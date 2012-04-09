Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Mediterranean
Italian

Marie Louise Bistro

1,208 Reviews

$$

n.a

Baltimore, MD 21201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pommes Frites
Seafood Linguine
Potatoes Au Gratin

MAIN PLATES

Beef Bourguignon

$25.00
Bouillabaisse

Bouillabaisse

$33.00

Coq Au Vin

$21.00

Duck Confit

$25.00

Half Roasted Chicken

$21.00

Linguini w/ Clams

$23.00

Pistachio Salmon

$23.00
Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$37.00

Trout Almondine

$22.00

U10 Scallops

$33.00

Zucchini Louise

$21.00

Filet Mignon

$33.00

Sea Bass

$33.00

Seafood Linguine

$33.00

SOUPS

French Onion

$11.00

Maryland Crab

$11.00

SALADS

House Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Pear & Blue Cheese

$13.00

Duck Salad

$17.00

Mediterranean

$17.00

Salad Niçoise

$18.00

SMALL PLATES

Charcuterie

$17.00

Escargot Forestiere

$17.00

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Pate De Champagne

$13.00

Salmon Carpaccio

$13.00

Shrimp Provencal

$16.00

Steak Tartare

$17.00

Steamed Clams

$13.00

Steamed Mussels

$16.00

Wings

$10.00

Bread Basket

$2.00

SANDWICHES

Bistro Burger

Bistro Burger

$14.00

Juicy angus beef pattie topped with French blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato on a soft toasty bun!

Bison Burger

$17.00

8 oz. Crab Cake

$30.00

Croque Madame

$14.00

Apple Brie Sandwich

$14.00

SIDES

Side Veg

$5.95

Risotto

$5.95

Potatoes Au Gratin

$5.95

Pommes Frites

$5.95

Paper Bag

$0.25

DESSERT

Dessert

$10.00

Cocktails

French Pear

French Pear

$12.00

Black Manhattan

$13.00

The Durwood

$14.00
Chamomile Gin Fizz

Chamomile Gin Fizz

$14.00

The Chamomile Gin Fizz 🍸 Barr Hill Gin, Chamomile Tea Honey, Lemon, Egg White.

Lavender Collins

$12.00

410

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Express Train

$13.00

Death in the Afternoon

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Beer

Allagash White

$8.00

Ballast Point

$9.00

Corsendunk

$9.00

Denizens DIPA

$8.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$7.50

Manor Hill IPA

$8.00

Mind Haze IPA

$8.00

Nugget Nectar

$8.00

St. Pauli Girl N/A

$6.00

Stella

$8.00

Troegs

$8.00

Stella Artois Belgium - 5% ABV

$8.00

Allagash White Belgium Style, Maine - 5.1% ABV

$8.00

Manor Hill IPA Maryland - 6.8% ABV

$8.00

Kronenbourg 1664 Pale Lager, France - 5.5% ABV

$8.00

DC Brau, Joint Resolution, Hazy IPA 5.5% ABV

$8.00

Liquor

Absolut

$9.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Rocktown

$7.00

Stoli

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$10.00

Barr Hill

$12.00

Beefeater

$9.50

Bombay Dry

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Gin Lane 1751

$12.00Out of stock

Hendricks

$11.00

Rail Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Admiral Nelson

$10.00

Bacardi

$9.50

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Gosling's

$9.50

Rail Rum

$7.00

CasaAmigos

$15.00

Clase Azul

$28.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Espolon

$10.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Rail Tequila

$7.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Bulleit Burbon

$11.00

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Rail Whiskey

$7.00

Russell's

$13.00

Whistlepig

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Dalwihinnie

$15.00

Dewars

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Lagavulin

$18.00

Laphroaig

$18.00

Macallan 18 yrs

$50.00

Oban

$18.00

Absinthe

$11.00

Aperol

$9.00

Averna

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Chartreuse, Green

$14.00

Cockburn's Port

$13.00

Courvoisuer

$13.00

Darroze

$15.00

Disarrono

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

E&J

$9.50

Feirreira Port

$12.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Taylor Port

$12.00

Red Wines

Bordeaux, Chateau De Langet bottle

$50.00

Bordeaux, Chateau Franc.bottle

$70.00

Bordeaux, Chateau Micalet bottle

$50.00

Bourgogne, D. Rochebin bottle

$55.00

Bourgogne, D. Rochebin glass

$15.00

Beaujolais, L. Martray bottle

$55.00

Beaujolais, L. Martray glass

$15.00

Burgundy, Nuits St. George bottle

$125.00

Cab Franc, D. Joulin bottle

$32.00

Cab Franc, D. Joulin glass

$9.00

Cabernet Sauv, Hess bottle

$45.00

Cabernet Sauv, Hess glass

$12.00

Cain 5 bottle

$180.00

Chateau de Lagnet bottle

$45.00

Chateauneuf Du Pape, Domaine Solitude bottle

$95.00

Chianti, Felsina bottle

$55.00

Chianti, Felsina glass

$15.00

Cotes du Rhone, D. Solitude bottle

$45.00

Cotes du Rhone, D. Solitude glass

$12.00

Cotes du Rhone, St. Joseph bottle

$90.00

Cotes du Rhone, St. Luc bottle

$29.00

Cotes du Rhone, St. Luc glass

$8.00

E Guigal Crozes bottle

$45.00

Gigondas, Domaine La Roubine bottle

$50.00

Granja Remelluri bottle

$110.00

La Bastide Syrah glass

$6.00

Malbec, de Joyeuse bottle

$32.00

Malbec, de Joyeuse glass

$9.00

Montepulciano, D'Abruzo bottle

$29.00

Montepulciano, D'Abruzo glass

$8.00

Penfolds Bin 128 bottle

$55.00

Pomerol, Chateau Valois. bottle

$95.00

Sancerre Rose, La Moussiere bottle

$60.00

Santeney bottle

Tempranillo, Beronia bottle

$38.00

Tempranillo, Beronia glass

$10.00

Vagueras, Domaine La Roubine bottle

$50.00

N/a Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Tonic

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

White Wines

Albarinho bottle

$29.00

Albarinho glass

$8.00

Assyrtiko Sigalas

$52.00

Chablis, Domaine Colombier bottle

$55.00

Chablis, Domaine Colombier glass

$15.00

Chablis, Domaine Pinson Cru

$90.00

Chardonnay Bourgogne, Carillon bottle

$50.00

Chardonnay, Bellevue bottle

$29.00

Chardonnay, Bellevue glass

$8.00

Chardonnay, Sonoma Cutrer bottle

$55.00

Chardonnay, Sonoma Cutrer glass

$15.00

Condrieu Viognier, E. Guigal bottle

$100.00

La Moussiere San Rose bottle

$60.00

Les Chanteaux

$55.00

Meursalt, Vincent Sauvestre bottle

$85.00

Mosnier Chablis bottle

Pinot Grigio bottle

$29.00

Pinot Grigio glass

$8.00

Reisling, Carl Graff bottle

$32.00

Reisling, Carl Graff glass

$9.00

Rose, Z. Huigl bottle

$29.00

Rose, Z. Huigl glass

$8.00

Sancerre, La Moussiere bottle

$60.00

Sauv Blanc, Pierre Henri bottle

$29.00

Sauv Blanc, Pierre Henri glass

$8.00

Vinho Verde, Broadbent bottle

$32.00

Vinho Verde, Broadbent glass

$9.00

Vouvray, Maison Darragon bottle

$32.00

Vouvray, Maison Darragon glass

$12.00

White Wine Flight

$15.00

Sparkling Wines

Rose, Chandon glass

$12.00

Blanc de Blanc, Chandon bottle

$45.00

Brut, Dibon bottle

$32.00

Brut, Dibon glass

$9.00

Brut, du jour bottle

$32.00

Brut, du jour glass

$9.00

Brut, F. Montaund bottle

$32.00

Brut, F. Montaund glass

$9.00

Charles Orban Brut bottle

$65.00

Charles Orban Rose bottle

$65.00

Delamotte Champs bottle

$85.00

Gonet-Medeville Champs

$79.00

Moet Rose bottle

$75.00

Prosecco, d'Oro bottle

$32.00

Prosecco, d'Oro glass

$9.00

Rose, Chandon bottle

$45.00

Rose, F. Montaund bottle

$32.00

Rose, F. Montaund glass

$9.00

Segura Viudas Cava bottle

$32.00

Segura Viudas Cava glass

$8.00

Veuve Clicquot

$79.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are located in the heart of beautiful Mount Vernon, Baltimore. Nestled in one of the most historic neighborhoods of Charm City. Our kitchen brings over 16 year of culinary history in fine dining experience to the table. Join us for brunch or dinner and let us pamper your taste buds with our seasonal menu and exquisite cocktails.

Website

Location

n.a, Baltimore, MD 21201

Directions

Gallery
Marie Louise Bistro image
Marie Louise Bistro image
Marie Louise Bistro image
Marie Louise Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Never on Sunday
orange star4.0 • 934
829 N Charles St Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
orange starNo Reviews
1200 N Charles St Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar - 17 N Eutaw Street
orange starNo Reviews
17 N Eutaw Street Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Zella's Pizzeria
orange star4.2 • 566
1145 Hollins St Baltimore, MD 21223
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

Dooby's - Baltimore
orange star4.1 • 1,356
802 N Charles St Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Helmand Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,191
806 N Charles St Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Never on Sunday
orange star4.0 • 934
829 N Charles St Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
San Pablo Street Tacos
orange star4.1 • 465
800 Saint Paul St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Fishnet
orange star4.1 • 59
520 Park Ave Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Mt. Vernon, MD
orange star4.9 • 12
520 Park Ave Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Charles North
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Remington
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
SBIC
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Federal Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Charles Village
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Hampden
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston