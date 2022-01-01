Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marie's Italian Deli, Bakery & Market

580 Atlanta Road, Suite 34

Cumming, GA 30040

Order Again

Beverages

Soda/Tea

$2.99

Drip Coffee

$1.60

Hot Tea

$1.59

Cheerwine

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.59

Chocolate MILK

$2.95

Cannoli

Regular Cannoli

$3.00

Mini Cannoli

$2.00

Chocolate Cannoli

$4.00

ESPRESSO!

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Shot of Espresso

$2.00

Double Shot Espresso

$3.50

DRIP COFFEE

$1.60
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Here at Marie's Italian Deli cooking is our passion. We use only the finest and freshest ingredients to create our breakfasts, pizzas, calzones, subs, soups, salads and homemade desserts that will fill your belly and warm your heart. Come and visit - we will treat you like one of the family!!

580 Atlanta Road, Suite 34, Cumming, GA 30040

