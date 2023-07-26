Popular Items

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.00
Green Chile Cheese Fries

$10.00

Topped with chopped green chile and mozzarella. Served with homemade ranch

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

Served on an Italian roll with meat sauce and mozzarella


Wednesday Specials

Wednesday: Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

With your choice of sauce. Served with fresh baked bread

Appetizers

Breaded Eggplant

$11.00

Served with marinara sauce

Breaded Zucchini

$10.00

Served with our homemade ranch dressing

Calamari

$14.00

Breaded and fried crispy, served with marinara sauce

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Fresh sliced mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil finished with a balsamic glaze

Crab Cakes

$10.00

Breaded and served with cocktail sauce and lemon

Fried Green Beans

$9.00

Served with our homemade chipotle ranch dressing

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Served with our homemade ranch dressing

Green Chile Cheese Fries

$10.00

Topped with chopped green chile and mozzarella. Served with homemade ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Breaded and fried crispy. Served with marinara sauce

Philly Cheesesteak Fries

$12.00

Served with our homemade ranch dressing

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coca Cola Bottle

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke Zero Bottle

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.00

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea (Assorted Flavors)

$3.00

Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Fanta Bottle

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Root Beer Bottle

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Sprite Bottle

$3.00

Black Angus Steaks

New York Strip 12 Oz

$32.00

Flavorful, juicy, and cooked to perfection

New York Strip 16 Oz

$40.00

Flavorful, juicy, and cooked to perfection. Served with a choice of one side and baked bread.

Ribeye 8 Oz

$29.00

Well-marbled, tender, and tasty!

Ribeye 12 Oz

$37.00

Well-marbled, tender, and tasty!

Ribeye 16 Oz

$45.00

Well-marbled, tender, and tasty!

(Available After 2pm) Alla Porto Style (Pan-flamed with Mushrooms and Shallots, De-glazed with Port Wine, and Demi-glaze)

$10.00

Breaded Shrimp (6 Pieces)

$9.00
Garlic Shrimp (6 Pieces) Skewer

$10.00

Herb-Crusted Salmon Fillet

$10.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$5.00

Spicy Shrimp (6 Pieces) Skewer

$10.00

Chicken

Cajun Spicy Chicken Fettuccine

$18.00

Chicken sautéed in a cream sauce. Served over fettuccine

Chicken Fajita Pasta

$18.00

Lightly browned chicken breast sauteed with bell peppers and onions in a creamy Alfredo sauce over penne

Chicken Marsala (Available After 2 PM)

$22.00

Available after 2:00 pm. Beautifully matched with shallots and mushrooms in marsala wine sauce. With choice of side. Please allow extra time for preparation

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella and baked. With a choice of side

Herb-Grilled Pork Chops (Available After 2 PM)

$20.00

Available after 2:00 pm. Two delicious six ounce chops, served with a side of spicy raspberry sauce. With choice of side

Santa Fe Chicken Breast

$17.00

Seasoned and grilled, topped with green chile and Swiss cheese. Served with choice of side

Southwest Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Diced grilled chicken breast with choice of jalapeño slices, green chile or both, and Alfredo sauce over fettuccine

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.00

A crisp pastry shell filled with chocolate chip and ricotta cream filling, lightly sprinkled with powdered sugar. Mamma's favorite!

Chocolate Layer Cake

$9.00

Very moist dark chocolate cake with chocolate and chocolate chips

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

$7.00
Italian Lemon Cream Cake

$8.00

Fluffy and light. A truly delectable dessert! Anthony's favorite!

New York-Style Cheesecake

$8.00

Your choice of topping: caramel, chocolate, or strawberries

Old Fashioned Carrot Cake

$9.00

Sweet and moist spice cake fill of cut carrots and toasted walnuts covered in cream cheese icing

Spumoni Ice Cream

$5.00
Tiramisu

$9.00

Fluffy mascarpone zabaglione surrounding espresso - soaked spongecake, sprinkled with cocoa powder

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Hamburgers

Cheeseburger

$13.00

American or Swiss

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$14.00

American or Swiss with chopped green chile

Mushroom Burger

$14.00

With Swiss cheese

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti with Meatball

$7.00

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips and French Fries

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese and French Fries

$8.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$8.00

4 pieces

Pasta

Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Stuffed with Parmesan and topped with mozzarella and choice of sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.00

Breaded slices of eggplant baked with marinara sauce, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses. With a choice of side

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

Wide noodles tossed in our velvety, creamy Italian cheese sauce with a hint of garlic

Lasagna

$13.00

Layers of noodles, beef, and hot Italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheeses

Manicotti

$12.00

Three thin pasta tubes filled with a blend of herbs, ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses with marinara

Pasta and Hot Italian Sausage

$11.00

Pasta and Meatballs

$11.00

Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$12.00
Pasta with Meat Sauce

$12.00
Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli

$17.00

Topped with mozzarella and choice of sauce

Veal Parmigiana

$22.00

Breaded, premium veal cutlet, baked with meat sauce and mozzarella. With a choice of side

Sandwiches

BLT

$12.00

On white or wheat. With lettuce and tomato

Hot Italian Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Served on an Italian roll with meat sauce and mozzarella

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

Served on an Italian roll with meat sauce and mozzarella

Myke's Chicken Philly

$13.00

Diced grilled chicken. With fried onions and Swiss cheese. Jalapeños, mushrooms or bell pepper, upon request

Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Tasty, grilled chicken salad on white or wheat. With lettuce and tomato

Philadelphia Cheesesteak

$14.00

Thin-sliced beef. With fried onions and Swiss cheese. Jalapeños, mushrooms, or bell pepper, upon request

Sausage and Peppers

$14.00

Hot Italian sausage, fried with onions, bell peppers, and mozzarella on a baked roll

Seafood

6 Pieces Butterflied Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Served with cocktail sauce, lemon, and a choice of side

10 Pieces Butterflied Fried Shrimp

$17.00

Served with cocktail sauce, lemon, and a choice of side

Catfish and Hush Puppies

$16.00

Cornmeal breaded served with tartar sauce, lemon slice, and choice of side

Cajun Spicy Shrimp Pasta

$21.00

Sautéed gulf shrimp (6 pieces) tossed in a cream sauce. Served over fettuccine

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

Lightly sautéed in a delicate blend of butter, herbs, white wine, and crushed red pepper topped with Parmesan cheese, and served over spaghetti or fettuccine. With 6 pieces of grilled shrimp

Herb-Crusted Salmon Fillet

$22.00

Rich and lemony. With a choice of side

Signature Soup

Cup Italian Cream of Potato Soup

$5.00

Creamy potato soup with hot Italian sausage, poached Italian greens, and red pepper seed

Bowl Italian Cream of Potato Soup

$10.00

Creamy potato soup with hot Italian sausage, poached Italian greens, and red pepper seed

Try Lite Zone

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Hearts of romaine with croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing

House Salad

$9.00

Assorted greens with tomato, kalamata olives, cucumber, onion, and pepperoncini

Low Cal Plate

$14.00

Served with seasonal fresh fruit cottage cheese bowl and tomato slices. Choice of hamburger patty or chicken breast

Silver Street Salad

$12.00

Assorted greens with walnuts, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, onion, and diced tomato. Bleu cheese crumbles on the side

Stuffed Tomato Salad

$12.00

Field greens, tomato, boiled egg slices, and croutons with our tasty pecan chicken salad

A La Carte Sides

16oz Cup of Ranch

$8.00

Baked Potato (Available After 2pm)

$5.00

Broccoli Italian-Style

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00
Green Beans Almondine

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Hot Italian Sausage (1)

$3.00

Hot Italian Sausage (2)

$6.00

2 pieces

Loaf of Bread

$8.00

Meatball (1)

$3.00

Meatballs (2)

$6.00

2 pieces

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side of Bread

$1.00

Side of Crumbled Bleu Cheese

$3.00

Side of Dressing (2 oz)

$0.50

Side of Pasta

$5.00

Side of Raspberry Chipotle Sauce

$3.00

Side of Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

Small Dinner Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Twisted Potato Wedges

$4.00

