon® Dijon. Served over fettuccine noodles with a dollop of sour cream.
Grilled Atlantic Salmon Fillet
Grilled Atlantic Salmon Fillet Delightful Dishes Item Calories 570 Prepared in your choice of two styles: lemon pepper-crusted or Cajun. Served with fresh seasonal vegetables and herb rice.
Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine
Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.
Shrimp & Chicken Carbonara
Grilled chicken breast and tender shrimp lightly sautéed in a rich, creamy sauce blended with crispy bacon, fresh garlic, egg yolk, green peas, and parmesan cheese, then topped with fresh parsley.
Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon
NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables.
Burgers
Callenders Cheeseburger
Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese.
Original Burger
Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
The Works Frisco Burger
Grilled parmesan sourdough piled high with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, aged American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, onion rings and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
Traditional Frisco Burger
Traditional Frisco Burger* Grilled parmesan sourdough with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
Plant-Based Burger
Thick and juicy plant-based burger layered with house garlic sauce, caramelized onion jam and crispy kale on a toasted classic bun.
Sandwiches
Marie's Meatloaf Sandwich
Our famous original recipe meatloaf piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled parmesan sourdough.
Roasted Turkey Croissant Club
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
Grilled Ham Stack
Thinly shaved ham on grilled Parmesan sourdough with lettuce, tomato and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich
Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal:
French Dip Supreme
Sliced USDA Choice roast beef with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese on a grilled french baguette. Served with hot au jus.
Classic French Dip
Sliced USDA Choice roast beef on a grilled french baguette. Served with hot au jus.
Tacos
Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos
Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
Chicken Street Tacos
Chicken Street Tacos Delightful Dishes Item Grilled chicken breast inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
Veggie Tacos
Veggie Tacos Vegetarian** Grilled red onions, mushrooms, poblano peppers, red bell peppers, zucchini and our three cheese blend inside soft corn tortillas. Topped with roasted corn, black beans, avocado and pico de gallo. Served with black beans. No additional side included
Garden Salads
Soup, Salad and Quiche
Soup, Salad and Quiche MC Signature Item Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses. Topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a House Salad.
Classic Cobb Salad
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.
Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad
Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with chicken tenders, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo and fresh avocado.
Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch
NEW! Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, then topped with crispy chicken tenders.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with our signature caeser dressing, garlic croutons and asiago, romano, and parmesan cheese.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with our signature caeser dressing, garlic croutons and asiago, romano, and parmesan cheese.
Dinner Salad
Skillets
Spicy Beef & Chicken Savory Skillet
Spicy Beef & Chicken Tender hanger beef tips and grilled chicken breast, fresh vegetables and mushrooms sautéed in a fajita marinade. With fresh herb rice and cilantro.
Thai Shrimp Skillet
Spicy Beef & Chicken Sautéed shrimp, fresh vegetables, oven-roasted tomatoes and mushrooms in a spicy Thai shrimp sauce. Served with herb rice and topped with basil.
Kids Menu
Kids Golden Chicken Strips
Boneless chicken tenders lightly fried to a golden brown. Served with fries.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese Served with Fries. substitute fresh fruit for fries at no additional charge.
Kids Kraft Macaronni & Cheese
Our kids favorite Kraft Macaroni and cheese served with garlic bread.
Kids Drink
Kids Penne Pasta
Choice of alfredo or marinara sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
Kids Slider Burgers
Two mini burgers served with fries. Want cheese? Just ask!
SLICE PIE
Ala Mode
Apple Slice
Marie's Famous Pies & Desserts The perfect ending to your perfect meal – a delicious slice of Marie's legendary pie. Make it á la mode - add a scoop of French vanilla ice cream!
Banana Cream Slice
One of your favorites. Fresh ripe bananas, rich vanilla cream, fresh whipped cream or a fluffy meringue. Topped with sliced almonds.
Cheesecake Slice
Traditional New York-Style Cheesecake Sensational when topped with one of our fruit toppings.
Cherry Slice
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Chocolate Cream Slice
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Chocolate Satin Slice
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
Coconut Cream Slice
Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Double Cream Blueberry Slice
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
Double Cream Lemon Slice
Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.
French Apple Slice
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
Kahlua Cream Cheese Slice
Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.
Key Lime Slice
The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.
Lemon Cream Cheese Slice
Our melt-in-your mouth cream cheese pie with a tangy lemon topping. Whipped cream available upon request for a small charge.
Lemon Meringue Slice
Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golde
No Sugar Apple Slice
'No Sugar Added' Apple Contains natural fruit sugars.
No Sugar Razzleberry Slice
'No Sugar Added' Razzleberry® Contains natural fruit sugars.
Peach Slice
With thick sliced peaches.
Pecan Slice
Lots of buttery, caramelized pecans baked in a luscious filling.
Pumpkin cream cheese slice
Pumpkin Slice
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
Razzleberry Slice
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.
Classic Family Meals
Roasted Turkey Dinner Platter
Hand-carved roasted turkey served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables and tangy cranberry sauce
Home-Style Meatloaf Dinner Platter
Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Pot Roast Dinner Platter
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Platter
Grilled chicken breast, fresh broccoli, penne pasta in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.
Family size Caesar salad
Home-Style Beef Stroganoff
Home-style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with carmelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon Dijon. Served over fettuccine needles with a dollop of sour cream.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Order your thanksgiving feast & pies now! Any questions, please give us a call & we will be happy to help you.
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84124