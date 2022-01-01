Marie's Italian Deli, Bakery & Market
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Here at Marie's Italian Deli cooking is our passion. We use only the finest and freshest ingredients to create our breakfasts, pizzas, calzones, subs, soups, salads and homemade desserts that will fill your belly and warm your heart. Come and visit - we will treat you like one of the family!!
Location
580 Atlanta Road, Suite 34, Cumming, GA 30040
